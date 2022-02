⚠️ Deprecation warning

This project is deprecated in favour of nexus-prisma which is actively developed and available in early preview. More details in #1039.

What is nexus-plugin-prisma

This plugin integrates Prisma into Nexus. It gives you an API you to project fields from models defined in your Prisma schema into your GraphQL API. It also gives you an API to build GraphQL root fields that allow your API clients to query and mutate data.

You can find the documentation on the Nexus website.