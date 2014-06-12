nextafter

Returns the next floating point number after any given number in the direction of some other floating point number. (Like the C standard library function).

Example

var nextafter = require ( "nextafter" ) var x = 0.1 console .log( "The number" , x, "is between" , nextafter(x, - Infinity ), "and" , nextafter(x, Infinity ))

Output:

The number 0 .1 is between 0 .09999999999999999 and 0 .10000000000000002

Install

npm install nextafter

API

Returns the floating point number closest to from in the direction on of to

If from === to , then returns from

, then returns If from < to , then returns next representable float after from

, then returns next representable float after If from > to , then returns the floating point nubmer immediately before from

Credits

(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License