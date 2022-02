A more powerful Next.js router events API. The standard API can only handle one listener per router event (see zeit/next.js#2033).

Setup

To install next-router-events from npm run:

npm install next-router-events

Usage

To use router events:

import routerEvents from 'next-router-events' const logUrl = url => console .log(url) const alertUrl = url => alert(url) routerEvents.on( 'routeChangeComplete' , logUrl) routerEvents.once( 'routeChangeComplete' , alertUrl) routerEvents.off( 'routeChangeComplete' , logUrl)