Nextjs Cors

Nextjs-Cors is a node.js package to provide a middleware that can be used to enable CORS with various options in nextjs applications.

Installation

First we will have to install, in order to use this wonderful package.

npm install --save nextjs-cors@latest yarn add nextjs-cors@latest

Usage

nextjs-cors uses the cors package, so we invite you to check the documentation https://github.com/expressjs/cors

pages/api/whoami.{ts,js}

import NextCors from 'nextjs-cors' ; async function handler ( req, res ) { await NextCors(req, res, { methods: [ 'GET' , 'HEAD' , 'PUT' , 'PATCH' , 'POST' , 'DELETE' ], origin: '*' , optionsSuccessStatus: 200 , }); res.json({ message: 'Hello NextJs Cors!' }); }

Support for

nextjs-cors is an open source project licensed by MIT.

