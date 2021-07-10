NextJS Basic Auth

This package makes it simple to add Basic HTTP Auth to your Next.js application. Note that it requires you to opt out of static generation for any routes you want to protect, due to the fact that it needs to be called inside getServerSideProps .

Installation

yarn add nextjs-basic-auth

Setup

Initialize by importing and passing an object containing containing a users key, the value of which should be an array of users (use user and password as the keys for each respective user object):

import initializeBasicAuth from 'nextjs-basic-auth' const users = [ { user : 'user1' , password : 'toocool' }, { user : 'admin' , password : 'password' }, ] const basicAuthCheck = initializeBasicAuth({ users: users })

This will return a function to you that you can call with two arguments: req and res .

Usage

Provided you have initialized the package already, you can await the returned function inside getServerSideProps of any route(s).

export async function getServerSideProps ( ctx ) { const {req, res} = ctx await basicAuthCheck(req, res) return { props : {} } }

If the user input cannot be authenticated, the user will receive a 401 and a prompt to re-enter credentials.