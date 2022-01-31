A static site generator based in Next.js
nextein is a wrapper around
next.js that allows you to write static sites using
markdown and
react.
NodeJS v10.x+ is required to run
nextein commands.
If you want to jump into a starter project check nextein-starter
There are a few steps you have to follow to get your site up and running with
nextein
Create a project:
mkdir my-site
cd my-site
npm init -y
Install Dependencies
npm i nextein next react react-dom
Add a
next.config.js config file
const { withNextein } = require('nextein/config')
module.exports = withNextein({
})
Create
pages/index.js
import React from 'react'
import { getPosts } from 'nextein/fetcher'
import Content from 'nextein/content'
export async function getStaticProps () {
return {
props: {
posts: await getPosts()
}
}
}
export default function Index ({ posts }) {
return (
<section>
{
posts.map(post => <Content {...post} />)
}
</section>
)
})
Create a
markdown post entry under
posts folder (
posts/my-first-post.md)
---
title: First Post
category: post
---
This is the first paragraph and it will be used as an excerpt when loaded in a `<Content excerpt />` tag.
This paragraph should *not* appear in that list.
Add npm scripts to run dev mode to your
package.json
"scripts": {
"dev": "next"
}
Run the development server
npm run dev
Add another npm script to your
package.json to export the site
"scripts": {
"dev": "next",
"export": "next build && next export"
}
fetcher
Use fetcher to retrieve the posts and data from your markdown files.
The
getPostsFilterBy and
getDataFilterBy methods in fetcher allows to pass filter functions. For instance, we can use
inCategory filter to retrieve posts in a given category:
import { getPostsFilterBy } from 'nextein/fetcher'
import { inCategory } from 'nextein/filters'
//...
const blog = await getPostsFilterBy(InCategory('blog'))
The
getData and
getDataFilterBy will retrieve only the metadata generated for entries instead of the entire post.
The
fetcher method is a convenient way to define a filter and then use the
getPosts and
getData with a filter applied.
import fetcher from 'nextein/fetcher'
import { inCategory } from 'nextein/filters'
//...
const { getPosts } = fetcher(InCategory('blog'))
//...
const blog = await getPosts()
You can use Dynamic Routes and static generator functions (getStaticProps and getStaticPaths) with fetcher methods.
Example for a
[name].js dynamic route
import fetcher from 'nextein/fetcher'
const { getData, getPost } = fetcher(/* filter */)
export async function getStaticPaths () {
const data = await getData()
return {
paths: data.map(({ name }) => ({ params: { name } })),
fallback: false
}
}
export async function getStaticProps ({ params }) {
const post = await getPost(params)
return { props: { post } }
}
export default function Post ({ post }) {
//...
}
Example for a
[[...name]].js dynamic route:
import fetcher from 'nextein/fetcher'
import { inCategory } from 'nextein/filters'
const { getData, getPosts, getPost } = fetcher(inCategory('guides'))
export async function getStaticPaths () {
const data = await getData()
return {
paths: [{ params: { name: [] } },
...data.map(({ name }) => ({ params: { name: [name] } }))
],
fallback: false
}
}
export async function getStaticProps ({ params }) {
const posts = await getPosts()
const post = await getPost(params) // This can be null if not matching `...name`
return { props: { posts, post } }
}
export default function Guides ({ posts, post }) {
//...
}
inCategory(category, options)
Filter function to be applied to posts to retrieve posts in a given category.
category:
{String} The category to filter results.
options :
{Object} Optional
includeSubCategories:
Boolean true to include posts in sub categories. Default:
false
Categories are resolved by the folder structure by default. This means that a post located at
posts/categoryA/subOne will have a category
categoryA/subOne unless you specify the category name in frontmatter.
import { getPosts } from 'nextein/fetcher'
import { inCategory } from 'nextein/filters'
//...
const posts = await getPosts()
const homePosts = posts.filter(inCategory('home'))
If you want to retrieve all posts under a certain category, let's say
categoryA which will include all those under
subOne, use the options
includeSubCategories: true.
import { inCategory } from 'nextein/filters'
const categoryAPosts = posts
.filter(inCategory('categoryA', { includeSubCategories: true }))
Content
Component to render a
post object. This component receives the
content from the post as a property.
