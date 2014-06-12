Returns the next floating point number after any given number in the direction of some other floating point number. (Like the C standard library function).
var nextafter = require("nextafter")
var x = 0.1
console.log("The number", x, "is between", nextafter(x, -Infinity), "and", nextafter(x, Infinity))
Output:
The number 0.1 is between 0.09999999999999999 and 0.10000000000000002
npm install nextafter
require("nextafter")(from, to)
Returns the floating point number closest to
from in the direction on of
to
from === to, then returns
from
from < to, then returns next representable float after
from
from > to, then returns the floating point nubmer immediately before
from
(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License