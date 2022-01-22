|nextron
v7.x
v11.x
v6.x
v10.x
v5.x
v9.x
v4.x
v8.x
v2.x /
v3.x
v7.x
v1.x
v6.x
npm,
yarn and
pnpm >= v4 are supported.
We can use
examples/* as a template.
To create the
examples/with-typescript-material-ui, run the command below:
# with npx
$ npx create-nextron-app MY_APP --example with-typescript-material-ui
# with yarn
$ yarn create nextron-app MY_APP --example with-typescript-material-ui
# with pnpx
$ pnpx create-nextron-app MY_APP --example with-typescript-material-ui
Run
npm run dev, and nextron automatically launches an electron app.
{
"scripts": {
"dev": "nextron"
}
}
Run
npm run build, and nextron outputs packaged bundles under the
dist folder.
{
"scripts": {
"build": "nextron build"
}
}
To build Windows 32 bit version, run
npm run build:win32 like below:
{
"scripts": {
"build": "nextron build",
"build:all": "nextron build --all",
"build:win32": "nextron build --win --ia32",
"build:win64": "nextron build --win --x64",
"build:mac": "nextron build --mac --x64",
"build:linux": "nextron build --linux"
}
}
CAUTION: To build macOS binary, your host machine must be macOS!
Edit
electron-builder.yml properties for custom build configuration.
appId: com.example.nextron
productName: My Nextron App
copyright: Copyright © 2020 Yoshihide Shiono
directories:
output: dist
buildResources: resources
files:
- from: .
filter:
- package.json
- app
publish: null # see https://www.electron.build/configuration/publish
For more information, please check out electron-builder official configuration documents.
module.exports = {
// specify an alternate main src directory, defaults to 'main'
mainSrcDir: 'main',
// specify an alternate renderer src directory, defaults to 'renderer'
rendererSrcDir: 'renderer',
// main process' webpack config
webpack: (config, env) => {
// do some stuff here
return config;
},
};
We can extends the default babel config of main process by putting
.babelrc in our project root like this:
.babelrc:
{
"presets": [
"nextron/babel"
]
}
There are two webpack processes: server process and client one.
If we want to use some libraries that don't support SSR, we should check if the current process is whether server or client:
// pages/home.jsx
import electron from 'electron';
const Home = () => {
// we can't use `electron.ipcRenderer` directly!
const ipcRenderer = electron.ipcRenderer;
// we should check it like this
const ipcRenderer = electron.ipcRenderer || false;
if (ipcRenderer) {
// we can use `electron.ipcRenderer`
// because this scope is the client webpack process
}
};
export default Home;
As mentioned above, we should check if the webpack process is a client because the renderer process is a web client:
// pages/home.jsx
import electron from 'electron';
import React from 'react';
const Home = () => {
// In this scope, both of server and client processes are running
// So if the process is server, `window` object is undefined
React.useEffect(() => {
// componentDidMount() like
// In this scope, only the client process is running
window.alert('wow');
return () => {
// componentWillUnmount() like
};
}, []);
return <p>Hello Nextron</p>;
};
export default Home;
See examples folder for more information.
# with npx
$ npx create-nextron-app my-app --example custom-build-options
# with yarn
$ yarn create nextron-app my-app --example custom-build-options
# with pnpx
$ pnpx create-nextron-app my-app --example custom-build-options
# with npx
$ npx create-nextron-app my-app --example custom-main-entry
# with yarn
$ yarn create nextron-app my-app --example custom-main-entry
# with pnpx
$ pnpx create-nextron-app my-app --example custom-main-entry
# with npx
$ npx create-nextron-app my-app --example custom-renderer-port
# with yarn
$ yarn create nextron-app my-app --example custom-renderer-port
# with pnpx
$ pnpx create-nextron-app my-app --example custom-renderer-port
# with npx
$ npx create-nextron-app my-app --example ipc-communication
# with yarn
$ yarn create nextron-app my-app --example ipc-communication
# with pnpx
$ pnpx create-nextron-app my-app --example ipc-communication
# with npx
$ npx create-nextron-app my-app --example store-data
# with yarn
$ yarn create nextron-app my-app --example store-data
# with pnpx
$ pnpx create-nextron-app my-app --example store-data
# with npx
$ npx create-nextron-app my-app --example with-javascript
# with yarn
$ yarn create nextron-app my-app --example with-javascript
# with pnpx
$ pnpx create-nextron-app my-app --example with-javascript
# with npx
$ npx create-nextron-app my-app --example with-javascript-ant-design
# with yarn
$ yarn create nextron-app my-app --example with-javascript-ant-design
# with pnpx
$ pnpx create-nextron-app my-app --example with-javascript-ant-design
# with npx
$ npx create-nextron-app my-app --example with-javascript-emotion
# with yarn
$ yarn create nextron-app my-app --example with-javascript-emotion
# with pnpx
$ pnpx create-nextron-app my-app --example with-javascript-emotion
# with npx
$ npx create-nextron-app my-app --example with-javascript-material-ui
# with yarn
$ yarn create nextron-app my-app --example with-javascript-material-ui
# with pnpx
$ pnpx create-nextron-app my-app --example with-javascript-material-ui
# with npx
$ npx create-nextron-app my-app --example with-javascript-tailwindcss
# with yarn
$ yarn create nextron-app my-app --example with-javascript-tailwindcss
# with pnpx
$ pnpx create-nextron-app my-app --example with-javascript-tailwindcss
# with npx
$ npx create-nextron-app my-app --example with-typescript
# with yarn
$ yarn create nextron-app my-app --example with-typescript
# with pnpx
$ pnpx create-nextron-app my-app --example with-typescript
# with npx
$ npx create-nextron-app my-app --example with-typescript-ant-design
# with yarn
$ yarn create nextron-app my-app --example with-typescript-ant-design
# with pnpx
$ pnpx create-nextron-app my-app --example with-typescript-ant-design
# with npx
$ npx create-nextron-app my-app --example with-typescript-emotion
# with yarn
$ yarn create nextron-app my-app --example with-typescript-emotion
# with pnpx
$ pnpx create-nextron-app my-app --example with-typescript-emotion
# with npx
$ npx create-nextron-app my-app --example with-typescript-material-ui
# with yarn
$ yarn create nextron-app my-app --example with-typescript-material-ui
# with pnpx
$ pnpx create-nextron-app my-app --example with-typescript-material-ui
# with npx
$ npx create-nextron-app my-app --example with-typescript-tailwindcss
# with yarn
$ yarn create nextron-app my-app --example with-typescript-tailwindcss
# with pnpx
$ pnpx create-nextron-app my-app --example with-typescript-tailwindcss
$ git clone https://github.com/saltyshiomix/nextron.git
$ cd nextron
$ yarn
$ yarn dev # default is examples/with-javascript
pnpm or
npm are also supported.
examples/*
$ yarn dev <EXAMPLE-FOLDER-NAME>
This project is licensed under the terms of the MIT license.