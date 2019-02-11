Customisable angular module to animate scroll event to an element. Compatible with Angular 2.x onwards

Installation

First you need to install the npm module:

npm i ng-animate-scroll --save

Usage

AnimateScrollService

scrollToElement(elementID: string, duration: number = 750) : Find an element using its ID and scrolls to it smoothly. Duration of the animation is optional and has default of 750 ms.

2. Example