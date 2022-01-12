openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ns

next-safe

by Trezy
3.1.3 (see all)

<!-- ALL-CONTRIBUTORS-BADGE:START - Do not remove or modify this section --> [![All Contributors](https://img.shields.io/badge/all_contributors-6-orange.svg?style=flat-square)](#contributors-) <!-- ALL-CONTRIBUTORS-BADGE:END -->

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

next-safe

Version Bundle size Downloads BSD-3-Clause License

Release status Test status Code Coverage Maintainability

PRs Welcome All Contributors Code of Conduct

Watch on GitHub Star on GitHub Tweet

next-safe helps secure your Next.js apps by providing sensible defaults for the most common security headers, including:

Check out the full documentation at https://trezy.gitbook.io/next-safe.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Trezy
🐛 💻 💡 🤔 🚇 🚧 👀 ⚠️
Cameron Welter
🐛 💻 🤔 🚧 ⚠️
Omar López
📖
Anton Frattaroli
🐛
april-ctrlspire
🤔
João Lucas Evangelista C. de Amorim
🐛 💻
anvelicon
💻 📖 🤔

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome! Check out our contributing docs for help getting started!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial