openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ns

next-svgr

by Kevin Vicrey
0.0.2 (see all)

Convert your SVG files into React components in Next

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.8K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

🚀 next-svgr

License npm package Dependencies DevDependencies

Plugin for Next to automatically be able to transform svg files into components using the excellent svgr library.

Table of contents

Installation

npm install --save next-svgr

Or using yarn:

yarn add next-svgr

Then, import the library in your next.config.js file.

// next.config.js
const withSvgr = require("next-svgr");

module.exports = withSvgr({
  // your config for other plugins or the general next.js here...
});

Or you can use it with next-compose-plugins for a cleaner configuration.

// next.config.js
const withPlugins = require("next-compose-plugins");
const withSvgr = require("next-svgr");

module.exports = withPlugins([
  withSvgr
  // your other plugins here
]);

Usage

You can now start importing your SVG files as if they were components:

import MyIcon from "./myicon.svg";

export default () => (
  <div>
    <MyIcon />
  </div>
);

Please check the documentation of svgr for more examples.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial