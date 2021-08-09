next-unused is an easy way to find unused files in your Next.js project.
Install as a
devDependency:
$ yarn add next-unused -D
In
package.json, add a script to find unused files:
"scripts": {
"find:unused": "next-unused"
}
Run the script to list any unused files:
$ yarn find:unused
Add a property to your
package.json to configure next-unused:
{
"next-unused": {
"alias": {},
"include": [],
"exclude": [],
"entrypoints": []
}
}
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
debug
|boolean
false
|turn on debug messages
alias
|object
{}
|import aliases in webpack format (
{ "@components": "components/" })
include
|string[]
['pages']
|list of directories to search through.
pages is always included
exclude
|string[]
[]
|array of RegExp that exclude matching filenames
entrypoints
|string[]
['pages']
|list of directories to use as entrypoints.
pages is always included
Your Next.js setup looks like this:
package.json
├─ pages/
│ ├─ index.js
└─ components/
├─ button.js
└─ image.js
And your
pages/index.js contains:
import Button from '../components/button'
export default () => {
return (
<Button>Click me</Button>
)
}
Configure
next-unused to include the
components directory in
package.json:
{
"next-unused": {
"include": ["components"]
}
}
Running
next-unused will output:
Found 1 unused file:
components/image.js
Shu and Luc wrote the initial version of this script.