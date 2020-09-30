

Development of Nexus Framework has ended. Please read our annoucement issue for details and follow our migration guide to start using Nexus Schema. The old website can be found here.









Nexus

Code-First Type-Safe GraphQL Framework

Made with ♥️ by Prisma • Nexus Schema originally by Tim Griesser

Nexus is a Node.js TypeScript-focused code-first GraphQL framework. It has three complementary aspects that you interact with:

An API for building your fully featured GraphQL API. All features include a focus on type-safety autocompletion and jsDoc. A CLI for supporting your daily workflows while working. A plugin system spaning API and CLI for rich end-to-end plugins that you can use (or write) to fill in your niche needs.

Nexus is young, but growing fast. Every two weeks a new release is cut.

Quickstart

npx nexus

Documentation

Checkout our website https://nxs.li/docs.

Repo / Package Overview

License

MIT License