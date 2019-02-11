openbase logo
nas

ng-animate-scroll

by Ahmed Mansour
7.1.0 (see all)

Customisable angular module to animate scroll event to an element. Compatible with Angular 2.x onwards

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

230

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

ng-animate-scroll npm version

Customisable angular module to animate scroll event to an element. Compatible with Angular 2.x onwards

Installation

First you need to install the npm module:

npm i ng-animate-scroll --save

Usage

1. Methods:

AnimateScrollService

  • scrollToElement(elementID: string, duration: number = 750): Find an element using its ID and scrolls to it smoothly. Duration of the animation is optional and has default of 750 ms.

2. Example

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { NgAnimateScrollService } from 'ng-animate-scroll';

@Component({
    selector: 'app',
    template: `
        <header id="header"></header>
        <button (click)="navigateToHeader()">scroll to header</div>
        <button (click)="navigateToHeader(2000)">scroll to header slowly</div>
    `
})
export class AppComponent {

    constructor(private animateScrollService: NgAnimateScrollService) {
    }

    navigateToHeader(duration?:number) {
        this.animateScrollService.scrollToElement('header', duration)
    }
}

