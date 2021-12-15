openbase logo
nexus-tmp-chainable-method

by graphql-nexus
0.0.4 (see all)

Code-First, Type-Safe, GraphQL Schema Construction

Readme

Nexus

trunk npm version

Declarative, code-first and strongly typed GraphQL schema construction for TypeScript & JavaScript.

Installation

npm install nexus graphql

Note you must also add graphql. Nexus pins to it as a peer dependency.

Features

  • Expressive, declarative API for building schemas
  • Full type-safety for free
  • Powerful plugin system
  • No need to re-declare interface fields per-object
  • Optionally possible to reference types by name (with autocomplete)
    Rather than needing to import every single piece of the schema
  • Interoperable with vanilla graphql-js types, and it's just a GraphQLSchema
    So it fits in just fine with existing community solutions of apollo-server, graphql-middleware, etc.
  • Inline function resolvers
    For when you need to do simple field aliasing
  • Auto-generated graphql SDL schema
    Great for when seeing how any code changes affected the schema
  • DRY-up schema design
    Create higher level "functions" which wrap common fields

Example

import { queryType, stringArg, makeSchema } from 'nexus'
import { GraphQLServer } from 'graphql-yoga'

const Query = queryType({
  definition(t) {
    t.string('hello', {
      args: { name: stringArg() },
      resolve: (parent, { name }) => `Hello ${name || 'World'}!`,
    })
  },
})

const schema = makeSchema({
  types: [Query],
  outputs: {
    schema: __dirname + '/generated/schema.graphql',
    typegen: __dirname + '/generated/typings.ts',
  },
})

const server = new GraphQLServer({
  schema,
})

server.start(() => `Server is running on http://localhost:4000`)

More examples can be found in the /examples directory:

Documentation

You can find the docs for Nexus here.

Migrate from SDL

If you've been following an SDL-first approach to build your GraphQL server and want to see what your code looks like when written with GraphQL Nexus, you can use the SDL converter.

