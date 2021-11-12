Sanity.io toolkit for Next.js.

Features:

Client-side live real-time preview for authenticated users

GROQ syntax highlighting

Table of contents

Installation

$ npm install next-sanity @portabletext/react @sanity/image-url // or $ yarn add next-sanity @portabletext/react @sanity/image-url

Live real-time preview

You can implement real-time client side preview using createPreviewSubscriptionHook . It works by streaming the whole dataset to the browser, which it keeps updated using listeners and Mendoza patches. When it recieves updates, then the query is run against the client-side datastore using groq-js. This only happens if you're logged in and the hook is configured to run, which means you can use this code in production.

You might want to use Vercel’s approach to previews, which is set up with a serverless functions that takes a preview secret, which in turn redirects you to a page with a preview prop set to true .

Limits

The real-time preview isn't optimized and comes with a configured limit of 3000 documents. You can experiment with larger datasets by configuring the hook with documentLimit: <Integer> . Be aware that this might significantly affect the preview performance.

We have plans for optimizations in the roadmap.

Optimizing bundle size

The first version of next-sanity shipped with the picosanity client built-in. This caused some confusion for people who wants not only to pull data from their Sanity.io content lake, but also send patches and mutations via API routes. Since picosanity only supported fetching content, it had a smaller bundle size than the full SDK.

You can leverage Next.js' tree shaking to avoid shipping unnecessary code to the browser. In order to do so, you first need to isolate the client configuration in its own file, and be sure to only use it inside of the data fetching functions ( getStaticProps , getServerProps , and getStaticPaths ) or in the function that goes into the API routes ( /pages/api/<your-serverless-function>.js ).

You can follow the approach from the official Next.js preview example:

Make a /lib folder and add config.js , sanity.js , and sanity.server.js to it In /lib/config.js , add and export the projectId , dataset , apiVersion , and other client configurations In /lib/sanity.js , import and export the configurated helper functions that you need in the client-side code (like urlFor , usePreviewSubscription , and PortableText ) In /lib/sanity.server.js , create the client(s) you need for interacting with your content in the datafetching functions and in serverless API routes.

Should you want to do queries from the client side but want to avoid bundling the entire @sanity/client , you can of course still install and use picosanity manually.

Usage

It’s practical to set up dedicated files where you import and set up your client etc. Below is a comprehensive example of the different things you can set up.

export const config = { dataset : process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_DATASET || 'production' , projectId : process.env.NEXT_PUBLIC_SANITY_PROJECT_ID, apiVersion : '2021-10-21' , useCdn : process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' , }

import {createPreviewSubscriptionHook, createCurrentUserHook} from 'next-sanity' import createImageUrlBuilder from '@sanity/image-url' import {config} from './config' export const urlFor = ( source ) => createImageUrlBuilder(config).image(source) export const usePreviewSubscription = createPreviewSubscriptionHook(config) export const useCurrentUser = createCurrentUserHook(config)

import {createClient} from 'next-sanity' import {config} from './config' export const sanityClient = createClient(config) export const previewClient = createClient({ ...config, useCdn : false , token : process.env.SANITY_API_TOKEN, }) export const getClient = ( usePreview ) => (usePreview ? previewClient : sanityClient)

Example: Minimal blog post template

A minimal example for a blog post template using the schema from from the Sanity Studio blog example. Includes the real-time preview using the configuration illustrated above:

import ErrorPage from 'next/error' import {useRouter} from 'next/router' import {groq} from 'next-sanity' import {PortableText} from '@portabletext/react' import {usePreviewSubscription, urlFor} from '../../lib/sanity' import {getClient} from '../../lib/sanity.server' const postQuery = groq ` *[_type == "post" && slug.current == $slug][0] { _id, title, body, mainImage, categories[]->{ _id, title }, "slug": slug.current } ` export default function Post ( {data, preview} ) { const router = useRouter() const { data : post} = usePreviewSubscription(postQuery, { params : { slug : data.post?.slug}, initialData : data.post, enabled : preview && data.post?.slug, }) if (!router.isFallback && !data.post?.slug) { return <ErrorPage statusCode={404} /> } const {title, mainImage, body} = post return ( <article> <h2>{title}</h2> <figure> <img src={urlFor(mainImage).url()} /> </figure> <PortableText value={body} /> </article> ) } export async function getStaticProps({params, preview = false}) { const post = await getClient(preview).fetch(postQuery, { slug: params.slug, }) return { props: { preview, data: {post}, }, } } export async function getStaticPaths() { const paths = await getClient().fetch( groq`*[_type == "post" && defined(slug.current)][].slug.current` ) return { paths: paths.map((slug) => ({params: {slug}})), fallback: true, } }

Migrate

From v0.4

createPortableTextComponent is removed

This utility used to wrap @sanity/block-content-to-react . It's encouraged to upgrade to @portabletext/react .

$ npm install @portabletext/react // or $ yarn add @portabletext/react

-import { createPortableTextComponent } from 'next-sanity' +import { PortableText as PortableTextComponent } from '@portabletext/react' -export const PortableText = createPortableTextComponent({ serializers: {} }) +export const PortableText = (props) => <PortableTextComponent components={{}} {...props} />

Please note that the serializers and components are not 100% equivalent.

Check the full migration guide.

createImageUrlBuilder is removed

This utility is no longer wrapped by next-sanity and you'll need to install the dependency yourself:

$ npm install @sanity/image-url // or $ yarn add @sanity/image-url

-import { createImageUrlBuilder } from 'next-sanity' +import createImageUrlBuilder from '@sanity/image-url'

License

MIT-licensed. See LICENSE.