Use the
excerpt property to only render the first paragraph (this is useful when rendering a list of posts).
content:
{Object} Markdown content in HAST format to be render. This is provided by
post.content
excerpt:
{Boolean} true to only render the first paragraph. Optional. Default:
false
renderers:
{Object} A set of custom renderers for Markdown elements with the form of
[tagName]: renderer.
component:
{String|React.Component} The component used for the root node.
import Content from 'nextein/content'
//...
export default function PostPage ({ post }) {
return <Content {...post} />
}
Using
renderers to change/style the
<p> tag
const Paragraph = ({ children }) => (<p style={{padding:10, background: 'silver'}}> { children } </p> )
// Then in your render method ...
<Content
{...post}
renderers={{
p: Paragraph
}}
/>
post
__id is the unique identifier generated by nextein.
data is the frontmatter object containig the post meta information (title, page, category, etc)
data.category is the post's category. When not specified, if the post is inside a folder, the directory structure under
posts will be used.
data.date: JSON date from frontmatter's date or date in file name or file creation date
content is representation of post content (generally in HAST format) created by the build plugin for a given mimeType.
{ data, content } = post
There are only a few defined properties in the frontmatter metadata that is used by
nextein
---
category: categoryOne
date: 2017-06-23
---
Post Content...
category: the category name (optional)
date: date string in YYYY-MM-DD format. Used to sort posts list. (optional)
published: Set to
false to remove this post from entries.
name: Read Only The post file name. Date is removed from name if present.
withNextein
A wrapper configuration function to be applied into the
next.config.js. It provides a way to add your own
next.js config along with
nextein internal next.js config.
next.config.js
const { withNextein } = require('nextein/config')
module.exports = withNextein({
// Your own next.js config here
})
You can also define nextein plugins using the
withNextein configuration:
const { withNextein } = require('nextein/config')
module.exports = withNextein({
nextein: {
plugins: [
//your nextein plugins here
]
}
// Your own next.js config here
})
The
nextein.plugins configuration accepts an array of plugins with the following formats:
[name]: Just a string to define the plugin.
[name, options]: A string to define the plugin and a plugins options object.
{ name, id, options }: A plugin object. The
name field is required. All previous definitoins are transformed into this format. The
id is optional, when provided allows multiple instances of the same plugin.
The plugin
name should be a pre-installed plugin (
nextein-plugin-markdown) , or a local file (
./myplugins/my-awesome-plugin)
The default configuration includes:
plugins: [
['nextein-plugin-source-fs', { path: 'posts', data: { page: 'post' } }],
'nextein-plugin-markdown',
'nextein-plugin-filter-unpublished'
]
Read files from file system.
Options:
path: Path to read files from.
data: Default data to be passed as extra for each entry. Default to
{}
includes: Default to
**/*.*.
ignore: A set of ignored files. The default list includes:
'**/.DS_Store',
'**/.gitignore',
'**/.npmignore',
'**/.babelrc',
'**/node_modules',
'**/yarn.lock',
'**/package-lock.json'
Render markdown files.
Options:
raw: Default to
true. Make this
false to not add the
raw content in the post object.
position: Default to
false. Make this
true to add the position info to post content HAST.
rehype: Default to
[]. Add a set of plugins for
rehype
remark: Default to
[]. Add a set of plugins for
remark
Filter posts by using a property to prevent draft / unpublished entries to be displayed.
Options:
field: Default to
'published'. Will check if a
field is present in post
data and filter if set to
false.
You can write your own plugins. There are basically 2 different types (source and transforms). Source plugins will be called to generate the posts entries and then the transform plugins will receive those entries and can modify, filter, append, or transform in anyway the posts list.