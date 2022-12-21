Next SEO

Next SEO is a plugin that makes managing your SEO easier in Next.js projects.



Usage

NextSeo works by including it on pages where you would like SEO attributes to be added. Once included on the page you pass it a configuration object with the page's SEO properties. This can be dynamically generated at a page level or in some cases your API may return an SEO object.

Setup

First, install it:

npm install next-seo

or

yarn add next-seo

Add SEO to Page

Then you need to import NextSeo and add the desired properties. This will render out the tags in the <head> for SEO. At a bare minimum, you should add a title and description.

Example with just title and description:

import { NextSeo } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <NextSeo title="Simple Usage Example" description="A short description goes here." /> <p>Simple Usage</p> </> ); export default Page;

But NextSeo gives you many more options that you can add. See below for a typical example of a page.

Typical page example:

import { NextSeo } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <NextSeo title="Using More of Config" description="This example uses more of the available config options." canonical="https://www.canonical.ie/" openGraph={{ url: 'https://www.url.ie/a', title: 'Open Graph Title', description: 'Open Graph Description', images: [ { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-01.jpg', width: 800, height: 600, alt: 'Og Image Alt', type: 'image/jpeg', }, { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-02.jpg', width: 900, height: 800, alt: 'Og Image Alt Second', type: 'image/jpeg', }, { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-03.jpg' }, { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-04.jpg' }, ], site_name: 'SiteName', }} twitter={{ handle: '@handle', site: '@site', cardType: 'summary_large_image', }} /> <p>SEO Added to Page</p> </> ); export default Page;

A note on Twitter Tags

Props cardType , site , handle are equivalent to twitter:card , twitter:site , twitter:creator . Documentation can be founded here.

Twitter will read the og:title , og:image and og:description tags for their card. next-seo omits twitter:title , twitter:image and twitter:description to avoid duplication.

Some tools may report this an error. See Issue #14

Default SEO Configuration

NextSeo enables you to set some default SEO properties that will appear on all pages without needing to include anything on them. You can also override these on a page by page basis if needed.

To achieve this, you will need to create a custom <App> . In your pages directory create a new file, _app.js . See the Next.js docs here for more info on a custom <App> .

Within this file you will need to import DefaultSeo from next-seo and pass it props.

Here is a typical example:

import App, { Container } from 'next/app' ; import { DefaultSeo } from 'next-seo' ; import SEO from '../next-seo.config' ; export default class MyApp extends App { render() { const { Component, pageProps } = this .props; return ( <Container> <DefaultSeo openGraph={{ type: 'website', locale: 'en_IE', url: 'https://www.url.ie/', site_name: 'SiteName', }} twitter={{ handle: '@handle', site: '@site', cardType: 'summary_large_image', }} /> <Component {...pageProps} /> </Container> ); } }

To work properly, DefaultSeo should be placed above (before) Component due to behavior of Next.js internals.

Alternatively, you can also create a config file to store default values such as next-seo.config.js

export default { openGraph : { type : 'website' , locale : 'en_IE' , url : 'https://www.url.ie/' , site_name : 'SiteName' , }, twitter : { handle : '@handle' , site : '@site' , cardType : 'summary_large_image' , }, };

import at the top of _app.js

import SEO from '../next-seo.config' ;

and the DefaultSeo component can be used like this instead

<DefaultSeo {...SEO} />

From now on all of your pages will have the defaults above applied.

Note that Container is deprecated in Next.js v9.0.4 so you should replace that component here with React.Fragment on this version and later - see here

NextSeo Options

Property Type Description titleTemplate string Allows you to set default title template that will be added to your title More Info title string Set the meta title of the page defaultTitle string If no title is set on a page, this string will be used instead of an empty titleTemplate More Info noindex boolean (default false) Sets whether page should be indexed or not More Info nofollow boolean (default false) Sets whether page should be followed or not More Info robotsProps Object Set the more meta information for the X-Robots-Tag More Info description string Set the page meta description canonical string Set the page canonical url mobileAlternate.media string Set what screen size the mobile website should be served from mobileAlternate.href string Set the mobile page alternate url languageAlternates array Set the language of the alternate urls. Expects array of objects with the shape: { hrefLang: string, href: string } additionalMetaTags array Allows you to add a meta tag that is not documented here. More Info additionalLinkTags array Allows you to add a link tag that is not documented here. More Info twitter.cardType string The card type, which will be one of summary , summary_large_image , app , or player twitter.site string @username for the website used in the card footer twitter.handle string @username for the content creator / author (outputs as twitter:creator ) facebook.appId string Used for Facebook Insights, you must add a facebook app ID to your page to for it More Info openGraph.url string The canonical URL of your object that will be used as its permanent ID in the graph openGraph.type string The type of your object. Depending on the type you specify, other properties may also be required More Info openGraph.title string The open graph title, this can be different than your meta title. openGraph.description string The open graph description, this can be different than your meta description. openGraph.images array An array of images (object) to be used by social media platforms, slack etc as a preview. If multiple supplied you can choose one when sharing. See Examples openGraph.videos array An array of videos (object) openGraph.locale string The locale the open graph tags are marked up in. Of the format language_TERRITORY. Default is en_US. openGraph.site_name string If your object is part of a larger web site, the name which should be displayed for the overall site. openGraph.profile.firstName string Person's first name. openGraph.profile.lastName string Person's last name. openGraph.profile.username string Person's username. openGraph.profile.gender string Person's gender. openGraph.book.authors string[] Writers of the article. See Examples openGraph.book.isbn string The ISBN openGraph.book.releaseDate datetime The date the book was released. openGraph.book.tags string[] Tag words associated with this book. openGraph.article.publishedTime datetime When the article was first published. See Examples openGraph.article.modifiedTime datetime When the article was last changed. openGraph.article.expirationTime datetime When the article is out of date after. openGraph.article.authors string[] Writers of the article. openGraph.article.section string A high-level section name. E.g. Technology openGraph.article.tags string[] Tag words associated with this article.

Title Template

Replaces %s with your title string

title = 'This is my title' ; titleTemplate = 'Next SEO | %s' ;

title = 'This is my title' ; titleTemplate = '%s | Next SEO' ;

Default Title

title = undefined ; titleTemplate = 'Next SEO | %s' ; defaultTitle = 'Next SEO' ;

No Index

Setting this to true will set noindex,follow (to set nofollow , please refer to nofollow ). This works on a page by page basis. This property works in tandem with the nofollow property and together they populate the robots meta tag.

Note: The noindex and the nofollow properties are a little different than all the others in the sense that setting them as a default does not work as expected. This is due to the fact Next SEO already has a default of index,follow because next-seo is a SEO plugin after all. So if you want to globally these properties, please see dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoIndex and dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoFollow.

Example No Index on a single page:

If you have a single page that you want no indexed you can achieve this by:

import { NextSeo } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <NextSeo noindex={true} /> <p>This page is no indexed</p> </> ); export default Page; /* <meta name="robots" content="noindex,follow"> */

dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoIndex

It has the prefix of dangerously because it will noindex all pages. As this is an SEO plugin, that is kinda dangerous action. It is not bad to use this, just please be sure you want to noindex EVERY page. You can still override this at a page level if you have a use case to index a page. This can be done by setting noindex: false .

The only way to unset this, is by removing the prop from the DefaultSeo in your custom <App> .

No Follow

Setting this to true will set index,nofollow (to set noindex , please refer to noindex ). This works on a page by page basis. This property works in tandem with the noindex property and together they populate the robots meta tag.

Note: Unlike for the other properties, setting noindex and nofollow by default does not work as expected. This is because Next SEO has a default of index,follow , since next-seo is an SEO plugin after all. If you want to globally allow these properties, see dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoIndex and dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoFollow.

