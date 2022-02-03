Expose environment variables to the runtime config of Next.js

Getting started

$ yarn add next-runtime-dotenv

This Next.js plugin uses dotenv to expose environment variables to the Next.js runtime configuration. It requires next@5.1.0 .

Usage

This module exposes a function that allows to configure a Next.js plugin.

In your next.config.js :

const nextRuntimeDotenv = require ( 'next-runtime-dotenv' ) const withConfig = nextRuntimeDotenv({ public : [ 'MY_API_URL' ], server : [ 'GITHUB_TOKEN' ] }) module .exports = withConfig({ })

Then in your page, use the configuration values as such:

import getConfig from 'next/config' const { publicRuntimeConfig : {MY_API_URL}, serverRuntimeConfig : {GITHUB_TOKEN} } = getConfig() function HomePage ( ) { console .log(GITHUB_TOKEN) return ( < div > My API URL is {MY_API_URL} </ div > ) } export default HomePage

Serverless deployment

This module is not compatible with serverless deployment as publicRuntimeConfig and serverRuntimeConfig from next/config will not be exposed. You should use build-time configuration.

Phases

This plugin leverages next@5.1.0 and build phases. It exposes a plugin function in order to run the plugin only when running the server ( PHASE_DEVELOPMENT_SERVER and PHASE_PRODUCTION_SERVER ).

License

MIT

