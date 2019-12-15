openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nww

next-workbox-webpack-plugin

by Jimmy Moon
2.1.1 (see all)

webpack plugin for Next.js PWA with workbox

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

343

GitHub Stars

71

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

next-workbox-webpack-plugin

Webpack plugin with workbox, it helps you build a Progressive Web App powered by Next.js. Generating service worker scripts and precache manifest of Next.js's pages and chunks.

Install

$ npm install -d next-workbox-webpack-plugin

Usage

const nextWorkboxWebpackPlugin = require('next-workbox-webpack-plugin');

nextWorkboxWebpackPlugin({
  // must, see next.config.js below
  buildId,
  // optional, next.js dist path as compiling. most of cases you don't need to fix it.
  distDir: '.next',
  // optional, which version of workbox will be used in between 'local' or 'cdn'. 'local'
  // option will help you use copy of workbox libs in localhost.
  importWorkboxFrom: 'local',
  // optional ,whether make a precache manifest of pages and chunks of Next.js app or not.
  precacheManifest: true,
  // optional, whether delete workbox path generated by the plugin.
  removeDir: true,
  // optional, path for generating sw files in build, `./static/workbox` is default
  swDestRoot: './static/',
  // optional, path for serving sw files in build, `./static/workbox` is default
  swURLRoot: '/static'
  // optional, you can use workbox-build options. except swDest because of output location is fixed in 'static/workbox',
  ...WorkboxBuildOptions,
});

Usage in next.config.js

const NextWorkboxWebpackPlugin = require('next-workbox-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
  webpack: (config, {isServer, dev, buildId, config: {distDir}}) => {
    if (!isServer && !dev) {
      config.plugins.push(new NextWorkboxWebpackPlugin({
        distDir,
        buildId
      }))
    }

    return config
  }
}

How it works

Custom Server

  • Only works in NOT dev mode. You can't test with next and next start
  • To serve sw.js, you need custom server with custom route. See test server is in this package.
  • You have to add script of registering service worker into part of your application
  • All of files will be generated under /static/workbox because of exporting. You might need to add the path to gitignore.
static/workbox
├── next-precache-manifest-d42167a04499e1887dad3156b93e064d.js
├── sw.js
└── workbox-v3.0.0-beta.0
    ├── workbox-background-sync.dev.js
    ├── ...
    ├── workbox-sw.js

Now 2.0

[TBD]

Examples

  • Hello PWA: You can learn how to use the webpack plugin basically
  • HNPWA: Simple HNPWA apps with Next.js

License

MIT © Jimmy Moon

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial