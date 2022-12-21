Next SEO is a plugin that makes managing your SEO easier in Next.js projects.
Pull requests are very welcome. Also make sure to check out the issues for feature requests if you are looking for inspiration on what to add.
Feel like supporting this free plugin?
Table of Contents
NextSeo works by including it on pages where you would like SEO attributes to be added. Once included on the page you pass it a configuration object with the page's SEO properties. This can be dynamically generated at a page level or in some cases your API may return an SEO object.
First, install it:
npm install next-seo
or
yarn add next-seo
Then you need to import
NextSeo and add the desired properties. This will render out the tags in the
<head> for SEO. At a bare minimum, you should add a title and description.
Example with just title and description:
import { NextSeo } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<NextSeo
title="Simple Usage Example"
description="A short description goes here."
/>
<p>Simple Usage</p>
</>
);
export default Page;
But
NextSeo gives you many more options that you can add. See below for a typical example of a page.
Typical page example:
import { NextSeo } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<NextSeo
title="Using More of Config"
description="This example uses more of the available config options."
canonical="https://www.canonical.ie/"
openGraph={{
url: 'https://www.url.ie/a',
title: 'Open Graph Title',
description: 'Open Graph Description',
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-01.jpg',
width: 800,
height: 600,
alt: 'Og Image Alt',
type: 'image/jpeg',
},
{
url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-02.jpg',
width: 900,
height: 800,
alt: 'Og Image Alt Second',
type: 'image/jpeg',
},
{ url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-03.jpg' },
{ url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-04.jpg' },
],
site_name: 'SiteName',
}}
twitter={{
handle: '@handle',
site: '@site',
cardType: 'summary_large_image',
}}
/>
<p>SEO Added to Page</p>
</>
);
export default Page;
A note on Twitter Tags
Props
cardType,
site,
handle are equivalent to
twitter:card,
twitter:site,
twitter:creator. Documentation can be founded here.
Twitter will read the
og:title,
og:image and
og:description tags for their card.
next-seo omits
twitter:title,
twitter:image and
twitter:description to avoid duplication.
Some tools may report this an error. See Issue #14
NextSeo enables you to set some default SEO properties that will appear on all pages without needing to include anything on them. You can also override these on a page by page basis if needed.
To achieve this, you will need to create a custom
<App>. In your pages directory create a new file,
_app.js. See the Next.js docs here for more info on a custom
<App>.
Within this file you will need to import
DefaultSeo from
next-seo and pass it props.
Here is a typical example:
import App, { Container } from 'next/app';
import { DefaultSeo } from 'next-seo';
// import your default seo configuration
import SEO from '../next-seo.config';
export default class MyApp extends App {
render() {
const { Component, pageProps } = this.props;
return (
<Container>
<DefaultSeo
openGraph={{
type: 'website',
locale: 'en_IE',
url: 'https://www.url.ie/',
site_name: 'SiteName',
}}
twitter={{
handle: '@handle',
site: '@site',
cardType: 'summary_large_image',
}}
/>
<Component {...pageProps} />
</Container>
);
}
}
To work properly,
DefaultSeo should be placed above (before)
Component due to behavior of Next.js internals.
Alternatively, you can also create a config file to store default values such as
next-seo.config.js
export default {
openGraph: {
type: 'website',
locale: 'en_IE',
url: 'https://www.url.ie/',
site_name: 'SiteName',
},
twitter: {
handle: '@handle',
site: '@site',
cardType: 'summary_large_image',
},
};
import at the top of
_app.js
import SEO from '../next-seo.config';
and the
DefaultSeo component can be used like this instead
<DefaultSeo {...SEO} />
From now on all of your pages will have the defaults above applied.
Note that
Container is deprecated in Next.js v9.0.4 so you should replace that component here with
React.Fragment on this version and later - see here
|Property
|Type
|Description
titleTemplate
|string
|Allows you to set default title template that will be added to your title More Info
title
|string
|Set the meta title of the page
defaultTitle
|string
|If no title is set on a page, this string will be used instead of an empty
titleTemplate More Info
noindex
|boolean (default false)
|Sets whether page should be indexed or not More Info
nofollow
|boolean (default false)
|Sets whether page should be followed or not More Info
robotsProps
|Object
|Set the more meta information for the
X-Robots-Tag More Info
description
|string
|Set the page meta description
canonical
|string
|Set the page canonical url
mobileAlternate.media
|string
|Set what screen size the mobile website should be served from
mobileAlternate.href
|string
|Set the mobile page alternate url
languageAlternates
|array
|Set the language of the alternate urls. Expects array of objects with the shape:
{ hrefLang: string, href: string }
additionalMetaTags
|array
|Allows you to add a meta tag that is not documented here. More Info
additionalLinkTags
|array
|Allows you to add a link tag that is not documented here. More Info
twitter.cardType
|string
|The card type, which will be one of
summary,
summary_large_image,
app, or
player
twitter.site
|string
|@username for the website used in the card footer
twitter.handle
|string
|@username for the content creator / author (outputs as
twitter:creator)
facebook.appId
|string
|Used for Facebook Insights, you must add a facebook app ID to your page to for it More Info
openGraph.url
|string
|The canonical URL of your object that will be used as its permanent ID in the graph
openGraph.type
|string
|The type of your object. Depending on the type you specify, other properties may also be required More Info
openGraph.title
|string
|The open graph title, this can be different than your meta title.
openGraph.description
|string
|The open graph description, this can be different than your meta description.
openGraph.images
|array
|An array of images (object) to be used by social media platforms, slack etc as a preview. If multiple supplied you can choose one when sharing. See Examples
openGraph.videos
|array
|An array of videos (object)
openGraph.locale
|string
|The locale the open graph tags are marked up in. Of the format language_TERRITORY. Default is en_US.
openGraph.site_name
|string
|If your object is part of a larger web site, the name which should be displayed for the overall site.
openGraph.profile.firstName
|string
|Person's first name.
openGraph.profile.lastName
|string
|Person's last name.
openGraph.profile.username
|string
|Person's username.
openGraph.profile.gender
|string
|Person's gender.
openGraph.book.authors
|string[]
|Writers of the article. See Examples
openGraph.book.isbn
|string
|The ISBN
openGraph.book.releaseDate
|datetime
|The date the book was released.
openGraph.book.tags
|string[]
|Tag words associated with this book.
openGraph.article.publishedTime
|datetime
|When the article was first published. See Examples
openGraph.article.modifiedTime
|datetime
|When the article was last changed.
openGraph.article.expirationTime
|datetime
|When the article is out of date after.
openGraph.article.authors
|string[]
|Writers of the article.
openGraph.article.section
|string
|A high-level section name. E.g. Technology
openGraph.article.tags
|string[]
|Tag words associated with this article.
Replaces
%s with your title string
title = 'This is my title';
titleTemplate = 'Next SEO | %s';
// outputs: Next SEO | This is my title
title = 'This is my title';
titleTemplate = '%s | Next SEO';
// outputs: This is my title | Next SEO
title = undefined;
titleTemplate = 'Next SEO | %s';
defaultTitle = 'Next SEO';
// outputs: Next SEO
Setting this to
true will set
noindex,follow (to set
nofollow, please refer to
nofollow). This works on a page by page basis. This property works in tandem with the
nofollow property and together they populate the
robots meta tag.
Note: The
noindex and the
nofollow properties are a little different than all the others in the sense that setting them as a default does not work as expected. This is due to the fact Next SEO already has a default of
index,follow because
next-seo is a SEO plugin after all. So if you want to globally these properties, please see dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoIndex and dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoFollow.
Example No Index on a single page:
If you have a single page that you want no indexed you can achieve this by:
import { NextSeo } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<NextSeo noindex={true} />
<p>This page is no indexed</p>
</>
);
export default Page;
/*
<meta name="robots" content="noindex,follow">
*/
It has the prefix of
dangerously because it will
noindex all pages. As this is an SEO plugin, that is kinda dangerous action. It is not bad to use this, just please be sure you want to
noindex EVERY page. You can still override this at a page level if you have a use case to
index a page. This can be done by setting
noindex: false.
The only way to unset this, is by removing the prop from the
DefaultSeo in your custom
<App>.
Setting this to
true will set
index,nofollow (to set
noindex, please refer to
noindex). This works on a page by page basis. This property works in tandem with the
noindex property and together they populate the
robots meta tag.
Note: Unlike for the other properties, setting
noindex and
nofollow by default does not work as expected. This is because Next SEO has a default of
index,follow, since
next-seo is an SEO plugin after all. If you want to globally allow these properties, see dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoIndex and dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoFollow.
Example No Follow on a single page:
If you have a single page that you want no indexed you can achieve this by:
import { NextSeo } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<NextSeo nofollow={true} />
<p>This page is not followed</p>
</>
);
export default Page;
/*
<meta name="robots" content="index,nofollow">
*/
It has the prefix of
dangerously because it will
nofollow all pages. As this is an SEO plugin, that is kinda dangerous action. It is not bad to use this, just please be sure you want to
nofollow EVERY page. You can still override this at a page level if you have a use case to
follow a page. This can be done by setting
nofollow: false.
The only way to unset this, is by removing the prop from the
DefaultSeo in your custom
<App>.
noindex
nofollow
meta content of
robots
|--
|--
index,follow (default)
|false
|false
index,follow
|true
|--
noindex,follow
|true
|false
noindex,follow
|--
|true
index,nofollow
|false
|true
index,nofollow
|true
|true
noindex,nofollow
In addition to
index, follow the
robots meta tag accepts more properties to archive a more accurate crawling and serve better snippets for SEO bots that crawl your page.
Example:
import { NextSeo } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<NextSeo
robotsProps={{
nosnippet: true,
notranslate: true,
noimageindex: true,
noarchive: true,
maxSnippet: -1,
maxImagePreview: 'none',
maxVideoPreview: -1,
}}
/>
<p>Additional robots props in Next-SEO!!</p>
</>
);
export default Page;
/*
<meta name="robots" content="index,follow,nosnippet,max-snippet:-1,max-image-preview:none,noarchive,noimageindex,max-video-preview:-1,notranslate">
*/
Available properties
|Property
|Type
|Description
noarchive
|boolean
|Do not show a cached link in search results.
nosnippet
|boolean
|Do not show a text snippet or video preview in the search results for this page.
max-snippet
|number
|Use a maximum of [number] characters as a textual snippet for this search result. Read more
max-image-preview
|'none','standard','large'
|Set the maximum size of an image preview for this page in a search results.
max-video-preview
|number
|Use a maximum of [number] seconds as a video snippet for videos on this page in search results. Read more
notranslate
|boolean
|Do not offer translation of this page in search results.
noimageindex
|boolean
|Do not index images on this page.
unavailable_after
|string
|Do not show this page in search results after the specified date/time. The date/time must be specified in a widely adopted format including, but not limited to RFC 822, RFC 850, and ISO 8601.
For more reference about the
X-Robots-Tag visit Google Search Central - Control Crawling and Indexing
Twitter will read the
og:title,
og:image and
og:description tags for their card, this is why
next-seo omits
twitter:title,
twitter:image and
twitter:description so not to duplicate.
Some tools may report this an error. See Issue #14
facebook={{
appId: '1234567890',
}}
Add this to your SEO config to include the fb:app_id meta if you need to enable Facebook insights for your site. Information regarding this can be found in facebook's documentation
Add this on a page per page basis when you want to consolidate duplicate URLs.
canonical = 'https://www.canonical.ie/';
This link relation is used to indicate a relation between a desktop and a mobile website to search engines.
Example:
mobileAlternate={{
media: 'only screen and (max-width: 640px)',
href: 'https://m.canonical.ie',
}}
languageAlternates={[{
hrefLang: 'de-AT',
href: 'https://www.canonical.ie/de',
}]}
This allows you to add any other meta tags that are not covered in the
config.
content is required. Then either
name,
property or
httpEquiv. (Only one on each)
Example:
additionalMetaTags={[{
property: 'dc:creator',
content: 'Jane Doe'
}, {
name: 'application-name',
content: 'NextSeo'
}, {
httpEquiv: 'x-ua-compatible',
content: 'IE=edge; chrome=1'
}]}
Invalid Examples:
These are invalid as they contain more than one of
name,
property and
httpEquiv on the same entry.
additionalMetaTags={[{
property: 'dc:creator',
name: 'dc:creator',
content: 'Jane Doe'
}, {
property: 'application-name',
httpEquiv: 'application-name',
content: 'NextSeo'
}]}
One thing to note on this is that it currently only supports unique tags.
This means it will only render one tag per unique
name /
property /
httpEquiv. The last one defined will be rendered.
Example:
If you pass:
additionalMetaTags={[{
property: 'dc:creator',
content: 'John Doe'
}, {
property: 'dc:creator',
content: 'Jane Doe'
}]}
it will result in this being rendered:
<meta property="dc:creator" content="Jane Doe" />,
This allows you to add any other link tags that are not covered in the
config.
rel and
href is required.
Example:
additionalLinkTags={[
{
rel: 'icon',
href: 'https://www.test.ie/favicon.ico',
},
{
rel: 'apple-touch-icon',
href: 'https://www.test.ie/touch-icon-ipad.jpg',
sizes: '76x76'
},
{
rel: 'manifest',
href: '/manifest.json'
},
{
rel: 'preload',
href: 'https://www.test.ie/font/sample-font.woof2',
as: 'font',
type: 'font/woff2',
crossOrigin: 'anonymous'
}
]}
it will result in this being rendered:
<link rel="icon" href="https://www.test.ie/favicon.ico" />
<link
rel="apple-touch-icon"
href="https://www.test.ie/touch-icon-ipad.jpg"
sizes="76x76"
/>
<link rel="manifest" href="/manifest.json" />
<link
rel="preload"
href="https://www.test.ie/font/sample-font.woof2"
as="font"
type="font/woff2"
crossorigin="anonymous"
/>
For the full specification please check out http://ogp.me/
Next SEO currently supports:
import { NextSeo } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<NextSeo
openGraph={{
type: 'website',
url: 'https://www.example.com/page',
title: 'Open Graph Title',
description: 'Open Graph Description',
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image.jpg',
width: 800,
height: 600,
alt: 'Og Image Alt',
},
{
url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-2.jpg',
width: 800,
height: 600,
alt: 'Og Image Alt 2',
},
],
}}
/>
<p>Basic</p>
</>
);
export default Page;
Note
Multiple images is available from next.js version
7.0.0-canary.0
For versions
6.0.0 -
7.0.0-canary.0 you just need to supply a single item array:
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-01.jpg',
width: 800,
height: 600,
alt: 'Og Image Alt',
},
],
Supplying multiple images will not break anything, but only one will be added to the head.
Full info on http://ogp.me/
import { NextSeo } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<NextSeo
title="Video Page Title"
description="Description of video page"
openGraph={{
title: 'Open Graph Video Title',
description: 'Description of open graph video',
url: 'https://www.example.com/videos/video-title',
type: 'video.movie',
video: {
// Multiple Open Graph actors is only available in version `7.0.2-canary.35`+ of next
actors: [
{
profile: 'https://www.example.com/actors/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
role: 'Protagonist',
},
{
profile: 'https://www.example.com/actors/@firstnameB-lastnameB',
role: 'Antagonist',
},
],
// Multiple Open Graph directors is only available in version `7.0.2-canary.35`+ of next
directors: [
'https://www.example.com/directors/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
'https://www.example.com/directors/@firstnameB-lastnameB',
],
// Multiple Open Graph writers is only available in version `7.0.2-canary.35`+ of next
writers: [
'https://www.example.com/writers/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
'https://www.example.com/writers/@firstnameB-lastnameB',
],
duration: 680000,
releaseDate: '2022-12-21T22:04:11Z',
// Multiple Open Graph tags is only available in version `7.0.2-canary.35`+ of next
tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C'],
},
site_name: 'SiteName',
}}
/>
<h1>Video Page SEO</h1>
</>
);
export default Page;
Note
Multiple images is available from next.js version
7.0.0-canary.0
For versions
6.0.0 -
7.0.0-canary.0 you just need to supply a single item array:
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-01.jpg',
width: 800,
height: 600,
alt: 'Og Image Alt',
},
],
Supplying multiple images will not break anything, but only one will be added to the head.
import { NextSeo } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<NextSeo
openGraph={{
title: 'Open Graph Article Title',
description: 'Description of open graph article',
url: 'https://www.example.com/articles/article-title',
type: 'article',
article: {
publishedTime: '2017-06-21T23:04:13Z',
modifiedTime: '2018-01-21T18:04:43Z',
expirationTime: '2022-12-21T22:04:11Z',
section: 'Section II',
authors: [
'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameB-lastnameB',
],
tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C'],
},
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/cover.jpg',
width: 850,
height: 650,
alt: 'Photo of text',
},
],
}}
/>
<p>Article</p>
</>
);
export default Page;
Note
Multiple images, authors, tags is available from next.js version
7.0.0-canary.0
For versions
6.0.0 -
7.0.0-canary.0 you just need to supply a single item array:
images:
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-01.jpg',
width: 800,
height: 600,
alt: 'Og Image Alt',
},
],
authors:
authors: [
'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
],
tags:
tags: ['Tag A'],
Supplying multiple of any of the above will not break anything, but only one will be added to the head.
import { NextSeo } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<NextSeo
openGraph={{
title: 'Open Graph Book Title',
description: 'Description of open graph book',
url: 'https://www.example.com/books/book-title',
type: 'book',
book: {
releaseDate: '2018-09-17T11:08:13Z',
isbn: '978-3-16-148410-0',
authors: [
'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameB-lastnameB',
],
tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C'],
},
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/book.jpg',
width: 850,
height: 650,
alt: 'Cover of the book',
},
],
}}
/>
<p>Book</p>
</>
);
export default Page;
Note
Multiple images, authors, tags is available from next.js version
7.0.0-canary.0
For versions
6.0.0 -
7.0.0-canary.0 you just need to supply a single item array:
images:
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-01.jpg',
width: 800,
height: 600,
alt: 'Og Image Alt',
},
],
authors:
authors: [
'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameA-lastnameA',
],
tags:
tags: ['Tag A'],
Supplying multiple of any of the above will not break anything, but only one will be added to the head.
import { NextSeo } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<NextSeo
openGraph={{
title: 'Open Graph Profile Title',
description: 'Description of open graph profile',
url: 'https://www.example.com/@firstlast123',
type: 'profile',
profile: {
firstName: 'First',
lastName: 'Last',
username: 'firstlast123',
gender: 'female',
},
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/profile.jpg',
width: 850,
height: 650,
alt: 'Profile Photo',
},
],
}}
/>
<p>Profile</p>
</>
);
export default Page;
Note
Multiple images is available from next.js version
7.0.0-canary.0
For versions
6.0.0 -
7.0.0-canary.0 you just need to supply a single item array:
images: [
{
url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-01.jpg',
width: 800,
height: 600,
alt: 'Og Image Alt',
},
],
Supplying multiple images will not break anything, but only one will be added to the head.
Next SEO now has the ability to set JSON-LD a form of structured data. Structured data is a standardised format for providing information about a page and classifying the page content.
Google has excellent content on JSON-LD -> HERE
Below you will find a very basic page implementing each of the available JSON-LD types:
Pull request very welcome to add any from the list found on here
If your page requires multiple instances of a given JSON-LD component, you can specify unique
keyOverride properties, and
next-seo will handle the rest.
This comes in handy for blog rolls, search results, and overview pages.
Please fully research when you should and shouldn't add multiple instances of JSON-LD.
<ExampleJsonLd keyOverride="my-new-key" />
import { ArticleJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<h1>Article JSON-LD</h1>
<ArticleJsonLd
url="https://example.com/article"
title="Article headline"
images={[
'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
]}
datePublished="2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00"
dateModified="2015-02-05T09:00:00+08:00"
authorName={['Jane Blogs', 'Mary Stone']}
publisherName="Gary Meehan"
publisherLogo="https://www.example.com/photos/logo.jpg"
description="This is a mighty good description of this article."
/>
</>
);
export default Page;
import { BreadcrumbJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<h1>Breadcrumb JSON-LD</h1>
<BreadcrumbJsonLd
itemListElements={[
{
position: 1,
name: 'Books',
item: 'https://example.com/books',
},
{
position: 2,
name: 'Authors',
item: 'https://example.com/books/authors',
},
{
position: 3,
name: 'Ann Leckie',
item: 'https://example.com/books/authors/annleckie',
},
{
position: 4,
name: 'Ancillary Justice',
item: 'https://example.com/books/authors/ancillaryjustice',
},
]}
/>
</>
);
export default Page;
Required properties
|Property
|Info
itemListElements
itemListElements.position
|The position of the breadcrumb in the breadcrumb trail. Position 1 signifies the beginning of the trail.
itemListElements.name
|The title of the breadcrumb displayed for the user.
itemListElements.item
|The URL to the webpage that represents the breadcrumb.
import { ArticleJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<h1>Blog JSON-LD</h1>
<ArticleJsonLd
type="Blog"
url="https://example.com/blog"
title="Blog headline"
images={[
'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
]}
datePublished="2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00"
dateModified="2015-02-05T09:00:00+08:00"
authorName="Jane Blogs"
description="This is a mighty good description of this blog."
/>
</>
);
export default Page;
import { RecipeJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<h1>Recipe JSON-LD</h1>
<RecipeJsonLd
name="Party Coffee Cake"
description="This coffee cake is awesome and perfect for parties."
datePublished="2018-03-10"
authorName={['Jane Blogs', 'Mary Stone']}
prepTime="PT20M"
cookTime="PT30M"
totalTime="PT50M"
keywords="cake for a party, coffee"
yields="10"
category="Dessert"
cuisine="American"
calories={270}
images={[
'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
]}
ingredients={[
'2 cups of flour',
'3/4 cup white sugar',
'2 teaspoons baking powder',
'1/2 teaspoon salt',
'1/2 cup butter',
'2 eggs',
'3/4 cup milk',
]}
instructions={[
{
name: 'Preheat',
text: 'Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour a 9x9 inch pan.',
url: 'https://example.com/party-coffee-cake#step1',
image: 'https://example.com/photos/party-coffee-cake/step1.jpg',
},
]}
aggregateRating={{
ratingValue: '5',
ratingCount: '18',
}}
video={{
name: 'How to make a Party Coffee Cake',
description: 'This is how you make a Party Coffee Cake.',
contentUrl: 'http://www.example.com/video123.mp4',
embedUrl: 'http://www.example.com/videoplayer?video=123',
uploadDate: '2018-02-05T08:00:00+08:00',
duration: 'PT1M33S',
thumbnailUrls: [
'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
],
expires: '2019-02-05T08:00:00+08:00',
hasPart: {
'@type': 'Clip',
name: 'Preheat oven',
startOffset: 30,
url: 'http://www.example.com/example?t=30',
},
watchCount: 2347,
publication: {
'@type': 'BroadcastEvent',
isLiveBroadcast: true,
startDate: '2020-10-24T14:00:00+00:00',
endDate: '2020-10-24T14:37:14+00:00',
},
regionsAllowed: ['IT', 'NL'],
}}
/>
</>
);
export default Page;
Required properties
|Property
|Info
name
|The name of the recipe
description
|A description of the recipe
authorName
|The name of the recipe author. Can be a string or array of strings.
ingredients
|A list of ingredient strings
instructions
|-
instructions.name
|The name of the instruction step.
instructions.text
|The directions of the instruction step.
import { SiteLinksSearchBoxJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<h1>Sitelinks Search Box JSON-LD</h1>
<SiteLinksSearchBoxJsonLd
url="https://www.example.com"
potentialActions={[
{
target: 'https://query.example.com/search?q',
queryInput: 'search_term_string',
},
{
target: 'android-app://com.example/https/query.example.com/search/?q',
queryInput: 'search_term_string',
},
]}
/>
</>
);
export default Page;
Required properties
|Property
|Info
url
|URL of the website associated with the sitelinks searchbox
potentialActions
|Array of one or two SearchAction objects. Describes the URI to send the query to, and the syntax of the request that is sent
potentialActions.target
|For websites, the URL of the handler that should receive and handle the search query; for apps, the URI of the intent handler for your search engine that should handle queries
potentialActions.queryInput
|Placeholder used in target, gets substituted for user given query
import { CourseJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<h1>Course JSON-LD</h1>
<CourseJsonLd
courseName="Course Name"
description="Introductory CS course laying out the basics."
provider={{
name: 'Course Provider',
url: 'https//www.example.com/provider',
}}
/>
</>
);
export default Page;
Required properties
|Property
|Info
courseName
|The title of the course.
description
|A description of the course. Display limit of 60 characters.
provider.name
|The course provider name.
provider.url
|The course provider name url.
Recommended properties
|Property
|Info
providerUrl
|The url to the course provider.
import { DatasetJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<h1>Dataset JSON-LD</h1>
<DatasetJsonLd
description="The description needs to be at least 50 characters long"
name="name of the dataset"
license="https//www.example.com"
/>
</>
);
export default Page;
Required properties
|Property
|Info
description
|A short summary describing a dataset. Needs to be between 50 and 5000 characters.
name
|A license under which the dataset is distributed.
Recommended properties
|Property
|Info
license
|The url to the course provider.
import { CorporateContactJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<h1>Corporate Contact JSON-LD</h1>
<CorporateContactJsonLd
url="http://www.your-company-site.com"
logo="http://www.example.com/logo.png"
contactPoint={[
{
telephone: '+1-401-555-1212',
contactType: 'customer service',
areaServed: 'US',
availableLanguage: ['English', 'Spanish', 'French'],
},
{
telephone: '+1-877-746-0909',
contactType: 'customer service',
contactOption: 'TollFree',
availableLanguage: 'English',
},
{
telephone: '+1-877-453-1304',
contactType: 'technical support',
contactOption: 'TollFree',
areaServed: ['US', 'CA'],
availableLanguage: ['English', 'French'],
},
]}
/>
</>
);
export default Page;
Required properties
|Property
|Info
url
|Url to the home page of the company's official site.
contactPoint
contactPoint.telephone
|An internationalized version of the phone number, starting with the "+" symbol and country code
contactPoint.contactType
|Description of the purpose of the phone number i.e.
Technical Support.
Recommended ContactPoint properties
|Property
|Info
contactPoint.areaServed
String or
Array of geographical regions served by the business. Example
"US" or
["US", "CA", "MX"]
contactPoint.availableLanguage
|Details about the language spoken. Example
"English" or
["English", "French"]
gecontactPointo.contactOption
|Details about the phone number. Example
"TollFree"
import { FAQPageJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<h1>FAQ Page JSON-LD</h1>
<FAQPageJsonLd
mainEntity={[
{
questionName: 'How long is the delivery time?',
acceptedAnswerText: '3-5 business days.',
},
{
questionName: 'Where can I find information about product recalls?',
acceptedAnswerText: 'Read more on under information.',
},
]}
/>
</>
);
export default Page;
Required properties
|Property
|Info
mainEntity
mainEntity.questionName
|The full text of the question. For example, "How long is the delivery time?".
mainEntity.acceptedAnswerText
|The full answer to the question.
import { JobPostingJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<h1>Job Posting JSON-LD</h1>
<JobPostingJsonLd
datePosted="2020-01-06T03:37:40Z"
description="Company is looking for a software developer...."
hiringOrganization={{
name: 'company name',
sameAs: 'www.company-website-url.dev',
}}
jobLocation={{
streetAddress: '17 street address',
addressLocality: 'Paris',
addressRegion: 'Ile-de-France',
postalCode: '75001',
addressCountry: 'France',
}}
title="Job Title"
baseSalary={{
currency: 'EUR',
value: 40, // Can also be a salary range, like [40, 50]
unitText: 'HOUR',
}}
employmentType="FULL_TIME"
jobLocationType="TELECOMMUTE"
validThrough="2020-01-06"
applicantLocationRequirements="FR"
/>
</>
);
export default Page;
Required properties
|Property
|Info
datePosted
|The original date that employer posted the job in ISO 8601 format
description
|The full description of the job in HTML format
hiringOrganization
hiringOrganization.name
|Name of the company offering the job position
hiringOrganization.sameAs
|URL of a reference Web page
title
|The title of the job (not the title of the posting)
validThrough
|The date when the job posting will expire in ISO 8601 format
Supported properties
|Property
|Info
applicantLocationRequirements
|The geographic location(s) in which employees may be located for to be eligible for the remote job
baseSalary
baseSalary.currency
|The currency in which the monetary amount is expressed
baseSalary.value
|The value of the quantitative value. You can also provide an array of minimum and maximum salaries. .
baseSalary.unitText
|A string indicating the unit of measurement Base salary guideline
employmentType
|Type of employment Employement type guideline
jobLocation
|The physical location(s) of the business where the employee will report to work (such as an office or worksite), not the location where the job was posted.
jobLocation.streetAddress
|The street address. For example, 1600 Amphitheatre Pkwy
jobLocation.addressLocality
|The locality. For example, Mountain View.
jobLocation.addressRegion
|The region. For example, CA.
jobLocation.postalCode
|The postal code. For example, 94043
jobLocation.addressCountry
|The country. For example, USA. You can also provide the two-letter ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code.
jobLocationType
|A description of the job location Job Location type guideline
hiringOrganization.logo
|Logos on third-party job sites Hiring Organization guideline
Local business is supported with a sub-set of properties.
<LocalBusinessJsonLd
type="Store"
id="http://davesdeptstore.example.com"
name="Dave's Department Store"
description="Dave's latest department store in San Jose, now open"
url="http://www.example.com/store-locator/sl/San-Jose-Westgate-Store/1427"
telephone="+14088717984"
address={{
streetAddress: '1600 Saratoga Ave',
addressLocality: 'San Jose',
addressRegion: 'CA',
postalCode: '95129',
addressCountry: 'US',
}}
geo={{
latitude: '37.293058',
longitude: '-121.988331',
}}
images={[
'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
]}
sameAs={[
'www.company-website-url1.dev',
'www.company-website-url2.dev',
'www.company-website-url3.dev',
]}
openingHours={[
{
opens: '08:00',
closes: '23:59',
dayOfWeek: [
'Monday',
'Tuesday',
'Wednesday',
'Thursday',
'Friday',
'Saturday',
],
validFrom: '2019-12-23',
validThrough: '2020-04-02',
},
{
opens: '14:00',
closes: '20:00',
dayOfWeek: 'Sunday',
validFrom: '2019-12-23',
validThrough: '2020-04-02',
},
]}
rating={{
ratingValue: '4.5',
ratingCount: '2',
}}
review={[
{
author: 'John Doe',
datePublished: '2006-05-04',
name: 'A masterpiece of literature',
reviewBody:
'I really enjoyed this book. It captures the essential challenge people face as they try make sense of their lives and grow to adulthood.',
reviewRating: {
bestRating: '5',
worstRating: '1',
reviewAspect: 'Ambiance',
ratingValue: '4',
},
},
{
author: 'Bob Smith',
datePublished: '2006-06-15',
name: 'A good read.',
reviewBody: "Catcher in the Rye is a fun book. It's a good book to read.",
reviewRating: {
ratingValue: '4',
},
},
]}
makesOffer={[
{
priceSpecification: {
type: 'UnitPriceSpecification',
priceCurrency: 'EUR',
price: '1000-10000',
},
itemOffered: {
name: 'Motion Design Services',
description:
'We are the expert of animation and motion design productions.',
},
},
{
priceSpecification: {
type: 'UnitPriceSpecification',
priceCurrency: 'EUR',
price: '2000-10000',
},
itemOffered: {
name: 'Branding Services',
description:
'Real footage is a powerful tool when it comes to show what the business is about. Can be used to present your company, show your factory, promote a product packshot, or just tell any story. It can help create emotional links with your audience by showing punchy images.',
},
},
]}
areaServed={[
{
geoMidpoint: {
latitude: '41.108237',
longitude: '-80.642982',
},
geoRadius: '1000',
},
{
geoMidpoint: {
latitude: '51.108237',
longitude: '-80.642982',
},
geoRadius: '1000',
},
]}
action={{
actionName: 'potentialAction',
actionType: 'ReviewAction',
target: 'https://www.example.com/review/this/business',
}}
/>
Required properties
|Property
|Info
@id
|Globally unique ID of the specific business location in the form of a URL.
type
|LocalBusiness or any sub-type
address
|Address of the specific business location
address.addressCountry
|The 2-letter ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code
address.addressLocality
|City
address.addressRegion
|State or province, if applicable.
address.postalCode
|Postal or zip code.
address.streetAddress
|Street number, street name, and unit number.
name
|Business name.
