Adds basic authentication headers to a NextJS project with server side rendered (SSR) pages. Options can be set on the basic auth middleware and overridden using environment variables.

Installation

Run either of the following commands to add the package, based on your package manager of choice:

npm install nextjs-basic-auth-middleware yarn add nextjs-basic-auth-middleware

Usage

Either add it to individual pages in the getServerSideProps method:

import basicAuthMiddleware from 'nextjs-basic-auth-middleware' export async function getServerSideProps ( { req, res } ) => { await basicAuthMiddleware(req, res) ... }

Or add the middleware to the getInitialProps method of your document:

import basicAuthMiddleware from 'nextjs-basic-auth-middleware' Document.getInitialProps = async ({ req, res }) => { await basicAuthMiddleware(req, res) ... }

⚠️ This will not work if you have pages that use static optimization, e.g. no use of getInitialProps or getServerSideProps

But this will work anywhere where there is a request and response object available (app/api routes as well).

What about static pages (SSG, ISR)?

This package does not support static pages because there's no server running in front of it.

These are some examples you can use to add support for static pages:

For Vercel deployments you can check vercel-basic-auth.

For sites behind AWS CloudFront you can add a Lambda@edge function that adds authentication headers

For Cloudflare you could use a Cloudflare worker that adds authentication headers

Setting environment variables

If you want to override credentials you can use the BASIC_AUTH_CREDENTIALS environment variable:

BASIC_AUTH_CREDENTIALS=user:password BASIC_AUTH_CREDENTIALS=user:password|user2:password2

Users set using environment variables will override and thus disable users set in options. You can also set the paths that should (not) be checked:

BASIC_AUTH_PATHS=/pages BASIC_AUTH_PATHS=/pages;/admin BASIC_AUTH_EXCLUDE_PATHS=/api;/healthchecks

API

basicAuthMiddleware(req: http.IncomingMessage, res: http.ServerResponse, options)

The options object can contain any of the following options:

option description default value realm The name of the basic auth realm 'Protected' users A list of users that can authenticate [] includePaths List of paths that should have protection ['/'] excludePaths List of paths that are excluded from protection []

NOTE The exclude paths are always excluded from protection, even if they exist in the included paths

The user object consists of the following required fields:

field description type name The username string password The password string

Local Development

Below is a list of commands you will probably find useful.

npm start or yarn start

Runs the project in development/watch mode. Your project will be rebuilt upon changes. TSDX has a special logger for your convenience. Error messages are pretty printed and formatted for compatibility VS Code's Problems tab.

Your library will be rebuilt if you make edits.

npm run build or yarn build

Bundles the package to the dist folder. The package is optimized and bundled with Rollup into multiple formats (CommonJS, UMD, and ES Module).

npm test or yarn test

Runs the test watcher (Jest) in an interactive mode. By default, runs tests related to files changed since the last commit.

This project was bootstrapped with TSDX.