openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nba

nextjs-basic-auth

by J.C. Hiatt
0.1.3 (see all)

Simple Basic Auth implemention for Next.js applications.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Next.js Authentication

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NextJS Basic Auth

This package makes it simple to add Basic HTTP Auth to your Next.js application. Note that it requires you to opt out of static generation for any routes you want to protect, due to the fact that it needs to be called inside getServerSideProps.

Installation

yarn add nextjs-basic-auth

Setup

Initialize by importing and passing an object containing containing a users key, the value of which should be an array of users (use user and password as the keys for each respective user object):

import initializeBasicAuth from 'nextjs-basic-auth'
const users = [
  { user: 'user1', password: 'toocool' },
  { user: 'admin', password: 'password' },
]
const basicAuthCheck = initializeBasicAuth({
  users: users
})

This will return a function to you that you can call with two arguments: req and res.

Usage

Provided you have initialized the package already, you can await the returned function inside getServerSideProps of any route(s).

// some-route.js
export async function getServerSideProps(ctx) {
  const {req, res} = ctx

  await basicAuthCheck(req, res)

  return {
    props: {}
  }
}

If the user input cannot be authenticated, the user will receive a 401 and a prompt to re-enter credentials.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

na
next-authAuthentication for Next.js
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
128K
User Rating
4.1/ 5
14
Top Feedback
5Highly Customizable
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
@auth0/nextjs-auth0Next.js SDK for signing in with Auth0
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
191K
next-firebase-authSimple Firebase authentication for all Next.js rendering strategies
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
5K
ca
coda-authAuthentication for Next.js
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
48
jna
jwt-next-authThis is for next.js app to be used as jwt authratzation
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
19
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial