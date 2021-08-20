openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nb

nextjs-breadcrumbs

by Niklas
1.1.9 (see all)

A dynamic, highly customizable breadcrumbs component for Next.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.1K

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

nextjs-breadcrumbs

A dynamic, highly customizable breadcrumbs component for Next.js

NPM JavaScript Style Guide

Installation

yarn add nextjs-breadcrumbs

Prerequisites

This component is highly customizable. You can provide your own CSS via classes or via inline styles. If you want to use the default styling however, you need to make sure to import the CSS file provided by this package. Inside your _app.js paste import 'nextjs-breadcrumbs/dist/index.css'; at the top. This is not needed, if you just want to use your custom styles.

Usage

The component needs to be used within Next.js and won't work in plain React. It will always display a dynamic Breadcrumb navigation, based on the current path of the Next router.

import React from 'react';
import Breadcrumbs from 'nextjs-breadcrumbs';

const Example = () => {
  return <Breadcrumbs useDefaultStyle rootLabel="Home" />;
};

Pass custom list of characters that should be replaced in each label

By default the breadcrumb labels are generated through the url path. In many cases you might want to transform certain special characters from the path. One example would be transforming all the '.' into ' '. You can pass an array here with your preferred transformation list and the component will take care of that for you.

import React from 'react';
import Breadcrumbs from 'nextjs-breadcrumbs';

// Before: title.to.be.transformed  After: title to be transformed
const Example = () => {
  return (
    <Breadcrumbs
      useDefaultStyle={true}
      replaceCharacterList={[{ from: '.', to: ' ' }]}
    />
  );
};

Custom label transformation

It's possible to pass a label transformation function to customize the labels.

import React from 'react';
import Breadcrumbs from 'nextjs-breadcrumbs';

const Example = () => {
  return (
    <Breadcrumbs
      useDefaultStyle
      transformLabel={(title) => title + ' Custom Label'}
    />
  );
};

Omit the root / home label

It's possible to omit the root level entirely. This makes sense if you have an URL like https://website.com/home. If you wouldn't omit the root label in this case, the Breadcrumbs would show something like /home/home.

import React from 'react';
import Breadcrumbs from 'nextjs-breadcrumbs';

const Example = () => {
  return <Breadcrumbs omitRootLabel />;
};

Omit certain path indexes from breadcrumb navigation

It's possible to pass an array containing all the indexes of the path that should be omitted and not be rendered as labels. If we have a path like /home/category/1 then you might want to pass [2] here, which omits the breadcrumb label 1. Indexes start with 0. Example: [2] Default: undefined.

import React from 'react';
import Breadcrumbs from 'nextjs-breadcrumbs';

// path: /nested/this-is-ommited will omit the this-is-ommited breadcrumb
const Example = () => {
  return <Breadcrumbs useDefaultStyle={true} omitIndexList={[1]} />;
};

Custom styling (CSS)

It's possible, to style each HTML element of this component separetely. This can be done either via inline styles or by assigning your own classes.

Overview of props

Prop nameDescriptionData typeExampleDefault
useDefaultStyleIf true, the default styles are used. Make sure to import the CSS in _app.js.booleantruefalse
rootLabelThe title for the very first breadcrumb pointing to the root directory.string'/''HOME'
omitRootLabelBoolean indicator whether the root label should be omitted.booleantruefalse
labelsToUppercaseBoolean indicator if the labels should be displayed as uppercase.booleantruefalse
replaceCharacterListArray containing a list of specific characters that should be replaced in the label. This can be useful to convert special characters such as vowels.Array[{ from: 'ae', to: 'ä' }, { from: '-', to: ' '}][{ from: '-', to: ' ' }]
transformLabelA transformation function that allows to customize the label strings. Receives the label string and has to return a string or React Component.React.ReactNode(title) => 'Transformed ' + titlenull
omitIndexListArray containing all the indexes of the path that should be omitted and not be rendered as labels. If we have a path like '/home/category/1' then you might want to pass '[2]' here, which omits the breadcrumb label '1'. Indexes start with 0.Array[1]null
containerStyleAn inline style object for the outer containerObjectnull
containerClassNameClasses to be used for the outer container. Won't be used if useDefaultStyle is truestringnull
listStyleAn inline style object for the breadcrumb listObjectnull
listClassNameClasses to be used for the breadcrumb liststringnull
inactiveItemStyleAn inline style object for the inactive breadcrumb list itemObjectnull
inactiveItemClassNameClasses to be used for the inactive breadcrumb list itemstringnull
activeItemStyleAn inline style object for the active breadcrumb list itemObjectnull
activeItemClassNameClasses to be used for the active breadcrumb list itemstringnull

