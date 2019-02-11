Customisable angular module to animate scroll event to an element. Compatible with Angular 2.x onwards
First you need to install the npm module:
npm i ng-animate-scroll --save
scrollToElement(elementID: string, duration: number = 750): Find an element using its ID and scrolls to it smoothly. Duration of the animation is optional and has default of 750 ms.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { NgAnimateScrollService } from 'ng-animate-scroll';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
<header id="header"></header>
<button (click)="navigateToHeader()">scroll to header</div>
<button (click)="navigateToHeader(2000)">scroll to header slowly</div>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private animateScrollService: NgAnimateScrollService) {
}
navigateToHeader(duration?:number) {
this.animateScrollService.scrollToElement('header', duration)
}
}