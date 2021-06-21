Apollo HOC for Next.js.

For Next v9 use the latest version.

For Next v6-v8 use the version 3.4.0 .

For Next v5 and lower go here and use the version 1.0 .

How to use

Install the package with npm:

npm install next-with-apollo

or with yarn:

yarn add next-with-apollo

Create the HOC using a basic setup and apollo-boost:

import withApollo from 'next-with-apollo' ; import ApolloClient, { InMemoryCache } from 'apollo-boost' ; import { ApolloProvider } from '@apollo/react-hooks' ; export default withApollo( ( { initialState } ) => { return new ApolloClient({ uri : 'https://mysite.com/graphql' , cache : new InMemoryCache().restore(initialState || {}) }); }, { render : ( { Page, props } ) => { return ( < ApolloProvider client = {props.apollo} > < Page { ...props } /> </ ApolloProvider > ); } } );

Note: apollo-boost is used in this example because is the fastest way to create an ApolloClient , but is not required.



Note: If using react-apollo , you will need to import the ApolloProvider from react-apollo instead of @apollo/react-hooks .

Now let's use lib/withApollo.js in one of our pages:

import gql from 'graphql-tag' ; import { useQuery } from '@apollo/react-hooks' ; import withApollo from '../lib/withApollo' ; const QUERY = gql ` { title } ` ; const Index = () => { const { loading, data } = useQuery(QUERY); if (loading || !data) { return < h1 > loading... </ h1 > ; } return < h1 > {data.title} </ h1 > ; }; export default withApollo(Index);

Now your page can use anything from @apollo/react-hooks or react-apollo . If you want to add Apollo in _app instead of per page, go to Using _app.

withApollo API

withApollo receives 2 parameters, the first one is a function that returns the Apollo Client, this function receives an object with the following properties:

ctx - This is the context object sent by Next.js to the getInitialProps of your page. It's only available for SSR, in the client it will be undefined

- This is the context object sent by Next.js to the of your page. It's only available for SSR, in the client it will be initialState - If getDataFromTree is sent, this will be the initial data required by the queries in your page, otherwise it will be undefined

- If is sent, this will be the initial data required by the queries in your page, otherwise it will be headers - This is ctx.req.headers , in the client it will be undefined .

The second, optional parameter, received by withApollo , is an object with the following props:

render - A function that receives an object ( { Page, props } ) with the current Page Component to be rendered, and its props . It can be used to wrap your pages with <ApolloProvider> . It's optional

- A function that receives an object ( ) with the current Component to be rendered, and its . It can be used to wrap your pages with . It's optional getDataFromTree - implementation of getDataFromTree , defaults to undefined . It's recommended to never set this prop , otherwise the page will be a lambda without Automatic Static Optimization

- implementation of , defaults to . , otherwise the page will be a lambda without Automatic Static Optimization onError - A function that will be called if getDataFromTree encounters errors. If not supplied errors will be silently ignored. It will be called with 2 parameters: error - The Error object ctx - The page context ( NextPageContext )

- A function that will be called if encounters errors. If not supplied errors will be silently ignored. It will be called with 2 parameters:

Using getInitialProps

Pages with getInitialProps can access the Apollo Client like so:

Page.getInitialProps = ctx => { const apolloClient = ctx.apolloClient; };

Next.js applies very good optimizations by default, including Automatic Static Optimization, and as long as the getDataFromTree config is not added, your pages will always be static and can be served directly from a CDN, instead of having a serverless function being executed for every new request, which is also more expensive.

If your page has getDataFromTree to remove the loading states of Apollo Queries, you should consider handling the loading states by yourself, fetching all queries per request and before sending the initial HTML will slow down the first render, and the user may end up waiting a long time without any feedback.

Using _app

If you want to add Apollo to all pages, you can use pages/_app.js , like so:

import withApollo from 'next-with-apollo' ; import { ApolloProvider } from '@apollo/react-hooks' ; import ApolloClient, { InMemoryCache } from 'apollo-boost' ; const App = ( { Component, pageProps, apollo } ) => ( < ApolloProvider client = {apollo} > < Component { ...pageProps } /> </ ApolloProvider > ); export default withApollo(({ initialState }) => { return new ApolloClient({ uri: 'https://mysite.com/graphql', cache: new InMemoryCache().restore(initialState || {}) }); })(App);

It's better to add Apollo in every page instead if you have pages that don't need Apollo.

To access Apollo Client in each page's getInitialProps , add getInitialProps to App like so:

import App from 'next/app' ; MyApp.getInitialProps = async appContext => { const appProps = await App.getInitialProps(appContext); return { ...appProps }; };

If you either add the getDataFromTree config or getInitialProps , it will turn all pages into lambdas and disable Automatic Static Optimization.

Migration guide

from 4.3.0 to 5.0.0