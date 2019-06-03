Plugin for Next to automatically be able to transform
svg files into components using the excellent
svgr library.
npm install --save next-svgr
Or using yarn:
yarn add next-svgr
Then, import the library in your
next.config.js file.
// next.config.js
const withSvgr = require("next-svgr");
module.exports = withSvgr({
// your config for other plugins or the general next.js here...
});
Or you can use it with
next-compose-plugins for a cleaner configuration.
// next.config.js
const withPlugins = require("next-compose-plugins");
const withSvgr = require("next-svgr");
module.exports = withPlugins([
withSvgr
// your other plugins here
]);
You can now start importing your SVG files as if they were components:
import MyIcon from "./myicon.svg";
export default () => (
<div>
<MyIcon />
</div>
);
Please check the documentation of svgr for more examples.