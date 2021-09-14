An abstraction for themes in your Next.js app.
useTheme hook
Check out the Live Example to try it for yourself.
$ npm install next-themes
# or
$ yarn add next-themes
You'll need a Custom
App to use next-themes. The simplest
_app looks like this:
// pages/_app.js
function MyApp({ Component, pageProps }) {
return <Component {...pageProps} />
}
export default MyApp
Adding dark mode support takes 2 lines of code:
import { ThemeProvider } from 'next-themes'
function MyApp({ Component, pageProps }) {
return (
<ThemeProvider>
<Component {...pageProps} />
</ThemeProvider>
)
}
export default MyApp
That's it, your Next.js app fully supports dark mode, including System preference with
prefers-color-scheme. The theme is also immediately synced between tabs. By default, next-themes modifies the
data-theme attribute on the
html element, which you can easily use to style your app:
:root {
/* Your default theme */
--background: white;
--foreground: black;
}
[data-theme='dark'] {
--background: black;
--foreground: white;
}
Your UI will need to know the current theme and be able to change it. The
useTheme hook provides theme information:
import { useTheme } from 'next-themes'
const ThemeChanger = () => {
const { theme, setTheme } = useTheme()
return (
<div>
The current theme is: {theme}
<button onClick={() => setTheme('light')}>Light Mode</button>
<button onClick={() => setTheme('dark')}>Dark Mode</button>
</div>
)
}
Warning! The above code is hydration unsafe and will throw a hydration mismatch warning when rendering with SSG or SSR. This is because we cannot know the
themeon the server, so it will always be
undefineduntil mounted on the client.
You should delay rendering any theme toggling UI until mounted on the client. See the example.
Let's dig into the details.
All your theme configuration is passed to ThemeProvider.
storageKey = 'theme': Key used to store theme setting in localStorage
defaultTheme = 'system': Default theme name (for v0.0.12 and lower the default was
light). If
enableSystem is false, the default theme is
light
forcedTheme: Forced theme name for the current page (does not modify saved theme settings)
enableSystem = true: Whether to switch between
dark and
light based on
prefers-color-scheme
enableColorScheme = true: Whether to indicate to browsers which color scheme is used (dark or light) for built-in UI like inputs and buttons
disableTransitionOnChange = false: Optionally disable all CSS transitions when switching themes (example)
themes = ['light', 'dark']: List of theme names
attribute = 'data-theme': HTML attribute modified based on the active theme
class and
data-* (meaning any data attribute,
data-mode,
data-color, etc.) (example)
value: Optional mapping of theme name to attribute value
object where key is the theme name and value is the attribute value (example)
useTheme takes no parameters, but returns:
theme: Active theme name
setTheme(name): Function to update the theme
forcedTheme: Forced page theme or falsy. If
forcedTheme is set, you should disable any theme switching UI
resolvedTheme: If
enableSystem is true and the active theme is "system", this returns whether the system preference resolved to "dark" or "light". Otherwise, identical to
theme
systemTheme: If
enableSystem is true, represents the System theme preference ("dark" or "light"), regardless what the active theme is
themes: The list of themes passed to
ThemeProvider (with "system" appended, if
enableSystem is true)
Not too bad, right? Let's see how to use these properties with examples:
The Live Example shows next-themes in action, with dark, light, system themes and pages with forced themes.
The
defaultTheme is "light". If you want to respect the System preference instead, set it to "system":
<ThemeProvider defaultTheme="system">
If you don't want a System theme, disable it via
enableSystem:
<ThemeProvider enableSystem={false}>
If your Next.js app uses a class to style the page based on the theme, change the attribute prop to
class:
<ThemeProvider attribute="class">
Now, setting the theme to "dark" will set
class="dark" on the
html element.
Let's say your cool new marketing page is dark mode only. The page should always use the dark theme, and changing the theme should have no effect. To force a theme on your Next.js pages, simply set a variable on the page component:
// pages/awesome-page.js
const Page = () => { ... }
Page.theme = 'dark'
export default Page
In your
_app, read the variable and pass it to ThemeProvider:
function MyApp({ Component, pageProps }) {
return (
<ThemeProvider forcedTheme={Component.theme || null}>
<Component {...pageProps} />
</ThemeProvider>
)
}
Done! Your page is always dark theme (regardless of user preference), and calling
setTheme from
useTheme is now a no-op. However, you should make sure to disable any of your UI that would normally change the theme:
const { forcedTheme } = useTheme()
// Theme is forced, we shouldn't allow user to change the theme
const disabled = !!forcedTheme
I wrote about this technique here. We can forcefully disable all CSS transitions before the theme is changed, and re-enable them immediately afterwards. This ensures your UI with different transition durations won't feel inconsistent when changing the theme.
To enable this behavior, pass the
disableTransitionOnChange prop:
<ThemeProvider disableTransitionOnChange>
The name of the active theme is used as both the localStorage value and the value of the DOM attribute. If the theme name is "pink", localStorage will contain
theme=pink and the DOM will be
data-theme="pink". You cannot modify the localStorage value, but you can modify the DOM value.
