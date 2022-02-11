Sitemap generator for next.js. Generate sitemap(s) and robots.txt for all static/pre-rendered/dynamic/server-side pages.

Table of contents

Getting started

Installation

yarn add next-sitemap -D

Create config file

next-sitemap requires a basic config file ( next-sitemap.js ) under your project root

✅ next-sitemap will load environment variables from .env files by default.

module .exports = { siteUrl : process.env.SITE_URL || 'https://example.com' , generateRobotsTxt : true , }

Building sitemaps

Add next-sitemap as your postbuild script

{ "build" : "next build" , "postbuild" : "next-sitemap" }

Having next-sitemap command & next-sitemap.js file may result in file opening instead of building sitemaps in windows machines. Please read more about the issue here.

As a solution to this, it is now possible to use a custom config file instead of next-sitemap.js . Just pass --config <your-config-file>.js to build command.

next-sitemap uses configuration from next-sitemap.js

uses configuration from next-sitemap --config <custom-config-file>.js uses config from <custom-config-file>.js

Index sitemaps

📣 From next-sitemap v2.x onwards, sitemap.xml will be Index Sitemap. It will contain urls of all other generated sitemap endpoints.

Splitting large sitemap into multiple files

Define the sitemapSize property in next-sitemap.js to split large sitemap into multiple files.

module .exports = { siteUrl : 'https://example.com' , generateRobotsTxt : true , sitemapSize : 7000 , }

Above is the minimal configuration to split a large sitemap. When the number of URLs in a sitemap is more than 7000, next-sitemap will create sitemap (e.g. sitemap-0.xml, sitemap-1.xml) and index (e.g. sitemap.xml) files.

Configuration Options

property description type siteUrl Base url of your website string changefreq (optional) Change frequency. Default daily string priority (optional) Priority. Default 0.7 number sitemapBaseFileName (optional) The name of the generated sitemap file before the file extension. Default "sitemap" string alternateRefs (optional) Denote multi-language support by unique URL. Default [] AlternateRef[] sitemapSize(optional) Split large sitemap into multiple files by specifying sitemap size. Default 5000 number generateRobotsTxt (optional) Generate a robots.txt file and list the generated sitemaps. Default false boolean robotsTxtOptions.policies (optional) Policies for generating robots.txt . Default [{ userAgent: '*', allow: '/' }] [] robotsTxtOptions.additionalSitemaps (optional) Options to add addition sitemap to robots.txt host entry string[] autoLastmod (optional) Add <lastmod/> property. Default true true exclude (optional) Array of relative paths (wildcard pattern supported) to exclude from listing on sitemap.xml or sitemap-*.xml . e.g.: ['/page-0', '/page-*', '/private/*'] . Apart from this option next-sitemap also offers a custom transform option which could be used to exclude urls that match specific patterns string[] sourceDir (optional) next.js build directory. Default .next string outDir (optional) All the generated files will be exported to this directory. Default public string transform (optional) A transformation function, which runs for each relative-path in the sitemap. Returning null value from the transformation function will result in the exclusion of that specific path from the generated sitemap list. async function additionalPaths (optional) A function that returns a list of additional paths to be added to the general list. async function

Custom transformation function

Custom transformation provides an extension method to add, remove or exclude path or properties from a url-set. Transform function runs for each relative path in the sitemap. And use the key : value object to add properties in the XML.

Returning null value from the transformation function will result in the exclusion of that specific relative-path from the generated sitemap list.

module .exports = { transform : async (config, path) => { if (customIgnoreFunction(path)) { return null } if (customLimitedField(path)) { return { loc : path, changefreq : 'weekly' , } } return { loc : path, changefreq : config.changefreq, priority : config.priority, lastmod : config.autoLastmod ? new Date ().toISOString() : undefined , alternateRefs : config.alternateRefs ?? [], } }, }

Additional paths function

additionalPaths this function can be useful if you have a large list of pages, but you don't want to render them all and use fallback: true. Result of executing this function will be added to the general list of paths and processed with sitemapSize . You are free to add dynamic paths, but unlike additionalSitemap , you do not need to split the list of paths into different files in case there are a lot of paths for one file.

