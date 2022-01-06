Adds basic authentication headers to a NextJS project with server side rendered (SSR) pages. Options can be set on the basic auth middleware and overridden using environment variables.
Run either of the following commands to add the package, based on your package manager of choice:
# NPM
npm install nextjs-basic-auth-middleware
# Yarn
yarn add nextjs-basic-auth-middleware
Either add it to individual pages in the
getServerSideProps method:
import basicAuthMiddleware from 'nextjs-basic-auth-middleware'
export async function getServerSideProps({ req, res }) => {
await basicAuthMiddleware(req, res)
...
}
Or add the middleware to the
getInitialProps method of your document:
import basicAuthMiddleware from 'nextjs-basic-auth-middleware'
Document.getInitialProps = async ({ req, res }) => {
await basicAuthMiddleware(req, res)
...
}
⚠️ This will not work if you have pages that use static optimization, e.g. no use of
getInitialPropsor
getServerSideProps
But this will work anywhere where there is a request and response object available (app/api routes as well).
This package does not support static pages because there's no server running in front of it.
These are some examples you can use to add support for static pages:
If you want to override credentials you can use the
BASIC_AUTH_CREDENTIALS environment variable:
# Enables basic auth for user `test` with password `password`
BASIC_AUTH_CREDENTIALS=user:password
# You can set multiple accounts using `|` as a delimiter
BASIC_AUTH_CREDENTIALS=user:password|user2:password2
Users set using environment variables will override and thus disable users set in options. You can also set the paths that should (not) be checked:
# Enables basic authentication for /pages
BASIC_AUTH_PATHS=/pages
# You can set multiple paths using `;` as a delimiter
BASIC_AUTH_PATHS=/pages;/admin
# Setting excluded paths work in the same way
BASIC_AUTH_EXCLUDE_PATHS=/api;/healthchecks
basicAuthMiddleware(req: http.IncomingMessage, res: http.ServerResponse, options)
The options object can contain any of the following options:
|option
|description
|default value
realm
|The name of the basic auth realm
'Protected'
users
|A list of users that can authenticate
[]
includePaths
|List of paths that should have protection
['/']
excludePaths
|List of paths that are excluded from protection
[]
NOTE The exclude paths are always excluded from protection, even if they exist in the included paths
The user object consists of the following required fields:
|field
|description
|type
name
|The username
string
password
|The password
string
Below is a list of commands you will probably find useful.
npm start or
yarn start
Runs the project in development/watch mode. Your project will be rebuilt upon changes. TSDX has a special logger for your convenience. Error messages are pretty printed and formatted for compatibility VS Code's Problems tab.
Your library will be rebuilt if you make edits.
npm run build or
yarn build
Bundles the package to the
dist folder.
The package is optimized and bundled with Rollup into multiple formats (CommonJS, UMD, and ES Module).
npm test or
yarn test
Runs the test watcher (Jest) in an interactive mode. By default, runs tests related to files changed since the last commit.
This project was bootstrapped with TSDX.