Webpack plugin with workbox, it helps you build a Progressive Web App powered by Next.js. Generating service worker scripts and precache manifest of Next.js's pages and chunks.
$ npm install -d next-workbox-webpack-plugin
const nextWorkboxWebpackPlugin = require('next-workbox-webpack-plugin');
nextWorkboxWebpackPlugin({
// must, see next.config.js below
buildId,
// optional, next.js dist path as compiling. most of cases you don't need to fix it.
distDir: '.next',
// optional, which version of workbox will be used in between 'local' or 'cdn'. 'local'
// option will help you use copy of workbox libs in localhost.
importWorkboxFrom: 'local',
// optional ,whether make a precache manifest of pages and chunks of Next.js app or not.
precacheManifest: true,
// optional, whether delete workbox path generated by the plugin.
removeDir: true,
// optional, path for generating sw files in build, `./static/workbox` is default
swDestRoot: './static/',
// optional, path for serving sw files in build, `./static/workbox` is default
swURLRoot: '/static'
// optional, you can use workbox-build options. except swDest because of output location is fixed in 'static/workbox',
...WorkboxBuildOptions,
});
const NextWorkboxWebpackPlugin = require('next-workbox-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
webpack: (config, {isServer, dev, buildId, config: {distDir}}) => {
if (!isServer && !dev) {
config.plugins.push(new NextWorkboxWebpackPlugin({
distDir,
buildId
}))
}
return config
}
}
NOT dev mode. You can't test with
next and
next start
sw.js, you need custom server with custom route. See test server is in this package.
/static/workbox because of exporting. You might need to add the path to gitignore.
static/workbox
├── next-precache-manifest-d42167a04499e1887dad3156b93e064d.js
├── sw.js
└── workbox-v3.0.0-beta.0
├── workbox-background-sync.dev.js
├── ...
├── workbox-sw.js
MIT © Jimmy Moon