Installation

npm install nexus-plugin-shield

Known limitations

fragments not supported

Example Usage

Setup

import { use } from 'nexus' import { shield, rule, deny, not, and, or } from 'nexus-plugin-shield' const isAuthenticated = rule({ cache: 'contextual' })( async (parent, args, ctx: NexusContext, info) => { return ctx.user !== null } ) const isAdmin = rule({ cache: 'contextual' })( async (parent, args, ctx: NexusContext, info) => { return ctx.user.role === 'admin' } ) const isEditor = rule({ cache: 'contextual' })( async (parent, args, ctx: NexusContext, info) => { return ctx.user.role === 'editor' } ) const permissions = shield({ rules: { Query: { frontPage: not(isAuthenticated), fruits: and(isAuthenticated, or(isAdmin, isEditor)), customers: and(isAuthenticated, isAdmin), }, Mutations: { addFruitToBasket: isAuthenticated, }, Fruit: isAuthenticated, Customer: isAdmin, }, options: { fallbackRule: deny, }, }) use(permissions)

rules

A rule map must match your schema definition.

options

Context type

Nexus provide a global NexusContext interface you can use in your rules: