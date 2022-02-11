openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ns

next-sitemap

by Vishnu Sankar

Sitemap generator for next.js. Generate sitemap(s) and robots.txt for all static/pre-rendered/dynamic/server-side pages.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

95.8K

GitHub Stars

1.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Next.js Sitemap

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/53
Read All Reviews
riccardogiorato

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

next-sitemap

Sitemap generator for next.js. Generate sitemap(s) and robots.txt for all static/pre-rendered/dynamic/server-side pages.

Table of contents

Getting started

Installation

yarn add next-sitemap -D

Create config file

next-sitemap requires a basic config file (next-sitemap.js) under your project root

next-sitemap will load environment variables from .env files by default.

/** @type {import('next-sitemap').IConfig} */

module.exports = {
  siteUrl: process.env.SITE_URL || 'https://example.com',
  generateRobotsTxt: true, // (optional)
  // ...other options
}

Building sitemaps

Add next-sitemap as your postbuild script

{
  "build": "next build",
  "postbuild": "next-sitemap"
}

Having next-sitemap command & next-sitemap.js file may result in file opening instead of building sitemaps in windows machines. Please read more about the issue here.

As a solution to this, it is now possible to use a custom config file instead of next-sitemap.js. Just pass --config <your-config-file>.js to build command.

  • next-sitemap uses configuration from next-sitemap.js
  • next-sitemap --config <custom-config-file>.js uses config from <custom-config-file>.js

Index sitemaps

📣 From next-sitemap v2.x onwards, sitemap.xml will be Index Sitemap. It will contain urls of all other generated sitemap endpoints.

Splitting large sitemap into multiple files

Define the sitemapSize property in next-sitemap.js to split large sitemap into multiple files.

/** @type {import('next-sitemap').IConfig} */

module.exports = {
  siteUrl: 'https://example.com',
  generateRobotsTxt: true,
  sitemapSize: 7000,
}

Above is the minimal configuration to split a large sitemap. When the number of URLs in a sitemap is more than 7000, next-sitemap will create sitemap (e.g. sitemap-0.xml, sitemap-1.xml) and index (e.g. sitemap.xml) files.

Configuration Options

propertydescriptiontype
siteUrlBase url of your websitestring
changefreq (optional)Change frequency. Default dailystring
priority (optional)Priority. Default 0.7number
sitemapBaseFileName (optional)The name of the generated sitemap file before the file extension. Default "sitemap"string
alternateRefs (optional)Denote multi-language support by unique URL. Default []AlternateRef[]
sitemapSize(optional)Split large sitemap into multiple files by specifying sitemap size. Default 5000number
generateRobotsTxt (optional)Generate a robots.txt file and list the generated sitemaps. Default falseboolean
robotsTxtOptions.policies (optional)Policies for generating robots.txt. Default [{ userAgent: '*', allow: '/' }][]
robotsTxtOptions.additionalSitemaps (optional)Options to add addition sitemap to robots.txt host entrystring[]
autoLastmod (optional)Add <lastmod/> property. Default truetrue
exclude (optional)Array of relative paths (wildcard pattern supported) to exclude from listing on sitemap.xml or sitemap-*.xml. e.g.: ['/page-0', '/page-*', '/private/*']. Apart from this option next-sitemap also offers a custom transform option which could be used to exclude urls that match specific patternsstring[]
sourceDir (optional)next.js build directory. Default .nextstring
outDir (optional)All the generated files will be exported to this directory. Default publicstring
transform (optional)A transformation function, which runs for each relative-path in the sitemap. Returning null value from the transformation function will result in the exclusion of that specific path from the generated sitemap list.async function
additionalPaths (optional)A function that returns a list of additional paths to be added to the general list.async function

Custom transformation function

Custom transformation provides an extension method to add, remove or exclude path or properties from a url-set. Transform function runs for each relative path in the sitemap. And use the key: value object to add properties in the XML.

Returning null value from the transformation function will result in the exclusion of that specific relative-path from the generated sitemap list.

/** @type {import('next-sitemap').IConfig} */

module.exports = {
  transform: async (config, path) => {
    // custom function to ignore the path
    if (customIgnoreFunction(path)) {
      return null
    }

    // only create changefreq along with path
    // returning partial properties will result in generation of XML field with only returned values.
    if (customLimitedField(path)) {
      // This returns `path` & `changefreq`. Hence it will result in the generation of XML field with `path` and  `changefreq` properties only.
      return {
        loc: path, // => this will be exported as http(s)://<config.siteUrl>/<path>
        changefreq: 'weekly',
      }
    }

    // Use default transformation for all other cases
    return {
      loc: path, // => this will be exported as http(s)://<config.siteUrl>/<path>
      changefreq: config.changefreq,
      priority: config.priority,
      lastmod: config.autoLastmod ? new Date().toISOString() : undefined,
      alternateRefs: config.alternateRefs ?? [],
    }
  },
}

Additional paths function

additionalPaths this function can be useful if you have a large list of pages, but you don't want to render them all and use fallback: true. Result of executing this function will be added to the general list of paths and processed with sitemapSize. You are free to add dynamic paths, but unlike additionalSitemap, you do not need to split the list of paths into different files in case there are a lot of paths for one file.

If your function returns a path that already exists, then it will simply be updated, duplication will not happen.

/** @type {import('next-sitemap').IConfig} */

module.exports = {
  additionalPaths: async (config) => {
    const result = []

    // required value only
    result.push({ loc: '/additional-page-1' })

    // all possible values
    result.push({
      loc: '/additional-page-2',
      changefreq: 'yearly',
      priority: 0.7,
      lastmod: new Date().toISOString(),

      // acts only on '/additional-page-2'
      alternateRefs: [
        {
          href: 'https://es.example.com',
          hreflang: 'es',
        },
        {
          href: 'https://fr.example.com',
          hreflang: 'fr',
        },
      ],
    })

    // using transformation from the current configuration
    result.push(await config.transform(config, '/additional-page-3'))

    return result
  },
}

Full configuration example

Here's an example next-sitemap.js configuration with all options

/** @type {import('next-sitemap').IConfig} */

module.exports = {
  siteUrl: 'https://example.com',
  changefreq: 'daily',
  priority: 0.7,
  sitemapSize: 5000,
  generateRobotsTxt: true,
  exclude: ['/protected-page', '/awesome/secret-page'],
  alternateRefs: [
    {
      href: 'https://es.example.com',
      hreflang: 'es',
    },
    {
      href: 'https://fr.example.com',
      hreflang: 'fr',
    },
  ],
  // Default transformation function
  transform: async (config, path) => {
    return {
      loc: path, // => this will be exported as http(s)://<config.siteUrl>/<path>
      changefreq: config.changefreq,
      priority: config.priority,
      lastmod: config.autoLastmod ? new Date().toISOString() : undefined,
      alternateRefs: config.alternateRefs ?? [],
    }
  },
  additionalPaths: async (config) => [
    await config.transform(config, '/additional-page'),
  ],
  robotsTxtOptions: {
    policies: [
      {
        userAgent: '*',
        allow: '/',
      },
      {
        userAgent: 'test-bot',
        allow: ['/path', '/path-2'],
      },
      {
        userAgent: 'black-listed-bot',
        disallow: ['/sub-path-1', '/path-2'],
      },
    ],
    additionalSitemaps: [
      'https://example.com/my-custom-sitemap-1.xml',
      'https://example.com/my-custom-sitemap-2.xml',
      'https://example.com/my-custom-sitemap-3.xml',
    ],
  },
}

Above configuration will generate sitemaps based on your project and a robots.txt like this.

