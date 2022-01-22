next-share
Social media share buttons for your next React apps.
🎁 Features
- No dependencies
- Compatible with both JavaScript and TypeScript
- Share buttons for your next React app
- Facebook
- Line
- Pinterest
- Reddit
- Telegram
- Tumblr
- Twitter
- Viber
- Weibo
- Whatsapp
- Linkedin
- VKShare
- Livejournal
- Workplace
- Pocket
- Instapaper
- Hatena
- FacebookMessenger
- Email
🔧 Install
next-share is available on npm. It can be installed with the following command:
npm install next-share
next-share is available on yarn as well. It can be installed with the following command:
yarn add next-share
💡 Usage
🎀 Facebook
👨💻 Code
import {
FacebookShareButton,
FacebookIcon,
} from 'next-share';
<FacebookShareButton
url={'https://github.com/next-share'}
quote={'next-share is a social share buttons for your next React apps.'}
hashtag={'#nextshare'}
>
<FacebookIcon size={32} round />
</FacebookShareButton>
📖 FacebookShareButton props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|children
|node
|React component, HTML element or string.
|✅
|url
|string
|The URL of the shared page.
|✅
|quote
|string
|A quote to be shared.
|❌
|hashtag
|string
|Hashtag to be shared.
|❌
|windowWidth
|number
|550
|Opened window width.
|❌
|windowHeight
|number
|400
|Opened window height.
|❌
🎀 Line
👨💻 Code
import {
LineShareButton,
LineIcon,
} from 'next-share';
<LineShareButton
url={'https://github.com/next-share'}
title={'next-share is a social share buttons for your next React apps.'}
>
<LineIcon />
</LineShareButton>
📖 LineShareButton props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|children
|node
|React component, HTML element or string.
|✅
|url
|string
|The URL of the shared page.
|✅
|title
|string
|The title of the shared page.
|❌
|windowWidth
|number
|500
|Opened window width.
|❌
|windowHeight
|number
|500
|Opened window height.
|❌
🎀 Pinterest
👨💻 Code
import {
PinterestShareButton,
PinterestIcon,
} from 'next-share'
<PinterestShareButton
url={'https://github.com/next-share'}
media={'next-share is a social share buttons for your next React apps.'}
>
<PinterestIcon size={32} round />
</PinterestShareButton>
📖 PinterestShareButton props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|children
|node
|React component, HTML element or string.
|✅
|url
|string
|The URL of the shared page.
|✅
|media
|string
|The image URL that will be pinned.
|✅
|description
|string
|The description of the shared media.
|❌
|windowWidth
|number
|1000
|Opened window width.
|❌
|windowHeight
|number
|730
|Opened window height.
|❌
🎀 Reddit
👨💻 Code
import {
RedditShareButton,
RedditIcon,
} from 'next-share'
<RedditShareButton
url={'https://github.com/next-share'}
title={'next-share is a social share buttons for your next React apps.'}
>
<RedditIcon size={32} round />
</RedditShareButton>
📖 RedditShareButton props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|children
|node
|React component, HTML element or string.
|✅
|url
|string
|The URL of the shared page.
|✅
|title
|string
|The title of the shared page.
|❌
|windowWidth
|number
|660
|Opened window width.
|❌
|windowHeight
|number
|460
|Opened window height.
|❌
🎀 Telegram
👨💻 Code
import {
TelegramShareButton,
TelegramIcon,
} from 'next-share'
<TelegramShareButton
url={'https://github.com/next-share'}
title={'next-share is a social share buttons for your next React apps.'}
>
<TelegramIcon size={32} round />
</TelegramShareButton>
📖 TelegramShareButton props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|children
|node
|React component, HTML element or string.
|✅
|url
|string
|The URL of the shared page.
|✅
|title
|string
|The title of the shared page.
|❌
|windowWidth
|number
|550
|Opened window width.
|❌
|windowHeight
|number
|400
|Opened window height.
|❌
🎀 Tumblr
👨💻 Code
import {
TumblrShareButton,
TumblrIcon,
} from 'next-share'
<TumblrShareButton
url={'https://github.com/next-share'}
title={'next-share is a social share buttons for your next React apps.'}
>
<TumblrIcon size={32} round />
</TumblrShareButton>
📖 TumblrShareButton props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|children
|node
|React component, HTML element or string.
|✅
|url
|string
|The URL of the shared page.
|✅
|title
|string
|The title of the shared page.
|❌
|tags
Array<string>
|❌
|caption
|string
|The description of the shared page.
|❌
|posttype
|string
link
|❌
|windowWidth
|number
|660
|Opened window width.
|❌
|windowHeight
|number
|460
|Opened window height.
|❌
👨💻 Code
import {
TwitterShareButton,
TwitterIcon,
} from 'next-share'
<TwitterShareButton
url={'https://github.com/next-share'}
title={'next-share is a social share buttons for your next React apps.'}
>
<TwitterIcon size={32} round />
</TwitterShareButton>
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|children
|node
|React component, HTML element or string.
|✅
|url
|string
|The URL of the shared page.
|✅
|title
|string
|The title of the shared page.
|❌
|via
|string
|❌
|hashtags
|array
|❌
|related
|array
|❌
|windowWidth
|number
|550
|Opened window width.
|❌
|windowHeight
|number
|400
|Opened window height.
|❌
🎀 Viber
👨💻 Code
import {
ViberShareButton,
ViberIcon,
} from 'next-share'
<ViberShareButton
url={'https://github.com/next-share'}
title={'next-share is a social share buttons for your next React apps.'}
>
<ViberIcon size={32} round />
</ViberShareButton>
📖 ViberShareButton props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|children
|node
|React component, HTML element or string.
|✅
|url
|string
|The URL of the shared page.
|✅
|title
|string
|The title of the shared page.
|❌
|separator
|❌
|windowWidth
|number
|660
|Opened window width.
|❌
|windowHeight
|number
|460
|Opened window height.
|❌
🎀 Weibo
👨💻 Code
import {
WeiboShareButton,
WeiboIcon,
} from 'next-share'
<WeiboShareButton
url={'https://github.com/next-share'}
title={'next-share is a social share buttons for your next React apps.'}
image={`${String(window.location)}/${example-image}`}
>
<WeiboIcon size={32} round />
</WeiboShareButton>
📖 WeiboShareButton props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|children
|node
|React component, HTML element or string.
|✅
|url
|string
|The URL of the shared page.
|✅
|title
|string
|The title of the shared page.
|❌
|image
|string
|The image URL that will be shared.
|❌
|windowWidth
|number
|660
|Opened window width.
|❌
|windowHeight
|number
|550
|Opened window height.
|❌
🎀 Whatsapp
👨💻 Code
import {
WhatsappShareButton,
WhatsappIcon,
} from 'next-share'
<WhatsappShareButton
url={'https://github.com/next-share'}
title={'next-share is a social share buttons for your next React apps.'}
separator=":: "
>
<WhatsappIcon size={32} round />
</WhatsappShareButton>
📖 WhatsappShareButton props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|children
|node
|React component, HTML element or string.
|✅
|url
|string
|The URL of the shared page.
|✅
|title
|string
|The title of the shared page.
|❌
|separator
|string
|❌
|windowWidth
|number
|550
|Opened window width.
|❌
|windowHeight
|number
|400
|Opened window height.
|❌
🎀 Linkedin
👨💻 Code
import {
LinkedinShareButton,
LinkedinIcon,
} from 'next-share'
<LinkedinShareButton url={'https://github.com/next-share'}>
<LinkedinIcon size={32} round />
</LinkedinShareButton>
📖 LinkedinShareButton props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|children
|node
|React component, HTML element or string.
|✅
|url
|string
|The URL of the shared page.
|✅
|title
|string
|The title of the shared page.
|❌
|summary
|string
|Description of the shared page.
|❌
|source
|string
|Source of the content (e.g. your website or application name).
|❌
|windowWidth
|number
|750
|Opened window width.
|❌
|windowHeight
|number
|600
|Opened window height.
|❌
🎀 VK
👨💻 Code
import {
VKShareButton,
VKIcon,
} from 'next-share'
<VKShareButton
url={'https://github.com/next-share'}
image={'./next-share.png'}
>
<VKIcon size={32} round />
</VKShareButton>
📖 VKShareButton props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|children
|node
|React component, HTML element or string.
|✅
|url
|string
|The URL of the shared page.
|✅
|title
|string
|The title of the shared page.
|❌
|image
|string
|An absolute link to the image that will be shared.
|❌
|noParse
|boolean
|If true is passed, VK will not retrieve URL information.
|❌
|noVkLinks
|boolean
|If true is passed, there will be no links to the user's profile in the open window. Only for mobile devices.
|❌
|windowWidth
|number
|660
|Opened window width.
|❌
|windowHeight
|number
|460
|Opened window height.
|❌
🎀 Mailru
👨💻 Code
import {
MailruShareButton,
MailruIcon,
} from 'next-share'
<MailruShareButton
url={'https://github.com/next-share'}
title={'Next Share'}
>
<MailruIcon size={32} round />
</MailruShareButton>
📖 MailruShareButton props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|children
|node
|React component, HTML element or string.
|✅
|url
|string
|The URL of the shared page.
|✅
|title
|string
|The title of the shared page.
|❌
|description
|string
|Description of the shared page.
|❌
|imageUrl
|string
|Image url of the shared page.
|❌
|windowWidth
|number
|660
|Opened window width.
|❌
|windowHeight
|number
|460
|Opened window height.
|❌
🎀 Livejournal
👨💻 Code
import {
LivejournalShareButton,
LivejournalIcon,
} from 'next-share'
<LivejournalShareButton
url={'https://github.com/next-share'}
title={'Next Share'}
description={'https://github.com/next-share'}
>
<LivejournalIcon size={32} round />
</LivejournalShareButton>
📖 LivejournalShareButton props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|children
|node
|React component, HTML element or string.
|✅
|url
|string
|The URL of the shared page.
|✅
|title
|string
|The title of the shared page.
|❌
|description
|string
|Description of the shared page.
|❌
|windowWidth
|number
|660
|Opened window width.
|❌
|windowHeight
|number
|460
|Opened window height.
|❌
🎀 Workplace
👨💻 Code
import {
WorkplaceShareButton,
WorkplaceIcon,
} from 'next-share'
<WorkplaceShareButton
url={'https://github.com/next-share'}
quote={'Next Share'}
>
<WorkplaceIcon size={32} round />
</WorkplaceShareButton>
📖 WorkplaceShareButton props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|children
|node
|React component, HTML element or string.
|✅
|url
|string
|The URL of the shared page.
|✅
|quote
|string
|❌
|hashtag
|string
|❌
|windowWidth
|number
|550
|Opened window width.
|❌
|windowHeight
|number
|400
|Opened window height.
|❌
🎀 Pocket
👨💻 Code
import {
PocketShareButton,
PocketIcon,
} from 'next-share'
<PocketShareButton
url={'https://github.com/next-share'}
title={'Next Share'}
>
<PocketIcon size={32} round />
</PocketShareButton>
📖 PocketShareButton props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|children
|node
|React component, HTML element or string.
|✅
|url
|string
|The URL of the shared page.
|✅
|title
|string
|Title of the shared page. Note that if Pocket detects a title tag on the page being saved, this parameter will be ignored and the title tag of the saved page will be used instead.
|❌
|windowWidth
|number
|500
|Opened window width.
|❌
|windowHeight
|number
|500
|Opened window height.
|❌
🎀 Instapaper
👨💻 Code
import {
InstapaperShareButton,
InstapaperIcon,
} from 'next-share'
<InstapaperShareButton
url={'https://github.com/next-share'}
title={'Next Share'}
>
<InstapaperIcon size={32} round />
</InstapaperShareButton>
📖 InstapaperShareButton props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|children
|node
|React component, HTML element or string.
|✅
|url
|string
|The URL of the shared page.
|✅
|title
|string
|Title of the shared page.
|❌
|description
|string
|Description of the shared page.
|❌
|windowWidth
|number
|500
|Opened window width.
|❌
|windowHeight
|number
|500
|Opened window height.
|❌
🎀 Hatena
👨💻 Code
import {
HatenaShareButton,
HatenaIcon,
} from 'next-share'
<HatenaShareButton
url={'https://github.com/next-share'}
title={'Next Share'}
>
<HatenaIcon size={32} round />
</HatenaShareButton>
📖 HatenaShareButton props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|children
|node
|React component, HTML element or string.
|✅
|url
|string
|The URL of the shared page.
|✅
|title
|string
|Title of the shared page.
|❌
|windowWidth
|number
|660
|Opened window width.
|❌
|windowHeight
|number
|460
|Opened window height.
|❌
🎀 FacebookMessenger
👨💻 Code
import {
FacebookMessengerShareButton,
FacebookMessengerIcon,
} from 'next-share'
<FacebookMessengerShareButton
url={'https://github.com/next-share'}
appId={''}
>
<FacebookMessengerIcon size={32} round />
</FacebookMessengerShareButton>
📖 FacebookMessengerShareButton props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|children
|node
|React component, HTML element or string.
|✅
|url
|string
|The URL of the shared page.
|✅
|appId
|string
|Facebook application id.
|❌
|redirectUri
|string
|The URL to redirect to after sharing (default: the shared url).
|❌
|to
|string
|A user ID of a recipient. Once the dialog comes up, the sender can specify additional people as recipients.
|❌
|windowWidth
|number
|1000
|Opened window width.
|❌
|windowHeight
|number
|820
|Opened window height.
|❌
🎀 Email
👨💻 Code
import {
EmailShareButton,
EmailIcon,
} from 'next-share'
<EmailShareButton
url={'https://github.com/next-share'}
subject={'Next Share'}
body="body"
>
<EmailIcon size={32} round />
</EmailShareButton>
📖 EmailShareButton props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|children
|node
|React component, HTML element or string.
|✅
|url
|string
|The URL of the shared page.
|✅
|subject
|string
|❌
|body
|string
|❌
|separator
|string
|❌
📚 Icons props
|Props
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Required
|size
|number
|Icon size in pixels.
|❌
|round
|boolean
|Show round or rectangle.
|❌
|borderRadius
|number
|Set rounded corners if using round icon.
|❌
|bgStyle
|object
|Customize background style.
|❌
|iconFillColor
|string
white
|Customize icon fill color.
|❌
📜 Changelog
Latest version 0.13.0 (2022-01-22):
- Resize next share to smaller size
Details changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md.
💖 Wrap Up
If you think any of the
next-share can be improved, please do open a PR with any updates and submit any issues. Also, I will continue to improve this, so you might want to watch/star this repository to revisit.
🌟 Contribution
We'd love to have your helping hand on contributions to
next-share by forking and sending a pull request!
Your contributions are heartily ♡ welcome, recognized and appreciated. (✿◠‿◠)
How to contribute:
- Open pull request with improvements
- Discuss ideas in issues
- Spread the word
- Reach out with any feedback
✨ Contributors
⚖️ License
The MIT License