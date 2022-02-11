Trying to unit test your Next.js API route handlers? Want to avoid mucking around with custom servers and writing boring test infra just to get some unit tests working? Want your handlers to receive actual NextApiRequest and NextApiResponse objects rather than having to hack something together with express? Then look no further! 🤩

next-test-api-route-handler (NTARH) uses Next.js's internal API resolver to precisely emulate API route handling. To guarantee stability, this package is automatically tested against each release of Next.js and Node.js. Go forth and test confidently!

Install

Step One: Install NTARH

npm install --save-dev next-test-api-route-handler

Step Two: Install Peer Dependencies

If you are using npm@<7 or node@<15 , you must install Next.js and its peer dependencies manually. This is because npm@<7 does not install peer dependencies by default. If you're using a modern version of NPM, you can skip this step.

npm install --save-dev next@latest react

If you're also using an older version of Next.js, ensure you install the peer dependencies (like react ) that your specific Next.js version requires!

Legacy Next.js Support

As of version 2.1.0 , NTARH is fully backwards compatible with Next.js going allll the way back to next@9.0.0 when API routes were first introduced!

If you're working with next@<9.0.6 (so: before next-server was merged into next ), you might need to install next-server manually:

npm install --save-dev next-server

Usage

import { testApiHandler } from 'next-test-api-route-handler' ;

const { testApiHandler } = require ( 'next-test-api-route-handler' );

Quick start:

import { testApiHandler } from 'next-test-api-route-handler' ; import endpoint, { config } from '../pages/api/your-endpoint' ; import type { PageConfig } from 'next' ; const handler: typeof endpoint & { config?: PageConfig } = endpoint; handler.config = config; await testApiHandler({ handler, requestPatcher: ( req ) => (req.headers = { key: process.env.SPECIAL_TOKEN }), test: async ({ fetch }) => { const res = await fetch({ method: 'POST' , body: 'data' }); await expect(res.json()).resolves.toStrictEqual({ hello: 'world' }); } }); await testApiHandler<{ hello: string }>({ handler: ( _, res ) => res.status( 200 ).send({ hello: 'world' }), requestPatcher: ( req ) => (req.headers = { key: process.env.SPECIAL_TOKEN }), test: async ({ fetch }) => { const res = await fetch({ method: 'POST' , body: 'data' }); const { hello } = await res.json(); expect(hello).toBe( 'world' ); } });

The interface for testApiHandler without generics looks like this:

async function testApiHandler ( args: { rejectOnHandlerError?: boolean ; requestPatcher?: (req: IncomingMessage) => void ; responsePatcher?: (res: ServerResponse) => void ; paramsPatcher?: (params: Record< string , unknown>) => void ; params?: Record< string , unknown>; url?: string ; handler: (req: NextApiRequest, res: NextApiResponse) => Promise < void >; test: (args: { fetch: (customInit?: RequestInit) => FetchReturnType }) => Promise < void >; } ) ;

requestPatcher

A function that receives an IncomingMessage . Use this function to modify the request before it's injected into Next.js's resolver. To just set the request url, e.g. requestPatcher: (req) => (req.url = '/my-url?some=query') , use the url shorthand, e.g. url: '/my-url?some=query' .

responsePatcher

A function that receives a ServerResponse . Use this function to modify the response before it's injected into Next.js's resolver.

paramsPatcher

A function that receives an object representing "processed" dynamic routes, e.g. testing a handler that expects /api/user/:id requires paramPatcher: (params) => (params.id = 'test-id') . Route parameters can also be passed using the params shorthand, e.g. params: { id: 'test-id', ... } . If both paramsPatcher and the params shorthand are used, paramsPatcher will receive an object like { ...queryStringURLParams, ...params } .

Route parameters should not be confused with query string parameters, which are automatically parsed out from the url and added to the params object before paramsPatcher is evaluated.

handler

The actual route handler under test (usually imported from pages/api/* ). It should be an async function that accepts NextApiRequest and NextApiResponse objects as its two parameters.

