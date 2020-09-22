Access nextcloud remotely from node.js applications with a rich and simple TypeScript / JavaScript API.

upload and download files

create files and folder structures

all user management functions

create shares

tagging and commenting

The nextcloud node client is used to automate access to nextcloud servers from node.js apppliactions.

Example

import Client, { File, Folder, Tag, Share } from "nextcloud-node-client" ; ( async ( ) => { try { const client = new Client( ); const folder: Folder = await client.createFolder( "folder/subfolder" ); const file: File = await folder.createFile( "myFile.txt", Buffer. from ( "My file content" ) ); await file.addTag( "MyTag" ); await file.addComment( "myComment" ); const content: Buffer = await file.getContent( ); const share: Share = await client.createShare( { fileSystemElement: file } ); await share.setPassword( "some password" ); await share.setNote( "some note

new line" ); const shareLink: string = share.url; await folder. delete ( ); } catch ( e ) { console .log( e ); } } ) () ;

Documentation

Installation

npm install nextcloud-node-client

Security and access management

The client requires the url of the nextcloud server and the credentials.

Use an app specific password generated in the security - devices & sessions section of the nextcloud settings.

Environment

Credentials can be specified in the environment:

NEXTCLOUD_USERNAME = "<your user name>" NEXTCLOUD_PASSWORD = "<your password>" NEXTCLOUD_URL = "https://<your nextcloud host>"

The cloud service configuration VCAP_SERVICES can be used alternativley (refer to the Cloud Foundry documentation for details).

The nextcloud credentials are stored in the section for user provided services user-provided . The client is able to access the service credentials by providing the instance name.

{ "user-provided" : [ { "credentials" : { "password" : "<your password>" , "url" : "https://<your nextcloud host>" , "username" : "<your user name>" }, "name" : "<your service instance name>" } ] }

Creating a client

Creating a nextcloud client

import Client from "nextcloud-node-client" ; const client = new Client();

import Client, { Server } from "nextcloud-node-client" ; const server: Server = new Server( { basicAuth: { password: "<your password>" , username: "<your user name>" , }, url: "https://<your nextcloud host>" , }); const client = new Client(server);

Concepts and Philosophy

The nextcloud-node-client provids a object oriented API in TypeScript. The focus is to provide a simple access to the nextcloud resources rather than a full functional coverage.

The client comes with an object oriented API to access the APIs of nextcloud. The following object types are supported:

Client

The client is the root object and represents the connection to the nextcloud server. The client is used to get access to the root folder and the tag repository.

Folder

The folder is the representation of a nextcloud folder. It may contain many files. All files of a folder are deleted, if the folder is deleted.

File

The file is the representation of a nextcloud file. Every file is contained in a folder.

Tag

Tags are used to filter for file and folders. Tags can be created and assigned to files or folders.

Share

Files and folders can be shared with user, user groups or publicly. The share can be password protected and an exiration date can be applied.

API

This is an overview of the client API. Details can be found in the API docs

Client

factory method for client

create folder

get folder, get root folder

create file

get file

create tag*

get tags, by name, by id

get quota

find users, get user by id

create user

mass creations and changes of users

get user groups, by id

create user group

Folder

get name, id, base name, urls

delete

create sub folders

get sub folder

create file

get files

get tags, add tag, remove tag

add comment

get comments

move/rename

File

get name, id, base name, urls, content type

get content

delete

get tags, add tag, remove tag

add comment

get comments

get folder

move/rename

Tag

get name, id

delete*

Share

create, update, delete

User Group

delete

get members, get subadmins

User

delete

get properties (display name, email, quota and usage, language, last login, ...)

change properties (display name, email, quota, language, password, ...)

send welcome email

enable / disable

promote to super admin / demote from super admin

get member groups, get subadmin groups

add to user group as member / remove from member user group

promote as subadmin for user group / demote from subadmin user group

* admin permissions required

API Examples

Quota

const q: IQuota = await client.getQuota();

Sytem information

const si: ISystemInfo = await client.getSystemInfo();

Create folder

const folder: Folder = await client.createFolder( "/products/brooms" ); const subfolder: Folder = await folder.createSubFolder( "soft brooms" );

Get folder(s)

const folder: Folder = await client.getFolder( "/products" ); const subfolders: Folder[] = await folder.getSubFolders();

Delete folder

const folder: Folder = await client.getFolder( "/products" ); await folder.delete();

Create file

const folder = await client.getFolder( "/products" ); const file = folder.createFile( "MyFile.txt" , new Buffer( "My new file" ));

Get file

const file = await client.getFile( "/products/MyFile.txt" ); const folder = await client.getFolder( "/products" ); const file = await folder.getFile( "MyFile.txt" );

Get file content

const file = await client.getFile( "/products/MyFile.txt" ); const buffer = await file.getContent();

