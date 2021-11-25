Utility for using images hosted on the Sanity.io CDN with the Next.js image component. This library:
next/image component.
next/image props.
npm install --save next-sanity-image
This library also expects you to pass in a SanityClient instance, if you haven't installed this already:
npm install --save @sanity/client
Finally configure your next.config.js to allow loading images from the Sanity.io CDN
module.exports = {
images: {
domains: ['cdn.sanity.io'],
loader: 'custom'
}
};
All
next/image component layouts are supported (https://nextjs.org/docs/api-reference/next/image#layout). Below you can find a usage example for each of the supported layouts.
It's recommended to use the responsive layout for the best compatibility with different devices and resolutions. It's required to set the
sizes attribute using this layout (https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Element/img#attr-sizes).
import sanityClient from '@sanity/client';
import Img from 'next/image';
import { useNextSanityImage } from 'next-sanity-image';
// If you're using a private dataset you probably have to configure a separate write/read client.
// https://www.sanity.io/help/js-client-usecdn-token
const configuredSanityClient = sanityClient({
projectId: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID,
dataset: process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET,
useCdn: true
});
const Page = ({ mySanityData }) => (
const imageProps = useNextSanityImage(
configuredSanityClient,
mySanityData.image
);
return (
<Img {...imageProps} layout="responsive" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px" />
);
);
// Replace this with your logic for fetching data from the Sanity API.
export const getServerSideProps = async function (context) {
const { slug = '' } = context.query;
const data = await configuredSanityClient.fetch(
`{
"mySanityData": *[_type == "mySanityType" && slug.current == $slug][0] {
image
}
}`,
{ slug }
);
return { props: data };
};
export default Page;
// ... see "Responsive layout"
const Page = ({ mySanityData }) => (
const imageProps = useNextSanityImage(
configuredSanityClient,
mySanityData.image
);
return (
<Img {...imageProps} layout="intrinsic" />
);
);
// ... see "Responsive layout"
// ... see "Responsive layout"
const Page = ({ mySanityData }) => (
const imageProps = useNextSanityImage(
configuredSanityClient,
mySanityData.image
);
return (
<Img {...imageProps} layout="fixed" />
);
);
// ... see "Responsive layout"
Omit the
width and
height props returned from
useNextSanityImage when using a fill layout, as this fills the available space of the parent container. You probably also want to set the
objectFit prop to specify how the object resizes inside the container.
// ... see "Responsive layout"
const Page = ({ mySanityData }) => (
const imageProps = useNextSanityImage(
configuredSanityClient,
mySanityData.image
);
return (
<Img src={imageProps.src} loader={imageProps.loader} layout="fill" objectFit="contain" />
);
);
// ... see "Responsive layout"
Blur-up placeholders are enabled by default as of Next.js 11.0.0. It's possible to customize the blur amount, quality and width of the placeholder image by modifying the options of
useNextSanityImage. If you require more advanced image transformations, check out the chapter on Image transformations.
// ... see "Responsive layout"
const Page = ({ mySanityData }) => (
const imageProps = useNextSanityImage(
configuredSanityClient,
mySanityData.image,
{
blurUpImageWidth: 124,
blurUpImageQuality: 40,
blurUpAmount: 24
}
);
return (
<Img {...imageProps} layout="responsive" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px" />
);
);
// ... see "Responsive layout"
React hook which handles generating a URL for each of the defined sizes in the image sizes and device sizes Next.js options.
SanityClient
Pass in a configured instance of the SanityClient, used for building the URL using the @sanity/image-url builder.
SanityImageSource |
null
A reference to a Sanity image asset, can be retrieved by using the Sanity API. You can pass in any asset that is also supported by the image() method of @sanity/image-url. This parameter can be set to
null in order to not load any image.
Enables the blur-up placeholder image. Defaults to true.
The quality of the blur-up placeholder image, ranging from 0 - 100. Defaults to 30.
The width of the blur-up placeholder image (in pixels). Defaults to 64.
The amount of blur applied to the blur-up placeholder image, ranging from 0 - 100. Defaults to 50.
function(/* see below */)
|property
|type
|description
imageUrlBuilder
ImageUrlBuilder
|@sanity/image-url builder to apply image transformations.
options
UseNextSanityImageBuilderOptions
|Options object with relevant context passed to the callback, see properties below.
options.width
number | null
|The width for the current
srcSet entry, if set to
null this is the entry for the
src fallback attribute.
options.originalImageDimensions
{ width: number, height: number, aspectRatio: number } : UseNextSanityImageDimensions
|Object containing dimensions of the original image passed to the
image parameter.
options.croppedImageDimensions
{ width: number, height: number, aspectRatio: number } : UseNextSanityImageDimensions
|The cropped dimensions of the image, if a crop is supplied. Otherwise, the same as
originalImageDimensions.
options.quality
number | null
|The quality of the image as passed to the
quality prop of the
next/image component.
An optional function callback which allows you to customize the image using the
ImageUrlBuilder. This function is called for every entry in the image sizes and device sizes, and is used to define the URL's outputted in the
srcSet attribute of the image.
Defaults to:
(imageUrlBuilder, options) => {
return imageUrlBuilder
.width(options.width || Math.min(options.originalImageDimensions.width, 1920))
.quality(options.quality || 75)
.fit('clip');
}
For an example on how to use this, read the chapter on Image transformations.
function(/* see below */)
|property
|type
|description
imageUrlBuilder
ImageUrlBuilder
|@sanity/image-url builder to apply image transformations.
options
UseNextSanityImageBuilderOptions
|Options object with relevant context passed to the callback, see properties below.
options.width
number | null
|The width for the current
srcSet entry, if set to
null this is the entry for the
src fallback attribute.
options.originalImageDimensions
{ width: number, height: number, aspectRatio: number } : UseNextSanityImageDimensions
|Object containing dimensions of the original image passed to the
image parameter.
options.croppedImageDimensions
{ width: number, height: number, aspectRatio: number } : UseNextSanityImageDimensions
|The cropped dimensions of the image, if a crop is supplied. Otherwise, the same as
originalImageDimensions.
options.quality
number | null
|The quality of the image as passed to the
quality prop of the
next/image component.
options.blurAmount
number | null
|The amount of blur applied to the image (ranging from 0 - 100).
An optional function callback which allows you to customize the blur-up placeholder image using the
ImageUrlBuilder. This function is called for every entry in the image sizes and device sizes, and is used to define the URL outputted in the
blurDataURL attribute of the image.
It's recommended to use the
blurUpImageQuality,
blurUpImageWidth and/or
blurUpAmount options to modify the blur-up placeholder. Only use this image builder when you also want to apply other transformations to the blur-up placeholder image.
Please note that it's recommended to keep the width and quality of the blur-up placeholder low, as this placeholder image will be replaced directly after load!
Defaults to:
(imageUrlBuilder, options) => {
return imageUrlBuilder
.width(options.width || 64)
.quality(options.quality || 30)
.blur(options.blurAmount || 50)
.fit('clip');
};
For more information on how to use this, read the chapter on Image transformations.
If the
image parameter is set to
null, the return value of this hook will also be
null. This allows you to handle any conditional rendering when no image is loaded. If an
image is set, to following result (
UseNextSanityImageProps) will be returned:
{
src: string,
width: number,
height: number,
// Properties below change based on the specified 'enableBlurUp' option
placeholder: 'blur' | 'empty',
blurDataURL?: string,
// https://nextjs.org/docs/api-reference/next/image#loader
loader: ImageLoader
}
Custom transformations to the resulting image can be made by implementing the
imageBuilder callback function. Note that it's recommended to implement a memoized callback, either by implementing the function outside of the component function scope or by making use of
useCallback. Otherwise the props will be recomputed for every render.
The same can be done for the blur-up placeholder image by using the
blurUpImageBuilder option.
//...
const myCustomImageBuilder = (imageUrlBuilder, options) => {
return imageUrlBuilder
.width(options.width || Math.min(options.originalImageDimensions.width, 800))
.blur(20)
.flipHorizontal()
.saturation(-100)
.fit('clip');
};
const Page = ({ mySanityData }) => (
const imageProps = useNextSanityImage(
configuredSanityClient,
mySanityData.image,
{ imageBuilder: myCustomImageBuilder }
);
return (
<Img {...imageProps} layout="responsive" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px" />
);
);
//...
<img /> element with a
srcSet attribute, the
width and
height prop being returned by the React hook is uniform for each size. Cropping an image is possible using the
ImageUrlBuilder, however you have to return an image with the same aspect ratio for each of the defined sizes. Art direction is currently not supported (both by next/image and this library).
If the functionality mentioned above is desired, please file an issue stating your specific use case so we can look at the desired behavior and possibilities.
The following types are exposed from the library:
ImageUrlBuilder
UseNextSanityImageProps
UseNextSanityImageOptions
UseNextSanityBlurUpImageBuilder
UseNextSanityBlurUpImageBuilderOptions
UseNextSanityImageBuilder
UseNextSanityImageBuilderOptions
UseNextSanityImageDimensions