next-useragent parses browser user-agent strings for next.js.

Installation

npm install next-useragent

Usage

next-useragent is simple to use.

Give access to user-agent details anywhere using withUserAgent method.

Passed as an argument of getInitialProps method.

Passed as property of React component.

HOCs

import React from 'react' import dynamic from 'next/dynamic' import { WithUserAgentProps, withUserAgent } from 'next-useragent' const DesktopContent = dynamic(() => import('./desktop-content')) const MobileContent = dynamic(() => import('./mobile-content')) class IndexPage extends React.Component<WithUserAgentProps> { static async getInitialProps(ctx) { return { useragent: ctx.ua.source } } render() { const { ua, useragent } = this.props return ( <> <p>{ useragent }</p> { ua.isMobile ? ( <MobileContent /> ) : ( <DesktopContent /> ) } </> ) } } export default withUserAgent(IndexPage)

Hooks

The useUserAgent returns UserAgent instance.

import React from 'react' import dynamic from 'next/dynamic' import { useUserAgent } from 'next-useragent' const DesktopContent = dynamic(() => import('./desktop-content')) const MobileContent = dynamic(() => import('./mobile-content')) export default props => { let ua; if (props.uaString) { ua = useUserAgent(props.uaString) } else { ua = useUserAgent(window.navigator.userAgent) } return ( <div> <p>{ ua.source }</p> { ua.isMobile ? ( <MobileContent /> ) : ( <DesktopContent /> ) } </div> ) } export function getServerSideProps(context) { return { props: { uaString: context.req.headers['user-agent'] } } }

Parse function

The parse returns UserAgent instance.

This works on server side and inside conditions without ESLint throwing errors

import React from 'react' import dynamic from 'next/dynamic' import { parse } from 'next-useragent' const DesktopContent = dynamic(() => import('./desktop-content')) const MobileContent = dynamic(() => import('./mobile-content')) export default props => { let ua; if (props.uaString) { ua = parse(props.uaString) } else { ua = parse(window.navigator.userAgent) } return ( <div> <p>{ ua.source }</p> { ua.isMobile ? ( <MobileContent /> ) : ( <DesktopContent /> ) } </div> ) } export function getServerSideProps(context) { return { props: { uaString: context.req.headers['user-agent'] } } }

parsed objects

The parsed objects looks like the following:

{ source: 'Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 8_0 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/600.1.4 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/8.0 Mobile/12A365 Safari/600.1.4' , deviceType: 'mobile' , deviceVendor: 'Apple' , os: 'iOS' , osVersion: 8 , browser: 'Mobile Safari' , browserVersion: 8 , isIphone: true , isIpad: false , isMobile: true , isTablet: false , isDesktop: false , isChrome: false , isFirefox: false , isSafari: true , isIE: false , isMac: false , isChromeOS: false , isWindows: false , isIos: false , isAndroid: false , isBot: false }

License