License

MIT © NiklasMencke

Interfaces

nextjs-breadcrumbs / Exports / Breadcrumb

Interface: Breadcrumb

Table of contents

Properties

Properties

breadcrumb: string

Breadcrumb title. Example: 'blog-entries'

Defined in: index.tsx:35

href

href: string

The URL which the breadcrumb points to. Example: 'blog/blog-entries'

Defined in: index.tsx:38

nextjs-breadcrumbs / Exports / BreadcrumbsProps

Interface: BreadcrumbsProps

Table of contents

Properties

Properties

activeItemClassName

Optional activeItemClassName: string

Classes to be used for the active breadcrumb list item

Defined in: index.tsx:78

activeItemStyle

Optional activeItemStyle: any

An inline style object for the active breadcrumb list item

Defined in: index.tsx:75

containerClassName

Optional containerClassName: string

Classes to be used for the outer container. Won't be used if useDefaultStyle is true

Defined in: index.tsx:60

containerStyle

Optional containerStyle: any

An inline style object for the outer container

Defined in: index.tsx:57

inactiveItemClassName

Optional inactiveItemClassName: string

Classes to be used for the inactive breadcrumb list item

Defined in: index.tsx:72

inactiveItemStyle

Optional inactiveItemStyle: any

An inline style object for the inactive breadcrumb list item

Defined in: index.tsx:69

labelsToUppercase

Optional labelsToUppercase: boolean

Boolean indicator if the labels should be displayed as uppercase. Example: true Default: false

Defined in: index.tsx:51

listClassName

Optional listClassName: string

Classes to be used for the breadcrumb list

Defined in: index.tsx:66

listStyle

Optional listStyle: any

An inline style object for the breadcrumb list

Defined in: index.tsx:63

rootLabel

Optional rootLabel: null | string

The title for the very first breadcrumb pointing to the root directory. Example: '/' Default: 'HOME'

Defined in: index.tsx:48

omitRootLabel

Optional omitRootLabel: boolean

Boolean indicator whether the root label should be ommitted. Example: true Default: false

Defined in: index.tsx:48

transformLabel

Optional transformLabel: (title: string) => string

A transformation function that allows to customize the label strings. Receives the label string and has to return a string

Type declaration

▸ (title: string): string

Parameters
NameType
titlestring

Returns: string

Defined in: index.tsx:54

useDefaultStyle

Optional useDefaultStyle: boolean

If true, the default styles are used. Make sure to import the CSS in _app.js Example: true Default: false

Defined in: index.tsx:45

nextjs-breadcrumbs / Exports

nextjs-breadcrumbs

Table of contents

Namespaces

Interfaces

Variables

Variables

default

Const default: (__namedParameters: BreadcrumbsProps) => null | Element

A functional React component for Next.js that renders a dynamic Breadcrumb navigation based on the current path within the Next.js router navigation.

Only works in conjunction with Next.js, since it leverages the Next.js router.

By setting useDefaultStyle to true, the default CSS will be used. The component is highly customizable by either custom classes or inline styles, which can be passed as props.

param object of type BreadcrumbsProps

returns The breadcrumb React component.

Type declaration

▸ (__namedParameters: BreadcrumbsProps): null | Element

A functional React component for Next.js that renders a dynamic Breadcrumb navigation based on the current path within the Next.js router navigation.

Only works in conjunction with Next.js, since it leverages the Next.js router.

By setting useDefaultStyle to true, the default CSS will be used. The component is highly customizable by either custom classes or inline styles, which can be passed as props.

Parameters

NameType
__namedParametersBreadcrumbsProps

Returns: null | Element

The breadcrumb React component.

NameType
defaultPropsBreadcrumbsProps

Defined in: index.tsx:109

Modules

nextjs-breadcrumbs / Exports / default

Namespace: default

Table of contents

Variables

Variables

defaultProps

defaultProps: BreadcrumbsProps

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial