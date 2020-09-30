👋
Development of Nexus Framework has ended. Please read our annoucement issue for details and follow our migration guide to start using Nexus Schema. The old website can be found here.
Nexus is a Node.js TypeScript-focused code-first GraphQL framework. It has three complementary aspects that you interact with:
- An API for building your fully featured GraphQL API. All features include a focus on type-safety autocompletion and jsDoc.
- A CLI for supporting your daily workflows while working.
- A plugin system spaning API and CLI for rich end-to-end plugins that you can use (or write) to fill in your niche needs.
Nexus is young, but growing fast. Every two weeks a new release is cut.
Quickstart
npx nexus
Documentation
Checkout our website https://nxs.li/docs.