Example No Follow on a single page:

If you have a single page that you want no indexed you can achieve this by:

import { NextSeo } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <NextSeo nofollow={true} /> <p>This page is not followed</p> </> ); export default Page; /* <meta name="robots" content="index,nofollow"> */

dangerouslySetAllPagesToNoFollow

It has the prefix of dangerously because it will nofollow all pages. As this is an SEO plugin, that is kinda dangerous action. It is not bad to use this, just please be sure you want to nofollow EVERY page. You can still override this at a page level if you have a use case to follow a page. This can be done by setting nofollow: false .

The only way to unset this, is by removing the prop from the DefaultSeo in your custom <App> .

noindex nofollow meta content of robots -- -- index,follow (default) false false index,follow true -- noindex,follow true false noindex,follow -- true index,nofollow false true index,nofollow true true noindex,nofollow

robotsProps

In addition to index, follow the robots meta tag accepts more properties to archive a more accurate crawling and serve better snippets for SEO bots that crawl your page.

Example:

import { NextSeo } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <NextSeo robotsProps={{ nosnippet: true, notranslate: true, noimageindex: true, noarchive: true, maxSnippet: -1, maxImagePreview: 'none', maxVideoPreview: -1, }} /> <p>Additional robots props in Next-SEO!!</p> </> ); export default Page; /* <meta name="robots" content="index,follow,nosnippet,max-snippet:-1,max-image-preview:none,noarchive,noimageindex,max-video-preview:-1,notranslate"> */

Available properties

Property Type Description noarchive boolean Do not show a cached link in search results. nosnippet boolean Do not show a text snippet or video preview in the search results for this page. max-snippet number Use a maximum of [number] characters as a textual snippet for this search result. Read more max-image-preview 'none','standard','large' Set the maximum size of an image preview for this page in a search results. max-video-preview number Use a maximum of [number] seconds as a video snippet for videos on this page in search results. Read more notranslate boolean Do not offer translation of this page in search results. noimageindex boolean Do not index images on this page. unavailable_after string Do not show this page in search results after the specified date/time. The date/time must be specified in a widely adopted format including, but not limited to RFC 822, RFC 850, and ISO 8601.

For more reference about the X-Robots-Tag visit Google Search Central - Control Crawling and Indexing

Twitter

Twitter will read the og:title , og:image and og:description tags for their card, this is why next-seo omits twitter:title , twitter:image and twitter:description so not to duplicate.

Some tools may report this an error. See Issue #14

facebook

facebook={{ appId : '1234567890' , }}

Add this to your SEO config to include the fb:app_id meta if you need to enable Facebook insights for your site. Information regarding this can be found in facebook's documentation

Canonical URL

Add this on a page per page basis when you want to consolidate duplicate URLs.

canonical = 'https://www.canonical.ie/' ;

Alternate

This link relation is used to indicate a relation between a desktop and a mobile website to search engines.

Example:

mobileAlternate={{ media : 'only screen and (max-width: 640px)' , href : 'https://m.canonical.ie' , }}

languageAlternates={[{ hrefLang : 'de-AT' , href : 'https://www.canonical.ie/de' , }]}

This allows you to add any other meta tags that are not covered in the config .

content is required. Then either name , property or httpEquiv . (Only one on each)

Example:

additionalMetaTags={[{ property : 'dc:creator' , content : 'Jane Doe' }, { name : 'application-name' , content : 'NextSeo' }, { httpEquiv : 'x-ua-compatible' , content : 'IE=edge; chrome=1' }]}

Invalid Examples:

These are invalid as they contain more than one of name , property and httpEquiv on the same entry.

additionalMetaTags={[{ property : 'dc:creator' , name : 'dc:creator' , content : 'Jane Doe' }, { property : 'application-name' , httpEquiv : 'application-name' , content : 'NextSeo' }]}

One thing to note on this is that it currently only supports unique tags. This means it will only render one tag per unique name / property / httpEquiv . The last one defined will be rendered.

Example:

If you pass:

additionalMetaTags={[{ property : 'dc:creator' , content : 'John Doe' }, { property : 'dc:creator' , content : 'Jane Doe' }]}

it will result in this being rendered:

< meta property = "dc:creator" content = "Jane Doe" /> ,

This allows you to add any other link tags that are not covered in the config .

rel and href is required.

Example:

additionalLinkTags={[ { rel : 'icon' , href : 'https://www.test.ie/favicon.ico' , }, { rel : 'apple-touch-icon' , href : 'https://www.test.ie/touch-icon-ipad.jpg' , sizes : '76x76' }, { rel : 'manifest' , href : '/manifest.json' }, { rel : 'preload' , href : 'https://www.test.ie/font/sample-font.woof2' , as : 'font' , type : 'font/woff2' , crossOrigin : 'anonymous' } ]}

it will result in this being rendered:

< link rel = "icon" href = "https://www.test.ie/favicon.ico" /> < link rel = "apple-touch-icon" href = "https://www.test.ie/touch-icon-ipad.jpg" sizes = "76x76" /> < link rel = "manifest" href = "/manifest.json" /> < link rel = "preload" href = "https://www.test.ie/font/sample-font.woof2" as = "font" type = "font/woff2" crossorigin = "anonymous" />

Open Graph

For the full specification please check out http://ogp.me/

Next SEO currently supports:

Open Graph Examples

Basic

import { NextSeo } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <NextSeo openGraph={{ type: 'website', url: 'https://www.example.com/page', title: 'Open Graph Title', description: 'Open Graph Description', images: [ { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image.jpg', width: 800, height: 600, alt: 'Og Image Alt', }, { url: 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-2.jpg', width: 800, height: 600, alt: 'Og Image Alt 2', }, ], }} /> <p>Basic</p> </> ); export default Page;

Note

Multiple images is available from next.js version 7.0.0-canary.0

For versions 6.0.0 - 7.0.0-canary.0 you just need to supply a single item array:

images: [ { url : 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-01.jpg' , width : 800 , height : 600 , alt : 'Og Image Alt' , }, ],

Supplying multiple images will not break anything, but only one will be added to the head.

Video

Full info on http://ogp.me/

import { NextSeo } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <NextSeo title="Video Page Title" description="Description of video page" openGraph={{ title: 'Open Graph Video Title', description: 'Description of open graph video', url: 'https://www.example.com/videos/video-title', type: 'video.movie', video: { // Multiple Open Graph actors is only available in version `7.0.2-canary.35`+ of next actors: [ { profile: 'https://www.example.com/actors/@firstnameA-lastnameA', role: 'Protagonist', }, { profile: 'https://www.example.com/actors/@firstnameB-lastnameB', role: 'Antagonist', }, ], // Multiple Open Graph directors is only available in version `7.0.2-canary.35`+ of next directors: [ 'https://www.example.com/directors/@firstnameA-lastnameA', 'https://www.example.com/directors/@firstnameB-lastnameB', ], // Multiple Open Graph writers is only available in version `7.0.2-canary.35`+ of next writers: [ 'https://www.example.com/writers/@firstnameA-lastnameA', 'https://www.example.com/writers/@firstnameB-lastnameB', ], duration: 680000, releaseDate: '2022-12-21T22:04:11Z', // Multiple Open Graph tags is only available in version `7.0.2-canary.35`+ of next tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C'], }, site_name: 'SiteName', }} /> <h1>Video Page SEO</h1> </> ); export default Page;

Note

Multiple images is available from next.js version 7.0.0-canary.0

For versions 6.0.0 - 7.0.0-canary.0 you just need to supply a single item array:

images: [ { url : 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-01.jpg' , width : 800 , height : 600 , alt : 'Og Image Alt' , }, ],

Supplying multiple images will not break anything, but only one will be added to the head.

