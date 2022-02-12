openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

ng-alain

by ng-alain
12.4.2 (see all)

NG-ZORRO admin panel front-end framework (surge mirror https://ng-alain-doc.surge.sh)

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

473

GitHub Stars

4.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

NG-ALAIN

Out-of-box UI solution for enterprise applications, Let developers focus on business.

Build Status Dependency Status GitHub Release Date NPM version prettier GitHub license Gitter ng-zorro-vscode ng-alain-vscode

English | 简体中文

Quickstart

Features

  • ng-zorro-antd based
  • Responsive Layout
  • I18n
  • @delon
  • Lazy load Assets
  • UI Router States
  • Customize Theme
  • Less preprocessor
  • RTL
  • Well organized & commented code
  • Simple upgrade
  • Support Docker deploy

Architecture

Architecture

delon is a production-ready solution for admin business components packages, Built on the design principles developed by Ant Design.

App Shots

desktop ipad iphone

Contributing

PRs Welcome

We welcome all contributions. Please read our CONTRIBUTING.md first. You can submit any ideas as pull requests or as GitHub issues.

If you're new to posting issues, we ask that you read How To Ask Questions The Smart Way (This guide does not provide actual support services for this project!), How to Ask a Question in Open Source Community and How to Report Bugs Effectively prior to posting. Well written bug reports help us help you!

Donation

ng-alain is an MIT-licensed open source project. In order to achieve better and sustainable development of the project, we expect to gain more backers. You can support us in any of the following ways:

Or purchasing our business theme.

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏

License

The MIT License (see the LICENSE file for the full text)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
kyrie11033 Ratings0 Reviews
6 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial