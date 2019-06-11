An nforce plugin that facilitates working with the metadata api
First, install nforce-metadata with npm
$ npm install nforce-metadata
Load the plugin
var nforce = require('nforce');
// load the nforce-metadata plugin
require('nforce-metadata')(nforce);
var org = nforce.createConnection({
clientId: '<client_id>',
clientSecret: '<client_secret>',
redirectUri: '<redirect_uri>',
username: process.env.SFUSER,
password: process.env.SFPASS,
metaOpts: { // options for nforce-metadata
interval: 2000 // poll interval can be specified (optional)
},
plugins: ['meta'] // loads the plugin in this connection
});
nforce-metadata allows you to make requests to the Salesforce Metadata API just as easily as you can make requests to the REST API using the nforce base module.
The methods are all under the
meta namespace in the
connection object. Here is an example call.
org.authenticate().then(function(){
return org.meta.listMetadata({
queries: [
{ type: 'CustomObject' },
{ type: 'CustomField' },
{ type: 'ApexClass' }
]
});
}).then(function(meta) {
_.each(meta, function(r) {
console.log(r.type + ': ' + r.fullName + ' (' + r.fileName + ')');
});
}).error(function(err) {
console.error(err);
});
Just like nforce v1.0.0 and higher, you can either supply a callback to the api methods or you can omit the callback and use the returned Promise for async control flow.
See, callbacks work too...
var md = [
{
fullName: 'Test_Obj__c.Foo__c',
label: 'Foo Bar',
length: 100,
type: 'Text'
}
];
org.meta.createMetadata({ type: 'CustomField', metadata: md }, function(err, res) {
if(err) return console.error(err);
console.log(res);
});
deployAndPoll() and
retrieveAndPoll() calls automatically poll for status updates. A
poller EventEmitter object is returned that provides and evented interface the the polling.
Using the poller is quite easy. Here is an example.
org.authenticate().then(function(){
var archive = archiver('zip')
.directory('examples/src', 'src')
.finalize();
var promise = org.meta.deployAndPoll({
zipFile: archive
});
promise.poller.on('poll', function(res) {
console.log('poll status: ' + res.status);
});
return promise;
}).then(function(res) {
console.log('completed: ' + res.status);
}).error(function(err) {
console.error(err);
});
Many example files are included in the
examples/ directory. To run the examples,
make sure that you have your
SFUSER and
SFPASS environment variables set to your
Salesforce username and password respectively.
Deploy metadata to a Salesforce organization.
[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_deploy.htm)
opts:
oauth: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.
zipFile: (Buffer|Stream|String:Required) A zip file containing metadata for deployment.
This should be a Buffer, a Stream, or a base64 encoded String representing a zip file.
deployOptions: (Object:Optional) Encapsulates options for determining which packages
or files are deployed.
allowMissingFiles: (Boolean:Optional) Specifies whether a deploy succeeds even if
files that are specified in package.xml but are not in the .zip file
autoUpdatePackage: (Boolean:Optional) If a file is in the .zip file but not specified
in package.xml, specifies whether the file should be automatically added to the package
(true or not false). A retrieve() is automatically issued with the updated package.xml
that includes the .zip file.
checkOnly: (Boolean:Optional) Indicates whether Apex classes and triggers are
saved to the organization as part of the deployment (false) or not (true). Defaults
to false. Any errors or messages that would have been issued are still generated.
This parameter is similar to the Salesforce Ant tool’s checkOnly parameter.
ignoreWarnings: (Boolean:Optional) Indicates whether a warning should allow
a deployment to complete successfully (true) or not (false). Defaults to false.
performRetrieve: (Boolean:Optional) Indicates whether a
retrieve() call is
performed immediately after the deployment (true) or not (false). Set to true in
order to retrieve whatever was just deployed.
purgeOnDelete: (Boolean:Optional) If true, the deleted components in the
destructiveChanges.xml manifest file aren't stored in the Recycle Bin. Instead,
they become immediately eligible for deletion.
rollbackOnError: (Boolean:Optional) Indicates whether any failure causes a
complete rollback (true) or not (false). If false, whatever set of actions can be performed
without errors are performed, and errors are returned for the remaining actions. This
parameter must be set to true if you are deploying to a production organization.
The default is false.
runAllTests: (Boolean:Optional) If true, all Apex tests defined in the organization
are run.
runTests: (String[]:Optional) A list of Apex tests to be run during deployment.
Specify the class name, one name per instance.
singlePackage: (Boolean:Optional) Indicates whether the specified .zip file points
to a directory structure with a single package (true) or a set of packages (false).
Performs a
deploy() and also returns a poller that polls
checkDeployStatus().
opts:
oauth: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.
interval: (Integer|Optional) The time in milliseconds to wait between polls. Defaults
to 2000 unless passed in as an option or defined in the connection as
metaOpts.interval
zipFile: (Buffer|Stream|String:Required) A zip file containing metadata for deployment.
This should be a Buffer, a Stream, or a base64 encoded String representing a zip file.
deployOptions: (Object:Optional) Encapsulates options for determining which packages
or files are deployed. See
deploy() for all options.
poller events:
start Poller has started polling
poll A poll has been executed. Callback contains the result.
cancel Emitted when the poller has been cancelled
done Emitted when the polling is completed
Checks the status of declarative metadata call
deploy().
[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_checkdeploystatus.htm)
opts:
oauth: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.
id: (String|Required) ID obtained from an AsyncResult object returned by
deploy()
or a subsequent
checkDeployStatus() call
includeDetails: (Boolean:Optional) Sets the DeployResult object to include
DeployDetails information ((true) or not (false). The default is false. Available
in API version 29.0 and later.
Cancels a deployment that hasn’t completed yet.
[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_canceldeploy.htm)
opts:
oauth: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.
id: (String|Required) The ID of the deployment to cancel.
Performs a
cancelDeploy() and also returns a poller that polls
checkDeployStatus().
opts:
oauth: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.
id: (String|Required) The ID of the deployment to cancel.
This call retrieves XML file representations of components in an organization.
[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_retrieve.htm)
opts:
oauth: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.
apiVersion: (Double:Optional) The API version for the retrieve request. This
will default to the api version defined in the connection if not supplied.
packageNames: (String[]:Optional) A list of package names to be retrieved. If
you are retrieving only unpackaged components, do not specify a name here. You
can retrieve packaged and unpackaged components in the same retrieve.
singlePackage: (Boolean:Optional) Specifies whether only a single package is
being retrieved (true) or not (false). If false, then more than one package is being
retrieved.
specificFiles: (String[]:Optional) A list of file names to be retrieved. If a
value is specified for this property, packageNames must be set to null and singlePackage
must be set to true.
unpackaged: (Object:Optional) A list of components to retrieve that are not in a
package. See the Salesforce documentation on [Package]
(https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_package.htm#meta_package)
for the valid object properties
to supply.
Performs a
retrieve() and also returns a poller that polls
checkRetrieveStatus().
opts:
oauth: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.
interval: (Integer|Optional) The time in milliseconds to wait between polls. Defaults
to 2000 unless passed in as an option or defined in the connection as
metaOpts.interval
apiVersion: (Double:Optional) The API version for the retrieve request. This
will default to the api version defined in the connection if not supplied.
packageNames: (String[]:Optional) A list of package names to be retrieved. If
you are retrieving only unpackaged components, do not specify a name here. You
can retrieve packaged and unpackaged components in the same retrieve.
singlePackage: (Boolean:Optional) Specifies whether only a single package is
being retrieved (true) or not (false). If false, then more than one package is being
retrieved.
specificFiles: (String[]:Optional) A list of file names to be retrieved. If a
value is specified for this property, packageNames must be set to null and singlePackage
must be set to true.
unpackaged: (Object:Optional) A list of components to retrieve that are not in a
package. See the Salesforce documentation on [Package]
(https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_package.htm#meta_package)
for the valid object properties
to supply.
poller events:
start Poller has started polling
poll A poll has been executed. Callback contains the result.
cancel Emitted when the poller has been cancelled
done Emitted when the polling is completed
Checks the status of declarative metadata call
retrieve() and returns the zip file contents.
[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_checkretrievestatus.htm)
opts:
oauth: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.
id: (String|Required) ID obtained from a RetrieveResult object returned by a
retrieve() call or a subsequent AsyncResult object returned by a checkStatus() call.
Adds one or more new metadata components to your organization synchronously.
[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_createMetadata.htm)
opts:
oauth: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.
metadata: (Object[]|Required) Array of one or more metadata components. See
the [Salesforce documentation]
(https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/index_Left.htm#CSHID=metadata.htm|StartTopic=Content%2Fmetadata.htm|SkinName=webhelp)
for all possible metadata types that can be supplied
Returns one or more metadata components from your organization synchronously.
[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_readMetadata.htm)
opts:
oauth: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.
metadataType ||
type: (String|Required) The metadata type of the components to read.
fullNames: (String[]:Required) Array of full names of the components to read.
Updates one or more metadata components in your organization synchronously.
[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_updateMetadata.htm)
opts:
oauth: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.
metadata: (Object[]|Required) Array of one or more metadata components. See
the [Salesforce documentation]
(https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/index_Left.htm#CSHID=metadata.htm|StartTopic=Content%2Fmetadata.htm|SkinName=webhelp)
for all possible metadata types that can be supplied
Creates or updates one or more metadata components in your organization synchronously.
[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_upsertMetadata.htm)
opts:
oauth: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.
metadata: (Object[]|Required) Array of one or more metadata components. See
the [Salesforce documentation]
(https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/index_Left.htm#CSHID=metadata.htm|StartTopic=Content%2Fmetadata.htm|SkinName=webhelp)
for all possible metadata types that can be supplied
Deletes one or more metadata components from your organization synchronously.
[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_deleteMetadata.htm)
opts:
oauth: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.
metadataType ||
type: (String|Required) The metadata type of the components to delete.
fullNames: (String[]|Required) Array of full names of the components to delete.
Renames a metadata component in your organization synchronously.
[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_renameMetadata.htm)
opts:
oauth: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.
metadataType ||
type: (String|Required) The metadata type of the components to delete.
oldFullName ||
old: (String|Required) The current component full name.
newFullName ||
new: (String|Required) The new component full name.
This call retrieves the metadata which describes your organization. This information includes Apex classes and triggers, custom objects, custom fields on standard objects, tab sets that define an app, and many other components.
[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_describe.htm)
opts:
oauth: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.
apiVersion: (Double|Required) The API version for which you want metadata; for example, 33.0.
This call retrieves property information about metadata components in your organization. Data is returned for the components that match the criteria specified in the queries parameter. The queries array can contain up to three ListMetadataQuery queries for each call. This call supports every metadata type: both top-level, such as CustomObject and ApexClass, and child types, such as CustomField and RecordType.
[Salesforce Documentation] (https://www.salesforce.com/us/developer/docs/api_meta/Content/meta_listmetadata.htm)
opts:
oauth: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.
queries: (Object[]|Required) A list of objects that specify which components you are
interested in.
folder: (String|Required) The folder associated with the component. This field is
required for components that use folders, such as Dashboard, Document, EmailTemplate,
or Report.
type: (String|Required) The metadata type, such as CustomObject, CustomField,
or ApexClass.
asOfVersion: (Double|Optional) The API version for the metadata listing request. If you