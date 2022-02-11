Free decentralized storage and bandwidth for NFTs on IPFS and Filecoin.

Client Libraries

The JS client library is the official and supported client to nft.storage. Other libraries listed have been generated from the OpenAPI schema and are experimental, unsupported and may not work at all!

JavaScript

Go (Generated from OpenAPI schema)

Java (Generated from OpenAPI schema)

PHP (Generated from OpenAPI schema)

Python (Generated from OpenAPI schema)

Ruby (Generated from OpenAPI schema)

Rust (Generated from OpenAPI schema)

Unity (C#)

HTTP API

Check out the HTTP API documentation.

We've created some scripts to help developers with bulk imports, status checks, file listings and more:

https://github.com/nftstorage/nft.storage-tools

Development

Instructions for developers working on the nft.storage API and website.

psst: want to do some frontend work done without an environment? check out this guide

Getting Started

We use yarn in this project and commit the yarn.lock file.

Install dependencies. yarn npx simple-git-hooks Setup your local environment with a .env file. See intructions. Follow the getting started guides in /packages/api and /packages/website . Run locally by starting the following processes. API server ( yarn dev in /packages/api ). Web server ( yarn dev in /packages/website ).

The site should now be available at http://localhost:4000

Local environment configuration

In the root folder create a .env file with the following:

DEBUG = true SALT =secret MAILCHIMP_API_KEY =secret METAPLEX_AUTH_TOKEN =secret MAGIC_SECRET_KEY =secret LOGTAIL_TOKEN =secret SENTRY_DSN =https:// 000000 @ 0000000 .ingest.sentry.io/ 00000 SENTRY_TOKEN =secret SENTRY_UPLOAD = false DATABASE_URL =http://localhost: 3000 DATABASE_TOKEN =eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJpc3MiOiJzdXBhYmFzZSIsImlhdCI6MTYwMzk2ODgzNCwiZXhwIjoyNTUwNjUzNjM0LCJyb2xlIjoic2VydmljZV9yb2xlIn0.necIJaiP7X2T2QjGeV-FhpkizcNTX8HjDDBAxpgQTEI DATABASE_CONNECTION =postgresql://postgres:postgres@localhost: 5432 /postgres CF_TOKEN =<token> CF_ACCOUNT_ID =<account-id> CLUSTER1_API_URL = https://nft.storage.ipfscluster.io/api/ CLUSTER1_BASIC_AUTH_TOKEN =<token> CLUSTER2_API_URL = https://nft2.storage.ipfscluster.io/api/ CLUSTER2_BASIC_AUTH_TOKEN =<token> CLUSTER3_API_URL = https://nft3.storage.ipfscluster.io/api/ CLUSTER3_BASIC_AUTH_TOKEN =<token> PROD_DATABASE_URL =https://db.nft.storage PROD_DATABASE_TOKEN =<token> STAGING_DATABASE_URL =https://db-staging.nft.storage STAGING_DATABASE_TOKEN =<token> PROD_DATABASE_CONNECTION =<connection-string> STAGING_DATABASE_CONNECTION =<connection-string> PINATA_JWT =<token> DAG_CARGO_HOST =<ip> DAG_CARGO_DATABASE =<db-name> DAG_CARGO_USER =<db-user> DAG_CARGO_PASSWORD =<db-password>

Production vars should be set in Github Actions secrets.

Release

Release Please automates CHANGELOG generation, the creation of GitHub releases, and version bumps for our packages. Release Please does so by parsing your git history, looking for Conventional Commit messages, and creating release PRs.

What's a Release PR?

Rather than continuously releasing what's landed to our default branch, release-please maintains Release PRs:

These Release PRs are kept up-to-date as additional work is merged. When we're ready to tag a release, we simply merge the release PR.

When the release PR is merged the release job is triggered to create a new tag, a new github release and run other package specific jobs. Only merge ONE release PR at a time and wait for CI to finish before merging another.

Release PRs are created individually for each package in the mono repo.

How should I write my commits?

Release Please assumes you are using Conventional Commit messages.

The most important prefixes you should have in mind are:

fix: which represents bug fixes, and correlates to a SemVer patch.

which represents bug fixes, and correlates to a SemVer patch. feat: which represents a new feature, and correlates to a SemVer minor.

which represents a new feature, and correlates to a SemVer minor. feat!: , or fix!: , refactor!: , etc., which represent a breaking change (indicated by the ! ) and will result in a SemVer major.

Contributing

Feel free to join in. All welcome. Open an issue!

License

Dual-licensed under MIT + Apache 2.0