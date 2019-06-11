An nforce plugin that facilitates working with the metadata api

Installation

First, install nforce-metadata with npm

$ npm install nforce-metadata

Load the plugin

var nforce = require ( 'nforce' ); require ( 'nforce-metadata' )(nforce); var org = nforce.createConnection({ clientId : '<client_id>' , clientSecret : '<client_secret>' , redirectUri : '<redirect_uri>' , username : process.env.SFUSER, password : process.env.SFPASS, metaOpts : { interval : 2000 }, plugins : [ 'meta' ] });

Usage

nforce-metadata allows you to make requests to the Salesforce Metadata API just as easily as you can make requests to the REST API using the nforce base module.

The methods are all under the meta namespace in the connection object. Here is an example call.

org.authenticate().then( function ( ) { return org.meta.listMetadata({ queries : [ { type : 'CustomObject' }, { type : 'CustomField' }, { type : 'ApexClass' } ] }); }).then( function ( meta ) { _.each(meta, function ( r ) { console .log(r.type + ': ' + r.fullName + ' (' + r.fileName + ')' ); }); }).error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

Just like nforce v1.0.0 and higher, you can either supply a callback to the api methods or you can omit the callback and use the returned Promise for async control flow.

See, callbacks work too...

var md = [ { fullName : 'Test_Obj__c.Foo__c' , label : 'Foo Bar' , length : 100 , type : 'Text' } ]; org.meta.createMetadata({ type : 'CustomField' , metadata : md }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log(res); });

Pollers

deployAndPoll() and retrieveAndPoll() calls automatically poll for status updates. A poller EventEmitter object is returned that provides and evented interface the the polling. Using the poller is quite easy. Here is an example.

org.authenticate().then( function ( ) { var archive = archiver( 'zip' ) .directory( 'examples/src' , 'src' ) .finalize(); var promise = org.meta.deployAndPoll({ zipFile : archive }); promise.poller.on( 'poll' , function ( res ) { console .log( 'poll status: ' + res.status); }); return promise; }).then( function ( res ) { console .log( 'completed: ' + res.status); }).error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

Examples

Many example files are included in the examples/ directory. To run the examples, make sure that you have your SFUSER and SFPASS environment variables set to your Salesforce username and password respectively.

Connection API

Deploy metadata to a Salesforce organization.

[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_deploy.htm)

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. zipFile : (Buffer|Stream|String:Required) A zip file containing metadata for deployment. This should be a Buffer, a Stream, or a base64 encoded String representing a zip file.

: (Buffer|Stream|String:Required) A zip file containing metadata for deployment. This should be a Buffer, a Stream, or a base64 encoded String representing a zip file. deployOptions : (Object:Optional) Encapsulates options for determining which packages or files are deployed. allowMissingFiles : (Boolean:Optional) Specifies whether a deploy succeeds even if files that are specified in package.xml but are not in the .zip file autoUpdatePackage : (Boolean:Optional) If a file is in the .zip file but not specified in package.xml, specifies whether the file should be automatically added to the package (true or not false). A retrieve() is automatically issued with the updated package.xml that includes the .zip file. checkOnly : (Boolean:Optional) Indicates whether Apex classes and triggers are saved to the organization as part of the deployment (false) or not (true). Defaults to false. Any errors or messages that would have been issued are still generated. This parameter is similar to the Salesforce Ant tool’s checkOnly parameter. ignoreWarnings : (Boolean:Optional) Indicates whether a warning should allow a deployment to complete successfully (true) or not (false). Defaults to false. performRetrieve : (Boolean:Optional) Indicates whether a retrieve() call is performed immediately after the deployment (true) or not (false). Set to true in order to retrieve whatever was just deployed. purgeOnDelete : (Boolean:Optional) If true, the deleted components in the destructiveChanges.xml manifest file aren't stored in the Recycle Bin. Instead, they become immediately eligible for deletion. rollbackOnError : (Boolean:Optional) Indicates whether any failure causes a complete rollback (true) or not (false). If false, whatever set of actions can be performed without errors are performed, and errors are returned for the remaining actions. This parameter must be set to true if you are deploying to a production organization. The default is false. runAllTests : (Boolean:Optional) If true, all Apex tests defined in the organization are run. runTests : (String[]:Optional) A list of Apex tests to be run during deployment. Specify the class name, one name per instance. singlePackage : (Boolean:Optional) Indicates whether the specified .zip file points to a directory structure with a single package (true) or a set of packages (false).

: (Object:Optional) Encapsulates options for determining which packages or files are deployed.

Performs a deploy() and also returns a poller that polls checkDeployStatus() .

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. interval : (Integer|Optional) The time in milliseconds to wait between polls. Defaults to 2000 unless passed in as an option or defined in the connection as metaOpts.interval

: (Integer|Optional) The time in milliseconds to wait between polls. Defaults to 2000 unless passed in as an option or defined in the connection as zipFile : (Buffer|Stream|String:Required) A zip file containing metadata for deployment. This should be a Buffer, a Stream, or a base64 encoded String representing a zip file.

: (Buffer|Stream|String:Required) A zip file containing metadata for deployment. This should be a Buffer, a Stream, or a base64 encoded String representing a zip file. deployOptions : (Object:Optional) Encapsulates options for determining which packages or files are deployed. See deploy() for all options.

poller events:

start Poller has started polling

Poller has started polling poll A poll has been executed. Callback contains the result.

A poll has been executed. Callback contains the result. cancel Emitted when the poller has been cancelled

Emitted when the poller has been cancelled done Emitted when the polling is completed

Checks the status of declarative metadata call deploy() .

[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_checkdeploystatus.htm)

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. id : (String|Required) ID obtained from an AsyncResult object returned by deploy() or a subsequent checkDeployStatus() call

: (String|Required) ID obtained from an AsyncResult object returned by or a subsequent call includeDetails : (Boolean:Optional) Sets the DeployResult object to include DeployDetails information ((true) or not (false). The default is false. Available in API version 29.0 and later.

Cancels a deployment that hasn’t completed yet.

[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_canceldeploy.htm)

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. id : (String|Required) The ID of the deployment to cancel.

Performs a cancelDeploy() and also returns a poller that polls checkDeployStatus() .

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. id : (String|Required) The ID of the deployment to cancel.

This call retrieves XML file representations of components in an organization.

[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_retrieve.htm)

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. apiVersion : (Double:Optional) The API version for the retrieve request. This will default to the api version defined in the connection if not supplied.

: (Double:Optional) The API version for the retrieve request. This will default to the api version defined in the connection if not supplied. packageNames : (String[]:Optional) A list of package names to be retrieved. If you are retrieving only unpackaged components, do not specify a name here. You can retrieve packaged and unpackaged components in the same retrieve.

: (String[]:Optional) A list of package names to be retrieved. If you are retrieving only unpackaged components, do not specify a name here. You can retrieve packaged and unpackaged components in the same retrieve. singlePackage : (Boolean:Optional) Specifies whether only a single package is being retrieved (true) or not (false). If false, then more than one package is being retrieved.

: (Boolean:Optional) Specifies whether only a single package is being retrieved (true) or not (false). If false, then more than one package is being retrieved. specificFiles : (String[]:Optional) A list of file names to be retrieved. If a value is specified for this property, packageNames must be set to null and singlePackage must be set to true.

: (String[]:Optional) A list of file names to be retrieved. If a value is specified for this property, packageNames must be set to null and singlePackage must be set to true. unpackaged : (Object:Optional) A list of components to retrieve that are not in a package. See the Salesforce documentation on [Package] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_package.htm#meta_package) for the valid object properties to supply.

Performs a retrieve() and also returns a poller that polls checkRetrieveStatus() .

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. interval : (Integer|Optional) The time in milliseconds to wait between polls. Defaults to 2000 unless passed in as an option or defined in the connection as metaOpts.interval

: (Integer|Optional) The time in milliseconds to wait between polls. Defaults to 2000 unless passed in as an option or defined in the connection as apiVersion : (Double:Optional) The API version for the retrieve request. This will default to the api version defined in the connection if not supplied.

: (Double:Optional) The API version for the retrieve request. This will default to the api version defined in the connection if not supplied. packageNames : (String[]:Optional) A list of package names to be retrieved. If you are retrieving only unpackaged components, do not specify a name here. You can retrieve packaged and unpackaged components in the same retrieve.

: (String[]:Optional) A list of package names to be retrieved. If you are retrieving only unpackaged components, do not specify a name here. You can retrieve packaged and unpackaged components in the same retrieve. singlePackage : (Boolean:Optional) Specifies whether only a single package is being retrieved (true) or not (false). If false, then more than one package is being retrieved.

: (Boolean:Optional) Specifies whether only a single package is being retrieved (true) or not (false). If false, then more than one package is being retrieved. specificFiles : (String[]:Optional) A list of file names to be retrieved. If a value is specified for this property, packageNames must be set to null and singlePackage must be set to true.

: (String[]:Optional) A list of file names to be retrieved. If a value is specified for this property, packageNames must be set to null and singlePackage must be set to true. unpackaged : (Object:Optional) A list of components to retrieve that are not in a package. See the Salesforce documentation on [Package] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_package.htm#meta_package) for the valid object properties to supply.

poller events:

start Poller has started polling

Poller has started polling poll A poll has been executed. Callback contains the result.

A poll has been executed. Callback contains the result. cancel Emitted when the poller has been cancelled

Emitted when the poller has been cancelled done Emitted when the polling is completed

Checks the status of declarative metadata call retrieve() and returns the zip file contents.

[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_checkretrievestatus.htm)

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. id : (String|Required) ID obtained from a RetrieveResult object returned by a retrieve() call or a subsequent AsyncResult object returned by a checkStatus() call.

Adds one or more new metadata components to your organization synchronously.

[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_createMetadata.htm)

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. metadata : (Object[]|Required) Array of one or more metadata components. See the [Salesforce documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/index_Left.htm#CSHID=metadata.htm|StartTopic=Content%2Fmetadata.htm|SkinName=webhelp) for all possible metadata types that can be supplied

Returns one or more metadata components from your organization synchronously.

[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_readMetadata.htm)

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. metadataType || type : (String|Required) The metadata type of the components to read.

|| : (String|Required) The metadata type of the components to read. fullNames : (String[]:Required) Array of full names of the components to read.

Updates one or more metadata components in your organization synchronously.

[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_updateMetadata.htm)

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. metadata : (Object[]|Required) Array of one or more metadata components. See the [Salesforce documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/index_Left.htm#CSHID=metadata.htm|StartTopic=Content%2Fmetadata.htm|SkinName=webhelp) for all possible metadata types that can be supplied

Creates or updates one or more metadata components in your organization synchronously.

[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_upsertMetadata.htm)

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. metadata : (Object[]|Required) Array of one or more metadata components. See the [Salesforce documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/index_Left.htm#CSHID=metadata.htm|StartTopic=Content%2Fmetadata.htm|SkinName=webhelp) for all possible metadata types that can be supplied

Deletes one or more metadata components from your organization synchronously.

[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_deleteMetadata.htm)

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. metadataType || type : (String|Required) The metadata type of the components to delete.

|| : (String|Required) The metadata type of the components to delete. fullNames : (String[]|Required) Array of full names of the components to delete.

Renames a metadata component in your organization synchronously.

[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_renameMetadata.htm)

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. metadataType || type : (String|Required) The metadata type of the components to delete.

|| : (String|Required) The metadata type of the components to delete. oldFullName || old : (String|Required) The current component full name.

|| : (String|Required) The current component full name. newFullName || new : (String|Required) The new component full name.

This call retrieves the metadata which describes your organization. This information includes Apex classes and triggers, custom objects, custom fields on standard objects, tab sets that define an app, and many other components.

[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_describe.htm)

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. apiVersion : (Double|Required) The API version for which you want metadata; for example, 33.0.

This call retrieves property information about metadata components in your organization. Data is returned for the components that match the criteria specified in the queries parameter. The queries array can contain up to three ListMetadataQuery queries for each call. This call supports every metadata type: both top-level, such as CustomObject and ApexClass, and child types, such as CustomField and RecordType.

[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_listmetadata.htm)

opts: