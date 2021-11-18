Lightweight promise-based session middleware for Next.js. Also works in micro or Node.js HTTP Server, Express, and more.
// NPM
npm install next-session
// Yarn
yarn add next-session
👉 Upgrading from v1.x to v2.x? Please read the release notes here!
👉 Upgrading from v2.x to v3.x? Please read the release notes here!
👉 Upgrading from v3.x to v4.x? Please read the release notes here!
Warning The default session store (if
options?.store is
undefined),
MemoryStore, DOES NOT work in production or serverless environment. You must use a Session Store.
// ./lib/get-session.js
import nextSession from "next-session";
export const getSession = nextSession(options);
import { getSession } from "./lib/get-session.js";
export default function handler(req, res) {
const session = await getSession(req, res);
session.views = session.views ? session.views + 1 : 1;
// Also available under req.session:
// req.session.views = req.session.views ? req.session.views + 1 : 1;
res.send(
`In this session, you have visited this website ${session.views} time(s).`
);
}
Usage in API Routes may result in
API resolved without sending a response. This can be solved by either adding:
import nextSession from "next-session";
const getSession = nextSession();
export default function handler(req, res) {
const session = await getSession(req, res);
/* ... */
}
export const config = {
api: {
externalResolver: true,
},
};
...or setting
options.autoCommit to
false and do
await session.commit().
import nextSession from "next-session";
const getSession = nextSession({ autoCommit: false });
export default function handler(req, res) {
const session = await getSession(req, res);
/* ... */
await session.commit();
}
import { getSession } from "./lib/get-session.js";
export default function Page({ views }) {
return (
<div>In this session, you have visited this website {views} time(s).</div>
);
}
export async function getServerSideProps({ req, res }) {
const session = await getSession(req, res);
session.views = session.views ? session.views + 1 : 1;
// Also available under req.session:
// req.session.views = req.session.views ? req.session.views + 1 : 1;
return {
props: {
views: session.views,
},
};
}
const express = require("express");
const app = express();
app.use(async (req, res, next) => {
await getSession(req, res); // session is set to req.session
next();
});
app.get("/", (req, res) => {
req.session.views = req.session.views ? req.session.views + 1 : 1;
res.send(
`In this session, you have visited this website ${req.session.views} time(s).`
);
});
micro, Vercel Serverless Functions
module.exports = (req, res) => {
const session = await getSession(req, res);
res.end(
`In this session, you have visited this website ${session.views} time(s).`
);
};
const http = require("http");
const server = http.createServer(async (req, res) => {
const session = await getSession(req, res);
res.end(`In this session, you have visited this website ${session.views} time(s).`;
});
server.listen(8080);
next-session accepts the properties below.
|options
|description
|default
|name
|The name of the cookie to be read from the request and set to the response.
sid
|store
|The session store instance to be used. Required to work in production!
MemoryStore
|genid
|The function that generates a string for a new session ID.
nanoid
|encode
|Transforms session ID before setting cookie. It takes the raw session ID and returns the decoded/decrypted session ID.
|undefined
|decode
|Transforms session ID back while getting from cookie. It should return the encoded/encrypted session ID
|undefined
|touchAfter
|Only touch after an amount of time (in seconds) since last access. Disabled by default or if set to
-1. See touchAfter.
-1 (Disabled)
|autoCommit
|Automatically commit session. Disable this if you want to manually
session.commit()
true
|cookie.secure
|Specifies the boolean value for the Secure
Set-Cookie attribute.
false
|cookie.httpOnly
|Specifies the boolean value for the httpOnly
Set-Cookie attribute.
true
|cookie.path
|Specifies the value for the Path
Set-Cookie attribute.
/
|cookie.domain
|Specifies the value for the Domain
Set-Cookie attribute.
|unset
|cookie.sameSite
|Specifies the value for the SameSite
Set-Cookie attribute.
|unset
|cookie.maxAge
|(in seconds) Specifies the value for the Max-Age
Set-Cookie attribute.
|unset (Browser session)
Touching refers to the extension of session lifetime, both in browser (by modifying
Expires attribute in Set-Cookie header) and session store (using its respective method) upon access. This prevents the session from being expired after a while.
In
autoCommit mode (which is enabled by default), for optimization, a session is only touched, not saved, if it is not modified. The value of
touchAfter allows you to skip touching if the session is still recent, thus, decreasing database load.
You may supply a custom pair of function that encode/decode or encrypt/decrypt the cookie on every request.
// `express-session` signing strategy
const signature = require("cookie-signature");
const secret = "keyboard cat";
session({
decode: (raw) => signature.unsign(raw.slice(2), secret),
encode: (sid) => (sid ? "s:" + signature.sign(sid, secret) : null),
});
This allows you to set or get a specific value that associates to the current session.
// Set a value
if (loggedIn) session.user = "John Doe";
// Get a value
const currentUser = session.user; // "John Doe"
Manually extends the session expiry by maxAge. Note: You must still call session.commit() if
autoCommit = false.
session.touch();
If
touchAfter is set with a non-negative value, this will be automatically called accordingly.
Destroy to current session and remove it from session store.
if (loggedOut) await session.destroy();
Save the session and set neccessary headers. Return Promise. It must be called before sending the headers (
res.writeHead) or response (
res.send,
res.end, etc.).
You must call this if
autoCommit is set to
false.
session.hello = "world";
await session.commit();
// always calling res.end or res.writeHead after the above
The unique id that associates to the current session.
The session store to use for session middleware (see
options above).
A compatible session store must include three functions:
set(sid, session),
get(sid), and
destroy(sid). The function
touch(sid, session) is recommended. All functions must return Promises.
Refer to MemoryStore.
TypeScript: the
SessionStore type can be used to aid implementation:
import type { SessionStore } from "next-session";
class CustomStore implements SessionStore {}
To use Express/Connect stores, you must promisify
get,
set,
destroy, and (if exists)
touch methods, possibly using
util.promisify.
We include the util
promisifyStore in
next-session/lib/compat to do just that:
import nextSession from "next-session";
import { promisifyStore } from "next-session/lib/compat";
import SomeConnectStore from "connect-xyz";
const connectStore = new SomeConnectStore();
const getSession = nextSession({
store: promisifyStore(connectStore),
});
You can use
expressSession from
next-session/lib/compat if the connect store has the following pattern.
const session = require("express-session");
const RedisStore = require("connect-redis")(session);
// Use `expressSession` from `next-session/lib/compat` as the replacement
import { expressSession } from "next-session/lib/compat";
import RedisStoreFactory from "connect-redis";
const RedisStore = RedisStoreFactory(expressSession);
Please see my contributing.md.