nextafter

by scijs
1.0.0 (see all)

JS implementation of C stdlib nextafter

Downloads/wk

86.9K

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

nextafter

Returns the next floating point number after any given number in the direction of some other floating point number. (Like the C standard library function).

testling badge

build status

Example

var nextafter = require("nextafter")

var x = 0.1
console.log("The number", x, "is between", nextafter(x, -Infinity), "and", nextafter(x, Infinity))

Output:

The number 0.1 is between 0.09999999999999999 and 0.10000000000000002

Install

npm install nextafter

API

require("nextafter")(from, to)

Returns the floating point number closest to from in the direction on of to

  • If from === to, then returns from
  • If from < to, then returns next representable float after from
  • If from > to, then returns the floating point nubmer immediately before from

Credits

(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

