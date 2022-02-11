Generate Swagger JSON API from NextJS Api Routes
This package reads your JSDoc-annotated source code on NextJS API route and generates an OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.
nextjs + swagger-jsdoc = next-swagger-doc
yarn add next-swagger-doc
yarn add next-swagger-doc swagger-ui-react
pages/api-doc.tsx
import { GetStaticProps, InferGetStaticPropsType } from 'next';
import { createSwaggerSpec } from 'next-swagger-doc';
import SwaggerUI from 'swagger-ui-react';
import 'swagger-ui-react/swagger-ui.css';
const ApiDoc = ({ spec }: InferGetStaticPropsType<typeof getStaticProps>) => {
return <SwaggerUI spec={spec} />;
};
export const getStaticProps: GetStaticProps = async ctx => {
const spec: Record<string, any> = createSwaggerSpec({
definition: {
openapi: '3.0.0',
info: {
title: 'NextJS Swagger',
version: '0.1.0',
},
},
});
return {
props: {
spec,
},
};
};
export default ApiDoc;
pages/api/doc.ts
import { withSwagger } from 'next-swagger-doc';
const swaggerHandler = withSwagger({
definition: {
openapi: '3.0.0',
info: {
title: 'NextJS Swagger',
version: '0.1.0',
},
},
apiFolder: 'pages/api',
});
export default swaggerHandler();
pages/api/hello.ts
import { NextApiRequest, NextApiResponse } from 'next';
/**
* @swagger
* /api/hello:
* get:
* description: Returns the hello world
* responses:
* 200:
* description: hello world
*/
const handler = (_req: NextApiRequest, res: NextApiResponse) => {
res.status(200).json({
result: 'hello world',
});
};
export default handler;
gh repo clone jellydn/next-swagger-doc
cd example
yarn install
yarn dev
Then open http://localhost:3000/api-doc or http://localhost:3000/ on your browser
👤 Huynh Duc Dung
Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Dung Duc Huynh (Kaka)
💻 📖
|
tmirkovic
📖
|
Matthew Holloway
💻
|
leventemihaly
📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
