Tests if module's dependencies can be updated to the newer version without breaking the tests

Note I no longer maintain Node 0.12/4 compatibility. Please switch to Node 6.

Example

Imagine your nodejs module foo has the following dependencies listed in package.json

"dependencies" : { "lodash" : "~1.2.0" , "async" : "~0.2.5" }

You would like to update lodash and async to latest versions, to not sure if this would break anything. With next-update it is easy: run command next-update in the folder with module foo. Here is the example output:

next updates: lodash 1.2 .1 PASS async 0.2 .6 PASS 0.2 .7 PASS 0.2 .8 PASS

Both package.json file and node_modules folder are left unchanged, and now you know that you can safely upgrade both libraries to later versions.

It even tells you the install command ;)

Use the following command to install working versions npm install --save lodash @ 2 . 1 . 0

This might not appear like a big deal for a single module that is using popular 3rd party libraries with stable apis only. next-update is most useful in the larger development context, where multiple modules are being developed side by side, often by different teams. In such situations, checking if an upgrade is possible could be part of the continuous build pipeline.

You can see if your dependencies are out of date by using david, it even has badges you can add to your README files.

next-update reports the probability of success for a given dependency update using anonymous global statistics from next-update server

available updates: package available from version average success % successful updates failed updates -------------------- --------- ------------ ----------------- ------------------ -------------- grunt-contrib-jshint 0.8 .0 0.7 .2 100 % 34 0 grunt-bump 0.0 .13 0.0 .12 100 % 4 0

Install

You can install this tool globally

npm install -g next- update // installs module globally next- update

Then run inside any package folder

/git/my-awesome- module $ next-update

Or you can use this module as a devDependency and a script command

npm install --save-dev next-update

{ "scripts" : { "next-update" : "next-update -k true --tldr" } }

This command will keep the successfuly version upgrades in the package.json file, but will not be very verbose when run.

Anonymous usage collection

After testing each module A upgrade from version X to Y, next-update sends anonymous result to next-update.herokuapp.com/. The only information transmitted is:

{ "name" : "lodash" , "from" : "1.0.0" , "to" : "2.0.0" , "success" : true }

This information is used to answer the following questions later: what is the probability module A can be upgraded from X to Y? Thus even if you do not have tests covering this particular module, you can judge how compatible version X and Y really are over the entire internet.

You can inspect data send in stats.js.

If the dependency module has been upgraded by anyone else, its statistics will be displayed with each test.

stats: deps-ok 0.0.7 -> 0.0.8 success probability 44.44% 8 success(es) 10 failure(s)

A lot of NPM modules do not have tests, but at least you can judge if someone else has success going from verion X to version Y of a dependency.

Use

Make sure the target module has unit / integration tests, and the tests can be run using npm test command.

Run next-update from the command line in the same folder as the target module. In general this tool does the following:

Reads the module's dependencies (including dev) and their versions Queries npm registry to see if there are newer versions For each dependency that has newer versions available: Installs each version Runs command npm test to determine if the new version breaks the tests Installs back the current version. Reports results

Checking specific modules

You can check one or more specific modules (whitelist) using CLI flag --module or -m

next-update --module foo,bar,baz

Ignoring or skipping some modules

note prerelease versions like 1.2.0-alpha are skipped by default. I believe next-update is meant to upgrade to stable versions.

Some modules are hard to unit test, thus the automatic upgrades are not appropriate. For example benv upgrade brings a new jsdom version, which does not work on Node 0.12 Similarly, upgrading Q from 1.x.x to 2.x.x is usually a breaking change.

You can skip a list of modules by name using config property in the package.json

"config" : { "next-update" : { "skip" : [ "benv" , "q" ] } }

Custom test command per module

Some modules are not really tested using the default npm test command or whatever is passed via --test "..." from CLI. For example a linter module should probably be tested using npm run lint command. You can set individual test commands for each module to override the default test command. In the package.json config object set "commands" object

"config" : { "next-update" : { "commands" : { "git-issues" : "npm run issues" , "standard" : "npm run lint" } } }

Then when git-issues module is checked by itself, it will run npm run issues command; when module standard is tested by itself, the test will use npm run lint command.

Misc

To see what has changed in the latest version of any module, use my companion tool changed like this changed foo (foo is package name)

(foo is package name) When comparing versions, keywords latest and *** are both assumed to equal to "0.0.0".

A good workflow using next-update see available new versions next-update --available check latest version of each module using next-update --latest install new versions of the desired modules using standard npm i dependency@version --save

You can use custom test command, for example next-update -t "grunt test" npm test is used by default.

You can keep each working version in package.json by using --keep flag.

API

You can use next-update as a module. See file src/next-update-as-module for all options.

const nextUpdate = require ( 'next-update' ) nextUpdate({ module : [ 'foo' , 'bar' ] }).then( results => { console .log(results) })

Development

Edit source, run unit tests, run end to end tests and release new version commands:

npm test npm run e2e grunt release npm publish

