Nextjs-Cors is a node.js package to provide a middleware that can be used to enable CORS with various options in nextjs applications.
First we will have to install, in order to use this wonderful package.
# Using npm
npm install --save nextjs-cors@latest
# Using yarn
yarn add nextjs-cors@latest
nextjs-cors uses the cors package, so we invite you to check the documentation https://github.com/expressjs/cors
pages/api/whoami.{ts,js}
import NextCors from 'nextjs-cors';
async function handler(req, res) {
// Run the cors middleware
await NextCors(req, res, {
// Options
methods: ['GET', 'HEAD', 'PUT', 'PATCH', 'POST', 'DELETE'],
origin: '*',
optionsSuccessStatus: 200, // some legacy browsers (IE11, various SmartTVs) choke on 204
});
// Rest of the API logic
res.json({ message: 'Hello NextJs Cors!' });
}
nextjs-cors is an open source project licensed by MIT. You can grow thanks to the sponsors and the support of the amazing sponsors. If you want to join them, contact me here.
Thanks to the wonderful people who collaborate with me !
nextjs-cors under License.