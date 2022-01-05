An implementation of the Next.js Router that keeps the state of the "URL" in memory (does not read or write to the address bar). Useful in tests and Storybook. Inspired by react-router > MemoryRouter .

Tested with NextJS v10 and v11.

Install via NPM: npm install --save-dev next-router-mock

Quick Start

For unit tests, the next-router-mock module can be used as a drop-in replacement for next/router . It exports both a default (singleton) router and the useRouter hook. Example:

jest.mock( 'next/router' , () => require ( 'next-router-mock' ))

For Storybook, you can use <MemoryRouterProvider> to wrap your stories. Example:

import { MemoryRouterProvider } from 'next-router-mock/MemoryRouterProvider' ; addDecorator( Story => < MemoryRouterProvider > < Story /> </ MemoryRouterProvider > );

Usage with Jest

Simply drop-in the next-router-mock like this:

jest.mock( 'next/router' , () => require ( 'next-router-mock' )); jest.mock( 'next/dist/client/router' , () => require ( 'next-router-mock' ));

Note: it's better to mock next/dist/client/router instead of next/router , because both next/router and next/link depend directly on this nested path. It's also perfectly fine to mock both.

Here's a full working example:

import singletonRouter, { useRouter } from 'next/router' ; import NextLink from 'next/link' ; import { render, act, fireEvent, screen, waitFor } from '@testing-library/react' ; import { renderHook } from '@testing-library/react-hooks' ; import mockRouter from 'next-router-mock' ; jest.mock( 'next/dist/client/router' , () => require ( 'next-router-mock' )); describe( 'next-router-mock' , () => { beforeEach( () => { mockRouter.setCurrentUrl( "/initial" ); }); it( 'supports `push` and `replace` methods' , () => { singletonRouter.push( '/foo?bar=baz' ); expect(singletonRouter).toMatchObject({ asPath : '/foo?bar=baz' , pathname : '/foo' , query : { bar : 'baz' }, }); }); it( 'supports URL objects with templates' , () => { singletonRouter.push({ pathname : '/[id]/foo' , query : { id : '123' , bar : 'baz' }, }); expect(singletonRouter).toMatchObject({ asPath : '/123/foo?bar=baz' , pathname : '/[id]/foo' , query : { bar : 'baz' }, }); }); it( 'mocks useRouter' , () => { const { result } = renderHook( () => useRouter()); expect(result.current).toMatchObject({ asPath : "" }); act( () => { result.current.push( "/example" ); }); expect(result.current).toMatchObject({ asPath : "/example" }) }); it( 'works with next/link' , () => { render( < NextLink href = "/example?foo=bar" > < a > Example Link </ a > </ NextLink > ); fireEvent.click(screen.getByText( 'Example Link' )); expect(singletonRouter).toMatchObject({ asPath : '/example?foo=bar' }); }); });

Usage with Storybook

For Storybook, we use a Context-based approach to supply the mocks. You can globally wrap all stories by adding this to storybook/preview.js :

import { addDecorator } from "@storybook/react" ; import { MemoryRouterProvider } from 'next-router-mock/MemoryRouterProvider' ; addDecorator( ( Story ) => < MemoryRouterProvider > < Story /> </ MemoryRouterProvider > );

You can also wrap individual stories with the provider, allowing you to customize the properties:

export const ExampleStory = () => ( < MemoryRouterProvider url = "/initial-url" > < NextLink href = "/example" > < a > Example Link </ a > </ NextLink > </ MemoryRouterProvider > );

The MemoryRouterProvider has the following optional properties:

url ( string or object ) sets the current route's URL to a string or URL object

( or ) sets the current route's URL to a string or URL object async enables async mode, if necessary (see section below for details)

enables async mode, if necessary (see section below for details) Events: onPush(url, { shallow }) onReplace(url, { shallow }) onRouteChangeStart(url, { shallow }) onRouteChangeComplete(url, { shallow })



Full Example:

export const ExampleStory = () => ( < MemoryRouterProvider url = "/initial" async onPush = {action( ' push ')} onReplace = {action( ' replace ')} onRouteChangeStart = {action( ' routeChangeStart ')} onRouteChangeComplete = {action( ' routeChangeComplete ')} > < NextLink href = "/example" > < a > Example Link </ a > </ NextLink > </ MemoryRouterProvider > );

MemoryRouterProvider compatibility with Next 10

The above examples work with Next v11.1.0 or higher.

If you are using Next v10.* or v11.0.* , simply use the following import instead:

import { MemoryRouterProvider } from 'next-router-mock/MemoryRouterProvider/next-10' ;

Dynamic Routes

To mock Next's dynamic routing behavior, you will need to import the optional extensions and register any static or dynamic routes you use in your application (or just those that are relevant for the code under test).

import mockRouter from "next-router-mock" ; import "next-router-mock/dynamic-routes" ; mockRouter.registerPaths([ "/example/static/path" , "/example/[dynamic]/path" , "/example/[...catchAll]/path" ]);

For Next 10 support, use

import "next-router-mock/dynamic-routes/next-10" ;

Sync vs Async

By default, next-router-mock handles route changes synchronously. This is convenient for testing, and works for most use-cases.

However, Next normally handles route changes asynchronously, and in certain cases you might actually rely on that behavior. If that's the case, you can use next-router-mock/async . Tests will need to account for the async behavior too; for example:

it( 'next/link can be tested too' , async () => { render( < NextLink href = "/example?foo=bar" > < a > Example Link </ a > </ NextLink > ); fireEvent.click(screen.getByText( 'Example Link' )); await waitFor( () => { expect(singletonRouter).toMatchObject({ asPath : '/example?foo=bar' , pathname : '/example' , query : { foo : 'bar' }, }); }); });

Supported Features

useRouter()

withRouter(Component)

router.push(url, as, options)

router.replace(url, as, options)

router.pathname

router.asPath

router.query

Works with next/link (see Jest notes)

(see Jest notes) router.events supports: routeChangeStart(url, { shallow }) routeChangeComplete(url, { shallow }) hashChangeStart(url, { shallow }) hashChangeComplete(url, { shallow })

supports:

Not yet supported

PRs welcome!

These fields just have default values; these methods do nothing.