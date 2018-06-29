Dynamic Routes for Next.js

Easy to use universal dynamic routes for Next.js

Express-style route and parameters matching

Request handler middleware for express & co

Link and Router that generate URLs by route definition

How to use

Install:

npm install next-routes --save

Create routes.js inside your project:

const routes = require ( 'next-routes' ) module .exports = routes() .add( 'about' ) .add( 'blog' , '/blog/:slug' ) .add( 'user' , '/user/:id' , 'profile' ) .add( '/:noname/:lang(en|es)/:wow+' , 'complex' ) .add({ name : 'beta' , pattern : '/v3' , page : 'v3' })

This file is used both on the server and the client.

API:

routes.add([name], pattern = /name, page = name)

routes.add(object)

Arguments:

name - Route name

- Route name pattern - Route pattern (like express, see path-to-regexp)

- Route pattern (like express, see path-to-regexp) page - Page inside ./pages to be rendered

The page component receives the matched URL parameters merged into query

export default class Blog extends React . Component { static async getInitialProps ({query}) { } render () { } }

On the server

const next = require ( 'next' ) const routes = require ( './routes' ) const app = next({ dev : process.env.NODE_ENV !== 'production' }) const handler = routes.getRequestHandler(app) const express = require ( 'express' ) app.prepare().then( () => { express().use(handler).listen( 3000 ) }) const {createServer} = require ( 'http' ) app.prepare().then( () => { createServer(handler).listen( 3000 ) })

Optionally you can pass a custom handler, for example:

const handler = routes.getRequestHandler(app, ({req, res, route, query}) => { app.render(req, res, route.page, query) })

Make sure to use server.js in your package.json scripts:

"scripts" : { "dev" : "node server.js" , "build" : "next build" , "start" : "NODE_ENV=production node server.js" }

On the client

Import Link and Router from your routes.js file to generate URLs based on route definition:

Link example

import {Link} from '../routes' export default () => ( < div > < div > Welcome to Next.js! </ div > < Link route = 'blog' params = {{slug: ' hello-world '}}> < a > Hello world </ a > </ Link > or < Link route = '/blog/hello-world' > < a > Hello world </ a > </ Link > </ div > )

API:

<Link route='name'>...</Link>

<Link route='name' params={params}> ... </Link>

<Link route='/path/to/match'> ... </Link>

Props:

route - Route name or URL to match (alias: to )

- Route name or URL to match (alias: ) params - Optional parameters for named routes

It generates the URLs for href and as and renders next/link . Other props like prefetch will work as well.

Router example

import React from 'react' import {Router} from '../routes' export default class Blog extends React . Component { handleClick () { Router.pushRoute( 'blog' , { slug : 'hello-world' }) Router.pushRoute( '/blog/hello-world' ) } render () { return ( < div > < div > {this.props.url.query.slug} </ div > < button onClick = {this.handleClick} > Home </ button > </ div > ) } }

API:

Router.pushRoute(route)

Router.pushRoute(route, params)

Router.pushRoute(route, params, options)

Arguments:

route - Route name or URL to match

- Route name or URL to match params - Optional parameters for named routes

- Optional parameters for named routes options - Passed to Next.js

The same works with .replaceRoute() and .prefetchRoute()

It generates the URLs and calls next/router

Optionally you can provide custom Link and Router objects, for example:

const routes = module .exports = require ( 'next-routes' )({ Link : require ( './my/link' ) Router : require ( './my/router' ) })