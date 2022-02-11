openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nsd

next-swagger-doc

by Dung Duc Huynh (Kaka)

This package reads your JSDoc-annotated source code on NextJS API route and generates an OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Welcome to next-swagger-doc 👋

All Contributors

Version Downloads/week Prerequisite Documentation License: MIT Twitter: jellydn

Generate Swagger JSON API from NextJS Api Routes

🏠 Homepage

Demo

Prerequisites

  • nextjs >= 9

Motivation

This package reads your JSDoc-annotated source code on NextJS API route and generates an OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.

nextjs + swagger-jsdoc = next-swagger-doc

Install

yarn add next-swagger-doc

Usage #1: Create an single API document

yarn add next-swagger-doc swagger-ui-react
  • Create an live swagger page, e.g: pages/api-doc.tsx
import { GetStaticProps, InferGetStaticPropsType } from 'next';

import { createSwaggerSpec } from 'next-swagger-doc';
import SwaggerUI from 'swagger-ui-react';
import 'swagger-ui-react/swagger-ui.css';

const ApiDoc = ({ spec }: InferGetStaticPropsType<typeof getStaticProps>) => {
  return <SwaggerUI spec={spec} />;
};

export const getStaticProps: GetStaticProps = async ctx => {
  const spec: Record<string, any> = createSwaggerSpec({
    definition: {
      openapi: '3.0.0',
      info: {
        title: 'NextJS Swagger',
        version: '0.1.0',
      },
    },
  });
  return {
    props: {
      spec,
    },
  };
};

export default ApiDoc;

https://gyazo.com/af250bab0d07f931c596ebc8c955ae2e.gif

Usage #2: Use NextJS API route to create Swagger JSON spec

  • Step 1: Create an api route on nextjs, e.g: pages/api/doc.ts
import { withSwagger } from 'next-swagger-doc';

const swaggerHandler = withSwagger({
  definition: {
    openapi: '3.0.0',
    info: {
      title: 'NextJS Swagger',
      version: '0.1.0',
    },
  },
  apiFolder: 'pages/api',
});
export default swaggerHandler();
  • Step 2: Add JSdoc to any NextJS API routes, for example: pages/api/hello.ts
import { NextApiRequest, NextApiResponse } from 'next';

/**
 * @swagger
 * /api/hello:
 *   get:
 *     description: Returns the hello world
 *     responses:
 *       200:
 *         description: hello world
 */
const handler = (_req: NextApiRequest, res: NextApiResponse) => {
  res.status(200).json({
    result: 'hello world',
  });
};

export default handler;
  • Step 3: Access the Swagger API doc

https://gyazo.com/0bcf45f0e15778a5cb851b40526324f3.gif

Run example app

gh repo clone jellydn/next-swagger-doc
cd example
yarn install
yarn dev

Then open http://localhost:3000/api-doc or http://localhost:3000/ on your browser ./example-screenshot.png

Author

👤 Huynh Duc Dung

Stargazers

Stargazers repo roster for @jellydn/next-swagger-doc

Show your support

Give a ⭐️ if this project helped you!

ko-fi

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Dung Duc Huynh (Kaka)
💻 📖
tmirkovic
📖
Matthew Holloway
💻
leventemihaly
📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

This README was generated with ❤️ by readme-md-generator

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial