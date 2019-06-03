Plugin for Next to automatically be able to transform svg files into components using the excellent svgr library.

Table of contents

Installation

npm install --save next-svgr

Or using yarn:

yarn add next-svgr

Then, import the library in your next.config.js file.

const withSvgr = require ( "next-svgr" ); module .exports = withSvgr({ });

Or you can use it with next-compose-plugins for a cleaner configuration.

const withPlugins = require ( "next-compose-plugins" ); const withSvgr = require ( "next-svgr" ); module .exports = withPlugins([ withSvgr ]);

Usage

You can now start importing your SVG files as if they were components:

import MyIcon from "./myicon.svg" ; export default () => ( < div > < MyIcon /> </ div > );

Please check the documentation of svgr for more examples.