Supported properties
|Property
|Info
description
|Description of the business location
geo
|Geographic coordinates of the business.
geo.latitude
|The latitude of the business location
geo.longitude
|The longitude of the business location
rating
|The average rating of business based on multiple ratings or reviews.
rating.ratingValue
|The rating for the content.
rating.ratingCount
|The count of total number of ratings.
priceRange
|The relative price range of the business.
servesCuisine
|The type of cuisine the restaurant serves.
images
|An image or images of the business. Required for valid markup depending on the type
telephone
|A business phone number meant to be the primary contact method for customers.
url
|The fully-qualified URL of the specific business location.
sameAs
|An array of URLs that represent this business
openingHours
|Opening hour specification of business. You can provide this as a single object, or an array of objects with the properties below.
openingHours.opens
|The opening hour of the place or service on the given day(s) of the week.
openingHours.closes
|The closing hour of the place or service on the given day(s) of the week.
openingHours.dayOfWeek
|The day of the week for which these opening hours are valid. Can be a string or array of strings. Refer to DayOfWeek
openingHours.validFrom
|The date when the item becomes valid.
openingHours.validThrough
|The date after when the item is not valid.
review
|A review of the local business.
review.author
|The author of this content or rating.
review.reviewBody
|The actual body of the review.
review.datePublished
|Date of first broadcast/publication.
review.name
|The name of the item.
review.rating
|The rating given in this review
review.rating.ratingValue
|The rating for the content.
review.rating.reviewAspect
|This Review or Rating is relevant to this part or facet of the itemReviewed.
review.rating.worstRating
|The lowest value allowed in this rating system. If worstRating is omitted, 1 is assumed.
review.rating.bestRating
|The highest value allowed in this rating system. If bestRating is omitted, 5 is assumed
areasServed
|The geographic area where a service or offered item is provided.
areasServed.GeoCircle
|A GeoCircle is a GeoShape representing a circular geographic area.
areasServed.GeoCircle.geoMidpoint
|Indicates the GeoCoordinates at the centre of a GeoShape e.g. GeoCircle.
areasServed.GeoCircle.geoMidpoint.latitude
|The latitude of a location. For example 37.42242
areasServed.GeoCircle.geoMidpoint.longitude
|The name of the item.
areasServed.GeoCircle.geoRadius
|Indicates the approximate radius of a GeoCircle (metres unless indicated otherwise via Distance notation).
makesOffer
|A pointer to products or services offered by the organization or person.
makesOffer.offer
|An offer to transfer some rights to an item or to provide a service
makesOffer.offer.priceSpecification
|One or more detailed price specifications, indicating the unit price and delivery or payment charges.
makesOffer.offer.priceSpecification.priceCurrency
|The currency of the price, or a price component when attached to PriceSpecification and its subtypes.
makesOffer.offer.priceSpecification.price
|The offer price of a product, or of a price component when attached to PriceSpecification and its subtypes.
makesOffer.offer.itemOffered
|An item being offered (or demanded)
makesOffer.offer.itemOffered.name
|The name of the item
makesOffer.offer.itemOffered.description
|The description of the item.
action
|An action performed by a direct agent and indirect participants upon a direct object.
action.target
|Indicates a target EntryPoint for an Action.
NOTE:
Images are recommended for most of the types that you can use for
LocalBusiness, if in doubt you should add an image. You can check your generated JSON over at Google's Structured Data Testing Tool
import { LogoJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<h1>Logo JSON-LD</h1>
<LogoJsonLd
logo="http://www.your-site.com/images/logo.jpg"
url="http://www.your-site.com"
/>
</>
);
export default Page;
|Property
|Info
url
|The URL of the website associated with the logo. Logo guidelines
logo
|URL of a logo that is representative of the organization.
import { ProductJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<h1>Product JSON-LD</h1>
<ProductJsonLd
productName="Executive Anvil"
images={[
'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
]}
description="Sleeker than ACME's Classic Anvil, the Executive Anvil is perfect for the business traveler looking for something to drop from a height."
brand="ACME"
color="blue"
manufacturerName="Gary Meehan"
manufacturerLogo="https://www.example.com/photos/logo.jpg"
material="steel"
slogan="For the business traveller looking for something to drop from a height."
disambiguatingDescription="Executive Anvil, perfect for the business traveller."
releaseDate="2014-02-05T08:00:00+08:00"
productionDate="2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00"
purchaseDate="2015-02-06T08:00:00+08:00"
award="Best Executive Anvil Award."
reviews={[
{
author: 'Jim',
datePublished: '2017-01-06T03:37:40Z',
reviewBody:
'This is my favorite product yet! Thanks Nate for the example products and reviews.',
name: 'So awesome!!!',
reviewRating: {
bestRating: '5',
ratingValue: '5',
worstRating: '1',
},
publisher: {
type: 'Organization',
name: 'TwoVit',
},
},
]}
aggregateRating={{
ratingValue: '4.4',
reviewCount: '89',
}}
offers={[
{
price: '119.99',
priceCurrency: 'USD',
priceValidUntil: '2020-11-05',
itemCondition: 'https://schema.org/UsedCondition',
availability: 'https://schema.org/InStock',
url: 'https://www.example.com/executive-anvil',
seller: {
name: 'Executive Objects',
},
},
{
price: '139.99',
priceCurrency: 'CAD',
priceValidUntil: '2020-09-05',
itemCondition: 'https://schema.org/UsedCondition',
availability: 'https://schema.org/InStock',
url: 'https://www.example.ca/executive-anvil',
seller: {
name: 'Executive Objects',
},
},
]}
mpn="925872"
/>
</>
);
export default Page;
Also available:
sku,
gtin8,
gtin13,
gtin14.
Valid values for
offers.itemCondition:
Valid values for
offers.availability:
The property
aggregateOffer is also available:
(It is ignored if
offers is set)
Required properties
|Property
|Info
lowPrice
|The lowest price of all offers available. Use a floating point number.
priceCurrency
|The currency used to describe the product price, in three-letter ISO 4217 format.
Recommended properties
|Property
|Info
highPrice
|The highest price of all offers available. Use a floating point number.
offerCount
|The number of offers for the product.
offers
|An offer to transfer some rights to an item or to provide a service. You can provide this as a single object, or an array of objects with the properties below.
More info on the product data type can be found here.
import { SocialProfileJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<h1>Social Profile JSON-LD</h1>
<SocialProfileJsonLd
type="Person"
name="your name"
url="http://www.your-site.com"
sameAs={[
'http://www.facebook.com/your-profile',
'http://instagram.com/yourProfile',
'http://www.linkedin.com/in/yourprofile',
'http://plus.google.com/your_profile',
]}
/>
</>
);
export default Page;
Required properties
|Property
|Info
type
|Person or Organization
name
|The name of the person or organization
url
|The URL for the person's or organization's official website.
sameAs
|An array of URLs for the person's or organization's official social media profile page(s)
Google Supported Social Profiles
import { NewsArticleJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<h1>News Article JSON-LD</h1>
<NewsArticleJsonLd
url="https://example.com/article"
title="Article headline"
images={[
'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
]}
section="politic"
keywords="prayuth,taksin"
datePublished="2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00"
dateModified="2015-02-05T09:00:00+08:00"
authorName="Jane Blogs"
publisherName="Gary Meehan"
publisherLogo="https://www.example.com/photos/logo.jpg"
description="This is a mighty good description of this article."
body="This is all text for this news article"
/>
</>
);
export default Page;
Google Docs for Social Profile
import { VideoJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<h1>Video JSON-LD</h1>
<VideoJsonLd
name="How to make a Party Coffee Cake"
description="This is how you make a Party Coffee Cake."
contentUrl="http://www.example.com/video123.mp4"
embedUrl="http://www.example.com/videoplayer?video=123"
uploadDate="2018-02-05T08:00:00+08:00"
duration="PT1M33S"
thumbnailUrls={[
'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
]}
expires="2019-02-05T08:00:00+08:00"
hasPart={{
name: 'Preheat oven',
startOffset: 30,
url: 'http://www.example.com/example?t=30',
}}
watchCount={2347}
publication={{
isLiveBroadcast: true,
startDate: '2020-10-24T14:00:00+00:00',
endDate: '2020-10-24T14:37:14+00:00',
}}
regionsAllowed={['IT', 'NL']}
/>
</>
);
export default Page;
Required properties
|Property
|Info
name
|The title of the video.
description
|The description of the video. HTML tags are ignored.
thumbnailUrl
|A URL pointing to the video thumbnail image file.
uploadDate
|The date the video was first published, in ISO 8601 format.
Recommended properties
|Property
|Info
contentUrl
|A URL pointing to the actual video media file, in one of the supported encoding formats.
duration
|The duration of the video in ISO 8601 format
embedUrl
|A URL pointing to a player for the specific video.
expires
|If applicable, the date after which the video will no longer be available.
interactionStatistic
|The number of times the video has been watched.
publication
|If your video is happening live and you want to be eligible for the LIVE badge.
regionsAllowed
|The regions where the video is allowed.
import { VideoGameJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<h1>VideoGame JSON-LD</h1>
<VideoGameJsonLd
name="Red Dead Redemption 2"
translatorName={['Translator 1', 'Translator 2']}
languageName={['English', 'Kurdish']}
description="Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive."
processorRequirements="4 GHz"
memoryRequirements="16 Gb"
playMode="SinglePlayer"
applicationCategory="Game"
url="https://example.com/rdr2-game"
platformName={['PC game', 'PlayStation 4']}
operatingSystemName="windows"
keywords="outlaw, gang, federal agents"
datePublished="2019-02-05T08:00:00+08:00"
image="https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg"
publisherName="Vertical Games"
producerName="Rockstar Games"
producerUrl="https//www.example.com/producer"
offers={[
{
price: '119.99',
priceCurrency: 'USD',
priceValidUntil: '2020-11-05',
availability: 'https://schema.org/InStock',
url: 'https://example.net/rdr2-game',
seller: {
name: 'Executive Gaming',
},
},
{
price: '139.99',
priceCurrency: 'CAD',
priceValidUntil: '2020-09-05',
availability: 'https://schema.org/InStock',
url: 'https://example.org/rdr2-game',
seller: {
name: 'Executive Gaming',
},
},
]}
aggregateRating={{
ratingValue: '44',
reviewCount: '89',
ratingCount: '684',
bestRating: '100',
}}
reviews={[
{
author: {
type: 'Person',
name: 'AhmetKaya',
},
publisher: {
type: 'Organization',
name: 'Gam Production',
},
datePublished: '2017-01-06T03:37:40Z',
reviewBody: 'Iki gozum.',
name: 'Rica ederim.',
reviewRating: {
bestRating: '5',
ratingValue: '5',
worstRating: '1',
},
},
]}
/>
</>
);
export default Page;
Required properties
|Property
|Info
name
|The title of the video game.
More information about the schema
import { EventJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<h1>Event JSON-LD</h1>
<EventJsonLd
name="My Event"
startDate="2020-01-23T00:00:00.000Z"
endDate="2020-01-24T00:00:00.000Z"
location={{
name: 'My Place',
sameAs: 'https://example.com/my-place',
address: {
streetAddress: '1600 Saratoga Ave',
addressLocality: 'San Jose',
addressRegion: 'CA',
postalCode: '95129',
addressCountry: 'US',
},
}}
url="https://example.com/my-event"
images={['https://example.com/photos/photo.jpg']}
description="My event @ my place"
offers={[
{
price: '119.99',
priceCurrency: 'USD',
priceValidUntil: '2020-11-05',
itemCondition: 'https://schema.org/UsedCondition',
availability: 'https://schema.org/InStock',
url: 'https://www.example.com/executive-anvil',
seller: {
name: 'John Doe',
},
},
{
price: '139.99',
priceCurrency: 'CAD',
priceValidUntil: '2020-09-05',
itemCondition: 'https://schema.org/UsedCondition',
availability: 'https://schema.org/InStock',
url: 'https://www.example.ca/executive-anvil',
seller: {
name: 'John Doe Sr.',
},
},
]}
performers={[
{
name: 'Adele',
},
{
name: 'Kira and Morrison',
},
]}
/>
</>
);
export default Page;
Required properties
|Property
|Info
name
|The name of the event
startDate
|The start date time of the event in iso8601 format
endDate
|The end date time of the event in iso8601 format
location
|Place type with a nested Address type
Supported properties
|Property
|Info
description
|Description of the event
location.sameAs
|Description of the event location
images
|An image or images of the event.
url
|The fully-qualified URL of the event.
offers
|An offer to transfer some rights to an item or to provide a service. You can provide this as a single object, or an array of objects with the properties below.
performers
|All artists that perform at this event. You can provide this as a single object, or an array of objects with the properties below.
performers.name
|The name of the performer
offers Required properties
|Property
|Info
offers.price
|The cost of the offer
offers.priceCurrency
|The currency of the offer
offers Recommended properties
|Property
|Info
offers.priceValidUntil
|Until when the price of the offer expires
offers.itemCondition
|The condition of the product or service
offers.availability
|The availability of this item — for example In stock, Out of stock, Pre-order, etc.
offers.url
|URL of the item
offers.seller
|The person who is selling this item
offers.seller.name
|The name of the person
The property
aggregateOffer is also available:
(It is ignored if
offers is set)
Required properties
|Property
|Info
lowPrice
|The lowest price of all offers available. Use a floating point number.
priceCurrency
|The currency used to describe the product price, in three-letter ISO 4217 format.
Recommended properties
|Property
|Info
highPrice
|The highest price of all offers available. Use a floating point number.
offerCount
|The number of offers for the product.
For reference and more info check Google's Search Event DataType
Q&A pages are web pages that contain data in a question and answer format, which is one question followed by its answers.
import { QAPageJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<h1>Q&A Page JSON-LD</h1>
<QAPageJsonLd
mainEntity={{
name: 'How many ounces are there in a pound?',
text: 'I have taken up a new interest in baking and keep running across directions in ounces and pounds. I have to translate between them and was wondering how many ounces are in a pound?',
answerCount: 3,
upvoteCount: 26,
dateCreated: '2016-07-23T21:11Z',
author: { name: 'New Baking User' },
acceptedAnswer: {
text: '1 pound (lb) is equal to 16 ounces (oz).',
dateCreated: '2016-11-02T21:11Z',
upvoteCount: 1337,
url: 'https://example.com/question1#acceptedAnswer',
author: {
name: 'SomeUser',
},
},
suggestedAnswer: [
{
text: 'Are you looking for ounces or fluid ounces? If you are looking for fluid ounces there are 15.34 fluid ounces in a pound of water.',
dateCreated: '2016-11-02T21:11Z',
upvoteCount: 42,
url: 'https://example.com/question1#suggestedAnswer1',
author: {
name: 'AnotherUser',
},
},
{
text: `I can't remember exactly, but I think 18 ounces in a lb. You might want to double check that.`,
dateCreated: '2016-11-06T21:11Z',
upvoteCount: 0,
url: 'https://example.com/question1#suggestedAnswer2',
author: {
name: 'ConfusedUser',
},
},
],
}}
/>
</>
);
export default Page;
Required properties
|Property
|Info
mainEntity
|The Question for this page must be nested under the mainEntity property of the QAPageJsonld component.
mainEntity Required properties
|Property
|Info
answerCount
|The total number of answers to the question.
acceptedAnswer or
suggestedAnswer
|To be eligible for the rich result, a question must have at least one answer – either an acceptedAnswer or a suggestedAnswer.
name
|The full text of the short form of the question.
mainEntity Supported properties
|Property
|Info
author
|The author of the question.
dateCreated
|The date at which the question was added to the page, in ISO-8601 format.
text
|The full text of the long form of the question.
upvoteCount
|The total number of votes that this question has received.
acceptedAnswer/
suggestedAnswer Required properties
|Property
|Info
text
|The full text of the answer.
acceptedAnswer/
suggestedAnswer Supported properties
|Property
|Info
author
|The author of the question.
dateCreated
|The date at which the question was added to the page, in ISO-8601 format.
upvoteCount
|The total number of votes that this question has received.
url
|A URL that links directly to this answer.
