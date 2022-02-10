Next.js supports SASS/SCSS, but not Less. This plugin adds Less support by duplicating SASS webpack rules and adding support for .less files with less-loader . It mimics the exact behavior of CSS extraction/css-modules/errors/client/server of SASS.

⚠️ Use with caution - Next.js implementation can chance in any version, and the monkey patching may not work anymore.

Tested with next@11.0.1 (with webpack5), next@12.0.7 , and antd@4.15.x .

Install

yarn add next-with-less npm i next-with-less

Peer dependencies to install: less less-loader .

Usage

const withLess = require ( "next-with-less" ); module .exports = withLess({ lessLoaderOptions : { }, });

You can see all the options available to less-loader here.

const withPlugins = require ( "next-compose-plugins" ); const withLess = require ( "next-with-less" ); const plugins = [ [withLess, { lessLoaderOptions : { }, }], ]; module .exports = withPlugins(plugins, { });

Customize antd theme

To override some of antd default variables, just add them under lessLoaderOptions.lessOptions.modifyVars :

const withLess = require ( "next-with-less" ); module .exports = withLess({ lessLoaderOptions : { lessOptions : { modifyVars : { "primary-color" : "#9900FF" , "border-radius-base" : "2px" , }, }, }, });

As an alternative, the same can be achieved using the additionalData option. Put your variables in a file, like:

@primary-color: #9900ff ; @border-radius-base: 2px ;

and then pass it to less-loader using additionalData :

const withLess = require ( "next-with-less" ); const path = require ( "path" ); const pathToLessFileWithVariables = path.resolve( "your-file-with-antd-variables.less" ); module .exports = withLess({ lessLoaderOptions : { additionalData : ( content ) => ` ${content}



@import ' ${pathToLessFileWithVariables} ';` , }, });

There's an existing PR trying to add built in Less support for Next, but currently it's not likely to be merged.