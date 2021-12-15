Nexus

Declarative, code-first and strongly typed GraphQL schema construction for TypeScript & JavaScript.

Installation

npm install nexus graphql

Note you must also add graphql . Nexus pins to it as a peer dependency.

Features

Expressive, declarative API for building schemas

Full type-safety for free

Powerful plugin system

No need to re-declare interface fields per-object

Optionally possible to reference types by name (with autocomplete)

Rather than needing to import every single piece of the schema

Interoperable with vanilla graphql-js types, and it's just a GraphQLSchema

So it fits in just fine with existing community solutions of apollo-server , graphql-middleware , etc.

So it fits in just fine with existing community solutions of apollo-server , graphql-middleware , etc.

For when you need to do simple field aliasing

Auto-generated graphql SDL schema

Great for when seeing how any code changes affected the schema

DRY-up schema design

Create higher level "functions" which wrap common fields

Example

import { queryType, stringArg, makeSchema } from 'nexus' import { GraphQLServer } from 'graphql-yoga' const Query = queryType({ definition(t) { t.string( 'hello' , { args: { name: stringArg() }, resolve: ( parent, { name } ) => `Hello ${name || 'World' } !` , }) }, }) const schema = makeSchema({ types: [Query], outputs: { schema: __dirname + '/generated/schema.graphql' , typegen: __dirname + '/generated/typings.ts' , }, }) const server = new GraphQLServer({ schema, }) server.start( () => `Server is running on http://localhost:4000` )

More examples can be found in the /examples directory:

Documentation

You can find the docs for Nexus here.

Migrate from SDL

If you've been following an SDL-first approach to build your GraphQL server and want to see what your code looks like when written with GraphQL Nexus, you can use the SDL converter.