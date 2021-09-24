openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nu

next-useragent

by Tsuyoshi Tokuda
2.8.0 (see all)

next-useragent parses browser user-agent strings for next.js

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9K

GitHub Stars

270

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Next.js User Agent Parsing

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

next-useragent

next-useragent parses browser user-agent strings for next.js.

Installation

$ npm install next-useragent

Usage

next-useragent is simple to use.
Give access to user-agent details anywhere using withUserAgent method.

  • Passed as an argument of getInitialProps method.
  • Passed as property of React component.

HOCs

import React from 'react'
import dynamic from 'next/dynamic'
import { WithUserAgentProps, withUserAgent } from 'next-useragent'

const DesktopContent = dynamic(() => import('./desktop-content'))
const MobileContent = dynamic(() => import('./mobile-content'))

class IndexPage extends React.Component<WithUserAgentProps> {

  static async getInitialProps(ctx) {
    return { useragent: ctx.ua.source }
  }

  render() {
    const { ua, useragent } = this.props

    return (
      <>
        <p>{ useragent }</p>
        { ua.isMobile ? (
        <MobileContent />
        ) : (
        <DesktopContent />
        ) }
      </>
    )
  }
}

export default withUserAgent(IndexPage)

Hooks

The useUserAgent returns UserAgent instance.

import React from 'react'
import dynamic from 'next/dynamic'
import { useUserAgent } from 'next-useragent'

const DesktopContent = dynamic(() => import('./desktop-content'))
const MobileContent = dynamic(() => import('./mobile-content'))

export default props => {
  let ua;
  if (props.uaString) {
    ua = useUserAgent(props.uaString)
  } else {
    ua = useUserAgent(window.navigator.userAgent)
  }

  return (
    <div>
      <p>{ ua.source }</p>
      { ua.isMobile ? (
        <MobileContent />
      ) : (
        <DesktopContent />
      ) }
    </div>
  )
}

export function getServerSideProps(context) {
  return {
    props: {
      uaString: context.req.headers['user-agent']
    }
  }
}

Parse function

The parse returns UserAgent instance.

This works on server side and inside conditions without ESLint throwing errors

import React from 'react'
import dynamic from 'next/dynamic'
import { parse } from 'next-useragent'

const DesktopContent = dynamic(() => import('./desktop-content'))
const MobileContent = dynamic(() => import('./mobile-content'))

export default props => {
  let ua;
  if (props.uaString) {
    ua = parse(props.uaString)
  } else {
    ua = parse(window.navigator.userAgent)
  }

  return (
    <div>
      <p>{ ua.source }</p>
      { ua.isMobile ? (
        <MobileContent />
      ) : (
        <DesktopContent />
      ) }
    </div>
  )
}

export function getServerSideProps(context) {
  return {
    props: {
      uaString: context.req.headers['user-agent']
    }
  }
}

parsed objects

The parsed objects looks like the following:

{
  source: 'Mozilla/5.0 (iPhone; CPU iPhone OS 8_0 like Mac OS X) AppleWebKit/600.1.4 (KHTML, like Gecko) Version/8.0 Mobile/12A365 Safari/600.1.4',
  deviceType: 'mobile',
  deviceVendor: 'Apple',
  os: 'iOS',
  osVersion: 8,
  browser: 'Mobile Safari',
  browserVersion: 8,
  isIphone: true,
  isIpad: false,
  isMobile: true,
  isTablet: false,
  isDesktop: false,
  isChrome: false,
  isFirefox: false,
  isSafari: true,
  isIE: false,
  isMac: false,
  isChromeOS: false,
  isWindows: false,
  isIos: false,
  isAndroid: false,
  isBot: false
}

License

next-useragent is licensed under MIT License.
See LICENSE for more information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial