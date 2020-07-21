nforce :: node.js salesforce REST API wrapper

nforce is node.js a REST API wrapper for force.com, database.com, and salesforce.com.

Features

Simple api

Intelligent sObjects

Helper OAuth methods

Simple streaming

Multi-user design with single user mode

Plugin support

Installation

npm install nforce

Usage

Require nforce in your app and create a client connection to a Salesforce Remote Access Application.

var nforce = require ( 'nforce' ); var org = nforce.createConnection({ clientId : 'SOME_OAUTH_CLIENT_ID' , clientSecret : 'SOME_OAUTH_CLIENT_SECRET' , redirectUri : 'http://localhost:3000/oauth/_callback' , apiVersion : 'v27.0' , environment : 'production' , mode : 'multi' });

Now we just need to authenticate and get our salesforce OAuth credentials. Here is one way to do this in multi-user mode...

var oauth; org.authenticate({ username : 'my_test@gmail.com' , password : 'mypassword' }, function ( err, resp ) { if (!err) oauth = resp; });

...or in single-user mode...

org.authenticate({ username : 'my_test@gmail.com' , password : 'mypassword' }, function ( err, resp ) { if (!err) console .log( 'Cached Token: ' + org.oauth.access_token) });

Now we can go nuts. nforce has an salesforce sObject factory method that creates records for you. Let's use that and insert a record...

var acc = nforce.createSObject( 'Account' ); acc.set( 'Name' , 'Spiffy Cleaners' ); acc.set( 'Phone' , '800-555-2345' ); acc.set( 'SLA__c' , 'Gold' ); org.insert({ sobject : acc, oauth : oauth }, function ( err, resp ) { if (!err) console .log( 'It worked!' ); });

If you are in single-user mode, the oauth argument can be ommitted since it's cached as part of your connection object.

org.insert({ sobject : acc }, function ( err, resp ) { if (!err) console .log( 'It worked!' ); });

Querying and updating records is super easy. nforce wraps API-queried records in a special object. The object caches field updates that you make to the record and allows you to pass the record directly into the update method without having to scrub out the unchanged fields. In the example below, only the Name and Industry fields will be sent in the update call despite the fact that the query returned other fields such as BillingCity and CreatedDate.

var q = 'SELECT Id, Name, CreatedDate, BillingCity FROM Account WHERE Name = "Spiffy Cleaners" LIMIT 1' ; org.query({ query : q }, function ( err, resp ) { if (!err && resp.records) { var acc = resp.records[ 0 ]; acc.set( 'Name' , 'Really Spiffy Cleaners' ); acc.set( 'Industry' , 'Cleaners' ); org.update({ sobject : acc, oauth : oauth }, function ( err, resp ) { if (!err) console .log( 'It worked!' ); }); } });

Using the Example Files

Most of the files in the examples directory can be used by simply setting two environment variables then running the files. The two environment variables are SFUSER and SFPASS which are your Salesforce.com username and passsword, respectively. Example below:

export SFUSER=myusername@salesforce.com export SFPASS=mypassword node examples/crud.js

Authentication

nforce supports three Salesforce OAuth 2.0 flows, username/password, Web Server and User-Agent.

Username/Password flow

To request an access token and other oauth information using the username and password flow, use the authenticate() method and pass in your username, password and security token in the options.

Note: A security token can be generated from the Salesforce dashboard under: Account Name > Setup > My Personal Information > Reset My Security Token.

var username = 'my_test@gmail.com' , password = 'mypassword' , securityToken = 'some_security_token' , oauth; org.authenticate({ username : username, password : password, securityToken : securityToken }, function ( err, resp ) { if (!err) { console .log( 'Access Token: ' + resp.access_token); oauth = resp; } else { console .log( 'Error: ' + err.message); } });

The Salesforce website suggests appending the security token to the password in order to authenticate. This works, but using the securityToken parameter as shown above is cleaner. Here's why the security token is necessary, from the Salesforce Website:

The security token is an automatically generated key that must be added to the end of the password in order to log in to Salesforce from an untrusted network. You must concatenate their password and token when passing the request for authentication.

Web Server Code Flow

To perform an authorization code flow, first redirect users to the Authorization URI at Salesforce. nforce provides a helper function to build this url for you.

org.getAuthUri();

An example of using this function in a typical node route would be:

app.get( '/auth/sfdc' , function ( req,res ) { res.redirect(org.getAuthUri()); });

Once you get a callback at the Redirect URI that you specify, you need to request your access token and other important oauth information by calling authenticate() and passing in the "code" that you received.

var oauth; org.authenticate({ code : 'SOMEOAUTHAUTHORIZATIONCODE' }, function ( err, resp ) { if (!err) { console .log( 'Access Token: ' + resp.access_token); oauth = resp; } else { console .log( 'Error: ' + err.message); } });

An example of using this function in a typical node route and populating the code from the request would be:

app.get( '/auth/sfdc/callback' , function ( req, res ) { org.authenticate({ code : req.query.code}, function ( err, resp ) { if (!err) { console .log( 'Access Token: ' + resp.access_token); } else { console .log( 'Error: ' + err.message); } }); });

User-Agent Flow

The user-agent flow simply redirects to your redirectUri after the user authenticates and logs in. The getAuthUri() method can be used similar to the Web Server flow but a responseType property must be set to token .

org.getAuthUri({ responseType : 'token' });

OAuth Object

At the end of a successful authorization, you are returned an OAuth object for the user. This object contains your salesforce access token, endpoint, id, and other information. If you have mode set to multi , cache this object for the user as it will be used for subsequent requests. If you are in single user mode, the OAuth object is stored as a property on your salesforce connection object.

OAuth Object De-Coupling (Multi-user mode)

nforce decouples the oauth credentials from the connection object when mode is set to multi so that in a multi-user situation, a separate connection object doesn't need to be created for each user. This makes the module more efficient. Essentially, you only need one connection object for multiple users and pass the OAuth object in with the request. In this scenario, it makes the most sense to store the OAuth credentials in the users session or in some other data store. If you are using express, nforce can take care of storing this for you (see Express Middleware).

Integrated OAuth Object (Single-user mode)

If you specified single as your mode when creating the connection, calling authenticate will store the OAuth object within the connection object. Then, in subsequent API requests, you can simply omit the OAuth object from the request like so.

org.query({ query : 'SELECT Id FROM Lead LIMIT 1' }, function ( err, res ) { if (err) return console .error(err); else return console .log(res.records[ 0 ]); });

Access Token Auto-Refreshes

nforce provides an optional, built-in function for auto-refreshing access tokens when able it's able to. This requires you are using the web-server flow and you've requested the right scope that returns you a refresh_token. The username/password flow is also supported if using single-user mode.

To enable auto-refreshes, you just need to set the autoRefresh argument when creating your connection...

var nforce = require ( 'nforce' ); var org = nforce.createConnection({ clientId : 'SOME_OAUTH_CLIENT_ID' , clientSecret : 'SOME_OAUTH_CLIENT_SECRET' , redirectUri : 'http://localhost:3000/oauth/_callback' , apiVersion : 'v44.0' , environment : 'production' , mode : 'multi' , autoRefresh : true });

Now when you make requests and your access token is expired, nforce will automatically refresh your access token from Salesforce and re-try your original request...

console .log( 'old token: ' + oauth.access_token); org.query({ query : 'SELECT Id FROM Account LIMIT 1' , oauth : oauth }, function ( err, records ) { if (err) throw err; else { console .log( 'query completed with token: ' + oauth.access_token); res.send(body); } });

NOTE: If you're using express and storing your oauth in the session, if you pass in your session oauth directly, it's going to be updated automatically by nforce since the autoRefresh function mutates the oauth object that's passed in.

There's also a handy callback function called onRefresh that can be added to your connection that will execute when any request triggers an auto-refresh of your access token. This makes keeping stored credentials up-to-date a breeze. Here's a pseudo-example of how that would work.

var nforce = require ( 'nforce' ); var org = nforce.createConnection({ clientId : 'SOME_OAUTH_CLIENT_ID' , clientSecret : 'SOME_OAUTH_CLIENT_SECRET' , redirectUri : 'http://localhost:3000/oauth/_callback' , apiVersion : 'v44.0' , environment : 'production' , mode : 'multi' , autoRefresh : true , onRefresh : function ( newOauth, oldOauth, cb ) { mydb.findOauthByAccessToken(oldOauth.access_token, function ( err, oauth ) { oauth.access_token = newOauth.access_token; oauth.save(); cb(); }); } });

Other Features

Force.com Streaming API Support

nforce supports the Force.com Streaming API. Connecting to one of your PushTopics is easy using nforce. Here's how you create a streaming client and subscribe to a PushTopic.

org.authenticate({ username : user, password : pass }, function ( err, oauth ) { if (err) return console .log(err); var client = org.createStreamClient(); console .log( 'subscribing to ' + logs._topic); var accs = client.subscribe({ topic : 'NewAccounts' }); accs.on( 'error' , function ( err ) { console .log( 'subscription error' ); console .log(err); client.disconnect(); }); accs.on( 'data' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); }); });

There is also a short-hand method for creating a client and a subscription right from your nforce connection object. You can access the underlying client from the subscription object.

var accs = org.subscribe({ topic : 'NewAccounts' }); setTimeout( function ( ) { accs.client.disconnect(); }, 5000 );

When you are done with your subscription you can close it. You can also disconnect the client connection.

accs.cancel(); client.disconnect();

Plugins

As of nforce v0.7.0, a plugin API is now exposed so that the capabilities of nforce can easily be extended. This plugin system also allows the core of nforce to remain small, handling mostly authentication, CRUD, query, search,and other basic API requests. As Salesforce releases additional API's or as authors find interesting ways to extend nforce, these can easily be built into plugins and added to your nforce configuration as-needed.

To use plugins in your application, you'll need to load them into nforce and specify which plugins to use when creating a connection object. Here is an example.

var nforce = require ( 'nforce' ); require ( 'myplugin' )(nforce); var org = nforce.createConnection({ clientId : process.env.CLIENT_ID, clientSecret : process.env.CLIENT_SECRET, redirectUri : 'http://localhost:3000/oauth/_callback' , plugins : [ 'myplugin' ] }); org.myplugin.getSomeData( function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); });

You'll notice that the plugins methods are all namespaced. This is to prevent method naming conflicts between plugins. As a best-practice, plugin authors should make their namespace the same as the module name but it's best to refer to their documentation for the exact namespace when using their] plugin.

Here is a list of some available plugins today:

nforce-tooling Tooling API support

nforce-chatter Chatter API support

nforce-metadata Metadata API support

nforce-express Express.js plugin for OAuth authentication helpers

Documentation on authoring plugins is coming soon...

nforce API Basics

Callbacks

The API of nforce follows typical node.js standards. Callbacks will always pass an optional error object, and a response object. The response object closely resembles the typical responses from the Salesforce REST API.

var myCallback = function ( err, resp ); org . getUrl ( url, myCallback );

Promises

nforce also supports promises based on native promises. When no callback is supplied to an asynchronous method (like an api call), a promise will be returned. This makes control-flow very simple.

org.authenticate({ username : un, password : pw }).then( function ( ) { return org.getResources(); }).then( function ( resources ) { console .log( 'resources: ' + resources); }).catch( function ( err ) { console .error( 'there was a problem' ); });

nforce Base Methods

The createConnection method creates an nforce salesforce connection object. You need to supply some arguments including oauth information and some optional arguments for version and salesforce environment type.

clientId : (String:Required) This is the OAuth client id.

: (String:Required) This is the OAuth client id. clientSecret : (String:Required) This is the OAuth client secret.

: (String:Required) This is the OAuth client secret. redirectUri : (String:Required) This is the redirect URI for OAuth callbacks.

: (String:Required) This is the redirect URI for OAuth callbacks. apiVersion : (String|Number:Required) This is a number or string representing a valid REST API version. Default is the latest current api version.

: (String|Number:Required) This is a number or string representing a valid REST API version. Default is the latest current api version. environment : (String:Optional) Values can be 'production' or 'sandbox'. Default is production.

: (String:Optional) Values can be 'production' or 'sandbox'. Default is production. mode : (String:Optional) If set to 'single', then access token is accessible in oauth.access_token of the connection object. Values can be 'single' or 'multi'. Default is multi.

: (String:Optional) If set to 'single', then access token is accessible in of the connection object. Values can be 'single' or 'multi'. Default is multi. authEndpoint : (String:Optional) Used to override the authentication endpoint for production environments.

: (String:Optional) Used to override the authentication endpoint for production environments. testAuthEndpoint : (String:Optional) Used to override the authentication endpoint for production environments.

: (String:Optional) Used to override the authentication endpoint for production environments. loginUri : (String:Optional) Used to override the login URI if needed.