As of version 2.3.0 , unhandled errors in the handler function are kicked up to Next.js to handle. This means testApiHandler will NOT reject or throw if an unhandled error occurs in handler , which includes failing Jest expect() assertions. Instead, the response returned by fetch() in your test function will have a HTTP 500 status thanks to how Next.js deals with unhandled errors in production. Prior to 2.3.0 , NTARH's behavior on unhandled errors in handler and elsewhere was inconsistent. Version 3.0.0 further improves error handling, ensuring no errors slip by uncaught.

To guard against false negatives, you can do either of the following:

Make sure the status of the fetch() response is what you're expecting:

const res = await fetch(); ... expect(res.status).toBe( 403 ); ... const res2 = await fetch(); ... expect(res2.status).toBe( 500 );

If you're using version >=3.0.0 , you can use rejectOnHandlerError to tell NTARH to intercept unhandled handler errors and reject the promise returned by testApiHandler instead of relying on Next.js to respond with HTTP 500 . This is especially useful if you have expect() assertions inside your handler function:

await expect( testApiHandler({ rejectOnHandlerError: true , handler: ( res ) => { res.status( 200 ); throw new Error ( 'bad bad not good' ); }, test: async ({ fetch }) => { const res = await fetch(); } }) ).rejects.toThrow( 'bad not good' ); await testApiHandler({ rejectOnHandlerError: true , handler: async (res) => { await expect(backend.getSomeStuff()).resolves.toStrictEqual(someStuff); }, test: async ({ fetch }) => { await fetch(); } });

test

A function that returns a promise (or async) where test assertions can be run. This function receives one destructured parameter: fetch , which is a simple node-fetch instance. Use this to send HTTP requests to the handler under test.

Note that fetch 's url parameter, i.e. the first parameter in fetch(...) , is omitted.

As of version 3.1.0 , NTARH adds the x-msw-bypass: true header to all requests by default. You can use fetch 's customInit parameter to override this behavior if desired.

As of version 2.3.0 , the response object returned by fetch() includes a non-standard cookies field containing an array of objects representing set-cookie response header(s) parsed by the cookie package. Use the cookies field to easily access a response's cookie data in your tests.

Here's an example taken straight from the unit tests:

import { testApiHandler } from 'next-test-api-route-handler' ; it( 'handles multiple set-cookie headers' , async () => { expect.hasAssertions(); await testApiHandler({ handler: ( _, res ) => { res.setHeader( 'Set-Cookie' , [ serializeCookieHeader( 'access_token' , '1234' , { expires: new Date () }), serializeCookieHeader( 'REFRESH_TOKEN' , '5678' ) ]); res.status( 200 ).send({}); }, test: async ({ fetch }) => { expect(( await fetch()).status).toBe( 200 ); await expect(( await fetch()).json()).resolves.toStrictEqual({}); expect(( await fetch()).cookies).toStrictEqual([ { access_token: '1234' , expires: expect.any( String ), Expires: expect.any( String ) }, { refresh_token: '5678' , REFRESH_TOKEN: '5678' } ]); } }); });

Real-World Examples

Testing Next.js's Official Apollo Example @ pages/api/graphql

You can easily run this example yourself by copying and pasting the following commands into your terminal.

The following should be run in a nix-like environment. On Windows, that's WSL. Requires curl , node , and git .

git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/vercel/next.js /tmp/ntarh-test cd /tmp/ntarh-test/examples/api-routes-apollo-server-and-client npm install npm install next-test-api-route-handler jest babel-jest @babel/core @babel/preset-env graphql-tools echo 'module.exports={"presets":["next/babel"]};' > babel.config.js mkdir test curl -o test /my.test.js https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Xunnamius/next-test-api-route-handler/main/apollo_test_raw npx jest

The above script will clone the Next.js repository, install NTARH and configure dependencies, download the following script, and run it with jest.

Note that passing the route configuration object (imported below as config ) through to NTARH and setting request.url to the proper value is crucial when testing Apollo endpoints!

import { testApiHandler } from 'next-test-api-route-handler' ; import handler, { config } from '../pages/api/graphql' ; handler.config = config; describe( 'my-test' , () => { it( 'does what I want 1' , async () => { expect.hasAssertions(); await testApiHandler({ handler, url: '/api/graphql' , test: async ({ fetch }) => { const query = `query ViewerQuery { viewer { id name status } }` ; const res = await fetch({ method: 'POST' , headers: { 'content-type' : 'application/json' }, body: JSON .stringify({ query }) }); await expect(res.json()).resolves.toStrictEqual({ data: { viewer: { id: '1' , name: 'John Smith' , status: 'cached' } } }); } }); }); it( 'does what I want 2' , async () => { }); it( 'does what I want 3' , async () => { }); });

Testing an Unreliable API Handler @ pages/api/unreliable

Suppose we have an API endpoint we use to test our application's error handling. The endpoint responds with status code HTTP 200 for every request except the 10th, where status code HTTP 555 is returned instead.

How might we test that this endpoint responds with HTTP 555 once for every nine HTTP 200 responses?

import endpoint, { config } from '../pages/api/unreliable' ; import { testApiHandler } from 'next-test-api-route-handler' ; import type { PageConfig } from 'next' ; const expectedReqPerError = 10 ; const handler: typeof endpoint & { config?: PageConfig } = endpoint; handler.config = config; it( 'injects contrived errors at the required rate' , async () => { expect.hasAssertions(); process.env.REQUESTS_PER_CONTRIVED_ERROR = expectedReqPerError.toString(); await testApiHandler({ handler, test: async ({ fetch }) => { const results1 = await Promise .all( [ ...Array.from({ length: expectedReqPerError - 1 }).map( () => fetch({ method: 'GET' }) ), fetch({ method: 'POST' }), ...Array.from({ length: expectedReqPerError - 1 }).map( () => fetch({ method: 'PUT' }) ), fetch({ method: 'DELETE' }) ].map( ( p ) => p.then( ( r ) => r.status)) ); process.env.REQUESTS_PER_CONTRIVED_ERROR = '0' ; const results2 = await Promise .all( Array .from({ length: expectedReqPerError }).map( () => fetch().then( ( r ) => r.status) ) ); expect(results1).toIncludeSameMembers([ ...Array.from({ length: expectedReqPerError - 1 }).map( () => 200 ), 555 , ...Array.from({ length: expectedReqPerError - 1 }).map( () => 200 ), 555 ]); expect(results2).toStrictEqual([ ...Array.from({ length: expectedReqPerError }).map( () => 200 ) ]); } }); });

Testing a Flight Search API Handler @ pages/api/v3/flights/search

Suppose we have an authenticated API endpoint our application uses to search for flights. The endpoint responds with an array of flights satisfying the query.

How might we test that this endpoint returns flights in our database as expected?

import endpoint, { config } from '../pages/api/v3/flights/search' ; import { testApiHandler } from 'next-test-api-route-handler' ; import { DUMMY_API_KEY as KEY, getFlightData, RESULT_SIZE } from '../backend' ; import type { PageConfig } from 'next' ; const handler: typeof endpoint & { config?: PageConfig } = endpoint; handler.config = config; it( 'returns expected public flights with respect to match' , async () => { expect.hasAssertions(); const expectedFlights = getFlightData(); const encode = ( o: Record< string , unknown> ) => encodeURIComponent ( JSON .stringify(o)); const genUrl = ( function * ( ) { yield `/?match= ${encode({ airline: 'Spirit' } )}` ; yield `/?match= ${encode({ type : 'departure' } )}` ; yield `/?match= ${encode({ landingAt: 'F1A' } )}` ; yield `/?match= ${encode({ seatPrice: 500 } )}` ; yield `/?match= ${encode({ seatPrice: { $gt: 500 } })}` ; yield `/?match= ${encode({ seatPrice: { $gte: 500 } })}` ; yield `/?match= ${encode({ seatPrice: { $lt: 500 } })}` ; yield `/?match= ${encode({ seatPrice: { $lte: 500 } })}` ; })(); await testApiHandler({ requestPatcher: ( req ) => { req.url = genUrl.next().value || undefined ; }, handler, test: async ({ fetch }) => { const responses = await Promise .all( Array .from({ length: 8 }).map( () => fetch({ headers: { KEY } }).then( async (r) => [ r.status, await r.json() ]) ) ); expect(responses.some( ( [status] ) => status != 200 )).toBe( false ); expect(responses.map( ( [, r] ) => r.flights)).toIncludeSameMembers([ expectedFlights .filter( ( f ) => f.airline == 'Spirit' ) .slice( 0 , RESULT_SIZE), expectedFlights .filter( ( f ) => f.type == 'departure' ) .slice( 0 , RESULT_SIZE), expectedFlights .filter( ( f ) => f.landingAt == 'F1A' ) .slice( 0 , RESULT_SIZE), expectedFlights.filter( ( f ) => f.seatPrice == 500 ).slice( 0 , RESULT_SIZE), expectedFlights.filter( ( f ) => f.seatPrice > 500 ).slice( 0 , RESULT_SIZE), expectedFlights.filter( ( f ) => f.seatPrice >= 500 ).slice( 0 , RESULT_SIZE), expectedFlights.filter( ( f ) => f.seatPrice < 500 ).slice( 0 , RESULT_SIZE), expectedFlights.filter( ( f ) => f.seatPrice <= 500 ).slice( 0 , RESULT_SIZE) ]); } }); await testApiHandler({ handler, url: `/?match= ${encode({ ffms: { $eq: 500 } })}` , test: async ({ fetch }) => expect(( await fetch({ headers: { KEY } })).status).toBe( 400 ) }); await testApiHandler({ handler, url: `/?match= ${encode({ bad: 500 } )}` , test: async ({ fetch }) => expect(( await fetch({ headers: { KEY } })).status).toBe( 400 ) }); });

Check out the tests for more examples.

Documentation

Further documentation can be found under docs/ .

This is a dual CJS2/ES module package. That means this package exposes both CJS2 and ESM (treeshakable and non-treeshakable) entry points.

Loading this package via require(...) will cause Node and some bundlers to use the CJS2 bundle entry point. This can reduce the efficacy of tree shaking. Alternatively, loading this package via import { ... } from ... or import(...) will cause Node (and other JS runtimes) to use the non-treeshakable ESM entry point in versions that support it. Modern bundlers like Webpack and Rollup will use the treeshakable ESM entry point. Hence, using the import syntax is the modern, preferred choice.

For backwards compatibility with Node versions < 14, package.json retains the main key, which points to the CJS2 entry point explicitly (using the .js file extension). For Node versions > 14, package.json includes the more modern exports key. For bundlers, package.json includes the bundler-specific module key (eventually superseded by exports['.'].module ), which points to ESM source loosely compiled specifically to support tree shaking.

Though package.json includes { "type": "commonjs"} , note that the ESM entry points are ES module ( .mjs ) files. package.json also includes the sideEffects key, which is false for optimal tree shaking, and the types key, which points to a TypeScript declarations file.

Additionally, this package does maintain shared state (i.e. memoized imports, stateful error handling); regardless, it does not exhibit the dual package hazard.

License

Contributing and Support

New issues and pull requests are always welcome and greatly appreciated! 🤩 Just as well, you can star 🌟 this project to let me know you found it useful! ✊🏿 Thank you!

See CONTRIBUTING.md and SUPPORT.md for more information.