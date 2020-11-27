openbase logo
ndr

nextjs-dynamic-routes

by Gabriel Vergnaud
2.5.1 (see all)

[Deprecated] Super simple way to create dynamic routes with Next.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Next.js Dynamic Routes

/!\ Deprecated, please don't use

Dynamic routes are now natively supported on Nextjs v9 and higher. This package will stay around on npm, but it is now unmaintained and there will be no new releases.

A dynamic routing solution for the awesome Next.js framework.

Why ?

Next.js introduced in it's V2 a programmatic routing API allowing you to serve your Next app from, for example, an express server:

// yourServer.js
server.get('/user/:id', (req, res) => {
  return app.render(req, res, '/user', req.params)
})

// ./pages/index.js
<Link href={`/user?id={id}`} as={`/user/${id}`}><a>Visit me!</a></Link>

But as the number of pages grows, it's getting a little hard to manage...

Introducing Dynamic Routes

npm install --save nextjs-dynamic-routes

Setup your routes

Create a routes.js file and list all your Dynamic routes. You don't have to list your regular routes, as Next.js will handle them as usual (but you can!).

const Router = require('nextjs-dynamic-routes')

const router = new Router()

router.add({ name: 'character', pattern: '/characters/:id' })

router.add({ name: 'film', pattern: '/films/:id' })

// if the name of your route is different from your component file name:
router.add({
  name: 'characterAndFilm',
  pattern: '/character-and-film/:characterId/:filmId',
  page: '/character-and-film'
})

module.exports = router

Setup your request handler

const express = require('express')
const next = require('next')
const Router = require('./routes')

const app = next({ dev: process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' })
const server = express()
const handle = Router.getRequestHandler(app)

app.prepare()
  .then(() => {
    server.get('*', (req, res) => handle(req, res))
    server.listen(3000)
  })

Use your routes

Then Nextjs Dynamic Routes exports a Link component. It's just like next/link, but it adds a route prop that let you refer to a route by its name.

// pages/index.js
import React from 'react'
import { Link } from '../routes'

export default () => (
  <ul>
    <li><Link route="character" id="1"><a>Luke Skywalker</a></Link></li>
    <li><Link route="character" id="2"><a>C-3PO</a></Link></li>
    <li><Link route="film" id="1"><a>A New Hope</a></Link></li>
    <li><Link route="film" id="2"><a>The Empire Strikes Back</a></Link></li>
    <li>
      <Link route="characterAndFilm" characterId="1" filmId="2">
        <a>The Empire Strikes Back and Luke Skywalker</a>
      </Link>
    </li>
  </ul>
)

// pages/character.js
import React from 'react'

export default class Character extends React.Component {
  static async getInitialProps({ query }) {
    return fetch(`//swapi.co/api/films/${query.id}`).then(x => x.json())
  }

  render() {
    return <p>{this.props.name}</p>
  }
}

Prefetching data

Next.js has this great feature allowing you to prefetch data for your next routes in the background.

You can benefit from that by simply putting a prefetch property on any Link :

<Link prefetch route="film" id="2"><a>The Empire Strikes Back</a></Link>

Imperative API

Router.pushRoute(name, params [, options])

import Router from '../routes'

<button onClick={() => Router.pushRoute('film', { id: 2 })}>
  Go to film 2
</button>

Router.replaceRoute(name, params [, options])

import Router from '../routes'

<button onClick={() => Router.replaceRoute('film', { id: 2 })}>
  Go to film 2
</button>

Router.prefetchRoute(name, params)

import Router from '../routes'

<button onClick={() => Router.prefetchRoute('film', { id: 2 })}>
  Prefetch film 2
</button>

Router.getRoutePath(name, params)

import Router from '../routes'

console.log(Router.getRoutePath('characterAndFilm', { characterId: 2, filmId: 5 }))
// => '/character-and-film/2/5'

Query params

The Link component has a queryParams prop which you can fill with an object of regular query parameters.

<Link prefetch route="film" id="2" queryParams={{ utm_campaign: 'website' }}>
  <a>The Empire Strikes Back</a>
</Link>

This will result in the following url: /films/2?utm_campaign=website.

You can use queryParams with the imperative API as well

// It doesn't work only for pushRoute, but for all the other methods as well.
Router.pushRoute('film', {
  id: 2,
  queryParams: {
    utm_campaign: 'website'
  }
})

