Tests if module's dependencies can be updated to the newer version without breaking the tests
Note I no longer maintain Node 0.12/4 compatibility. Please switch to Node 6.
Imagine your nodejs module foo has the following dependencies listed in package.json
"dependencies": {
"lodash": "~1.2.0",
"async": "~0.2.5"
}
You would like to update lodash and async to latest versions, to not sure if
this would break anything. With next-update it is easy: run command
next-update
in the folder with module foo. Here is the example output:
next updates:
lodash
1.2.1 PASS
async
0.2.6 PASS
0.2.7 PASS
0.2.8 PASS
Both package.json file and node_modules folder are left unchanged, and now you know that you can safely upgrade both libraries to later versions.
Use the following command to install working versions
npm install --save lodash@2.1.0
This might not appear like a big deal for a single module that is using popular 3rd party libraries with stable apis only. next-update is most useful in the larger development context, where multiple modules are being developed side by side, often by different teams. In such situations, checking if an upgrade is possible could be part of the continuous build pipeline.
You can see if your dependencies are out of date by using david, it even has badges you can add to your README files.
next-update reports the probability of success for a given dependency update using anonymous global statistics from next-update server
available updates:
package available from version average success % successful updates failed updates
-------------------- --------- ------------ ----------------- ------------------ --------------
grunt-contrib-jshint 0.8.0 0.7.2 100% 34 0
grunt-bump 0.0.13 0.0.12 100% 4 0
You can install this tool globally
npm install -g next-update // installs module globally
next-update --help // shows command line options
Then run inside any package folder
/git/my-awesome-module
$ next-update
Or you can use this module as a devDependency and a script command
npm install --save-dev next-update
{
"scripts": {
"next-update": "next-update -k true --tldr"
}
}
This command will keep the successfuly version upgrades in the package.json file, but will not be very verbose when run.
After testing each module A upgrade from version X to Y, next-update sends anonymous result to next-update.herokuapp.com/. The only information transmitted is:
{
"name": "lodash",
"from": "1.0.0",
"to": "2.0.0",
"success": true
}
This information is used to answer the following questions later: what is the probability module A can be upgraded from X to Y? Thus even if you do not have tests covering this particular module, you can judge how compatible version X and Y really are over the entire internet.
You can inspect data send in stats.js.
If the dependency module has been upgraded by anyone else, its statistics will be displayed with each test.
stats: deps-ok 0.0.7 -> 0.0.8 success probability 44.44% 8 success(es) 10 failure(s)
A lot of NPM modules do not have tests, but at least you can judge if someone else has success going from verion X to version Y of a dependency.
Make sure the target module has unit / integration tests,
and the tests can be run using
npm test command.
Run
next-update from the command line in the same folder as
the target module. In general this tool does the following:
npm test to determine if the new version breaks the tests
You can check one or more specific modules (whitelist) using CLI flag
--module or
-m
next-update --module foo,bar,baz
note prerelease
versions like
1.2.0-alpha are skipped by default. I believe
next-update is
meant to upgrade to stable versions.
Some modules are hard to unit test, thus the automatic upgrades are not appropriate. For example benv upgrade brings a new jsdom version, which does not work on Node 0.12 Similarly, upgrading Q from 1.x.x to 2.x.x is usually a breaking change.
You can skip a list of modules by name using
config property in the
package.json
"config": {
"next-update": {
"skip": ["benv", "q"]
}
}
Some modules are not really tested using the default
npm test command or
whatever is passed via
--test "..." from CLI. For example a linter module
should probably be tested using
npm run lint command. You can set individual
test commands for each module to override the default test command. In the
package.json config object set "commands" object
"config": {
"next-update": {
"commands": {
"git-issues": "npm run issues",
"standard": "npm run lint"
}
}
}
Then when
git-issues module is checked by itself, it will run
npm run issues command; when module
standard is tested by itself, the
test will use
npm run lint command.
changed foo (foo is package name)
next-update --available
next-update --latest
npm i dependency@version --save
next-update -t "grunt test"
npm test is used by default.
--keep flag.
You can use
next-update as a module. See file
src/next-update-as-module for all options.
const nextUpdate = require('next-update')
nextUpdate({
module: ['foo', 'bar']
}).then(results => {
console.log(results)
})
/*
prints something like
[[
{
"name": "foo",
"version": "0.2.0",
"from": "0.2.1",
"works": true
},
{
"name": "foo",
"version": "0.2.0",
"from": "0.3.0",
"works": false
}
], [
{
"name": "bar",
"version": "1.5.1",
"from": "2.0.0",
"works": true
}
}}
*/
Edit source, run unit tests, run end to end tests and release new version commands:
npm test
npm run e2e
grunt release
npm publish
