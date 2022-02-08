Conductor

Conductor is a workflow orchestration engine that runs in the cloud.

Releases

The latest version is

2.31.8 is the final release of 2.31 branch. As of Feb 2022, 1.x & 2.x versions are no longer supported.

Getting Started - Building & Running Conductor

Docker

The easiest way to get started is with Docker containers. Please follow the instructions here. The server and UI can also be built from source separately.

Conductor Server From Source

Conductor Server is a Spring Boot project and follows all applicable conventions. First, ensure that Java JDK 11+ is installed.

Development

The server can be started locally by running ./gradlew bootRun from the project root. This will start up Conductor with an in-memory persistence and queue implementation. It is not recommended for production use but can come in handy for quickly evaluating what Conductor's all about. For actual production use-cases, please use one of the supported persistence and queue implementations.

You can verify the development server is up by navigating to http://localhost:8080 in a browser.

Production Build

Running ./gradlew build from the project root builds the project into the /build directory. Note that Docker is a requirement for tests to run, and thus a requirement to build even if you are building outside of a Docker container. If you do not have Docker installed you can run ./gradlew build -x test to skip tests.

Pre-built JAR

A pre-built executable jar is available that can be downloaded and run using:

java -jar conductor-server-*-boot.jar

Conductor UI from Source

The UI is a standard create-react-app React Single Page Application (SPA). To get started, with Node 14 and yarn installed, first run yarn install from within the /ui directory to retrieve package dependencies.

There is no need to "build" the project unless you require compiled assets to host on a production web server. If the latter is true, the project can be built with the command yarn build .

To run the UI on the bundled development server, run yarn run start . Navigate your browser to http://localhost:5000 . The server must already be running on port 8080.

Documentation

Documentation

Roadmap

Getting Started Guide.

Published Artifacts

Binaries are available from Netflix OSS Maven repository, or the Maven Central Repository.

Artifact Description conductor-common Common models used by various conductor modules conductor-core Core Conductor module conductor-redis-persistence Persistence and queue using Redis/Dynomite conductor-cassandra-persistence Persistence using Cassandra conductor-mysql-persistence Persistence and queue using MySQL conductor-postgres-persistence Persistence and queue using Postgres conductor-es6-persistence Indexing using Elasticsearch 6.X conductor-rest Spring MVC resources for the core services conductor-ui node.js based UI for Conductor conductor-contribs Optional contrib package that holds extended workflow tasks and support for SQS, AMQP, etc conductor-client Java client for Conductor that includes helpers for running worker tasks conductor-client-spring Client starter kit for Spring conductor-server Spring Boot Web Application conductor-azureblob-storage External payload storage implementation using AzureBlob conductor-redis-lock Workflow execution lock implementation using Redis conductor-zookeeper-lock Workflow execution lock implementation using Zookeeper conductor-grpc Protobuf models used by the server and client conductor-grpc-client gRPC server Application conductor-grpc-server gRPC client to interact with the gRPC server conductor-test-harness Integration and regression tests

Database Requirements

The default persistence used is Dynomite

For queues, we are relying on dyno-queues

The indexing backend is Elasticsearch (6.x)

Other Requirements

JDK 11+

UI requires Node 14 to build. Earlier Node versions may work but is untested.

Community

Discussion Forum Please use the forum for questions and discussing ideas and join the community.

Access here other Conductor related projects made by the community! - Backup tool, Cron like workflow starter, Docker containers...

Get Support

Conductor is maintained by Media Workflow Infrastructure team at Netflix. Use github issue tracking for filing issues and Discussion Forum for any other questions, ideas or support requests.

Contributions

Whether it is a small documentation correction, bug fix or new features, contributions are highly appreciated. We just ask to follow standard oss guidelines. Discussion Forum is a good place to ask questions, discuss new features and explore ideas. Please check with us before spending too much time, only to find later that someone else is already working on a similar feature.

main branch is the current working branch. Please send your PR's to main branch, making sure that it builds on your local system successfully. Also, please make sure all the conflicts are resolved.

License

Copyright 2022 Netflix, Inc.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http :

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.