For reference and more info check Google's Search Q&A DataType
Collection pages are web pages. Every web page is implicitly assumed to be declared to be of type WebPage, so the various properties about that webpage, such as breadcrumb may be used. We recommend explicit declaration if these properties are specified, but if they are found outside of an itemscope, they will be assumed to be about the page.
import { CollectionPageJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<h1>Collection Page JSON-LD</h1>
<CollectionPageJsonLd
name="Resistance 3: Fall of Man"
hasPart={[
{
about:
'Britten Four Sea Interludes and Passacaglia from Peter Grimes',
author: 'John Doe',
name: 'Schema.org Ontology',
datePublished: '2021-03-09',
audience: 'Internet',
keywords: 'schema',
thumbnailUrl: 'https://i.ytimg.com/vi/eXSJ3PO9Tas/hqdefault.jpg',
image: 'hqdefault.jpg',
},
{
about: 'Shostakovich Symphony No. 7 (Leningrad)',
author: 'John Smith',
name: 'Creative work name',
datePublished: '2014-10-01T19:30',
},
]}
/>
</>
);
export default Page;
Required properties
|Property
|Info
name
|The name of the item.
hasPart
|Indicates an item or CreativeWork that is part of this item, or CreativeWork (in some sense).
Supported properties
|Property
|Info
hasPart.creativeWork
|The most generic kind of creative work, including books, movies, photographs, software programs, etc
creativeWork Required properties
|Property
|Info
hasPart.creativeWork.author
|The author of this content or rating. Please note that author is special in that HTML 5 provides a special mechanism for indicating authorship via the rel tag. That is equivalent to this and may be used interchangeably.
hasPart.creativeWork.about
|The subject matter of the content.
hasPart.creativeWork.datePublished
|Date of first broadcast/publication.
hasPart.creativeWork.name
|The name of the item.
creativeWork Supported properties
|Property
|Info
hasPart.creativeWork.audience
|An intended audience, i.e. a group for whom something was created.
hasPart.creativeWork.keywords
|Keywords or tags used to describe this content. Multiple entries in a keywords list are typically delimited by commas.
hasPart.creativeWork.thumbnailUrl
|A thumbnail image relevant to the Thing.
hasPart.creativeWork.image
|An image of the item. This can be a URL or a fully described ImageObject.
For reference and more info check Collection Page DataType
Profile pages are web pages. Every web page is implicitly assumed to be declared to be of type WebPage, so the various properties about that webpage, such as breadcrumb may be used. We recommend explicit declaration if these properties are specified, but if they are found outside of an itemscope, they will be assumed to be about the page.
import { ProfilePageJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
const Page = () => (
<>
<h1>Profile page JSON-LD</h1>
<ProfilePageJsonLd
lastReviewed="2014-10-01T19:30"
breadcrumb={[
{
position: 1,
name: 'Books',
item: 'https://example.com/books',
},
{
position: 2,
name: 'Authors',
item: 'https://example.com/books/authors',
},
]}
/>
</>
);
export default Page;
Required properties
|Property
|Info
breadcrumb
|A set of links that can help a user understand and navigate a website hierarchy represented as string or BreadcrumbList.
Supported properties
|Property
|Info
lastReviewed
|Date on which the content on this web page was last reviewed for accuracy and/or completeness.
For reference and more info check Profile Page DataType
Required properties of Carousel Component
|Property
|Info
type
|The type of carousel
data
|The data in the form of an array for the item list in the carousel
import React from 'react';
import { CarouselJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Carousel Default JSON-LD</h1>
<CarouselJsonLd
ofType="default"
data={[
{ url: 'http://example.com/peanut-butter-cookies.html' },
{
url: 'http://example.com/triple-chocolate-chunk.html',
},
]}
/>
</>
);
Data required properties
|Property
|Info
url
|URL of the item's detailed page.
import React from 'react';
import { CarouselJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Carousel Course JSON-LD</h1>
<CarouselJsonLd
ofType="course"
data={[
{
courseName: 'Course 1',
description: 'Course 1 Description',
providerName: 'Course Provider',
url: 'http://example.com/course-1.html',
},
{
courseName: 'Course 2',
description: 'Course 2 Description',
providerName: 'Course Provider',
url: 'http://example.com/course-2.html',
},
]}
/>
</>
);
Data required properties
|Property
|Info
courseName
|The title of the course.
description
|A description of the course. Display limit of 60 characters.
providerName
|The course provider name.
url
|URL of the item's detailed page .
Data Recommended properties
|Property
|Info
providerUrl
|The url to the course provider.
import React from 'react';
import { CarouselJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Carousel Movie JSON-LD</h1>
<CarouselJsonLd
ofType="movie"
data={[
{
name: 'Movie 1',
url: 'http://example.com/movie-1.html',
image:
'https://i.pinimg.com/originals/96/a0/0d/96a00d42b0ff8f80b7cdf2926a211e47.jpg',
director: {
name: 'John Doe',
},
review: {
author: { type: 'Person', name: 'Ronan Farrow' },
reviewBody:
'Heartbreaking, inpsiring, moving. Bradley Cooper is a triple threat.',
reviewRating: { ratingValue: '5' },
},
},
{
name: 'Movie 2',
url: 'http://example.com/movie-1.html',
image:
'https://i.pinimg.com/originals/96/a0/0d/96a00d42b0ff8f80b7cdf2926a211e47.jpg',
director: [
{
name: 'Mary Doe',
},
{
name: 'John Doe',
},
],
review: {
author: { type: 'Person', name: 'Ronan Farrow' },
reviewBody:
'Heartbreaking, inpsiring, moving. Rowan Atkinson is a triple threat.',
reviewRating: { ratingValue: '5' },
},
},
]}
/>
</>
);
Data required properties
|Property
|Info
name
|Name of the movie.
image
|An image that represents the movie.
url
|URL of the item's detailed page.
Data Recommended properties
|Property
|Info
director
|The directors of the movie.
dateCreated
|The date the movie was released.
aggregateRating
|Aggregate Rating object for the movie.
review
|Review for the movie.
import React from 'react';
import { CarouselJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Carousel Recipe JSON-LD</h1>
<CarouselJsonLd
ofType="recipe"
data={[
{
name: 'Party Coffee Cake',
url: 'http://example.com/recipe-1.html',
images: [
'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
],
authorName: 'Mary Stone',
datePublished: '2018-03-10',
description: 'This coffee cake is awesome and perfect for parties.',
prepTime: 'PT20M',
cookTime: 'PT30M',
totalTime: 'PT50M',
keywords: 'cake for a party, coffee',
yields: '10',
category: 'Dessert',
calories: 270,
cuisine: 'American',
ingredients: [
'2 cups of flour',
'3/4 cup white sugar',
'2 teaspoons baking powder',
'1/2 teaspoon salt',
'1/2 cup butter',
'2 eggs',
'3/4 cup milk',
],
instructions: [
{
name: 'Preheat',
text: 'Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour a 9x9 inch pan.',
url: 'https://example.com/party-coffee-cake#step1',
image: 'https://example.com/photos/party-coffee-cake/step1.jpg',
},
{
name: 'Mix dry ingredients',
text: 'In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.',
url: 'https://example.com/party-coffee-cake#step2',
image: 'https://example.com/photos/party-coffee-cake/step2.jpg',
},
{
name: 'Spread into pan',
text: 'Spread into the prepared pan.',
url: 'https://example.com/party-coffee-cake#step4',
image: 'https://example.com/photos/party-coffee-cake/step4.jpg',
},
{
name: 'Bake',
text: 'Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until firm.',
url: 'https://example.com/party-coffee-cake#step5',
image: 'https://example.com/photos/party-coffee-cake/step5.jpg',
},
],
aggregateRating: {
ratingValue: '5',
ratingCount: '18',
},
video: {
name: 'How to make a Party Coffee Cake',
description: 'This is how you make a Party Coffee Cake.',
thumbnailUrls: [
'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
],
contentUrl: 'http://www.example.com/video123.mp4',
embedUrl: 'http://www.example.com/videoplayer?video=123',
uploadDate: '2018-02-05T08:00:00+08:00',
duration: 'PT1M33S',
expires: '2019-02-05T08:00:00+08:00',
},
},
{
name: 'Party Coffee Cake 2',
url: 'http://example.com/recipe-2.html',
images: [
'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
],
authorName: 'Mary Stone 2',
datePublished: '2018-03-10',
description: 'This coffee cake is awesome and perfect for parties.',
prepTime: 'PT20M',
cookTime: 'PT30M',
totalTime: 'PT50M',
keywords: 'cake for a party, coffee',
yields: '10',
category: 'Dessert',
calories: 270,
cuisine: 'American',
ingredients: [
'2 cups of flour',
'3/4 cup white sugar',
'2 teaspoons baking powder',
'1/2 teaspoon salt',
'1/2 cup butter',
'2 eggs',
'3/4 cup milk',
],
instructions: [
{
name: 'Preheat',
text: 'Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour a 9x9 inch pan.',
url: 'https://example.com/party-coffee-cake#step1',
image: 'https://example.com/photos/party-coffee-cake/step1.jpg',
},
{
name: 'Mix dry ingredients',
text: 'In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.',
url: 'https://example.com/party-coffee-cake#step2',
image: 'https://example.com/photos/party-coffee-cake/step2.jpg',
},
{
name: 'Spread into pan',
text: 'Spread into the prepared pan.',
url: 'https://example.com/party-coffee-cake#step4',
image: 'https://example.com/photos/party-coffee-cake/step4.jpg',
},
{
name: 'Bake',
text: 'Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until firm.',
url: 'https://example.com/party-coffee-cake#step5',
image: 'https://example.com/photos/party-coffee-cake/step5.jpg',
},
],
aggregateRating: {
ratingValue: '5',
ratingCount: '18',
},
video: {
name: 'How to make a Party Coffee Cake',
description: 'This is how you make a Party Coffee Cake.',
thumbnailUrls: [
'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg',
'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg',
],
contentUrl: 'http://www.example.com/video123.mp4',
embedUrl: 'http://www.example.com/videoplayer?video=123',
uploadDate: '2018-02-05T08:00:00+08:00',
duration: 'PT1M33S',
expires: '2019-02-05T08:00:00+08:00',
},
},
]}
/>
</>
);
Data required properties
|Property
|Info
name
|The name of the dish.
description
|A description of the recipe
authorName
|The name of the recipe author
ingredients
|A list of ingredient strings
instructions
|-
instructions.name
|The name of the instruction step.
instructions.text
|The directions of the instruction step.
url
|URL of the item's detailed page.
import React from 'react';
import { SoftwareAppJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Software App JSON-LD</h1>
<SoftwareAppJsonLd
name="Angry Birds"
price="1.00"
priceCurrency="USD"
aggregateRating={{ ratingValue: '4.6', reviewCount: '8864' }}
operatingSystem="ANDROID"
applicationCategory="GameApplication"
/>
</>
);
Data required properties
|Property
|Info
name
|The name of the app.
price
|Price of the app. If the app is free of charge, set offers.price to 0
priceCurrency
|If the app has a price greater than 0, you must include offers.currency.
aggregateRating
|The average review score of the app. (Not required if review is present.)
review
|A single review of the app. (Not required if aggregateRating is present.)
Data Recommended properties
|Property
|Info
operatingSystem
|The operating System suuported
|By the game it self.
applicationCategory
|Desktop Software or Video Game...
For reference and more info check Google docs for Software App
import React from 'react';
import { OrganizationJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Organization JSON-LD</h1>
<OrganizationJsonLd
type="Corporation"
id="https://www.purpule-fox.io/#corporation"
logo="https://www.example.com/photos/logo.jpg"
legalName="Purple Fox LLC"
name="Purple Fox"
address={{
streetAddress: '1600 Saratoga Ave',
addressLocality: 'San Jose',
addressRegion: 'CA',
postalCode: '95129',
addressCountry: 'US',
}}
contactPoint={[
{
telephone: '+1-401-555-1212',
contactType: 'customer service',
areaServed: 'US',
availableLanguage: ['English', 'Spanish', 'French'],
},
{
telephone: '+1-877-746-0909',
contactType: 'customer service',
contactOption: 'TollFree',
availableLanguage: 'English',
},
{
telephone: '+1-877-453-1304',
contactType: 'technical support',
contactOption: 'TollFree',
areaServed: ['US', 'CA'],
availableLanguage: ['English', 'French'],
},
]}
sameAs={['https://www.orange-fox.com']}
url="https://www.purpule-fox.io/"
/>
</>
);
Data required properties
|Property
|Info
name
|The name of the Organization.
url
|Url of the organization
contactPoint
contactPoint.telephone
|An internationalized version of the phone number, starting with the "+" symbol and country code
contactPoint.contactType
|Description of the purpose of the phone number i.e.
Technical Support.
Data Recommended properties
|Property
|Info
logo
|ImageObject or URL an associated logo to the Organization.
type
|Organization type, check here
legalName
|The official name of the organization, e.g. the registered company name.
sameAs
|URL of a reference Web page that unambiguously indicates the item's identity.
address
|Address of the specific business location
address.addressCountry
|The 2-letter ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code
address.addressLocality
|City
address.addressRegion
|State or province, if applicable.
address.postalCode
|Postal or zip code.
address.streetAddress
|Street number, street name, and unit number.
contactPoint.areaServed
String or
Array of geographical regions served by the business. Example
"US" or
["US", "CA", "MX"]
contactPoint.availableLanguage
|Details about the language spoken. Example
"English" or
["English", "French"]
For reference and more info check Docs
import React from 'react';
import { BrandJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>Brand JSON-LD</h1>
<BrandJsonLd
slogan="What does the fox say?"
id="https://www.purpule-fox.io/#corporation"
logo="https://www.example.com/photos/logo.jpg"
aggregateRating={{
ratingValue: '5',
ratingCount: '18',
}}
/>
</>
);
Data required properties
|Property
|Info
id
|'URL to main entity of page'
Data Recommended properties
|Property
|Info
logo
|ImageObject or URL an associated logo to the Organization.
slogan
|A slogan or motto associated with the item.
aggregateRating.ratingValue
|The rating for the content.(Check the reference
aggregateRating.ratingCount
|The count of total number of ratings.
aggregateRating.reviewCount
|The count of total number of reviews.
aggregateRating.bestRating
|The highest value allowed in this rating system. If bestRating is omitted, 5 is assumed.
For reference and more info check Docs
import React from 'react';
import { WebPageJsonLd } from 'next-seo';
export default () => (
<>
<h1>WebPage JSON-LD</h1>
<WebPageJsonLd
description="What does the fox say?"
id="https://www.purpule-fox.io/#corporation"
lastReviewed="2021-05-26T05:59:02.085Z"
reviewedBy={{
type: 'Person',
name: 'Garmeeh',
}}
/>
</>
);
Data required properties
|Property
|Info
id
|'URL to main entity of page'
Data Recommended properties
|Property
|Info
description
|ImageObject or URL an associated logo to the Organization.
lastReviewed
|Date on which the content on this web page was last reviewed for accuracy and/or completeness.
reviewedBy.type
|People or organizations that will review the content of the web page.
reviewedBy.name
|Name of the entity that have reviewed the content on this web page for accuracy and/or completeness.
For reference and more info check Docs
A massive thank you to everyone who contributes to this project 👏