# *
User-agent: *
Allow: /

# test-bot
User-agent: test-bot
Allow: /path
Allow: /path-2

# black-listed-bot
User-agent: black-listed-bot
Disallow: /sub-path-1
Disallow: /path-2

# Host
Host: https://example.com

# Sitemaps
....
<---Generated sitemap list--->
....
Sitemap: https://example.com/my-custom-sitemap-1.xml
Sitemap: https://example.com/my-custom-sitemap-2.xml
Sitemap: https://example.com/my-custom-sitemap-3.xml

Generating dynamic/server-side sitemaps

next-sitemap now provides a simple API to generate server side sitemaps. This will help to dynamically generate sitemaps by sourcing data from CMS or custom source.

Here's a sample script to generate sitemaps on server side. Create pages/server-sitemap.xml/index.tsx page and add the following content.

// pages/server-sitemap.xml/index.tsx

import { getServerSideSitemap } from 'next-sitemap'
import { GetServerSideProps } from 'next'

export const getServerSideProps: GetServerSideProps = async (ctx) => {
  // Method to source urls from cms
  // const urls = await fetch('https//example.com/api')

  const fields = [
    {
      loc: 'https://example.com', // Absolute url
      lastmod: new Date().toISOString(),
      // changefreq
      // priority
    },
    {
      loc: 'https://example.com/dynamic-path-2', // Absolute url
      lastmod: new Date().toISOString(),
      // changefreq
      // priority
    },
  ]

  return getServerSideSitemap(ctx, fields)
}

// Default export to prevent next.js errors
export default Sitemap = () => {}

Now, next.js is serving the dynamic sitemap from http://localhost:3000/server-sitemap.xml.

List the dynamic sitemap page in robotsTxtOptions.additionalSitemaps and exclude this path from static sitemap list.

// next-sitemap.js

/** @type {import('next-sitemap').IConfig} */

module.exports = {
  siteUrl: 'https://example.com',
  generateRobotsTxt: true,
  exclude: ['/server-sitemap.xml'], // <= exclude here
  robotsTxtOptions: {
    additionalSitemaps: [
      'https://example.com/server-sitemap.xml', // <==== Add here
    ],
  },
}

In this way, next-sitemap will manage the sitemaps for all your static pages and your dynamic sitemap will be listed on robots.txt.

Typescript JSDoc

Add the following line of code in your next-sitemap.js for nice typescript autocomplete! 💖

/** @type {import('next-sitemap').IConfig} */

module.exports = {
  // YOUR CONFIG
}

TS_JSDOC

Contribution

All PRs are welcome :)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Riccardo GioratoPadua32 Ratings30 Reviews
Fullstack - Developer on JAMStack, React and more web stuff every day!
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Next-Sitemap is the perfect solution to create a complete sitemap for your Next site just by adding an extra command to your build and with a super easy to configure Javascript file with all the extra settings or filters for your custom sitemap. It's the only module I have ever used to create all sorts of sitemaps in all my Nextjs projects. If you will use it with "next export" remember to execute the commands in this order to make it work: 1. next build 2. next-sitemap 3. next export If you switch 2 and 3 step this won't work cause next-sitemap dynamically adds the sitemap.xml in the build folders that are read from the "next export" command during the static export.

0
EdvaldoItaly16 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-Stack dev
2 months ago
Jihyun Oh32 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago

Alternatives

ps
@reecem/prismic-sitemapA sitemap generator for next.js websites based on the pages in your Prismic backed Next.js application. Minimal Configuration
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
405
ns
@sergeymyssak/nextjs-sitemapGenerate dynamic sitemap.xml for Next.js projects following the example of Google!
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
1K
nsg
nextjs-sitemap-generatorGenerate sitemap.xml from nextjs pages
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7K
nss
next-ssg-sitemapA sitemap generator for statically generated sites created with Netlify. Includes support for dynamic paths generated at build time.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
@moxy/next-sitemapsAn API handler and a plugin that enables your Next.js application to have working sitemaps
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
38
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial