Welcome to next-swagger-doc 👋

Generate Swagger JSON API from NextJS Api Routes

Prerequisites

nextjs >= 9

Motivation

This package reads your JSDoc-annotated source code on NextJS API route and generates an OpenAPI (Swagger) specification.

nextjs + swagger-jsdoc = next-swagger-doc

Install

yarn add next-swagger-doc

Usage #1: Create an single API document

yarn add next-swagger-doc swagger-ui-react

Create an live swagger page, e.g: pages/api-doc.tsx

import { GetStaticProps, InferGetStaticPropsType } from 'next' ; import { createSwaggerSpec } from 'next-swagger-doc' ; import SwaggerUI from 'swagger-ui-react' ; import 'swagger-ui-react/swagger-ui.css' ; const ApiDoc = ( { spec }: InferGetStaticPropsType< typeof getStaticProps> ) => { return <SwaggerUI spec={spec} />; }; export const getStaticProps: GetStaticProps = async ctx => { const spec: Record< string , any > = createSwaggerSpec({ definition: { openapi: '3.0.0' , info: { title: 'NextJS Swagger' , version: '0.1.0' , }, }, }); return { props: { spec, }, }; }; export default ApiDoc;

Usage #2: Use NextJS API route to create Swagger JSON spec

Step 1: Create an api route on nextjs, e.g: pages/api/doc.ts

import { withSwagger } from 'next-swagger-doc' ; const swaggerHandler = withSwagger({ definition: { openapi: '3.0.0' , info: { title: 'NextJS Swagger' , version: '0.1.0' , }, }, apiFolder: 'pages/api' , }); export default swaggerHandler();

Step 2: Add JSdoc to any NextJS API routes, for example: pages/api/hello.ts

import { NextApiRequest, NextApiResponse } from 'next' ; const handler = ( _req: NextApiRequest, res: NextApiResponse ) => { res.status( 200 ).json({ result: 'hello world' , }); }; export default handler;

Step 3: Access the Swagger API doc

Run example app

gh repo clone jellydn/next-swagger-doc cd example yarn install yarn dev

Then open http://localhost:3000/api-doc or http://localhost:3000/ on your browser

