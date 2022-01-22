Social media share buttons for your next React apps.

🎁 Features

No dependencies

Compatible with both JavaScript and TypeScript

🔧 Install

next-share is available on npm. It can be installed with the following command:

npm install next- share

next-share is available on yarn as well. It can be installed with the following command:

yarn add next- share

💡 Usage

🎀 Facebook

👨‍💻 Code

import { FacebookShareButton, FacebookIcon, } from 'next-share' ; < FacebookShareButton url = { ' https: // github.com / next-share '} quote = { ' next-share is a social share buttons for your next React apps. '} hashtag = { '# nextshare '} > < FacebookIcon size = {32} round /> </ FacebookShareButton >

📖 FacebookShareButton props

Props Type Default Description Required children node React component, HTML element or string. ✅ url string The URL of the shared page. ✅ quote string A quote to be shared. ❌ hashtag string Hashtag to be shared. ❌ windowWidth number 550 Opened window width. ❌ windowHeight number 400 Opened window height. ❌

🎀 Line

👨‍💻 Code

import { LineShareButton, LineIcon, } from 'next-share' ; < LineShareButton url = { ' https: // github.com / next-share '} title = { ' next-share is a social share buttons for your next React apps. '} > < LineIcon /> </ LineShareButton >

📖 LineShareButton props

Props Type Default Description Required children node React component, HTML element or string. ✅ url string The URL of the shared page. ✅ title string The title of the shared page. ❌ windowWidth number 500 Opened window width. ❌ windowHeight number 500 Opened window height. ❌

🎀 Pinterest

👨‍💻 Code

import { PinterestShareButton, PinterestIcon, } from 'next-share' <PinterestShareButton url={ 'https://github.com/next-share' } media={ 'next-share is a social share buttons for your next React apps.' } > < PinterestIcon size = {32} round /> </ PinterestShareButton >

📖 PinterestShareButton props

Props Type Default Description Required children node React component, HTML element or string. ✅ url string The URL of the shared page. ✅ media string The image URL that will be pinned. ✅ description string The description of the shared media. ❌ windowWidth number 1000 Opened window width. ❌ windowHeight number 730 Opened window height. ❌

🎀 Reddit

👨‍💻 Code

import { RedditShareButton, RedditIcon, } from 'next-share' <RedditShareButton url={ 'https://github.com/next-share' } title={ 'next-share is a social share buttons for your next React apps.' } > < RedditIcon size = {32} round /> </ RedditShareButton >

📖 RedditShareButton props

Props Type Default Description Required children node React component, HTML element or string. ✅ url string The URL of the shared page. ✅ title string The title of the shared page. ❌ windowWidth number 660 Opened window width. ❌ windowHeight number 460 Opened window height. ❌

🎀 Telegram

👨‍💻 Code

import { TelegramShareButton, TelegramIcon, } from 'next-share' <TelegramShareButton url={ 'https://github.com/next-share' } title={ 'next-share is a social share buttons for your next React apps.' } > < TelegramIcon size = {32} round /> </ TelegramShareButton >

📖 TelegramShareButton props

Props Type Default Description Required children node React component, HTML element or string. ✅ url string The URL of the shared page. ✅ title string The title of the shared page. ❌ windowWidth number 550 Opened window width. ❌ windowHeight number 400 Opened window height. ❌

🎀 Tumblr

👨‍💻 Code

import { TumblrShareButton, TumblrIcon, } from 'next-share' <TumblrShareButton url={ 'https://github.com/next-share' } title={ 'next-share is a social share buttons for your next React apps.' } > < TumblrIcon size = {32} round /> </ TumblrShareButton >

📖 TumblrShareButton props

Props Type Default Description Required children node React component, HTML element or string. ✅ url string The URL of the shared page. ✅ title string The title of the shared page. ❌ tags Array<string> ❌ caption string The description of the shared page. ❌ posttype string link ❌ windowWidth number 660 Opened window width. ❌ windowHeight number 460 Opened window height. ❌

🎀 Twitter

👨‍💻 Code

import { TwitterShareButton, TwitterIcon, } from 'next-share' <TwitterShareButton url={ 'https://github.com/next-share' } title={ 'next-share is a social share buttons for your next React apps.' } > < TwitterIcon size = {32} round /> </ TwitterShareButton >

📖 TwitterShareButton props

Props Type Default Description Required children node React component, HTML element or string. ✅ url string The URL of the shared page. ✅ title string The title of the shared page. ❌ via string ❌ hashtags array ❌ related array ❌ windowWidth number 550 Opened window width. ❌ windowHeight number 400 Opened window height. ❌

🎀 Viber

👨‍💻 Code

import { ViberShareButton, ViberIcon, } from 'next-share' <ViberShareButton url={ 'https://github.com/next-share' } title={ 'next-share is a social share buttons for your next React apps.' } > < ViberIcon size = {32} round /> </ ViberShareButton >

📖 ViberShareButton props

Props Type Default Description Required children node React component, HTML element or string. ✅ url string The URL of the shared page. ✅ title string The title of the shared page. ❌ separator ❌ windowWidth number 660 Opened window width. ❌ windowHeight number 460 Opened window height. ❌

🎀 Weibo

👨‍💻 Code

import { WeiboShareButton, WeiboIcon, } from 'next-share' <WeiboShareButton url={ 'https://github.com/next-share' } title={ 'next-share is a social share buttons for your next React apps.' } image={ ` ${ String ( window .location)} / ${example-image} ` } > < WeiboIcon size = {32} round /> </ WeiboShareButton >

📖 WeiboShareButton props

Props Type Default Description Required children node React component, HTML element or string. ✅ url string The URL of the shared page. ✅ title string The title of the shared page. ❌ image string The image URL that will be shared. ❌ windowWidth number 660 Opened window width. ❌ windowHeight number 550 Opened window height. ❌

🎀 Whatsapp

👨‍💻 Code

import { WhatsappShareButton, WhatsappIcon, } from 'next-share' <WhatsappShareButton url={ 'https://github.com/next-share' } title={ 'next-share is a social share buttons for your next React apps.' } separator= ":: " > < WhatsappIcon size = {32} round /> </ WhatsappShareButton >

📖 WhatsappShareButton props

Props Type Default Description Required children node React component, HTML element or string. ✅ url string The URL of the shared page. ✅ title string The title of the shared page. ❌ separator string ❌ windowWidth number 550 Opened window width. ❌ windowHeight number 400 Opened window height. ❌

🎀 Linkedin

👨‍💻 Code

import { LinkedinShareButton, LinkedinIcon, } from 'next-share' <LinkedinShareButton url={ 'https://github.com/next-share' }> < LinkedinIcon size = {32} round /> </ LinkedinShareButton >

📖 LinkedinShareButton props

Props Type Default Description Required children node React component, HTML element or string. ✅ url string The URL of the shared page. ✅ title string The title of the shared page. ❌ summary string Description of the shared page. ❌ source string Source of the content (e.g. your website or application name). ❌ windowWidth number 750 Opened window width. ❌ windowHeight number 600 Opened window height. ❌

🎀 VK

👨‍💻 Code

import { VKShareButton, VKIcon, } from 'next-share' <VKShareButton url={ 'https://github.com/next-share' } image={ './next-share.png' } > < VKIcon size = {32} round /> </ VKShareButton >

📖 VKShareButton props

Props Type Default Description Required children node React component, HTML element or string. ✅ url string The URL of the shared page. ✅ title string The title of the shared page. ❌ image string An absolute link to the image that will be shared. ❌ noParse boolean If true is passed, VK will not retrieve URL information. ❌ noVkLinks boolean If true is passed, there will be no links to the user's profile in the open window. Only for mobile devices. ❌ windowWidth number 660 Opened window width. ❌ windowHeight number 460 Opened window height. ❌

🎀 Mailru

👨‍💻 Code

import { MailruShareButton, MailruIcon, } from 'next-share' <MailruShareButton url={ 'https://github.com/next-share' } title={ 'Next Share' } > < MailruIcon size = {32} round /> </ MailruShareButton >

📖 MailruShareButton props

Props Type Default Description Required children node React component, HTML element or string. ✅ url string The URL of the shared page. ✅ title string The title of the shared page. ❌ description string Description of the shared page. ❌ imageUrl string Image url of the shared page. ❌ windowWidth number 660 Opened window width. ❌ windowHeight number 460 Opened window height. ❌

🎀 Livejournal

👨‍💻 Code

import { LivejournalShareButton, LivejournalIcon, } from 'next-share' <LivejournalShareButton url={ 'https://github.com/next-share' } title={ 'Next Share' } description={ 'https://github.com/next-share' } > < LivejournalIcon size = {32} round /> </ LivejournalShareButton >

📖 LivejournalShareButton props

Props Type Default Description Required children node React component, HTML element or string. ✅ url string The URL of the shared page. ✅ title string The title of the shared page. ❌ description string Description of the shared page. ❌ windowWidth number 660 Opened window width. ❌ windowHeight number 460 Opened window height. ❌

🎀 Workplace

👨‍💻 Code

import { WorkplaceShareButton, WorkplaceIcon, } from 'next-share' <WorkplaceShareButton url={ 'https://github.com/next-share' } quote={ 'Next Share' } > < WorkplaceIcon size = {32} round /> </ WorkplaceShareButton >

📖 WorkplaceShareButton props

Props Type Default Description Required children node React component, HTML element or string. ✅ url string The URL of the shared page. ✅ quote string ❌ hashtag string ❌ windowWidth number 550 Opened window width. ❌ windowHeight number 400 Opened window height. ❌

🎀 Pocket

👨‍💻 Code

import { PocketShareButton, PocketIcon, } from 'next-share' <PocketShareButton url={ 'https://github.com/next-share' } title={ 'Next Share' } > < PocketIcon size = {32} round /> </ PocketShareButton >

📖 PocketShareButton props

Props Type Default Description Required children node React component, HTML element or string. ✅ url string The URL of the shared page. ✅ title string Title of the shared page. Note that if Pocket detects a title tag on the page being saved, this parameter will be ignored and the title tag of the saved page will be used instead. ❌ windowWidth number 500 Opened window width. ❌ windowHeight number 500 Opened window height. ❌

🎀 Instapaper

👨‍💻 Code

import { InstapaperShareButton, InstapaperIcon, } from 'next-share' <InstapaperShareButton url={ 'https://github.com/next-share' } title={ 'Next Share' } > < InstapaperIcon size = {32} round /> </ InstapaperShareButton >

📖 InstapaperShareButton props

Props Type Default Description Required children node React component, HTML element or string. ✅ url string The URL of the shared page. ✅ title string Title of the shared page. ❌ description string Description of the shared page. ❌ windowWidth number 500 Opened window width. ❌ windowHeight number 500 Opened window height. ❌

🎀 Hatena

👨‍💻 Code

import { HatenaShareButton, HatenaIcon, } from 'next-share' <HatenaShareButton url={ 'https://github.com/next-share' } title={ 'Next Share' } > < HatenaIcon size = {32} round /> </ HatenaShareButton >

📖 HatenaShareButton props

Props Type Default Description Required children node React component, HTML element or string. ✅ url string The URL of the shared page. ✅ title string Title of the shared page. ❌ windowWidth number 660 Opened window width. ❌ windowHeight number 460 Opened window height. ❌

🎀 FacebookMessenger

👨‍💻 Code

import { FacebookMessengerShareButton, FacebookMessengerIcon, } from 'next-share' <FacebookMessengerShareButton url={ 'https://github.com/next-share' } appId={ '' } > < FacebookMessengerIcon size = {32} round /> </ FacebookMessengerShareButton >

📖 FacebookMessengerShareButton props

Props Type Default Description Required children node React component, HTML element or string. ✅ url string The URL of the shared page. ✅ appId string Facebook application id. ❌ redirectUri string The URL to redirect to after sharing (default: the shared url). ❌ to string A user ID of a recipient. Once the dialog comes up, the sender can specify additional people as recipients. ❌ windowWidth number 1000 Opened window width. ❌ windowHeight number 820 Opened window height. ❌

🎀 Email

👨‍💻 Code

import { EmailShareButton, EmailIcon, } from 'next-share' <EmailShareButton url={ 'https://github.com/next-share' } subject={ 'Next Share' } body= "body" > < EmailIcon size = {32} round /> </ EmailShareButton >

📖 EmailShareButton props

Props Type Default Description Required children node React component, HTML element or string. ✅ url string The URL of the shared page. ✅ subject string ❌ body string ❌ separator string ❌

📚 Icons props

Props Type Default Description Required size number Icon size in pixels. ❌ round boolean Show round or rectangle. ❌ borderRadius number Set rounded corners if using round icon. ❌ bgStyle object Customize background style. ❌ iconFillColor string white Customize icon fill color. ❌

📜 Changelog

Latest version 0.13.0 (2022-01-22):

Resize next share to smaller size

Details changes for each release are documented in the CHANGELOG.md.

💖 Wrap Up

If you think any of the next-share can be improved, please do open a PR with any updates and submit any issues. Also, I will continue to improve this, so you might want to watch/star this repository to revisit.

🌟 Contribution

We'd love to have your helping hand on contributions to next-share by forking and sending a pull request!

Your contributions are heartily ♡ welcome, recognized and appreciated. (✿◠‿◠)

How to contribute:

Open pull request with improvements

Discuss ideas in issues

Spread the word

Reach out with any feedback

⚖️ License

The MIT License