React hook that generates round trip hrefs to enable contextual routing for Next.js. Take a look to the demo 👈.
import React from 'react';
import Link from 'next/link';
import { useContextualRouting } from 'next-use-contextual-routing';
function MyPage() {
const { makeContextualHref, returnHref } = useContextualRouting();
return (
<ul>
<li>
<Link
href={makeContextualHref({ id: 33 })}
as="/route-to-visit-contextually"
shallow
>
Start contextual routing
</Link>
</li>
<li>
<Link href={returnHref} shallow>
Back to where contextual routing was started
</Link>
</li>
</ul>
);
}
import React from 'react';
import { useRouter } from 'next/router';
import { useContextualRouting } from 'next-use-contextual-routing';
function MyPage() {
const router = useRouter();
const { makeContextualHref, returnHref } = useContextualRouting();
const openModal = () =>
router.push(
makeContextualHref({ id: 33 }),
'/route-to-visit-contextually',
{
shallow: true,
}
);
const closeModal = () =>
router.push(returnHref, undefined, { shallow: true });
return (
<ul>
<li>
<button onClick={openModal}>Open contextual modal</button>
</li>
<li>
<button onClick={closeModal}>Close contextual modal</button>
</li>
</ul>
);
}
Contextual routing presents 2 challenges:
Next use contextual routing abstracts these responsibilities as a React hook.
It also works in statically exported apps and supports navigation with browsers' back button.
const { makeContextualHref, returnHref } = useContextualRouting();
const makeContextualHref: (extraQueryParams: { [key: string]: any }) => string;
The function returns the path to provide as
href to start or keep alive contextual navigation. The generated path describes the state of the page to keep alive while contextual navigation is active.
It optionally accepts an object describing extra parameters to append to contextual navigation
href.
const returnHref: string;
The path to return to to close contextual navigation.
Contextual routing pattern is also known as:
When using Contextual routing, default browsers scroll behaviour on page refresh might produce undesired results. If the case, setting
history.scrollRestoration to
manual could improve user experience.
history.scrollRestoration = 'manual';