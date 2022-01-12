next-safe
next-safe helps secure your Next.js apps by providing sensible defaults for the most common security headers, including:
Content-Security-Policy
Permissions-Policy (formerly known as
Feature-Policy)
Referrer-Policy
X-Content-Type-Options
X-Frame-Options
X-XSS-Protection
Check out the full documentation at https://trezy.gitbook.io/next-safe.
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome! Check out our contributing docs for help getting started!