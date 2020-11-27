Dynamic routes are now natively supported on Nextjs v9 and higher. This package will stay around on npm, but it is now unmaintained and there will be no new releases.
A dynamic routing solution for the awesome Next.js framework.
Next.js introduced in it's V2 a programmatic routing API allowing you to serve your Next app from, for example, an express server:
// yourServer.js
server.get('/user/:id', (req, res) => {
return app.render(req, res, '/user', req.params)
})
// ./pages/index.js
<Link href={`/user?id={id}`} as={`/user/${id}`}><a>Visit me!</a></Link>
But as the number of pages grows, it's getting a little hard to manage...
npm install --save nextjs-dynamic-routes
Create a
routes.js file and list all your Dynamic routes.
You don't have to list your regular routes, as Next.js will handle them as usual (but you can!).
const Router = require('nextjs-dynamic-routes')
const router = new Router()
router.add({ name: 'character', pattern: '/characters/:id' })
router.add({ name: 'film', pattern: '/films/:id' })
// if the name of your route is different from your component file name:
router.add({
name: 'characterAndFilm',
pattern: '/character-and-film/:characterId/:filmId',
page: '/character-and-film'
})
module.exports = router
const express = require('express')
const next = require('next')
const Router = require('./routes')
const app = next({ dev: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' })
const server = express()
const handle = Router.getRequestHandler(app)
app.prepare()
.then(() => {
server.get('*', (req, res) => handle(req, res))
server.listen(3000)
})
Then Nextjs Dynamic Routes exports a
Link component. It's just like
next/link,
but it adds a
route prop that let you refer to a route by its name.
// pages/index.js
import React from 'react'
import { Link } from '../routes'
export default () => (
<ul>
<li><Link route="character" id="1"><a>Luke Skywalker</a></Link></li>
<li><Link route="character" id="2"><a>C-3PO</a></Link></li>
<li><Link route="film" id="1"><a>A New Hope</a></Link></li>
<li><Link route="film" id="2"><a>The Empire Strikes Back</a></Link></li>
<li>
<Link route="characterAndFilm" characterId="1" filmId="2">
<a>The Empire Strikes Back and Luke Skywalker</a>
</Link>
</li>
</ul>
)
// pages/character.js
import React from 'react'
export default class Character extends React.Component {
static async getInitialProps({ query }) {
return fetch(`//swapi.co/api/films/${query.id}`).then(x => x.json())
}
render() {
return <p>{this.props.name}</p>
}
}
Next.js has this great feature allowing you to prefetch data for your next routes in the background.
You can benefit from that by simply putting a
prefetch property on any Link :
<Link prefetch route="film" id="2"><a>The Empire Strikes Back</a></Link>
import Router from '../routes'
<button onClick={() => Router.pushRoute('film', { id: 2 })}>
Go to film 2
</button>
import Router from '../routes'
<button onClick={() => Router.replaceRoute('film', { id: 2 })}>
Go to film 2
</button>
import Router from '../routes'
<button onClick={() => Router.prefetchRoute('film', { id: 2 })}>
Prefetch film 2
</button>
import Router from '../routes'
console.log(Router.getRoutePath('characterAndFilm', { characterId: 2, filmId: 5 }))
// => '/character-and-film/2/5'
The Link component has a
queryParams prop which you can fill with an object of regular query parameters.
<Link prefetch route="film" id="2" queryParams={{ utm_campaign: 'website' }}>
<a>The Empire Strikes Back</a>
</Link>
This will result in the following url:
/films/2?utm_campaign=website.
You can use
queryParams with the imperative API as well
// It doesn't work only for pushRoute, but for all the other methods as well.
Router.pushRoute('film', {
id: 2,
queryParams: {
utm_campaign: 'website'
}
})