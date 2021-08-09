next-unused is an easy way to find unused files in your Next.js project.

Installation

Install as a devDependency :

$ yarn add next-unused -D

Usage

In package.json , add a script to find unused files:

"scripts" : { "find:unused" : "next-unused" }

Run the script to list any unused files:

yarn find:unused

Configuration

Add a property to your package.json to configure next-unused:

{ "next-unused" : { "alias" : {}, "include" : [], "exclude" : [], "entrypoints" : [] } }

Property Type Default Description debug boolean false turn on debug messages alias object {} import aliases in webpack format ( { "@components": "components/" } ) include string[] ['pages'] list of directories to search through. pages is always included exclude string[] [] array of RegExp that exclude matching filenames entrypoints string[] ['pages'] list of directories to use as entrypoints. pages is always included

Example

Your Next.js setup looks like this:

package .json ├─ pages/ │ ├─ index .js └─ components/ ├─ button .js └─ image .js

And your pages/index.js contains:

import Button from '../components/button' export default () => { return ( < Button > Click me </ Button > ) }

Configure next-unused to include the components directory in package.json :

{ "next-unused" : { "include" : [ "components" ] } }

Running next-unused will output:

Found 1 unused file: components/image.js

Credits

Shu and Luc wrote the initial version of this script.