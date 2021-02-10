next-with-error
Next.js plugin to render the Error page and send the correct HTTP status code from any page's
getInitialProps.
This higher-order-components allows you to easily return Next.js's Error page + the correct HTTP status code just by defining
error.statusCode in your pages
getInitialProps:
// pages/something.js
const SomePage = () => (
<h1>I will only render if error.statusCode is lesser than 400</h1>
);
SomePage.getInitialProps = async () => {
const isAuthenticated = await getUser();
if (!isAuthenticated) {
return {
error: {
statusCode: 401
}
};
}
return {
// ...
};
};
Contents:
npm install next-with-error
withError([ErrorPage])(App)
Adapt
pages/_app.js so it looks similar to what is described in the official Next.js documentation and add the
withError HoC.
// _app.jsx
import withError from 'next-with-error';
class MyApp extends App {
render() {
const { Component, pageProps } = this.props;
return <Component {...pageProps} />;
}
}
export default withError()(MyApp);
Then, in any of your pages, define
error.statusCode if needed in your page's
getInitialProps
// pages/article.js
import React from 'react';
import fetchPost from '../util/fetch-post';
class ArticlePage extends React.Component {
static async getInitialProps() {
const article = await fetchPost();
if (!article) {
// No article found, let's display a "not found" page
// Will return a 404 status code + display the Error page
return {
error: {
statusCode: 404
}
};
}
// Otherwise, all good
return {
article
};
}
render() {
return (
<h1>{this.props.article.title}</h1>
// ...
);
}
}
export default HomePage;
generatePageError(statusCode[, additionalProps])
If you find the code to write the error object is a bit verbose, feel free to use the
generatePageError helper:
import { generatePageError } from 'next-with-error';
// ...
SomePage.getInitialProps = async () => {
const isAuthenticated = await getUser();
if (!isAuthenticated) {
return generatePageError(401);
}
return {};
};
You can use the
additionalProps argument to pass custom props to the Error component.
By default,
withError will display the default Next.js error page. If you need to display your own error page, you will need to pass it as the first parameter of your HoC:
import Error from './_error';
// ...
export default withError(ErrorPage)(MyApp);
Work to automate this is tracked here.
The error object properties are accessible via the
props of your custom Error component (
props.statusCode,
props.message, etc if you have custom props).
⚠️ If your custom Error page has a
getInitialProps method, the error object will be merged in
getInitialProps's return value. Be careful to not have conflicting names.
You can also pass custom props to your Error Page component by adding anything you would like in the
error object:
// /pages/article.js
const HomePage = () => <h1>Hello there!</h1>;
HomePage.getInitialProps = () => {
return {
error: {
statusCode: 401,
message: 'oopsie'
}
};
};
export default HomePage;
// /pages/_error.js
import React from 'react';
const Error = (props) => {
return (
<>
<h1>Custom error page: {props.error.statusCode}</h1>
<p>{props.error.message}</p>
</>
);
};
export default Error;
⚠️ Be careful to add default values for your custom props in the
Error component, as Next.js routing may bypass
next-with-error's behavior by showing the 404 page without the
message variable (in this example).
You have opted-out of Automatic Static Optimization due to
getInitialPropsin
pages/_app
This plugin, like most Higher-order-Component relying on extending the
_app file, will opt-you-out of the Automatic Static Optimization of Next.js. This is a known trade-off to avoid declaring this HoC on each one of your pages.
Things will probably change once Next.js support for plugins will ship.