If your function returns a path that already exists, then it will simply be updated, duplication will not happen.

module .exports = { additionalPaths : async (config) => { const result = [] result.push({ loc : '/additional-page-1' }) result.push({ loc : '/additional-page-2' , changefreq : 'yearly' , priority : 0.7 , lastmod : new Date ().toISOString(), alternateRefs : [ { href : 'https://es.example.com' , hreflang : 'es' , }, { href : 'https://fr.example.com' , hreflang : 'fr' , }, ], }) result.push( await config.transform(config, '/additional-page-3' )) return result }, }

Full configuration example

Here's an example next-sitemap.js configuration with all options

module .exports = { siteUrl : 'https://example.com' , changefreq : 'daily' , priority : 0.7 , sitemapSize : 5000 , generateRobotsTxt : true , exclude : [ '/protected-page' , '/awesome/secret-page' ], alternateRefs : [ { href : 'https://es.example.com' , hreflang : 'es' , }, { href : 'https://fr.example.com' , hreflang : 'fr' , }, ], transform : async (config, path) => { return { loc : path, changefreq : config.changefreq, priority : config.priority, lastmod : config.autoLastmod ? new Date ().toISOString() : undefined , alternateRefs : config.alternateRefs ?? [], } }, additionalPaths : async (config) => [ await config.transform(config, '/additional-page' ), ], robotsTxtOptions : { policies : [ { userAgent : '*' , allow : '/' , }, { userAgent : 'test-bot' , allow : [ '/path' , '/path-2' ], }, { userAgent : 'black-listed-bot' , disallow : [ '/sub-path-1' , '/path-2' ], }, ], additionalSitemaps : [ 'https://example.com/my-custom-sitemap-1.xml' , 'https://example.com/my-custom-sitemap-2.xml' , 'https://example.com/my-custom-sitemap-3.xml' , ], }, }

Above configuration will generate sitemaps based on your project and a robots.txt like this.

# * User-agent: * Allow: / # test-bot User-agent: test-bot Allow: /path Allow: /path-2 # black-listed-bot User-agent: black-listed-bot Disallow: /sub-path-1 Disallow: /path-2 # Host Host: https://example.com # Sitemaps .... <---Generated sitemap list---> .... Sitemap: https://example.com/my-custom-sitemap-1.xml Sitemap: https://example.com/my-custom-sitemap-2.xml Sitemap: https://example.com/my-custom-sitemap-3.xml

Generating dynamic/server-side sitemaps

next-sitemap now provides a simple API to generate server side sitemaps. This will help to dynamically generate sitemaps by sourcing data from CMS or custom source.

Here's a sample script to generate sitemaps on server side. Create pages/server-sitemap.xml/index.tsx page and add the following content.

import { getServerSideSitemap } from 'next-sitemap' import { GetServerSideProps } from 'next' export const getServerSideProps: GetServerSideProps = async (ctx) => { const fields = [ { loc: 'https://example.com' , lastmod: new Date ().toISOString(), }, { loc: 'https://example.com/dynamic-path-2' , lastmod: new Date ().toISOString(), }, ] return getServerSideSitemap(ctx, fields) } export default Sitemap = () => {}

Now, next.js is serving the dynamic sitemap from http://localhost:3000/server-sitemap.xml .

List the dynamic sitemap page in robotsTxtOptions.additionalSitemaps and exclude this path from static sitemap list.

module .exports = { siteUrl : 'https://example.com' , generateRobotsTxt : true , exclude : [ '/server-sitemap.xml' ], robotsTxtOptions : { additionalSitemaps : [ 'https://example.com/server-sitemap.xml' , ], }, }

In this way, next-sitemap will manage the sitemaps for all your static pages and your dynamic sitemap will be listed on robots.txt.

Typescript JSDoc

Add the following line of code in your next-sitemap.js for nice typescript autocomplete! 💖

module .exports = { }

Contribution

All PRs are welcome :)