openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nex

nextra

by Shu Ding
1.1.0 (see all)

The Next.js Static Site Generator

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.4K

GitHub Stars

3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Next.js Static Site Generator

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

No Readme

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
marvinrosaEl Salvador1 Rating0 Reviews
Ing en Ciencias de la Computación
3 months ago

Alternatives

nex
nexteinA static site generator with markdown + react for Next.js
GitHub Stars
860
Weekly Downloads
368
sourcebit-target-nextA Sourcebit target plugin for Next.js
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2K
pho
phox[discontinued] 🦊 Create a photo blog powered by Next.
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
3

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial