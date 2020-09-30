openbase logo
Deprecated!
nexus-future is now just called nexus

Readme


👋

Development of Nexus Framework has ended. Please read our annoucement issue for details and follow our migration guide to start using Nexus Schema. The old website can be found here.



🚧 🚧 🚧 🚧 🚧 🚧 🚧 🚧 🚧 🚧 🚧 🚧 🚧 🚧 🚧 🚧 🚧 🚧 🚧 🚧 🚧 🚧 🚧


Nexus


Code-First Type-Safe GraphQL Framework
Made with ♥️ by Prisma • Nexus Schema originally by Tim Griesser



Nexus is a Node.js TypeScript-focused code-first GraphQL framework. It has three complementary aspects that you interact with:

  1. An API for building your fully featured GraphQL API. All features include a focus on type-safety autocompletion and jsDoc.
  2. A CLI for supporting your daily workflows while working.
  3. A plugin system spaning API and CLI for rich end-to-end plugins that you can use (or write) to fill in your niche needs.

Nexus is young, but growing fast. Every two weeks a new release is cut.

Quickstart

npx nexus

Documentation

Checkout our website https://nxs.li/docs.

Repo / Package Overview

Repos & Packages Diagram

License

MIT License

