next-router-mock
An implementation of the Next.js Router that keeps the state of the "URL" in memory (does not read or write to the
address bar). Useful in tests and Storybook. Inspired
by
react-router > MemoryRouter
.
Tested with NextJS v10 and v11.
Install via NPM:
npm install --save-dev next-router-mock
Table of Contents generated with DocToc
next-router-mock
For unit tests, the
next-router-mock module can be used as a drop-in replacement for
next/router. It exports both a default (singleton) router and
the
useRouter hook. Example:
jest.mock('next/router', () => require('next-router-mock'))
For Storybook, you can use
<MemoryRouterProvider> to wrap your stories. Example:
import { MemoryRouterProvider } from 'next-router-mock/MemoryRouterProvider';
addDecorator(Story => <MemoryRouterProvider><Story /></MemoryRouterProvider>);
Simply drop-in the
next-router-mock like this:
jest.mock('next/router', () => require('next-router-mock'));
// or this:
jest.mock('next/dist/client/router', () => require('next-router-mock'));
Note: it's better to mock
next/dist/client/routerinstead of
next/router, because both
next/routerand
next/linkdepend directly on this nested path. It's also perfectly fine to mock both.
Here's a full working example:
import singletonRouter, { useRouter } from 'next/router';
import NextLink from 'next/link';
import { render, act, fireEvent, screen, waitFor } from '@testing-library/react';
import { renderHook } from '@testing-library/react-hooks';
import mockRouter from 'next-router-mock';
// This is all you need:
jest.mock('next/dist/client/router', () => require('next-router-mock'));
describe('next-router-mock', () => {
beforeEach(() => {
mockRouter.setCurrentUrl("/initial");
});
it('supports `push` and `replace` methods', () => {
singletonRouter.push('/foo?bar=baz');
expect(singletonRouter).toMatchObject({
asPath: '/foo?bar=baz',
pathname: '/foo',
query: { bar: 'baz' },
});
});
it('supports URL objects with templates', () => {
singletonRouter.push({
pathname: '/[id]/foo',
query: { id: '123', bar: 'baz' },
});
expect(singletonRouter).toMatchObject({
asPath: '/123/foo?bar=baz',
pathname: '/[id]/foo',
query: { bar: 'baz' },
});
});
it('mocks useRouter', () => {
const { result } = renderHook(() => useRouter());
expect(result.current).toMatchObject({ asPath: "" });
act(() => {
result.current.push("/example");
});
expect(result.current).toMatchObject({ asPath: "/example" })
});
it('works with next/link', () => {
render(<NextLink href="/example?foo=bar"><a>Example Link</a></NextLink>);
fireEvent.click(screen.getByText('Example Link'));
expect(singletonRouter).toMatchObject({ asPath: '/example?foo=bar' });
});
});
For Storybook, we use a Context-based approach to supply the mocks. You can globally wrap all stories by adding this to
storybook/preview.js:
import { addDecorator } from "@storybook/react";
import { MemoryRouterProvider } from 'next-router-mock/MemoryRouterProvider';
addDecorator((Story) => <MemoryRouterProvider><Story/></MemoryRouterProvider>);
You can also wrap individual stories with the provider, allowing you to customize the properties:
export const ExampleStory = () => (
<MemoryRouterProvider url="/initial-url">
<NextLink href="/example"><a>Example Link</a></NextLink>
</MemoryRouterProvider>
);
The
MemoryRouterProvider has the following optional properties:
url (
string or
object) sets the current route's URL to a string or URL object
async enables async mode, if necessary (see section below for details)
onPush(url, { shallow })
onReplace(url, { shallow })
onRouteChangeStart(url, { shallow })
onRouteChangeComplete(url, { shallow })
Full Example:
export const ExampleStory = () => (
<MemoryRouterProvider
url="/initial"
async
onPush={action('push')}
onReplace={action('replace')}
onRouteChangeStart={action('routeChangeStart')}
onRouteChangeComplete={action('routeChangeComplete')}
>
<NextLink href="/example"><a>Example Link</a></NextLink>
</MemoryRouterProvider>
);
MemoryRouterProvider compatibility with Next 10
The above examples work with Next
v11.1.0 or higher.
If you are using Next
v10.* or
v11.0.*, simply use the following import instead:
import { MemoryRouterProvider } from 'next-router-mock/MemoryRouterProvider/next-10';
To mock Next's dynamic routing behavior, you will need to import the optional extensions and register any static or dynamic routes you use in your application (or just those that are relevant for the code under test).
import mockRouter from "next-router-mock";
import "next-router-mock/dynamic-routes";
mockRouter.registerPaths([
"/example/static/path",
"/example/[dynamic]/path",
"/example/[...catchAll]/path"
]);
For Next 10 support, use
import "next-router-mock/dynamic-routes/next-10";
By default,
next-router-mock handles route changes synchronously. This is convenient for testing, and works for most
use-cases.
However, Next normally handles route changes asynchronously, and in certain cases you might actually rely on that behavior. If that's the case, you can use
next-router-mock/async. Tests will need to account for the async behavior
too; for example:
it('next/link can be tested too', async () => {
render(<NextLink href="/example?foo=bar"><a>Example Link</a></NextLink>);
fireEvent.click(screen.getByText('Example Link'));
await waitFor(() => {
expect(singletonRouter).toMatchObject({
asPath: '/example?foo=bar',
pathname: '/example',
query: { foo: 'bar' },
});
});
});
useRouter()
withRouter(Component)
router.push(url, as, options)
router.replace(url, as, options)
router.pathname
router.asPath
router.query
next/link (see Jest notes)
router.events supports:
routeChangeStart(url, { shallow })
routeChangeComplete(url, { shallow })
hashChangeStart(url, { shallow })
hashChangeComplete(url, { shallow })
PRs welcome!
These fields just have default values; these methods do nothing.
router.isReady
router.route
router.basePath
router.isFallback
router.isLocaleDomain
router.locale
router.locales
router.defaultLocale
router.domainLocales
router.prefetch()
router.back()
router.beforePopState(cb)
router.reload()
router.events not implemented:
routeChangeError
beforeHistoryChange