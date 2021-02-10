Next.js plugin to render the Error page and send the correct HTTP status code from any page's getInitialProps .

This higher-order-components allows you to easily return Next.js's Error page + the correct HTTP status code just by defining error.statusCode in your pages getInitialProps :

const SomePage = () => ( < h1 > I will only render if error.statusCode is lesser than 400 </ h1 > ); SomePage.getInitialProps = async () => { const isAuthenticated = await getUser(); if (!isAuthenticated) { return { error : { statusCode : 401 } }; } return { }; };

Contents:

Installation

npm install next-with-error

Usage

Adapt pages/_app.js so it looks similar to what is described in the official Next.js documentation and add the withError HoC.

Example import withError from 'next-with-error' ; class MyApp extends App { render() { const { Component, pageProps } = this .props; return < Component { ...pageProps } /> ; } } export default withError()(MyApp);

Then, in any of your pages, define error.statusCode if needed in your page's getInitialProps

import React from 'react' ; import fetchPost from '../util/fetch-post' ; class ArticlePage extends React . Component { static async getInitialProps() { const article = await fetchPost(); if (!article) { return { error : { statusCode : 404 } }; } return { article }; } render() { return ( < h1 > {this.props.article.title} </ h1 > ); } } export default HomePage;

If you find the code to write the error object is a bit verbose, feel free to use the generatePageError helper:

import { generatePageError } from 'next-with-error' ; SomePage.getInitialProps = async () => { const isAuthenticated = await getUser(); if (!isAuthenticated) { return generatePageError( 401 ); } return {}; };

You can use the additionalProps argument to pass custom props to the Error component.

Custom error page

By default, withError will display the default Next.js error page. If you need to display your own error page, you will need to pass it as the first parameter of your HoC:

import Error from './_error' ; export default withError(ErrorPage)(MyApp);

Work to automate this is tracked here.

The error object properties are accessible via the props of your custom Error component ( props.statusCode , props.message , etc if you have custom props).

⚠️ If your custom Error page has a getInitialProps method, the error object will be merged in getInitialProps 's return value. Be careful to not have conflicting names.

Custom props

You can also pass custom props to your Error Page component by adding anything you would like in the error object:

const HomePage = () => < h1 > Hello there! </ h1 > ; HomePage.getInitialProps = () => { return { error : { statusCode : 401 , message : 'oopsie' } }; }; export default HomePage;

import React from 'react' ; const Error = ( props ) => { return ( <> < h1 > Custom error page: {props.error.statusCode} </ h1 > < p > {props.error.message} </ p > </> ); }; export default Error;

⚠️ Be careful to add default values for your custom props in the Error component, as Next.js routing may bypass next-with-error 's behavior by showing the 404 page without the message variable (in this example).

Automatic Static Optimization

You have opted-out of Automatic Static Optimization due to getInitialProps in pages/_app

This plugin, like most Higher-order-Component relying on extending the _app file, will opt-you-out of the Automatic Static Optimization of Next.js. This is a known trade-off to avoid declaring this HoC on each one of your pages.

Things will probably change once Next.js support for plugins will ship.