: (String:Optional) Used to override the login URI if needed. testLoginUri : (String:Optional) Used to override the testLoginUri if needed.

: (String:Optional) Used to override the testLoginUri if needed. gzip : (Boolean:Optional) If set to boolean 'true', then nforce will request that salesforce compress responses (using gzip) before transmitting over-the-wire.

: (Boolean:Optional) If set to boolean 'true', then nforce will request that salesforce compress responses (using gzip) before transmitting over-the-wire. autoRefresh : (Boolean:Optional) If set to boolean 'true', nforce will auto-refresh your oauth access token if it tries a request and fails due to an expired token. Only works with web oauth and username/password flows.

: (Boolean:Optional) If set to boolean 'true', nforce will auto-refresh your oauth access token if it tries a request and fails due to an expired token. Only works with web oauth and username/password flows. onRefresh : (Function:Optional) This is a function that is called when a request going through the connection triggers an auto-refresh. This hook is handy for updating your oauth tokens in a database or other store. The function is passed three arguments newOauth , oldOauth , and a callback function. The callback must be called with either an error or null value.

: (Function:Optional) This is a function that is called when a request going through the connection triggers an auto-refresh. This hook is handy for updating your oauth tokens in a database or other store. The function is passed three arguments , , and a function. The callback must be called with either an error or null value. timeout : (Number:Optional) Integer containing the number of milliseconds to wait for a request to respond before aborting the request.

: (Number:Optional) Integer containing the number of milliseconds to wait for a request to respond before aborting the request. username : (String:Optional) The username to be used for the connection (single-user mode only).

: (String:Optional) The username to be used for the connection (single-user mode only). password : (String:Optional) The password to be used for the connection (single-user mode only).

: (String:Optional) The password to be used for the connection (single-user mode only). securityToken : (String:Optional) The security token to be used for the connection (single-user mode only).

: (String:Optional) The security token to be used for the connection (single-user mode only). oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object to be used for the connection (single-user mode only).

This creates an sObject record that you can use to insert, update, upsert, and delete. type should be the salesforce API name of the sObject that you are updating. fieldValues should be a hash of field names and values that you want to initialize your sObject with. You can also just assign fields and values by setting properties after you create the sObject.

This creates an nforce plugin. Plugins allow you to extend the functionality of nforce. You need to initialize the plugin with a namespace or an options hash containing a namespace. Valid options include:

namespace : (String:Required) This sets the namespace for your plugin.

: (String:Required) This sets the namespace for your plugin. override : (Boolean:Optional) Override true allows you to overwrite an existing plugin. Default is false.

Salesforce sObject Methods

Get the value of a field on the sObject.

set(field, value) OR set(hash)

Set the value of a single field (field, value) or set multiple fields using a hash.

Get the Id of the sObject.

Set the Id of the sObject.

Returns the sObject type in lowercase.

Checks the type of the sObject and returns true|false.

Returns the external id that is currently set.

Returns the external id field that is currently set.

For upsert methods, you need to specify the External Id field and the value that you are trying to match on.

Returns the attachment object if set.

Sets the fileName (String) and body (buffer) for an attachment.

Returns the file name of the attachment if set.

Sets the file name of the attachment.

getBody

Gets the body of the attachment if set.

setBody

Sets the body of the attachment.

Checks to see if the field has been changed since the last save on the server.

Returns a hash of the changed fields and their current values.

Returns a hash of the previous values for changed fields.

Returns a JSON representation of the fields in the sObject.

Connection Methods

The following list of methods are available for an nforce connection object.

Please note that you may pass custom headers to any of the requests that support an opts hash. Here is an example:

var headers = { 'sforce-auto-assign' : '1' }; org.insert({ oauth : oauth, sobject : so, headers : headers }, function ( err, record ) { });

This is a helper method to build the authentication uri for a authorization code OAuth 2.0 flow. You can optionally pass in an OAuth options argument. The supported options are:

responseType : (String:Optional) Any valid response_type that is supported by Salesforce OAuth 2.0. Default is code .

: (String:Optional) Any valid response_type that is supported by Salesforce OAuth 2.0. Default is . authEndpoint : (String:Optional) Override the auth endpoint to use for the token request.

: (String:Optional) Override the auth endpoint to use for the token request. display : (String:Optional) Tailors the login page to the user's device type. Currently the only values supported are page , popup , and touch .

: (String:Optional) Tailors the login page to the user's device type. Currently the only values supported are , , and . immediate : (Boolean:Optional) Avoid interacting with the user. Default is false.

: (Boolean:Optional) Avoid interacting with the user. Default is false. scope : (Array:Optional) The scope parameter allows you to fine-tune what the client application can access. Supported values are api , chatter_api , full , id , refresh_token , visualforce , and web .

: (Array:Optional) The scope parameter allows you to fine-tune what the client application can access. Supported values are , , , , , , and . state : (String:Optional) Any value that you wish to be sent with the callback.

: (String:Optional) Any value that you wish to be sent with the callback. nonce : (String:Optional) Optional with the openid scope for getting a user ID token.

: (String:Optional) Optional with the openid scope for getting a user ID token. prompt : (String|Array:Optional) Specifies how the authorization server prompts the user for re-authentication and reapproval. Values are login , consent or both in the form of an array.

: (String|Array:Optional) Specifies how the authorization server prompts the user for re-authentication and reapproval. Values are , or both in the form of an array. loginHint : (String:Optional) Provide a valid username value with this parameter to pre-populate the login page with the username.

: (String:Optional) Provide a valid username value with this parameter to pre-populate the login page with the username. urlOpts : (Object:Optional) Specify any other url arguments to include in the request.

This method requests the OAuth access token and instance information from Salesforce or Force.com. This method either requires that you pass in the authorization code (authorization code flow), username and password (username/password flow), or a SAML assertion (SAML Bearer Assertion Flow).

code : (String:Optional) An OAuth authorization code.

: (String:Optional) An OAuth authorization code. username : (String:Optional) Your salesforce/force.com/database.com username.

: (String:Optional) Your salesforce/force.com/database.com username. password : (String:Optional) Your salesforce/force.com/database.com password.

: (String:Optional) Your salesforce/force.com/database.com password. securityToken : (String:Optional) Your Salesforce security token. This will be appended to your password if this property is set.

: (String:Optional) Your Salesforce security token. This will be appended to your password if this property is set. assertion : (String:Optional) A base64-encoded SAML assertion used in a SAML Bearer Assertion flow.

: (String:Optional) A base64-encoded SAML assertion used in a SAML Bearer Assertion flow. executeOnRefresh : (Boolean:Optional) If an onRefresh callback is defined in the connection, run the callback. Default is false.

: (Boolean:Optional) If an onRefresh callback is defined in the connection, run the callback. Default is false. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters tovpass to the underlying request.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. assertion : (String:Optional) A base64-encoded SAML assertion for use with the SAML Bearer Assertion Flow. The assertion can also be supplied as property of the oauth hash.

: (String:Optional) A base64-encoded SAML assertion for use with the SAML Bearer Assertion Flow. The assertion can also be supplied as property of the hash. executeOnRefresh : (Boolean:Optional) If an onRefresh callback is defined in the connection, run the callback. Default is true.

: (Boolean:Optional) If an onRefresh callback is defined in the connection, run the callback. Default is true. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. token : (String:Required) The oauth access_token or refresh_token you want to revoke.

: (String:Required) The oauth access_token or refresh_token you want to revoke. callbackParam : (String:Optional) A callback parameter to be supplied to the request for JSONP support.

: (String:Optional) A callback parameter to be supplied to the request for JSONP support. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. id : (String:Optional) The id of the User. Required only if sobject is not defined.

: (String:Optional) The id of the User. Required only if is not defined. sobject : (String:Optional) The user sobject. Required only if id is not defined.

: (String:Optional) The user sobject. Required only if is not defined. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. newPassword : (String:Required) The new password to be set for the user.

: (String:Required) The new password to be set for the user. id : (String:Optional) The id of the User. Required only if sobject is not defined.

: (String:Optional) The id of the User. Required only if is not defined. sobject : (String:Optional) The user sobject. Required only if id is not defined.

: (String:Optional) The user sobject. Required only if is not defined. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

opts:

requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

Gets the salesforce versions. Note: Does not require authentication.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

Gets the available salesforce resources.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

Get all sObjects for an org.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. type : (String:Required) The metadata type that is being requested.

: (String:Required) The metadata type that is being requested. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

Get metadata for a single sObject. type is a required String for the sObject type.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. type : (String:Required) The metadata type that is being requested.

: (String:Required) The metadata type that is being requested. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

Get describe information for a single sObject. type is a required String for the sObject type.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

Lists information about limits in your organization.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. sobject : (Object:Required) An sObject instance.

: (Object:Required) An sObject instance. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

Insert a record.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. sobject : (Object:Required) An sObject instance.

: (Object:Required) An sObject instance. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

Update a record.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. sobject : (Object:Required) An sObject instance.

: (Object:Required) An sObject instance. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

Update a record. NOTE: you must use the setExternalId() method to set the external Id field and the value to match on.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. sobject : (Object:Optional) An sObject instance.

: (Object:Optional) An sObject instance. type: : (String:Optional) A string value sObject type.

: (String:Optional) A string value sObject type. id : (String:Optional) A string value for the sObject record id.

: (String:Optional) A string value for the sObject record id. externalId : (String:Optional) A string value for the sObject external id.

: (String:Optional) A string value for the sObject external id. externalIdField : (String:Optional) A string value for the sObject external id field.

: (String:Optional) A string value for the sObject external id field. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

Deletes a record. You must provide an sobject or type + id or type + externalId + externalIdField

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. sobject : (Object:Optional) An sObject instance.

: (Object:Optional) An sObject instance. fields : (Array:Optional) An array of fields to return.

: (Array:Optional) An array of fields to return. type: : (String:Optional) A string value sObject type.

: (String:Optional) A string value sObject type. id : (String:Optional) A string value for the sObject record id.

: (String:Optional) A string value for the sObject record id. externalId : (String:Optional) A string value for the sObject external id.

: (String:Optional) A string value for the sObject external id. externalIdField : (String:Optional) A string value for the sObject external id field.

: (String:Optional) A string value for the sObject external id field. raw : (Boolean:Optional) Tells nforce to return the raw response from Salesforce and skip the SObject wrapping. Default is false.

: (Boolean:Optional) Tells nforce to return the raw response from Salesforce and skip the SObject wrapping. Default is false. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

Get a single record. You must supply either an sobject , type + id , or type + externalId + externalIdField .

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. sobject : (Object:Optional) An sObject instance.

: (Object:Optional) An sObject instance. type: : (String:Optional) A string value sObject type.

: (String:Optional) A string value sObject type. id : (String:Optional) A string value for the sObject record id.

: (String:Optional) A string value for the sObject record id. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

Get the binary data for an attachment, document, or contentversion. You must supply either an sobject or type and id . The sobject must be one of those three types.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. sobject : (Object:Optional) An sObject instance.

: (Object:Optional) An sObject instance. id : (String:Optional) A string value for the sObject record id.

: (String:Optional) A string value for the sObject record id. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

Get the binary data for an attachment. You must supply either an sobject or an id .

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. sobject : (Object:Optional) An sObject instance.

: (Object:Optional) An sObject instance. id : (String:Optional) A string value for the sObject record id.

: (String:Optional) A string value for the sObject record id. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

Get the binary data for a document. You must supply either an sobject or an id .

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. sobject : (Object:Optional) An sObject instance.

: (Object:Optional) An sObject instance. id : (String:Optional) A string value for the sObject record id.

: (String:Optional) A string value for the sObject record id. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

Get the binary data for a contentversion. You must supply either an sobject or an id .

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. query : (String:Required) A query string.

: (String:Required) A query string. includeDeleted : (Boolean:Optional) Query also deleted records. Default is false.

: (Boolean:Optional) Query also deleted records. Default is false. raw : (Boolean:Optional) Tells nforce to return the raw response from Salesforce and skip the SObject wrapping. Default is false.

: (Boolean:Optional) Tells nforce to return the raw response from Salesforce and skip the SObject wrapping. Default is false. fetchAll : (Boolean:Optional) Specifying fetchAll to true tells nforce to recursively query to get all possible returned records. Default is false.

: (Boolean:Optional) Specifying fetchAll to true tells nforce to recursively query to get all possible returned records. Default is false. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

Execute a SOQL query for records.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode query : (String:Required) A query string.

: (String:Required) A query string. raw : (Boolean:Optional) Tells nforce to return the raw response from Salesforce and skip the SObject wrapping. Default is false.

: (Boolean:Optional) Tells nforce to return the raw response from Salesforce and skip the SObject wrapping. Default is false. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

Same as query but includes deleted records.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. search : (String:Required) A search string.