If we want the DOM to instead render
data-theme="my-pink-theme" when the theme is "pink", pass the
value prop:
<ThemeProvider value={{ pink: 'my-pink-theme' }}>
Done! To be extra clear, this affects only the DOM. Here's how all the values will look:
const { theme } = useTheme()
// => "pink"
localStorage.getItem('theme')
// => "pink"
document.documentElement.getAttribute('data-theme')
// => "my-pink-theme"
next-themes is designed to support any number of themes! Simply pass a list of themes:
<ThemeProvider themes={['pink', 'red', 'blue']}>
Note! When you pass
themes, the default set of themes ("light" and "dark") are overridden. Make sure you include those if you still want your light and dark themes:
<ThemeProvider themes={['pink', 'red', 'blue', 'light', 'dark']}>
This library does not rely on your theme styling using CSS variables. You can hard-code the values in your CSS, and everything will work as expected (without any flashing):
html,
body {
color: #000;
background: #fff;
}
[data-theme='dark'],
[data-theme='dark'] body {
color: #fff;
background: #000;
}
Next Themes is completely CSS independent, it will work with any library. For example, with Styled Components you just need to
createGlobalStyle in your custom App:
// pages/_app.js
import { createGlobalStyle } from 'styled-components'
import { ThemeProvider } from 'next-themes'
// Your themeing variables
const GlobalStyle = createGlobalStyle`
:root {
--fg: #000;
--bg: #fff;
}
[data-theme="dark"] {
--fg: #fff;
--bg: #000;
}
`
function MyApp({ Component, pageProps }) {
return (
<>
<GlobalStyle />
<ThemeProvider>
<Component {...pageProps} />
</ThemeProvider>
</>
)
}
Because we cannot know the
theme on the server, many of the values returned from
useTheme will be
undefined until mounted on the client. This means if you try to render UI based on the current theme before mounting on the client, you will see a hydration mismatch error.
The following code sample is unsafe:
import { useTheme } from 'next-themes'
const ThemeChanger = () => {
const { theme, setTheme } = useTheme()
return (
<div>
The current theme is: {theme}
<button onClick={() => setTheme('light')}>Light Mode</button>
<button onClick={() => setTheme('dark')}>Dark Mode</button>
</div>
)
}
To fix this, make sure you only render UI that uses the current theme when the page is mounted on the client:
import { useTheme } from 'next-themes'
const ThemeChanger = () => {
const [mounted, setMounted] = useState(false)
const { theme, setTheme } = useTheme()
// When mounted on client, now we can show the UI
useEffect(() => setMounted(true), [])
if (!mounted) return null
return (
<div>
The current theme is: {theme}
<button onClick={() => setTheme('light')}>Light Mode</button>
<button onClick={() => setTheme('dark')}>Dark Mode</button>
</div>
)
}
To avoid Layout Shift, consider rendering a skeleton/placeholder until mounted on the client side.
For example, with
next/image you can use an empty image until the theme is resolved.
import Image from 'next/image'
import { useTheme } from 'next-themes'
function ThemedImage() {
const { resolvedTheme } = useTheme()
let src
switch (resolvedTheme) {
case 'light':
src = '/light.png'
break
case 'dark':
src = '/dark.png'
break
default:
src = ''
break
}
return <Image src={src} width={400} height={400} />
}
Visit the live example • View the example source code
NOTE! Tailwind only supports dark mode in version >2.
In your
tailwind.config.js, set the dark mode property to class:
// tailwind.config.js
module.exports = {
darkMode: 'class'
}
Set the attribute for your Theme Provider to class:
// pages/_app.js
<ThemeProvider attribute="class">
If you're using the
value prop to specify different attribute values, make sure your dark theme explicitly uses the "dark" value, as required by Tailwind.
That's it! Now you can use dark-mode specific classes:
<h1 className="text-black dark:text-white">
ThemeProvider automatically injects a script into
next/head to update the
html element with the correct attributes before the rest of your page loads. This means the page will not flash under any circumstances, including forced themes, system theme, multiple themes, and incognito. No
noflash.js required.
Why is my page still flashing?
In Next.js dev mode, the page may still flash. When you build your app in production mode, there will be no flashing.
Why do I get server/client mismatch error?
When using
useTheme, you will use see a hydration mismatch error when rendering UI that relies on the current theme. This is because many of the values returned by
useTheme are undefined on the server, since we can't read
localStorage until mounting on the client. See the example for how to fix this error.
Do I need to use CSS variables with this library?
Nope. See the example.
Can I set the class or data attribute on the body or another element?
Nope. If you have a good reason for supporting this feature, please open an issue.
Can I use this package with Gatsby or CRA?
Nope.
Is the injected script minified?
Yes, using Terser.
Why is
resolvedTheme necessary?
When supporting the System theme preference, you want to make sure that's reflected in your UI. This means your buttons, selects, dropdowns, or whatever you use to indicate the current theme should say "System" when the System theme preference is active.
If we didn't distinguish between
theme and
resolvedTheme, the UI would show "Dark" or "Light", when it should really be "System".
resolvedTheme is then useful for modifying behavior or styles at runtime:
const { resolvedTheme } = useTheme()
<div style={{ color: resolvedTheme === 'dark' ? white : black }}>
If we didn't have
resolvedTheme and only used
theme, you'd lose information about the state of your UI (you would only know the theme is "system", and not what it resolved to).