Get file Url

const file = await client.getFile( "/products/MyFile.txt" ); const url = await file.getUrl();

Add tag to file

const file = await client.getFile( "/products/MyFile.txt" ); await file.addTag( "myTag" );

Delete file

const file = await client.getFile( "/products/MyFile.txt" ); await file.delete();

Get files

const folder = await client.getFolder( "/products" ); const files = await folder.getFiles();

Move and/or rename file

const file = await client.getFile( "/products/MyFile.txt" ); await file.move( "/products/brooms/MyFileRenamed.txt" );

Create, change and delete a share

const file = await client.getFile( "/products/MyFile.txt" ); const createShare: ICreateShare = { fileSystemElement: file }; const share: Share = await client.createShare(createShare); await share.setPassword( "some password" ); await share.setNote( "some note

new line" ); await share.setExpiration( new Date ( 2020 , 11 , 5 )); const shareLink: string = share.url; await share.delete();

Architecture

The nextcloud node client can be used by node applications to extend the nextcloud functionality remotely. The client uses only HTTP apis of nextcloud for access.

Examples

User management

import Client, { User, UserGroup } from "nextcloud-node-client" ; ( async ( ) => { try { const client = new Client( ); const group: UserGroup = await client.createUserGroup( "MyGroup" ); const user: User = await client.createUser( { id: "MyUserId", email: "mail@example.com" } ); await user.setDisplayName( "My Display Name" ); await user.setQuota( "5 GB" ); await user.setLanguage( "en" ); const email = await user.getEmail( ); await user.disable( ); await user.enable( ); await user.promoteToSuperAdmin( ); await user.demoteFromSuperAdmin( ); await user.resendWelcomeEmail( ); await user.addToMemberUserGroup( group ); const memberGroups: UserGroup[] = await user.getMemberUserGroups( ); await group.getMemberUserIds( ); await user.removeFromMemberUserGroup( group ); await user.promoteToUserGroupSubadmin( group ); const subadminGroups: UserGroup[] = await user.getSubadminUserGroups( ); await group.getSubadminUserIds( ); await user.demoteFromSubadminUserGroup( group ); await user. delete ( ); await group. delete ( ); await client.upsertUsers( [ { id: "myUser1", email: "myUser1@example.com", enabled: false , memberGroups: ["group1", "group2"] }, { id: "myUser2", password: "mySecurePassword", displayName: "My Name", superAdmin: true , quota: "2 GB" }, ] ); } catch ( e ) { } } ) () ;

Tagging

import Client, { File, Folder, Share, Tag, FileSystemElement } from "nextcloud-node-client" ; ( async ( ) => { try { const client = new Client( ); const folder: Folder = await client.createFolder( "folder/subfolder" ); const file: File = await folder.createFile( "myFile.txt", Buffer. from ( "My file content" ) ); const tag1: Tag = await client.createTag( "tag 1" ); const tag2: Tag = await client.createTag( "tag 2" ); folder.addTag( tag1.name ); file.addTag( tag1.name ); file.addTag( tag2.name ); let fse: FileSystemElement[] = await client.getFileSystemElementByTags( [tag1] ); console .log( fse[0].name ); console .log( fse[1].name ); fse = await client.getFileSystemElementByTags( [tag1, tag2] ); console .log( fse[0].name ); await tag1. delete ( ); await tag2. delete ( ); await folder. delete ( ); } catch ( e ) { console .log( e ); } } ) () ;

Quality

Tested with nextcloud 17.0.1, 18.0.0

A code coverage of 100% is aspired

Todo list

Version 2.0

remove vcap services support

remove server object and replace with connection object

connection object handles all http requets (new Connection, conn.connect() ...)

refactor client - use connection instead of client in sub objects move client methods to sub objects

Move exceptions to relevant objects, prefix all exceptions with "Error"

Remove "I" from interface names

Sharing

Share with

user

usergroup

email-address

Search

Search for files api

client in github actions - upload files

Server API

support also the nextcloud server url instead of the WebDAV url only

Download

download folder contents example

download folder contents to disk recursively

Upload

upload local file on disk to nextcloud

upload local folder on disk to nextcloud recursively

Get Files recursively

command get files recurively

filter get files recurively

example get files recurively

* Get files and folders by tags client.getFileSystemObjectByTags

User management

User:

get

getIds limit, offset, search

create

update

delete

deactivate

add/remove group member

add/remove group subadmin

example in readme

send notification

User group:

get

create

delete

Streams

Create file and get file using streams

Eventing

create event objects

start observer

subscribe to events and register handler functions

telegram support

notifications

basic methods are available since 1.2.0 without strong typing

notification object

Refactoring

Introduction of exception classes instead of error codes (breaking change)

Move from codecov to coveralls

move to eslint instead of using tslint

remove "I" from all interfaces - (breaking change)

Search

Search for files api

client in github actions - upload files

License

Apache