Article

import { NextSeo } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <NextSeo openGraph={{ title: 'Open Graph Article Title', description: 'Description of open graph article', url: 'https://www.example.com/articles/article-title', type: 'article', article: { publishedTime: '2017-06-21T23:04:13Z', modifiedTime: '2018-01-21T18:04:43Z', expirationTime: '2022-12-21T22:04:11Z', section: 'Section II', authors: [ 'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameA-lastnameA', 'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameB-lastnameB', ], tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C'], }, images: [ { url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/cover.jpg', width: 850, height: 650, alt: 'Photo of text', }, ], }} /> <p>Article</p> </> ); export default Page;

Note

Multiple images, authors, tags is available from next.js version 7.0.0-canary.0

For versions 6.0.0 - 7.0.0-canary.0 you just need to supply a single item array:

images:

images: [ { url : 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-01.jpg' , width : 800 , height : 600 , alt : 'Og Image Alt' , }, ],

authors:

authors: [ 'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameA-lastnameA' , ],

tags:

tags: [ 'Tag A' ],

Supplying multiple of any of the above will not break anything, but only one will be added to the head.

Book

import { NextSeo } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <NextSeo openGraph={{ title: 'Open Graph Book Title', description: 'Description of open graph book', url: 'https://www.example.com/books/book-title', type: 'book', book: { releaseDate: '2018-09-17T11:08:13Z', isbn: '978-3-16-148410-0', authors: [ 'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameA-lastnameA', 'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameB-lastnameB', ], tags: ['Tag A', 'Tag B', 'Tag C'], }, images: [ { url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/book.jpg', width: 850, height: 650, alt: 'Cover of the book', }, ], }} /> <p>Book</p> </> ); export default Page;

Note

Multiple images, authors, tags is available from next.js version 7.0.0-canary.0

For versions 6.0.0 - 7.0.0-canary.0 you just need to supply a single item array:

images:

images: [ { url : 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-01.jpg' , width : 800 , height : 600 , alt : 'Og Image Alt' , }, ],

authors:

authors: [ 'https://www.example.com/authors/@firstnameA-lastnameA' , ],

tags:

tags: [ 'Tag A' ],

Supplying multiple of any of the above will not break anything, but only one will be added to the head.

Profile

import { NextSeo } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <NextSeo openGraph={{ title: 'Open Graph Profile Title', description: 'Description of open graph profile', url: 'https://www.example.com/@firstlast123', type: 'profile', profile: { firstName: 'First', lastName: 'Last', username: 'firstlast123', gender: 'female', }, images: [ { url: 'https://www.test.ie/images/profile.jpg', width: 850, height: 650, alt: 'Profile Photo', }, ], }} /> <p>Profile</p> </> ); export default Page;

Note

Multiple images is available from next.js version 7.0.0-canary.0

For versions 6.0.0 - 7.0.0-canary.0 you just need to supply a single item array:

images: [ { url : 'https://www.example.ie/og-image-01.jpg' , width : 800 , height : 600 , alt : 'Og Image Alt' , }, ],

Supplying multiple images will not break anything, but only one will be added to the head.

Next SEO now has the ability to set JSON-LD a form of structured data. Structured data is a standardised format for providing information about a page and classifying the page content.

Google has excellent content on JSON-LD -> HERE

Below you will find a very basic page implementing each of the available JSON-LD types:

Pull request very welcome to add any from the list found on here

Handling multiple instances

If your page requires multiple instances of a given JSON-LD component, you can specify unique keyOverride properties, and next-seo will handle the rest.

This comes in handy for blog rolls, search results, and overview pages.

Please fully research when you should and shouldn't add multiple instances of JSON-LD.

<ExampleJsonLd keyOverride= "my-new-key" />

Article

import { ArticleJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>Article JSON-LD</h1> <ArticleJsonLd url="https://example.com/article" title="Article headline" images={[ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg', ]} datePublished="2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00" dateModified="2015-02-05T09:00:00+08:00" authorName={['Jane Blogs', 'Mary Stone']} publisherName="Gary Meehan" publisherLogo="https://www.example.com/photos/logo.jpg" description="This is a mighty good description of this article." /> </> ); export default Page;

Breadcrumb

import { BreadcrumbJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>Breadcrumb JSON-LD</h1> <BreadcrumbJsonLd itemListElements={[ { position: 1, name: 'Books', item: 'https://example.com/books', }, { position: 2, name: 'Authors', item: 'https://example.com/books/authors', }, { position: 3, name: 'Ann Leckie', item: 'https://example.com/books/authors/annleckie', }, { position: 4, name: 'Ancillary Justice', item: 'https://example.com/books/authors/ancillaryjustice', }, ]} /> </> ); export default Page;

Required properties

Property Info itemListElements itemListElements.position The position of the breadcrumb in the breadcrumb trail. Position 1 signifies the beginning of the trail. itemListElements.name The title of the breadcrumb displayed for the user. itemListElements.item The URL to the webpage that represents the breadcrumb.

Blog

import { ArticleJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>Blog JSON-LD</h1> <ArticleJsonLd type="Blog" url="https://example.com/blog" title="Blog headline" images={[ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg', ]} datePublished="2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00" dateModified="2015-02-05T09:00:00+08:00" authorName="Jane Blogs" description="This is a mighty good description of this blog." /> </> ); export default Page;

Recipe

import { RecipeJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>Recipe JSON-LD</h1> <RecipeJsonLd name="Party Coffee Cake" description="This coffee cake is awesome and perfect for parties." datePublished="2018-03-10" authorName={['Jane Blogs', 'Mary Stone']} prepTime="PT20M" cookTime="PT30M" totalTime="PT50M" keywords="cake for a party, coffee" yields="10" category="Dessert" cuisine="American" calories={270} images={[ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg', ]} ingredients={[ '2 cups of flour', '3/4 cup white sugar', '2 teaspoons baking powder', '1/2 teaspoon salt', '1/2 cup butter', '2 eggs', '3/4 cup milk', ]} instructions={[ { name: 'Preheat', text: 'Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour a 9x9 inch pan.', url: 'https://example.com/party-coffee-cake#step1', image: 'https://example.com/photos/party-coffee-cake/step1.jpg', }, ]} aggregateRating={{ ratingValue: '5', ratingCount: '18', }} video={{ name: 'How to make a Party Coffee Cake', description: 'This is how you make a Party Coffee Cake.', contentUrl: 'http://www.example.com/video123.mp4', embedUrl: 'http://www.example.com/videoplayer?video=123', uploadDate: '2018-02-05T08:00:00+08:00', duration: 'PT1M33S', thumbnailUrls: [ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg', ], expires: '2019-02-05T08:00:00+08:00', hasPart: { '@type': 'Clip', name: 'Preheat oven', startOffset: 30, url: 'http://www.example.com/example?t=30', }, watchCount: 2347, publication: { '@type': 'BroadcastEvent', isLiveBroadcast: true, startDate: '2020-10-24T14:00:00+00:00', endDate: '2020-10-24T14:37:14+00:00', }, regionsAllowed: ['IT', 'NL'], }} /> </> ); export default Page;

Required properties

Property Info name The name of the recipe description A description of the recipe authorName The name of the recipe author. Can be a string or array of strings. ingredients A list of ingredient strings instructions - instructions.name The name of the instruction step. instructions.text The directions of the instruction step.

import { SiteLinksSearchBoxJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>Sitelinks Search Box JSON-LD</h1> <SiteLinksSearchBoxJsonLd url="https://www.example.com" potentialActions={[ { target: 'https://query.example.com/search?q', queryInput: 'search_term_string', }, { target: 'android-app://com.example/https/query.example.com/search/?q', queryInput: 'search_term_string', }, ]} /> </> ); export default Page;

Required properties

Property Info url URL of the website associated with the sitelinks searchbox potentialActions Array of one or two SearchAction objects. Describes the URI to send the query to, and the syntax of the request that is sent potentialActions.target For websites, the URL of the handler that should receive and handle the search query; for apps, the URI of the intent handler for your search engine that should handle queries potentialActions.queryInput Placeholder used in target, gets substituted for user given query

Course

import { CourseJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>Course JSON-LD</h1> <CourseJsonLd courseName="Course Name" description="Introductory CS course laying out the basics." provider={{ name: 'Course Provider', url: 'https//www.example.com/provider', }} /> </> ); export default Page;

Required properties

Property Info courseName The title of the course. description A description of the course. Display limit of 60 characters. provider.name The course provider name. provider.url The course provider name url.

Recommended properties

Property Info providerUrl The url to the course provider.

Dataset

import { DatasetJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>Dataset JSON-LD</h1> <DatasetJsonLd description="The description needs to be at least 50 characters long" name="name of the dataset" license="https//www.example.com" /> </> ); export default Page;

Required properties

Property Info description A short summary describing a dataset. Needs to be between 50 and 5000 characters. name A license under which the dataset is distributed.

Recommended properties

Property Info license The url to the course provider.

import { CorporateContactJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>Corporate Contact JSON-LD</h1> <CorporateContactJsonLd url="http://www.your-company-site.com" logo="http://www.example.com/logo.png" contactPoint={[ { telephone: '+1-401-555-1212', contactType: 'customer service', areaServed: 'US', availableLanguage: ['English', 'Spanish', 'French'], }, { telephone: '+1-877-746-0909', contactType: 'customer service', contactOption: 'TollFree', availableLanguage: 'English', }, { telephone: '+1-877-453-1304', contactType: 'technical support', contactOption: 'TollFree', areaServed: ['US', 'CA'], availableLanguage: ['English', 'French'], }, ]} /> </> ); export default Page;

Required properties

Property Info url Url to the home page of the company's official site. contactPoint contactPoint.telephone An internationalized version of the phone number, starting with the "+" symbol and country code contactPoint.contactType Description of the purpose of the phone number i.e. Technical Support .

Recommended ContactPoint properties

Property Info contactPoint.areaServed String or Array of geographical regions served by the business. Example "US" or ["US", "CA", "MX"] contactPoint.availableLanguage Details about the language spoken. Example "English" or ["English", "French"] gecontactPointo.contactOption Details about the phone number. Example "TollFree"

FAQ Page

import { FAQPageJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>FAQ Page JSON-LD</h1> <FAQPageJsonLd mainEntity={[ { questionName: 'How long is the delivery time?', acceptedAnswerText: '3-5 business days.', }, { questionName: 'Where can I find information about product recalls?', acceptedAnswerText: 'Read more on under information.', }, ]} /> </> ); export default Page;

Required properties

Property Info mainEntity mainEntity.questionName The full text of the question. For example, "How long is the delivery time?". mainEntity.acceptedAnswerText The full answer to the question.

Job Posting

import { JobPostingJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>Job Posting JSON-LD</h1> <JobPostingJsonLd datePosted="2020-01-06T03:37:40Z" description="Company is looking for a software developer...." hiringOrganization={{ name: 'company name', sameAs: 'www.company-website-url.dev', }} jobLocation={{ streetAddress: '17 street address', addressLocality: 'Paris', addressRegion: 'Ile-de-France', postalCode: '75001', addressCountry: 'France', }} title="Job Title" baseSalary={{ currency: 'EUR', value: 40, // Can also be a salary range, like [40, 50] unitText: 'HOUR', }} employmentType="FULL_TIME" jobLocationType="TELECOMMUTE" validThrough="2020-01-06" applicantLocationRequirements="FR" /> </> ); export default Page;

Required properties

Property Info datePosted The original date that employer posted the job in ISO 8601 format description The full description of the job in HTML format hiringOrganization hiringOrganization.name Name of the company offering the job position hiringOrganization.sameAs URL of a reference Web page title The title of the job (not the title of the posting) validThrough The date when the job posting will expire in ISO 8601 format

Supported properties

Property Info applicantLocationRequirements The geographic location(s) in which employees may be located for to be eligible for the remote job baseSalary baseSalary.currency The currency in which the monetary amount is expressed baseSalary.value The value of the quantitative value. You can also provide an array of minimum and maximum salaries. . baseSalary.unitText A string indicating the unit of measurement Base salary guideline employmentType Type of employment Employement type guideline jobLocation The physical location(s) of the business where the employee will report to work (such as an office or worksite), not the location where the job was posted. jobLocation.streetAddress The street address. For example, 1600 Amphitheatre Pkwy jobLocation.addressLocality The locality. For example, Mountain View. jobLocation.addressRegion The region. For example, CA. jobLocation.postalCode The postal code. For example, 94043 jobLocation.addressCountry The country. For example, USA. You can also provide the two-letter ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code. jobLocationType A description of the job location Job Location type guideline hiringOrganization.logo Logos on third-party job sites Hiring Organization guideline

Local Business

Local business is supported with a sub-set of properties.

<LocalBusinessJsonLd type= "Store" id= "http://davesdeptstore.example.com" name= "Dave's Department Store" description= "Dave's latest department store in San Jose, now open" url= "http://www.example.com/store-locator/sl/San-Jose-Westgate-Store/1427" telephone= "+14088717984" address={{ streetAddress : '1600 Saratoga Ave' , addressLocality : 'San Jose' , addressRegion : 'CA' , postalCode : '95129' , addressCountry : 'US' , }} geo={{ latitude : '37.293058' , longitude : '-121.988331' , }} images={[ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg' , 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg' , 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg' , ]} sameAs={[ 'www.company-website-url1.dev' , 'www.company-website-url2.dev' , 'www.company-website-url3.dev' , ]} openingHours={[ { opens : '08:00' , closes : '23:59' , dayOfWeek : [ 'Monday' , 'Tuesday' , 'Wednesday' , 'Thursday' , 'Friday' , 'Saturday' , ], validFrom : '2019-12-23' , validThrough : '2020-04-02' , }, { opens : '14:00' , closes : '20:00' , dayOfWeek : 'Sunday' , validFrom : '2019-12-23' , validThrough : '2020-04-02' , }, ]} rating={{ ratingValue : '4.5' , ratingCount : '2' , }} review={[ { author : 'John Doe' , datePublished : '2006-05-04' , name : 'A masterpiece of literature' , reviewBody : 'I really enjoyed this book. It captures the essential challenge people face as they try make sense of their lives and grow to adulthood.' , reviewRating : { bestRating : '5' , worstRating : '1' , reviewAspect : 'Ambiance' , ratingValue : '4' , }, }, { author : 'Bob Smith' , datePublished : '2006-06-15' , name : 'A good read.' , reviewBody : "Catcher in the Rye is a fun book. It's a good book to read." , reviewRating : { ratingValue : '4' , }, }, ]} makesOffer={[ { priceSpecification : { type : 'UnitPriceSpecification' , priceCurrency : 'EUR' , price : '1000-10000' , }, itemOffered : { name : 'Motion Design Services' , description : 'We are the expert of animation and motion design productions.' , }, }, { priceSpecification : { type : 'UnitPriceSpecification' , priceCurrency : 'EUR' , price : '2000-10000' , }, itemOffered : { name : 'Branding Services' , description : 'Real footage is a powerful tool when it comes to show what the business is about. Can be used to present your company, show your factory, promote a product packshot, or just tell any story. It can help create emotional links with your audience by showing punchy images.' , }, }, ]} areaServed={[ { geoMidpoint : { latitude : '41.108237' , longitude : '-80.642982' , }, geoRadius : '1000' , }, { geoMidpoint : { latitude : '51.108237' , longitude : '-80.642982' , }, geoRadius : '1000' , }, ]} action={{ actionName : 'potentialAction' , actionType : 'ReviewAction' , target : 'https://www.example.com/review/this/business' , }} />

Required properties

Property Info @id Globally unique ID of the specific business location in the form of a URL. type LocalBusiness or any sub-type address Address of the specific business location address.addressCountry The 2-letter ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code address.addressLocality City address.addressRegion State or province, if applicable. address.postalCode Postal or zip code. address.streetAddress Street number, street name, and unit number. name Business name.

Supported properties

Property Info description Description of the business location geo Geographic coordinates of the business. geo.latitude The latitude of the business location geo.longitude The longitude of the business location rating The average rating of business based on multiple ratings or reviews. rating.ratingValue The rating for the content. rating.ratingCount The count of total number of ratings. priceRange The relative price range of the business. servesCuisine The type of cuisine the restaurant serves. images An image or images of the business. Required for valid markup depending on the type telephone A business phone number meant to be the primary contact method for customers. url The fully-qualified URL of the specific business location. sameAs An array of URLs that represent this business openingHours Opening hour specification of business. You can provide this as a single object, or an array of objects with the properties below. openingHours.opens The opening hour of the place or service on the given day(s) of the week. openingHours.closes The closing hour of the place or service on the given day(s) of the week. openingHours.dayOfWeek The day of the week for which these opening hours are valid. Can be a string or array of strings. Refer to DayOfWeek openingHours.validFrom The date when the item becomes valid. openingHours.validThrough The date after when the item is not valid. review A review of the local business. review.author The author of this content or rating. review.reviewBody The actual body of the review. review.datePublished Date of first broadcast/publication. review.name The name of the item. review.rating The rating given in this review review.rating.ratingValue The rating for the content. review.rating.reviewAspect This Review or Rating is relevant to this part or facet of the itemReviewed. review.rating.worstRating The lowest value allowed in this rating system. If worstRating is omitted, 1 is assumed. review.rating.bestRating The highest value allowed in this rating system. If bestRating is omitted, 5 is assumed areasServed The geographic area where a service or offered item is provided. areasServed.GeoCircle A GeoCircle is a GeoShape representing a circular geographic area. areasServed.GeoCircle.geoMidpoint Indicates the GeoCoordinates at the centre of a GeoShape e.g. GeoCircle. areasServed.GeoCircle.geoMidpoint.latitude The latitude of a location. For example 37.42242 areasServed.GeoCircle.geoMidpoint.longitude The name of the item. areasServed.GeoCircle.geoRadius Indicates the approximate radius of a GeoCircle (metres unless indicated otherwise via Distance notation). makesOffer A pointer to products or services offered by the organization or person. makesOffer.offer An offer to transfer some rights to an item or to provide a service makesOffer.offer.priceSpecification One or more detailed price specifications, indicating the unit price and delivery or payment charges. makesOffer.offer.priceSpecification.priceCurrency The currency of the price, or a price component when attached to PriceSpecification and its subtypes. makesOffer.offer.priceSpecification.price The offer price of a product, or of a price component when attached to PriceSpecification and its subtypes. makesOffer.offer.itemOffered An item being offered (or demanded) makesOffer.offer.itemOffered.name The name of the item makesOffer.offer.itemOffered.description The description of the item. action An action performed by a direct agent and indirect participants upon a direct object. action.target Indicates a target EntryPoint for an Action.

NOTE:

Images are recommended for most of the types that you can use for LocalBusiness , if in doubt you should add an image. You can check your generated JSON over at Google's Structured Data Testing Tool

Logo

import { LogoJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>Logo JSON-LD</h1> <LogoJsonLd logo="http://www.your-site.com/images/logo.jpg" url="http://www.your-site.com" /> </> ); export default Page;

Property Info url The URL of the website associated with the logo. Logo guidelines logo URL of a logo that is representative of the organization.

Product

import { ProductJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>Product JSON-LD</h1> <ProductJsonLd productName="Executive Anvil" images={[ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg', ]} description="Sleeker than ACME's Classic Anvil, the Executive Anvil is perfect for the business traveler looking for something to drop from a height." brand="ACME" color="blue" manufacturerName="Gary Meehan" manufacturerLogo="https://www.example.com/photos/logo.jpg" material="steel" slogan="For the business traveller looking for something to drop from a height." disambiguatingDescription="Executive Anvil, perfect for the business traveller." releaseDate="2014-02-05T08:00:00+08:00" productionDate="2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00" purchaseDate="2015-02-06T08:00:00+08:00" award="Best Executive Anvil Award." reviews={[ { author: 'Jim', datePublished: '2017-01-06T03:37:40Z', reviewBody: 'This is my favorite product yet! Thanks Nate for the example products and reviews.', name: 'So awesome!!!', reviewRating: { bestRating: '5', ratingValue: '5', worstRating: '1', }, publisher: { type: 'Organization', name: 'TwoVit', }, }, ]} aggregateRating={{ ratingValue: '4.4', reviewCount: '89', }} offers={[ { price: '119.99', priceCurrency: 'USD', priceValidUntil: '2020-11-05', itemCondition: 'https://schema.org/UsedCondition', availability: 'https://schema.org/InStock', url: 'https://www.example.com/executive-anvil', seller: { name: 'Executive Objects', }, }, { price: '139.99', priceCurrency: 'CAD', priceValidUntil: '2020-09-05', itemCondition: 'https://schema.org/UsedCondition', availability: 'https://schema.org/InStock', url: 'https://www.example.ca/executive-anvil', seller: { name: 'Executive Objects', }, }, ]} mpn="925872" /> </> ); export default Page;

Also available: sku , gtin8 , gtin13 , gtin14 .

Valid values for offers.itemCondition :

Valid values for offers.availability :

The property aggregateOffer is also available: (It is ignored if offers is set)

Required properties

Property Info lowPrice The lowest price of all offers available. Use a floating point number. priceCurrency The currency used to describe the product price, in three-letter ISO 4217 format.

Recommended properties

Property Info highPrice The highest price of all offers available. Use a floating point number. offerCount The number of offers for the product. offers An offer to transfer some rights to an item or to provide a service. You can provide this as a single object, or an array of objects with the properties below.

More info on the product data type can be found here.

Social Profile

import { SocialProfileJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>Social Profile JSON-LD</h1> <SocialProfileJsonLd type="Person" name="your name" url="http://www.your-site.com" sameAs={[ 'http://www.facebook.com/your-profile', 'http://instagram.com/yourProfile', 'http://www.linkedin.com/in/yourprofile', 'http://plus.google.com/your_profile', ]} /> </> ); export default Page;

Required properties

Property Info type Person or Organization name The name of the person or organization url The URL for the person's or organization's official website. sameAs An array of URLs for the person's or organization's official social media profile page(s)

Google Supported Social Profiles

Facebook

Twitter

Google+

Instagram

YouTube

LinkedIn

Myspace

Pinterest

SoundCloud

Tumblr

News Article

import { NewsArticleJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>News Article JSON-LD</h1> <NewsArticleJsonLd url="https://example.com/article" title="Article headline" images={[ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg', ]} section="politic" keywords="prayuth,taksin" datePublished="2015-02-05T08:00:00+08:00" dateModified="2015-02-05T09:00:00+08:00" authorName="Jane Blogs" publisherName="Gary Meehan" publisherLogo="https://www.example.com/photos/logo.jpg" description="This is a mighty good description of this article." body="This is all text for this news article" /> </> ); export default Page;

Google Docs for Social Profile

Video

import { VideoJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>Video JSON-LD</h1> <VideoJsonLd name="How to make a Party Coffee Cake" description="This is how you make a Party Coffee Cake." contentUrl="http://www.example.com/video123.mp4" embedUrl="http://www.example.com/videoplayer?video=123" uploadDate="2018-02-05T08:00:00+08:00" duration="PT1M33S" thumbnailUrls={[ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg', ]} expires="2019-02-05T08:00:00+08:00" hasPart={{ name: 'Preheat oven', startOffset: 30, url: 'http://www.example.com/example?t=30', }} watchCount={2347} publication={{ isLiveBroadcast: true, startDate: '2020-10-24T14:00:00+00:00', endDate: '2020-10-24T14:37:14+00:00', }} regionsAllowed={['IT', 'NL']} /> </> ); export default Page;

Required properties

Property Info name The title of the video. description The description of the video. HTML tags are ignored. thumbnailUrl A URL pointing to the video thumbnail image file. uploadDate The date the video was first published, in ISO 8601 format.

Recommended properties

Property Info contentUrl A URL pointing to the actual video media file, in one of the supported encoding formats. duration The duration of the video in ISO 8601 format embedUrl A URL pointing to a player for the specific video. expires If applicable, the date after which the video will no longer be available. interactionStatistic The number of times the video has been watched. publication If your video is happening live and you want to be eligible for the LIVE badge. regionsAllowed The regions where the video is allowed.

VideoGame

import { VideoGameJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>VideoGame JSON-LD</h1> <VideoGameJsonLd name="Red Dead Redemption 2" translatorName={['Translator 1', 'Translator 2']} languageName={['English', 'Kurdish']} description="Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are outlaws on the run. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive." processorRequirements="4 GHz" memoryRequirements="16 Gb" playMode="SinglePlayer" applicationCategory="Game" url="https://example.com/rdr2-game" platformName={['PC game', 'PlayStation 4']} operatingSystemName="windows" keywords="outlaw, gang, federal agents" datePublished="2019-02-05T08:00:00+08:00" image="https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg" publisherName="Vertical Games" producerName="Rockstar Games" producerUrl="https//www.example.com/producer" offers={[ { price: '119.99', priceCurrency: 'USD', priceValidUntil: '2020-11-05', availability: 'https://schema.org/InStock', url: 'https://example.net/rdr2-game', seller: { name: 'Executive Gaming', }, }, { price: '139.99', priceCurrency: 'CAD', priceValidUntil: '2020-09-05', availability: 'https://schema.org/InStock', url: 'https://example.org/rdr2-game', seller: { name: 'Executive Gaming', }, }, ]} aggregateRating={{ ratingValue: '44', reviewCount: '89', ratingCount: '684', bestRating: '100', }} reviews={[ { author: { type: 'Person', name: 'AhmetKaya', }, publisher: { type: 'Organization', name: 'Gam Production', }, datePublished: '2017-01-06T03:37:40Z', reviewBody: 'Iki gozum.', name: 'Rica ederim.', reviewRating: { bestRating: '5', ratingValue: '5', worstRating: '1', }, }, ]} /> </> ); export default Page;

Required properties

Property Info name The title of the video game.

More information about the schema

Event

import { EventJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>Event JSON-LD</h1> <EventJsonLd name="My Event" startDate="2020-01-23T00:00:00.000Z" endDate="2020-01-24T00:00:00.000Z" location={{ name: 'My Place', sameAs: 'https://example.com/my-place', address: { streetAddress: '1600 Saratoga Ave', addressLocality: 'San Jose', addressRegion: 'CA', postalCode: '95129', addressCountry: 'US', }, }} url="https://example.com/my-event" images={['https://example.com/photos/photo.jpg']} description="My event @ my place" offers={[ { price: '119.99', priceCurrency: 'USD', priceValidUntil: '2020-11-05', itemCondition: 'https://schema.org/UsedCondition', availability: 'https://schema.org/InStock', url: 'https://www.example.com/executive-anvil', seller: { name: 'John Doe', }, }, { price: '139.99', priceCurrency: 'CAD', priceValidUntil: '2020-09-05', itemCondition: 'https://schema.org/UsedCondition', availability: 'https://schema.org/InStock', url: 'https://www.example.ca/executive-anvil', seller: { name: 'John Doe Sr.', }, }, ]} performers={[ { name: 'Adele', }, { name: 'Kira and Morrison', }, ]} /> </> ); export default Page;

Required properties

Property Info name The name of the event startDate The start date time of the event in iso8601 format endDate The end date time of the event in iso8601 format location Place type with a nested Address type

Supported properties

Property Info description Description of the event location.sameAs Description of the event location images An image or images of the event. url The fully-qualified URL of the event. offers An offer to transfer some rights to an item or to provide a service. You can provide this as a single object, or an array of objects with the properties below. performers All artists that perform at this event. You can provide this as a single object, or an array of objects with the properties below. performers.name The name of the performer

offers Required properties

Property Info offers.price The cost of the offer offers.priceCurrency The currency of the offer

offers Recommended properties

Property Info offers.priceValidUntil Until when the price of the offer expires offers.itemCondition The condition of the product or service offers.availability The availability of this item — for example In stock, Out of stock, Pre-order, etc. offers.url URL of the item offers.seller The person who is selling this item offers.seller.name The name of the person

The property aggregateOffer is also available: (It is ignored if offers is set)

Required properties

Property Info lowPrice The lowest price of all offers available. Use a floating point number. priceCurrency The currency used to describe the product price, in three-letter ISO 4217 format.

Recommended properties

Property Info highPrice The highest price of all offers available. Use a floating point number. offerCount The number of offers for the product.

For reference and more info check Google's Search Event DataType

Q&A pages are web pages that contain data in a question and answer format, which is one question followed by its answers.

import { QAPageJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>Q&A Page JSON-LD</h1> <QAPageJsonLd mainEntity={{ name: 'How many ounces are there in a pound?', text: 'I have taken up a new interest in baking and keep running across directions in ounces and pounds. I have to translate between them and was wondering how many ounces are in a pound?', answerCount: 3, upvoteCount: 26, dateCreated: '2016-07-23T21:11Z', author: { name: 'New Baking User' }, acceptedAnswer: { text: '1 pound (lb) is equal to 16 ounces (oz).', dateCreated: '2016-11-02T21:11Z', upvoteCount: 1337, url: 'https://example.com/question1#acceptedAnswer', author: { name: 'SomeUser', }, }, suggestedAnswer: [ { text: 'Are you looking for ounces or fluid ounces? If you are looking for fluid ounces there are 15.34 fluid ounces in a pound of water.', dateCreated: '2016-11-02T21:11Z', upvoteCount: 42, url: 'https://example.com/question1#suggestedAnswer1', author: { name: 'AnotherUser', }, }, { text: `I can't remember exactly, but I think 18 ounces in a lb. You might want to double check that.`, dateCreated: '2016-11-06T21:11Z', upvoteCount: 0, url: 'https://example.com/question1#suggestedAnswer2', author: { name: 'ConfusedUser', }, }, ], }} /> </> ); export default Page;

Required properties

Property Info mainEntity The Question for this page must be nested under the mainEntity property of the QAPageJsonld component.

mainEntity Required properties

Property Info answerCount The total number of answers to the question. acceptedAnswer or suggestedAnswer To be eligible for the rich result, a question must have at least one answer – either an acceptedAnswer or a suggestedAnswer. name The full text of the short form of the question.

mainEntity Supported properties

Property Info author The author of the question. dateCreated The date at which the question was added to the page, in ISO-8601 format. text The full text of the long form of the question. upvoteCount The total number of votes that this question has received.

acceptedAnswer / suggestedAnswer Required properties

Property Info text The full text of the answer.

acceptedAnswer / suggestedAnswer Supported properties

Property Info author The author of the question. dateCreated The date at which the question was added to the page, in ISO-8601 format. upvoteCount The total number of votes that this question has received. url A URL that links directly to this answer.

For reference and more info check Google's Search Q&A DataType

Collection Page

Collection pages are web pages. Every web page is implicitly assumed to be declared to be of type WebPage, so the various properties about that webpage, such as breadcrumb may be used. We recommend explicit declaration if these properties are specified, but if they are found outside of an itemscope, they will be assumed to be about the page.

import { CollectionPageJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>Collection Page JSON-LD</h1> <CollectionPageJsonLd name="Resistance 3: Fall of Man" hasPart={[ { about: 'Britten Four Sea Interludes and Passacaglia from Peter Grimes', author: 'John Doe', name: 'Schema.org Ontology', datePublished: '2021-03-09', audience: 'Internet', keywords: 'schema', thumbnailUrl: 'https://i.ytimg.com/vi/eXSJ3PO9Tas/hqdefault.jpg', image: 'hqdefault.jpg', }, { about: 'Shostakovich Symphony No. 7 (Leningrad)', author: 'John Smith', name: 'Creative work name', datePublished: '2014-10-01T19:30', }, ]} /> </> ); export default Page;

Required properties

Property Info name The name of the item. hasPart Indicates an item or CreativeWork that is part of this item, or CreativeWork (in some sense).

Supported properties

Property Info hasPart.creativeWork The most generic kind of creative work, including books, movies, photographs, software programs, etc

creativeWork Required properties

Property Info hasPart.creativeWork.author The author of this content or rating. Please note that author is special in that HTML 5 provides a special mechanism for indicating authorship via the rel tag. That is equivalent to this and may be used interchangeably. hasPart.creativeWork.about The subject matter of the content. hasPart.creativeWork.datePublished Date of first broadcast/publication. hasPart.creativeWork.name The name of the item.

creativeWork Supported properties

Property Info hasPart.creativeWork.audience An intended audience, i.e. a group for whom something was created. hasPart.creativeWork.keywords Keywords or tags used to describe this content. Multiple entries in a keywords list are typically delimited by commas. hasPart.creativeWork.thumbnailUrl A thumbnail image relevant to the Thing. hasPart.creativeWork.image An image of the item. This can be a URL or a fully described ImageObject.

For reference and more info check Collection Page DataType

Profile page

Profile pages are web pages. Every web page is implicitly assumed to be declared to be of type WebPage, so the various properties about that webpage, such as breadcrumb may be used. We recommend explicit declaration if these properties are specified, but if they are found outside of an itemscope, they will be assumed to be about the page.

import { ProfilePageJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; const Page = () => ( <> <h1>Profile page JSON-LD</h1> <ProfilePageJsonLd lastReviewed="2014-10-01T19:30" breadcrumb={[ { position: 1, name: 'Books', item: 'https://example.com/books', }, { position: 2, name: 'Authors', item: 'https://example.com/books/authors', }, ]} /> </> ); export default Page;

Required properties

Property Info breadcrumb A set of links that can help a user understand and navigate a website hierarchy represented as string or BreadcrumbList.

Supported properties

Property Info lastReviewed Date on which the content on this web page was last reviewed for accuracy and/or completeness.

For reference and more info check Profile Page DataType

Carousel

Required properties of Carousel Component

Property Info type The type of carousel data The data in the form of an array for the item list in the carousel

Default (Summary List)

import React from 'react' ; import { CarouselJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; export default () => ( <> <h1>Carousel Default JSON-LD</h1> <CarouselJsonLd ofType="default" data={[ { url: 'http://example.com/peanut-butter-cookies.html' }, { url: 'http://example.com/triple-chocolate-chunk.html', }, ]} /> </> );

Data required properties

Property Info url URL of the item's detailed page.

Course

import React from 'react' ; import { CarouselJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; export default () => ( <> <h1>Carousel Course JSON-LD</h1> <CarouselJsonLd ofType="course" data={[ { courseName: 'Course 1', description: 'Course 1 Description', providerName: 'Course Provider', url: 'http://example.com/course-1.html', }, { courseName: 'Course 2', description: 'Course 2 Description', providerName: 'Course Provider', url: 'http://example.com/course-2.html', }, ]} /> </> );

Data required properties

Property Info courseName The title of the course. description A description of the course. Display limit of 60 characters. providerName The course provider name. url URL of the item's detailed page .

Data Recommended properties

Property Info providerUrl The url to the course provider.

Movie

import React from 'react' ; import { CarouselJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; export default () => ( <> <h1>Carousel Movie JSON-LD</h1> <CarouselJsonLd ofType="movie" data={[ { name: 'Movie 1', url: 'http://example.com/movie-1.html', image: 'https://i.pinimg.com/originals/96/a0/0d/96a00d42b0ff8f80b7cdf2926a211e47.jpg', director: { name: 'John Doe', }, review: { author: { type: 'Person', name: 'Ronan Farrow' }, reviewBody: 'Heartbreaking, inpsiring, moving. Bradley Cooper is a triple threat.', reviewRating: { ratingValue: '5' }, }, }, { name: 'Movie 2', url: 'http://example.com/movie-1.html', image: 'https://i.pinimg.com/originals/96/a0/0d/96a00d42b0ff8f80b7cdf2926a211e47.jpg', director: [ { name: 'Mary Doe', }, { name: 'John Doe', }, ], review: { author: { type: 'Person', name: 'Ronan Farrow' }, reviewBody: 'Heartbreaking, inpsiring, moving. Rowan Atkinson is a triple threat.', reviewRating: { ratingValue: '5' }, }, }, ]} /> </> );

Data required properties

Property Info name Name of the movie. image An image that represents the movie. url URL of the item's detailed page.

Data Recommended properties

Property Info director The directors of the movie. dateCreated The date the movie was released. aggregateRating Aggregate Rating object for the movie. review Review for the movie.

Recipe

import React from 'react' ; import { CarouselJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; export default () => ( <> <h1>Carousel Recipe JSON-LD</h1> <CarouselJsonLd ofType="recipe" data={[ { name: 'Party Coffee Cake', url: 'http://example.com/recipe-1.html', images: [ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg', ], authorName: 'Mary Stone', datePublished: '2018-03-10', description: 'This coffee cake is awesome and perfect for parties.', prepTime: 'PT20M', cookTime: 'PT30M', totalTime: 'PT50M', keywords: 'cake for a party, coffee', yields: '10', category: 'Dessert', calories: 270, cuisine: 'American', ingredients: [ '2 cups of flour', '3/4 cup white sugar', '2 teaspoons baking powder', '1/2 teaspoon salt', '1/2 cup butter', '2 eggs', '3/4 cup milk', ], instructions: [ { name: 'Preheat', text: 'Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour a 9x9 inch pan.', url: 'https://example.com/party-coffee-cake#step1', image: 'https://example.com/photos/party-coffee-cake/step1.jpg', }, { name: 'Mix dry ingredients', text: 'In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.', url: 'https://example.com/party-coffee-cake#step2', image: 'https://example.com/photos/party-coffee-cake/step2.jpg', }, { name: 'Spread into pan', text: 'Spread into the prepared pan.', url: 'https://example.com/party-coffee-cake#step4', image: 'https://example.com/photos/party-coffee-cake/step4.jpg', }, { name: 'Bake', text: 'Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until firm.', url: 'https://example.com/party-coffee-cake#step5', image: 'https://example.com/photos/party-coffee-cake/step5.jpg', }, ], aggregateRating: { ratingValue: '5', ratingCount: '18', }, video: { name: 'How to make a Party Coffee Cake', description: 'This is how you make a Party Coffee Cake.', thumbnailUrls: [ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg', ], contentUrl: 'http://www.example.com/video123.mp4', embedUrl: 'http://www.example.com/videoplayer?video=123', uploadDate: '2018-02-05T08:00:00+08:00', duration: 'PT1M33S', expires: '2019-02-05T08:00:00+08:00', }, }, { name: 'Party Coffee Cake 2', url: 'http://example.com/recipe-2.html', images: [ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg', ], authorName: 'Mary Stone 2', datePublished: '2018-03-10', description: 'This coffee cake is awesome and perfect for parties.', prepTime: 'PT20M', cookTime: 'PT30M', totalTime: 'PT50M', keywords: 'cake for a party, coffee', yields: '10', category: 'Dessert', calories: 270, cuisine: 'American', ingredients: [ '2 cups of flour', '3/4 cup white sugar', '2 teaspoons baking powder', '1/2 teaspoon salt', '1/2 cup butter', '2 eggs', '3/4 cup milk', ], instructions: [ { name: 'Preheat', text: 'Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour a 9x9 inch pan.', url: 'https://example.com/party-coffee-cake#step1', image: 'https://example.com/photos/party-coffee-cake/step1.jpg', }, { name: 'Mix dry ingredients', text: 'In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.', url: 'https://example.com/party-coffee-cake#step2', image: 'https://example.com/photos/party-coffee-cake/step2.jpg', }, { name: 'Spread into pan', text: 'Spread into the prepared pan.', url: 'https://example.com/party-coffee-cake#step4', image: 'https://example.com/photos/party-coffee-cake/step4.jpg', }, { name: 'Bake', text: 'Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until firm.', url: 'https://example.com/party-coffee-cake#step5', image: 'https://example.com/photos/party-coffee-cake/step5.jpg', }, ], aggregateRating: { ratingValue: '5', ratingCount: '18', }, video: { name: 'How to make a Party Coffee Cake', description: 'This is how you make a Party Coffee Cake.', thumbnailUrls: [ 'https://example.com/photos/1x1/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/4x3/photo.jpg', 'https://example.com/photos/16x9/photo.jpg', ], contentUrl: 'http://www.example.com/video123.mp4', embedUrl: 'http://www.example.com/videoplayer?video=123', uploadDate: '2018-02-05T08:00:00+08:00', duration: 'PT1M33S', expires: '2019-02-05T08:00:00+08:00', }, }, ]} /> </> );

Data required properties

Property Info name The name of the dish. description A description of the recipe authorName The name of the recipe author ingredients A list of ingredient strings instructions - instructions.name The name of the instruction step. instructions.text The directions of the instruction step. url URL of the item's detailed page.

Software App

import React from 'react' ; import { SoftwareAppJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; export default () => ( <> <h1>Software App JSON-LD</h1> <SoftwareAppJsonLd name="Angry Birds" price="1.00" priceCurrency="USD" aggregateRating={{ ratingValue: '4.6', reviewCount: '8864' }} operatingSystem="ANDROID" applicationCategory="GameApplication" /> </> );

Data required properties

Property Info name The name of the app. price Price of the app. If the app is free of charge, set offers.price to 0 priceCurrency If the app has a price greater than 0, you must include offers.currency. aggregateRating The average review score of the app. (Not required if review is present.) review A single review of the app. (Not required if aggregateRating is present.)

Data Recommended properties

Property Info operatingSystem The operating System suuported By the game it self. applicationCategory Desktop Software or Video Game...

For reference and more info check Google docs for Software App

Organization

import React from 'react' ; import { OrganizationJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; export default () => ( <> <h1>Organization JSON-LD</h1> <OrganizationJsonLd type="Corporation" id="https://www.purpule-fox.io/#corporation" logo="https://www.example.com/photos/logo.jpg" legalName="Purple Fox LLC" name="Purple Fox" address={{ streetAddress: '1600 Saratoga Ave', addressLocality: 'San Jose', addressRegion: 'CA', postalCode: '95129', addressCountry: 'US', }} contactPoint={[ { telephone: '+1-401-555-1212', contactType: 'customer service', areaServed: 'US', availableLanguage: ['English', 'Spanish', 'French'], }, { telephone: '+1-877-746-0909', contactType: 'customer service', contactOption: 'TollFree', availableLanguage: 'English', }, { telephone: '+1-877-453-1304', contactType: 'technical support', contactOption: 'TollFree', areaServed: ['US', 'CA'], availableLanguage: ['English', 'French'], }, ]} sameAs={['https://www.orange-fox.com']} url="https://www.purpule-fox.io/" /> </> );

Data required properties

Property Info name The name of the Organization. url Url of the organization contactPoint contactPoint.telephone An internationalized version of the phone number, starting with the "+" symbol and country code contactPoint.contactType Description of the purpose of the phone number i.e. Technical Support .

Data Recommended properties

Property Info logo ImageObject or URL an associated logo to the Organization. type Organization type, check here legalName The official name of the organization, e.g. the registered company name. sameAs URL of a reference Web page that unambiguously indicates the item's identity. address Address of the specific business location address.addressCountry The 2-letter ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code address.addressLocality City address.addressRegion State or province, if applicable. address.postalCode Postal or zip code. address.streetAddress Street number, street name, and unit number. contactPoint.areaServed String or Array of geographical regions served by the business. Example "US" or ["US", "CA", "MX"] contactPoint.availableLanguage Details about the language spoken. Example "English" or ["English", "French"]

For reference and more info check Docs

Brand

import React from 'react' ; import { BrandJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; export default () => ( <> <h1>Brand JSON-LD</h1> <BrandJsonLd slogan="What does the fox say?" id="https://www.purpule-fox.io/#corporation" logo="https://www.example.com/photos/logo.jpg" aggregateRating={{ ratingValue: '5', ratingCount: '18', }} /> </> );

Data required properties

Property Info id 'URL to main entity of page'

Data Recommended properties

Property Info logo ImageObject or URL an associated logo to the Organization. slogan A slogan or motto associated with the item. aggregateRating.ratingValue The rating for the content.(Check the reference aggregateRating.ratingCount The count of total number of ratings. aggregateRating.reviewCount The count of total number of reviews. aggregateRating.bestRating The highest value allowed in this rating system. If bestRating is omitted, 5 is assumed.

For reference and more info check Docs

WebPage

import React from 'react' ; import { WebPageJsonLd } from 'next-seo' ; export default () => ( <> <h1>WebPage JSON-LD</h1> <WebPageJsonLd description="What does the fox say?" id="https://www.purpule-fox.io/#corporation" lastReviewed="2021-05-26T05:59:02.085Z" reviewedBy={{ type: 'Person', name: 'Garmeeh', }} /> </> );

Data required properties

Property Info id 'URL to main entity of page'

Data Recommended properties

Property Info description ImageObject or URL an associated logo to the Organization. lastReviewed Date on which the content on this web page was last reviewed for accuracy and/or completeness. reviewedBy.type People or organizations that will review the content of the web page. reviewedBy.name Name of the entity that have reviewed the content on this web page for accuracy and/or completeness.

For reference and more info check Docs

