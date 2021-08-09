openbase logo
nu

next-unused

by Paco
0.0.6 (see all)

Find unused files in your Next.js projects

Readme

next-unused

next-unused is an easy way to find unused files in your Next.js project.

Installation

Install as a devDependency:

$ yarn add next-unused -D

Usage

In package.json, add a script to find unused files:

"scripts": {
  "find:unused": "next-unused"
}

Run the script to list any unused files:

$ yarn find:unused

Configuration

Add a property to your package.json to configure next-unused:

{
  "next-unused": {
    "alias": {},
    "include": [],
    "exclude": [],
    "entrypoints": []
  }
}
PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
debugbooleanfalseturn on debug messages
aliasobject{}import aliases in webpack format ({ "@components": "components/" })
includestring[]['pages']list of directories to search through. pages is always included
excludestring[][]array of RegExp that exclude matching filenames
entrypointsstring[]['pages']list of directories to use as entrypoints. pages is always included

Example

Your Next.js setup looks like this:

package.json
├─ pages/
│  ├─ index.js
└─ components/
   ├─ button.js
   └─ image.js

And your pages/index.js contains:

import Button from '../components/button'

export default () => {
  return (
    <Button>Click me</Button>
  )
}

Configure next-unused to include the components directory in package.json:

{
  "next-unused": {
    "include": ["components"]
  }
}

Running next-unused will output:

Found 1 unused file:
components/image.js

Credits

Shu and Luc wrote the initial version of this script.

