A dynamic, highly customizable breadcrumbs component for Next.js

Installation

yarn add nextjs-breadcrumbs

Prerequisites

This component is highly customizable. You can provide your own CSS via classes or via inline styles. If you want to use the default styling however, you need to make sure to import the CSS file provided by this package. Inside your _app.js paste import 'nextjs-breadcrumbs/dist/index.css'; at the top. This is not needed, if you just want to use your custom styles.

Usage

The component needs to be used within Next.js and won't work in plain React. It will always display a dynamic Breadcrumb navigation, based on the current path of the Next router.

import React from 'react'; import Breadcrumbs from 'nextjs-breadcrumbs'; const Example = () => { return <Breadcrumbs useDefaultStyle rootLabel="Home" />; };

Pass custom list of characters that should be replaced in each label

By default the breadcrumb labels are generated through the url path. In many cases you might want to transform certain special characters from the path. One example would be transforming all the '.' into ' '. You can pass an array here with your preferred transformation list and the component will take care of that for you.

import React from 'react'; import Breadcrumbs from 'nextjs-breadcrumbs'; // Before: title.to.be.transformed After: title to be transformed const Example = () => { return ( <Breadcrumbs useDefaultStyle={true} replaceCharacterList={[{ from: '.', to: ' ' }]} /> ); };

Custom label transformation

It's possible to pass a label transformation function to customize the labels.

import React from 'react'; import Breadcrumbs from 'nextjs-breadcrumbs'; const Example = () => { return ( <Breadcrumbs useDefaultStyle transformLabel={(title) => title + ' Custom Label'} /> ); };

Omit the root / home label

It's possible to omit the root level entirely. This makes sense if you have an URL like https://website.com/home. If you wouldn't omit the root label in this case, the Breadcrumbs would show something like /home/home .

import React from 'react'; import Breadcrumbs from 'nextjs-breadcrumbs'; const Example = () => { return <Breadcrumbs omitRootLabel />; };

Omit certain path indexes from breadcrumb navigation

It's possible to pass an array containing all the indexes of the path that should be omitted and not be rendered as labels. If we have a path like /home/category/1 then you might want to pass [2] here, which omits the breadcrumb label 1 . Indexes start with 0. Example: [2] Default: undefined .

import React from 'react'; import Breadcrumbs from 'nextjs-breadcrumbs'; // path: /nested/this-is-ommited will omit the this-is-ommited breadcrumb const Example = () => { return <Breadcrumbs useDefaultStyle={true} omitIndexList={[1]} />; };

Custom styling (CSS)

It's possible, to style each HTML element of this component separetely. This can be done either via inline styles or by assigning your own classes.

Overview of props

Prop name Description Data type Example Default useDefaultStyle If true, the default styles are used. Make sure to import the CSS in _app.js. boolean true false rootLabel The title for the very first breadcrumb pointing to the root directory. string '/' 'HOME' omitRootLabel Boolean indicator whether the root label should be omitted. boolean true false labelsToUppercase Boolean indicator if the labels should be displayed as uppercase. boolean true false replaceCharacterList Array containing a list of specific characters that should be replaced in the label. This can be useful to convert special characters such as vowels. Array [{ from: 'ae', to: 'ä' }, { from: '-', to: ' '}] [{ from: '-', to: ' ' }] transformLabel A transformation function that allows to customize the label strings. Receives the label string and has to return a string or React Component. React.ReactNode (title) => 'Transformed ' + title null omitIndexList Array containing all the indexes of the path that should be omitted and not be rendered as labels. If we have a path like '/home/category/1' then you might want to pass '[2]' here, which omits the breadcrumb label '1'. Indexes start with 0. Array [1] null containerStyle An inline style object for the outer container Object null containerClassName Classes to be used for the outer container. Won't be used if useDefaultStyle is true string null listStyle An inline style object for the breadcrumb list Object null listClassName Classes to be used for the breadcrumb list string null inactiveItemStyle An inline style object for the inactive breadcrumb list item Object null inactiveItemClassName Classes to be used for the inactive breadcrumb list item string null activeItemStyle An inline style object for the active breadcrumb list item Object null activeItemClassName Classes to be used for the active breadcrumb list item string null

MIT © NiklasMencke

Interface: Breadcrumb

breadcrumb

• breadcrumb: string

Breadcrumb title. Example: 'blog-entries'

Defined in: index.tsx:35

href

• href: string

The URL which the breadcrumb points to. Example: 'blog/blog-entries'

Defined in: index.tsx:38

activeItemClassName

• Optional activeItemClassName: string

Classes to be used for the active breadcrumb list item

Defined in: index.tsx:78

activeItemStyle

• Optional activeItemStyle: any

An inline style object for the active breadcrumb list item

Defined in: index.tsx:75

containerClassName

• Optional containerClassName: string

Classes to be used for the outer container. Won't be used if useDefaultStyle is true

Defined in: index.tsx:60

containerStyle

• Optional containerStyle: any

An inline style object for the outer container

Defined in: index.tsx:57

inactiveItemClassName

• Optional inactiveItemClassName: string

Classes to be used for the inactive breadcrumb list item

Defined in: index.tsx:72

inactiveItemStyle

• Optional inactiveItemStyle: any

An inline style object for the inactive breadcrumb list item

Defined in: index.tsx:69

labelsToUppercase

• Optional labelsToUppercase: boolean

Boolean indicator if the labels should be displayed as uppercase. Example: true Default: false

Defined in: index.tsx:51

listClassName

• Optional listClassName: string

Classes to be used for the breadcrumb list

Defined in: index.tsx:66

listStyle

• Optional listStyle: any

An inline style object for the breadcrumb list

Defined in: index.tsx:63

rootLabel

• Optional rootLabel: null | string

The title for the very first breadcrumb pointing to the root directory. Example: '/' Default: 'HOME'

Defined in: index.tsx:48

omitRootLabel

• Optional omitRootLabel: boolean

Boolean indicator whether the root label should be ommitted. Example: true Default: false

Defined in: index.tsx:48

transformLabel

• Optional transformLabel: ( title : string) => string

A transformation function that allows to customize the label strings. Receives the label string and has to return a string

Type declaration

▸ ( title : string): string

Parameters

Name Type title string

Returns: string

Defined in: index.tsx:54

useDefaultStyle

• Optional useDefaultStyle: boolean

If true, the default styles are used. Make sure to import the CSS in _app.js Example: true Default: false

Defined in: index.tsx:45

default

• Const default: ( __namedParameters : BreadcrumbsProps) => null | Element

A functional React component for Next.js that renders a dynamic Breadcrumb navigation based on the current path within the Next.js router navigation.

Only works in conjunction with Next.js, since it leverages the Next.js router.

By setting useDefaultStyle to true, the default CSS will be used. The component is highly customizable by either custom classes or inline styles, which can be passed as props.

param object of type BreadcrumbsProps

returns The breadcrumb React component.

Type declaration

▸ ( __namedParameters : BreadcrumbsProps): null | Element

A functional React component for Next.js that renders a dynamic Breadcrumb navigation based on the current path within the Next.js router navigation.

Only works in conjunction with Next.js, since it leverages the Next.js router.

By setting useDefaultStyle to true, the default CSS will be used. The component is highly customizable by either custom classes or inline styles, which can be passed as props.

Parameters

Name Type __namedParameters BreadcrumbsProps

Returns: null | Element

The breadcrumb React component.

Name Type defaultProps BreadcrumbsProps

Defined in: index.tsx:109

defaultProps

• defaultProps: BreadcrumbsProps