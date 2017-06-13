nforce-tooling is a Force.com Tooling API plugin for nforce.
See the Force.com Tooling API Developer's Guide for complete and official documentation.
Note: Not all Tooling API functionality is available via the REST API. #sadtrombone
$ npm install nforce-tooling
Require nforce and nforce-tooling in your app and create a client connection to a Salesforce Remote Access Application with the
tooling plugin enabled.
var nforce = require('nforce'),
tooling = require('nforce-tooling')(nforce),
var org = nforce.createConnection({
clientId: 'SOME_OAUTH_CLIENT_ID',
clientSecret: 'SOME_OAUTH_CLIENT_SECRET',
redirectUri: 'http://localhost:3000/oauth/_callback',
apiVersion: 'v27.0', // optional, defaults to current salesforce API version
environment: 'production', // optional, salesforce 'sandbox' or 'production', production default
mode: 'multi', // optional, 'single' or 'multi' user mode, multi default
plugins: ['tooling']
});
Now we just need to authenticate and get our salesforce OAuth credentials. Here is one way to do this in multi-user mode...
// multi user mode
var oauth;
org.authenticate({ username: 'my_test@gmail.com', password: 'mypassword'}, function(err, resp){
// store the oauth object for this user
if(!err) oauth = resp;
});
...or in single-user mode...
// single-user mode
org.authenticate({ username: 'my_test@gmail.com', password: 'mypassword'}, function(err, resp){
// the oauth object was stored in the connection object
if(!err) console.log('Cached Token: ' + org.oauth.access_token)
});
See the nforce readme for more detailed instruction on the awesome features of nforce.
The API of nforce-tooling follows typical node.js standards. Callbacks will always pass an optional error object, and a response object. The response object closely resembles the typical responses from the Salesforce REST API.
callback(err, resp);
API calls take two arguments:
var data = {
name: 'MyClass',
body: 'public class MyClass {\n\n}'
}
org.tooling.insert({type: 'ApexClass', object: data}, function(err, resp) {
if (!err) console.log(resp);
if (err) console.log(err);
});
If you are using multi-user mode, pass the connection info in the hash with the
oauth property.
var data = {
name: 'MyClass',
body: 'public class MyClass {\n\n}'
}
org.tooling.insert({type: 'ApexClass', object: data, oauth: oauth}, function(err, resp) {
if (!err) console.log(resp);
if (err) console.log(err);
});
Deploying changes to your org with
nforce-tooling has simple workflow but due to the asynchronous nature can be challenging. This process is much easier to script using Promises. Check the
#getContainerDeployStatus() test in test/deploy.js or examples directory for more info.
createContainer().
addContainerArtifact(). For convenience, you can use the
createDeployArtifact() factory helper function to construct the artifact.
deployContainer(). This will return an ID for the ContainerAsyncRequest created for the deployment.
getContainerDeployStatus() with the ID of the ContainerAsyncRequest. Keeping checking the status until is it other that 'Queued'.
The current version of the nforce-tooling only supports running Salesforce tests asynchronously. See
/examples/runTests.js and
/tests/runTests.js for sample code.
Returns a collection of available Tooling API objects and their metadata.
Returns the individual metadata for a specified object.
name: Required. The name of the object (e.g., MetadataContainer, ApexClass)
Returns high-level metadata for a specific object. For more detailed metadata, use
getDescribe().
id: Required. The ID of the object.
type: Required. The type of object (e.g., ApexClass, ApexTrigger).
Returns detailed metadata at all levels for a specified object.
type: Required. The type of object to describe (e.g., ApexClass, ApexTrigger).
Returns the metadata on a custom field for a custom object. Includes access to the associated CustomField object in Salesforce Metadata API.
id: Required. The ID of the custom field.
Executes a query against a Tooling API object and returns data that matches the specified criteria.
q: Required. The query to execute (e.g.,
SELECT Id, Name FROM ApexClass)
Creates a new Tooling API object.
object: Required. The JavaScript object containing the data to insert.
type: Required. The type of object (e.g., ApexClass, ApexTrigger).
Updates a Tooling API object with the specified data.
id: Required. The ID of the record to update.
object: Required. The JavaScript object containing the data to be updated.
type: Required. The type of object (e.g., ApexClass, ApexTrigger).
Deletes a Tooling API object.
id: Required. The ID of the record to delete.
type: Required. The type of object (e.g., ApexClass, ApexTrigger).
Executes some Apex code anonymously and returns the results.
code: Required. The Apex code. Duh.
Returns a raw debug log.
id: Required. The ID of the debug log.
Returns code coverage informaion for the specified Apex class or Trigger. Ensure that tests have been run for the class or trigger so that test coverage data is populated.
name: Required. The name of the Apex class or Trigger.
Returns the Org wide test code coverage for all Apex classes and Triggers.
Executes test for the specified test classes.
ids: Required. The IDs of the test classes to run.
Returns the status for all ApexTestQueueItems in the job.
jobId: Required. The ID of the job that contains all of the tests to be run.
Returns the outcome of the test(s).
ids: Required. The comma separated list of ApexTestQueueItem IDs.
Creates a container as a package for your workspace that manages working copies of Tooling objects, including collections of objects that should be deployed together.
name: Required. The name of the container.
Deletes a container.
id: Required. The ID of the container.
Returns the container.
id: Required. The ID of the container.
Adds an artifact to the container for deployment. Use the
createDeployArtifact() helper function to construct an artifact object. The artifact object links the container, to the saved copy of the object (e.g., ApexClass), to the working copy of the object (e.g., ApexClassMember) for deployment.
id: Required. The ID of the container.
artifact: Required. The JavaScript object containing the artifact data.
var body = 'public class Awesome { public void beAwesome() { } }';
var contentEntityId = '[ID-OF-APEX-CLASS-TO-BE-MODIFIED]';
var artifact = org.tooling.createDeployArtifact('ApexClassMember', {body: body, contentEntityId: contentEntityId});
org.tooling.addContainerArtifact({id: containerId, artifact: artifact}, function(err, resp) {
if (err) console.log(err);
if (!err) console.log(resp);
});
Compiles and deploys a container.
id: Required. The ID of the container.
isCheckOnly: Optional. Indicates whether the asynchronous request compiles the code without making any changes to the organization (true) or compiles and saves the code (false). Default is true.
Returns the deploy status of a container.
id: Required. The ID of the container.
Valid states are:
Helper function that creates an artifact object to add to a container.
type: Required. The type of artifact (e.g., ApexClassMember, ApexPageMember)
fields: Optional. A JavaScript object containing any values that will populate the returned artifact object.
{
type: type,
body: null,
content: null,
contentEntityId: null,
metadata: null,
metadataContainerId: null,
symbolTable: null
}
The mocha tests currently run directly against a Saleforce org. I would like to switch them to use nock in the near future. To run the tests, first you'll need to rename
test/config-example.js to
test/config.js and enter your connection parameters. Then run the tests.
$ npm test
v0.0.4: Fixed bug for multi mode
v0.0.3: Added support for runTestsAsynchronous
v0.0.2: Fixes for execAnon URL
v0.0.1: Initial release. CRUD, deployment