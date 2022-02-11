Sitemap generator for next.js. Generate sitemap(s) and robots.txt for all static/pre-rendered/dynamic/server-side pages.
yarn add next-sitemap -D
next-sitemap requires a basic config file (
next-sitemap.js) under your project root
✅
next-sitemapwill load environment variables from
.envfiles by default.
/** @type {import('next-sitemap').IConfig} */
module.exports = {
siteUrl: process.env.SITE_URL || 'https://example.com',
generateRobotsTxt: true, // (optional)
// ...other options
}
Add next-sitemap as your postbuild script
{
"build": "next build",
"postbuild": "next-sitemap"
}
Having
next-sitemap command &
next-sitemap.js file may result in file opening instead of building sitemaps in windows machines. Please read more about the issue here.
As a solution to this, it is now possible to use a custom config file instead of
next-sitemap.js. Just pass
--config <your-config-file>.js to build command.
-
next-sitemapuses configuration from
next-sitemap.js
-
next-sitemap --config <custom-config-file>.jsuses config from
<custom-config-file>.js
📣 From
next-sitemap v2.x onwards,
sitemap.xml will be Index Sitemap. It will contain urls of all other generated sitemap endpoints.
Define the
sitemapSize property in
next-sitemap.js to split large sitemap into multiple files.
/** @type {import('next-sitemap').IConfig} */
module.exports = {
siteUrl: 'https://example.com',
generateRobotsTxt: true,
sitemapSize: 7000,
}
Above is the minimal configuration to split a large sitemap. When the number of URLs in a sitemap is more than 7000,
next-sitemap will create sitemap (e.g. sitemap-0.xml, sitemap-1.xml) and index (e.g. sitemap.xml) files.
|property
|description
|type
|siteUrl
|Base url of your website
|string
|changefreq (optional)
|Change frequency. Default
daily
|string
|priority (optional)
|Priority. Default
0.7
|number
|sitemapBaseFileName (optional)
|The name of the generated sitemap file before the file extension. Default
"sitemap"
|string
|alternateRefs (optional)
|Denote multi-language support by unique URL. Default
[]
|AlternateRef[]
|sitemapSize(optional)
|Split large sitemap into multiple files by specifying sitemap size. Default
5000
|number
|generateRobotsTxt (optional)
|Generate a
robots.txt file and list the generated sitemaps. Default
false
|boolean
|robotsTxtOptions.policies (optional)
|Policies for generating
robots.txt. Default
[{ userAgent: '*', allow: '/' }]
|[]
|robotsTxtOptions.additionalSitemaps (optional)
|Options to add addition sitemap to
robots.txt host entry
|string[]
|autoLastmod (optional)
|Add
<lastmod/> property. Default
true
|true
|exclude (optional)
|Array of relative paths (wildcard pattern supported) to exclude from listing on
sitemap.xml or
sitemap-*.xml. e.g.:
['/page-0', '/page-*', '/private/*']. Apart from this option
next-sitemap also offers a custom
transform option which could be used to exclude urls that match specific patterns
|string[]
|sourceDir (optional)
|next.js build directory. Default
.next
|string
|outDir (optional)
|All the generated files will be exported to this directory. Default
public
|string
|transform (optional)
|A transformation function, which runs for each
relative-path in the sitemap. Returning
null value from the transformation function will result in the exclusion of that specific
path from the generated sitemap list.
|async function
|additionalPaths (optional)
|A function that returns a list of additional paths to be added to the general list.
|async function
Custom transformation provides an extension method to add, remove or exclude
path or
properties from a url-set. Transform function runs for each
relative path in the sitemap. And use the
key:
value object to add properties in the XML.
Returning
null value from the transformation function will result in the exclusion of that specific
relative-path from the generated sitemap list.
/** @type {import('next-sitemap').IConfig} */
module.exports = {
transform: async (config, path) => {
// custom function to ignore the path
if (customIgnoreFunction(path)) {
return null
}
// only create changefreq along with path
// returning partial properties will result in generation of XML field with only returned values.
if (customLimitedField(path)) {
// This returns `path` & `changefreq`. Hence it will result in the generation of XML field with `path` and `changefreq` properties only.
return {
loc: path, // => this will be exported as http(s)://<config.siteUrl>/<path>
changefreq: 'weekly',
}
}
// Use default transformation for all other cases
return {
loc: path, // => this will be exported as http(s)://<config.siteUrl>/<path>
changefreq: config.changefreq,
priority: config.priority,
lastmod: config.autoLastmod ? new Date().toISOString() : undefined,
alternateRefs: config.alternateRefs ?? [],
}
},
}
additionalPaths this function can be useful if you have a large list of pages, but you don't want to render them all and use fallback: true. Result of executing this function will be added to the general list of paths and processed with
sitemapSize. You are free to add dynamic paths, but unlike
additionalSitemap, you do not need to split the list of paths into different files in case there are a lot of paths for one file.
If your function returns a path that already exists, then it will simply be updated, duplication will not happen.
/** @type {import('next-sitemap').IConfig} */
module.exports = {
additionalPaths: async (config) => {
const result = []
// required value only
result.push({ loc: '/additional-page-1' })
// all possible values
result.push({
loc: '/additional-page-2',
changefreq: 'yearly',
priority: 0.7,
lastmod: new Date().toISOString(),
// acts only on '/additional-page-2'
alternateRefs: [
{
href: 'https://es.example.com',
hreflang: 'es',
},
{
href: 'https://fr.example.com',
hreflang: 'fr',
},
],
})
// using transformation from the current configuration
result.push(await config.transform(config, '/additional-page-3'))
return result
},
}
Here's an example
next-sitemap.js configuration with all options
/** @type {import('next-sitemap').IConfig} */
module.exports = {
siteUrl: 'https://example.com',
changefreq: 'daily',
priority: 0.7,
sitemapSize: 5000,
generateRobotsTxt: true,
exclude: ['/protected-page', '/awesome/secret-page'],
alternateRefs: [
{
href: 'https://es.example.com',
hreflang: 'es',
},
{
href: 'https://fr.example.com',
hreflang: 'fr',
},
],
// Default transformation function
transform: async (config, path) => {
return {
loc: path, // => this will be exported as http(s)://<config.siteUrl>/<path>
changefreq: config.changefreq,
priority: config.priority,
lastmod: config.autoLastmod ? new Date().toISOString() : undefined,
alternateRefs: config.alternateRefs ?? [],
}
},
additionalPaths: async (config) => [
await config.transform(config, '/additional-page'),
],
robotsTxtOptions: {
policies: [
{
userAgent: '*',
allow: '/',
},
{
userAgent: 'test-bot',
allow: ['/path', '/path-2'],
},
{
userAgent: 'black-listed-bot',
disallow: ['/sub-path-1', '/path-2'],
},
],
additionalSitemaps: [
'https://example.com/my-custom-sitemap-1.xml',
'https://example.com/my-custom-sitemap-2.xml',
'https://example.com/my-custom-sitemap-3.xml',
],
},
}
Above configuration will generate sitemaps based on your project and a
robots.txt like this.
# *
User-agent: *
Allow: /
# test-bot
User-agent: test-bot
Allow: /path
Allow: /path-2
# black-listed-bot
User-agent: black-listed-bot
Disallow: /sub-path-1
Disallow: /path-2
# Host
Host: https://example.com
# Sitemaps
....
<---Generated sitemap list--->
....
Sitemap: https://example.com/my-custom-sitemap-1.xml
Sitemap: https://example.com/my-custom-sitemap-2.xml
Sitemap: https://example.com/my-custom-sitemap-3.xml
next-sitemap now provides a simple API to generate server side sitemaps. This will help to dynamically generate sitemaps by sourcing data from CMS or custom source.
Here's a sample script to generate sitemaps on server side. Create
pages/server-sitemap.xml/index.tsx page and add the following content.
// pages/server-sitemap.xml/index.tsx
import { getServerSideSitemap } from 'next-sitemap'
import { GetServerSideProps } from 'next'
export const getServerSideProps: GetServerSideProps = async (ctx) => {
// Method to source urls from cms
// const urls = await fetch('https//example.com/api')
const fields = [
{
loc: 'https://example.com', // Absolute url
lastmod: new Date().toISOString(),
// changefreq
// priority
},
{
loc: 'https://example.com/dynamic-path-2', // Absolute url
lastmod: new Date().toISOString(),
// changefreq
// priority
},
]
return getServerSideSitemap(ctx, fields)
}
// Default export to prevent next.js errors
export default Sitemap = () => {}
Now,
next.js is serving the dynamic sitemap from
http://localhost:3000/server-sitemap.xml.
List the dynamic sitemap page in
robotsTxtOptions.additionalSitemaps and exclude this path from static sitemap list.
// next-sitemap.js
/** @type {import('next-sitemap').IConfig} */
module.exports = {
siteUrl: 'https://example.com',
generateRobotsTxt: true,
exclude: ['/server-sitemap.xml'], // <= exclude here
robotsTxtOptions: {
additionalSitemaps: [
'https://example.com/server-sitemap.xml', // <==== Add here
],
},
}
In this way,
next-sitemap will manage the sitemaps for all your static pages and your dynamic sitemap will be listed on robots.txt.
Add the following line of code in your
next-sitemap.js for nice typescript autocomplete! 💖
/** @type {import('next-sitemap').IConfig} */
module.exports = {
// YOUR CONFIG
}
All PRs are welcome :)
Next-Sitemap is the perfect solution to create a complete sitemap for your Next site just by adding an extra command to your build and with a super easy to configure Javascript file with all the extra settings or filters for your custom sitemap. It's the only module I have ever used to create all sorts of sitemaps in all my Nextjs projects. If you will use it with "next export" remember to execute the commands in this order to make it work: 1. next build 2. next-sitemap 3. next export If you switch 2 and 3 step this won't work cause next-sitemap dynamically adds the sitemap.xml in the build folders that are read from the "next export" command during the static export.