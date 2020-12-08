ng-animate is a collection of cool, reusable and flexible animations for Angular. It implements all the animations in animate.css, but with the power and flexibility of Angular animations instead of CSS.
The demo of the animations is available at https://jiayihu.github.io/ng-animate/.
npm install ng-animate --save
Import the animation from the package and pass it to your Angular component using useAnimation:
// my-component.component.ts
import { trigger, transition, useAnimation } from '@angular/animations';
import { bounce } from 'ng-animate';
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
templateUrl: 'my-component.component.html',
animations: [
trigger('bounce', [transition('* => *', useAnimation(bounce))])
],
})
export class MyComponent {
bounce: any;
}
<!-- my-component.component.html -->
<div [@bounce]="bounce"></div>
Note: Make sure to have included
BrowserAnimationsModule in your
AppModule and the web-animation.js polyfill.
It's also possible to import only a subset of the animations:
import { bounce } from 'ng-animate/lib/bouncing';
All the animations provided by
ng-animate support at least two optional params
timing and
delay to specify the animation duration and delay. Default value for
timing is usually
1s and
0s for
delay.
You can pass the
params object using the Javascript API or within the component template:
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
templateUrl: 'my-component.component.html',
animations: [
trigger('bounce', [transition('* => *', useAnimation(bounce, {
// Set the duration to 5seconds and delay to 2seconds
params: { timing: 5, delay: 2 }
}))])
],
})
export class MyComponent {}
Using a template can achieve the same result, but you'll have access to the component context:
<div [@bounce]="{ value: bounce, params: { timing: myTiming || 5, delay: myDelay || 2 } }"></div>
All the animations are organized by their group. Many of them have additional params other than
timing/delay: refer to Advanced Usage for more details. Nevertheless you can probably ignore them if you're happy with how they are by default.
bounce
flash
pulse
rubberBand
shake
swing
tada
wobble
jello
bounceIn
bouceOut. Additional param:
scale
The following bouncing animations have additional params
a, b, c, d for
translate
bounceInDown
bounceInLeft
bounceInRight
bounceInUp
bounceOutDown
bounceOutLeft
bounceOutRight
bounceOutUp
All fading animations have additional params
fromOpacity, toOpacity for
opacity transition and
a, b for
translate.
fadeIn
fadeInDown
fadeInLeft
fadeInRight
fadeInUp
fadeOut
fadeOutDown
fadeOutLeft
fadeOutRight
fadeOutUp
Sliding animations are basically fading animations without a change of
opacity. They can also receive the same params.
slideInDown
slideInLeft
slideInRight
slideInUp
slideOutDown
slideOutLeft
slideOutRight
slideOutUp
flip
flipInX
flipInY
flipOutX
flipOutY
lightSpeedIn
lightSpeedOut
All rotating animations have additional params
fromOpacity, toOpacity for
opacity transition,
origin for
transform-origin and
degrees for
rotate3d.
rotateIn
rotateInDownLeft
rotateInDownRight
rotateInUpLeft
rotateInUpRight
rotateOut
rotateOutDownLeft
rotateOutDownRight
rotateOutUpLeft
rotateOutUpRight
jackInTheBox
hinge
rollIn
rollOut
zoomIn
zoomOut
The following zooming animations have additional params
a, b for
translate
zoomInDown
zoomInLeft
zoomInRight
zoomInUp
zoomOutDown
zoomOutLeft
zoomOutRight
zoomOutUp
Many of the animations support also other params like
scale,
fromOpacity,
toOpacity and much more, allowing extremely flexible usage and customisation if you're not happy with default values.
Single letters like
a, b, c, d are used for the steps of some animations:
a is the starting value,
d is the ending.
The animated property they refer to depends on the animation and the direction: usually
translate on axis Y from
-Down/-Up, axis X for
-Left/-Right.
useAnimation(bounceInDown, {
params: {
timing: 5,
// Specify granular values for `translate` on axis Y during 'bounceInDown'
a: '-3000px',
b: '25px',
c: '-10px',
d: '5px',
}
})