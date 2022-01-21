openbase logo
nextjs-cors

by Yony Calsin
2.1.0

🎉 nextjs-cors is a node.js package to provide a Connect/Express middleware that can be used to enable CORS with various options 🚀

Readme

Nextjs Cors

Nextjs-Cors is a node.js package to provide a middleware that can be used to enable CORS with various options in nextjs applications.

Installation

First we will have to install, in order to use this wonderful package.

# Using npm
npm install --save nextjs-cors@latest

# Using yarn
yarn add nextjs-cors@latest

Usage

nextjs-cors uses the cors package, so we invite you to check the documentation https://github.com/expressjs/cors

pages/api/whoami.{ts,js}

import NextCors from 'nextjs-cors';

async function handler(req, res) {
   // Run the cors middleware
   // nextjs-cors uses the cors package, so we invite you to check the documentation https://github.com/expressjs/cors
   await NextCors(req, res, {
      // Options
      methods: ['GET', 'HEAD', 'PUT', 'PATCH', 'POST', 'DELETE'],
      origin: '*',
      optionsSuccessStatus: 200, // some legacy browsers (IE11, various SmartTVs) choke on 204
   });

   // Rest of the API logic
   res.json({ message: 'Hello NextJs Cors!' });
}

Support for

nextjs-cors is an open source project licensed by MIT. You can grow thanks to the sponsors and the support of the amazing sponsors. If you want to join them, contact me here.

Stay in touch

Contributors

Thanks to the wonderful people who collaborate with me !

License

nextjs-cors under License.