: (String:Required) A search string. raw : (Boolean:Optional) Tells nforce to return the raw response from Salesforce and skip the SObject wrapping. Default is false.

: (Boolean:Optional) Tells nforce to return the raw response from Salesforce and skip the SObject wrapping. Default is false. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

Execute a SOSL search for records. search should be a SOSL string.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. url : (String:Required) A url string for an api resource. Should start with a forward slash.

: (String:Required) A url string for an api resource. Should start with a forward slash. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

GET a REST API resource by its url.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. url : (String:Required) A url string for an api resource. Should start with a forward slash.

: (String:Required) A url string for an api resource. Should start with a forward slash. body : (Object:Optional) The body for the request.

: (Object:Optional) The body for the request. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

PUT a REST API resource by its url.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. url : (String:Required) A url string for an api resource. Should start with a forward slash.

: (String:Required) A url string for an api resource. Should start with a forward slash. body : (Object:Optional) The body for the request.

: (Object:Optional) The body for the request. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

POST a REST API resource by its url.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. url : (String:Required) A url string for an api resource. Should start with a forward slash.

: (String:Required) A url string for an api resource. Should start with a forward slash. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

DELETE a REST API resource by its url.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. timeout : (Integer:Optional) The timeout in seconds to pass to the Faye client.

: (Integer:Optional) The timeout in seconds to pass to the Faye client. retry : (Integer:Optional) The retry interval to pass to the Faye client.

Creates and returns a streaming api client object. See the Streaming Client section for more details on the client object that is returned from this method.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode topic : (String:Required) An string value for the streaming topic

: (String:Required) An string value for the streaming topic isSystem : (Boolean:Optional) Specify true if the topic to be streamed is a SystemTopic

: (Boolean:Optional) Specify if the topic to be streamed is a SystemTopic timeout : (Integer:Optional) The timeout in seconds to pass to the Faye client

: (Integer:Optional) The timeout in seconds to pass to the Faye client retry : (Integer:Optional) The retry interval to pass to the Faye client

: (Integer:Optional) The retry interval to pass to the Faye client replayId : (Integer:Optional) The replayId of the last received event. Special values: -1 for only new messages, -2 for all saved messages.

Creates and returns a streaming api subscription object. See the Streaming Subscription section for more details on the subscription object that is returned from this method.

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. uri : (String:Required) A string value for endpoint. Should not include '/services/apexrest'.

: (String:Required) A string value for endpoint. Should not include '/services/apexrest'. method : (String:Optional) String method that defaults to GET if not supplied.

: (String:Optional) String method that defaults to GET if not supplied. urlParams : (Object|String:Optional) A hash or url params to add to the request.

: (Object|String:Optional) A hash or url params to add to the request. body : (Object:Optional) The optional JSON body for the request.

: (Object:Optional) The optional JSON body for the request. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

This method handles integration with salesforce ApexRest Custom Rest endpoints

opts:

oauth : (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode.

: (Object:Optional) The oauth object. Required in multi-user mode. requestOpts : (Object:Optional) Optional hash of parameters to pass to the underlying request.

Auto-refresh the current access token. Works with refresh tokens and also if using username/password in single user mode.

Streaming Client

The streaming Client object represents a streaming client created from the connections createStreamClient() method. The Streaming Client emits several events:

events:

connect : Emits when the clients transport is up.

: Emits when the clients transport is up. disconnect : Emits when the clients transport is down.

opts:

topic : (String:Required) A string value for the streaming topic or Platform Event object (ex: event_name__e).

: (String:Required) A string value for the streaming topic or Platform Event object (ex: event_name__e). isSystem : (Boolean:Optional) Specify true if the topic to be streamed is a SystemTopic.

: (Boolean:Optional) Specify if the topic to be streamed is a SystemTopic. isEvent : (Boolean:Optional) Specify true if you want to subscribe to a Platform Event instead of a push topic.

Creates and returns a streaming api subscription object. See the Streaming Subscription Methods section for more details on the subscription object.

Disconnects the streaming client and will close all subscriptions.

Streaming Subscription

The Subscription object represents a subscription created from the streaming Client by calling client.subscribe() . This object emits several events.

events:

connect : Emits when the subscription becomes active.

: Emits when the subscription becomes active. error : Emits an error object when the subscription encounters an error.

: Emits an error object when the subscription encounters an error. data : Emits a data object when the subscription receives an event.

Cancels the subscription. This does not close the client.