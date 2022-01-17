Add i18n in less than 5 minutes — Built for Next.js 10

Lightweight, simple, easy to integrate, extendable, no custom server required and efficient because it will only download the required translations for your current locale.

See live demo

Supports typed locales via the Template literal and Recursive types. Requires TypeScript >=4.1.0

Note: Currently types is only supported using dot notation. Eg: t("about.title.0.description") .

Usage

Install

First step: downloading this dependency.

npm install next-rosetta yarn add next-rosetta

Update your next.config.js by adding a i18n section:

module .exports = { i18n: { locales: [ "en" , "es" ], defaultLocale: "en" , }, };

For more info refer to: https://nextjs.org/docs/advanced-features/i18n-routing

Create locales

Make a directory named i18n on the root of your project. If you are using TypeScript you can define the type schema and create every locale based on that interface. Type safety! Excelente!

export interface MyLocale { locale: string ; title: string ; subtitle: string ; profile: { button: string ; }; welcome: string ; }

import type { MyLocale } from "." ; export const table: MyLocale = { locale: "English" , title: "Next.js 10 + Rosetta with native i18n integration" , subtitle: "Click below to update your current locale 👇" , profile: { button: "Press me!" , }, welcome: "Welcome {{name}}! 😃" , };

import type { MyLocale } from "." ; export const table: MyLocale = { locale: "Español" , title: "Next.js 10 + Rosetta con integración nativa de i18n" , subtitle: "Presiona aquí abajo para cambiar tu lenguaje 👇" , profile: { button: "Presióname!" , }, welcome: "Bienvenido {{name}}! 👋" , };

Dealing with long texts? You can use endent or similar libraries.

import endent from "endent" ; import type { MyLocale } from "." ; export const table: MyLocale = { markdown: endent ` # Title This string will have a correct right indentation. ` , }

Add the i18n provider

Import I18nProvider from "next-rosetta" and wrap your app in it. From pageProps take table which is the current locale object and pass it to I18nProvider .

// ./pages/_app.tsx import type { AppProps } from "next/app"; import { I18nProvider } from "next-rosetta"; function MyApp({ Component, pageProps }: AppProps) { return ( <I18nProvider table={pageProps.table}> <Component {...pageProps} /> </I18nProvider> ); } export default MyApp;

Load and render

To import locales you must call this on the server side code (or on the static render):

const locale = "en" ; const { table = {} } = await import ( `../i18n/ ${locale} ` );

Here is an example if you are using getStaticProps :

// ./pages/index.tsx import type { GetStaticProps } from "next"; import { useI18n, I18nProps } from "next-rosetta"; // Import typing import type { MyLocale } from "../i18n"; function HomePage() { const { t } = useI18n<MyLocale>(); return ( <div> <h3> {t("title")} </h3> <p> {t("welcome", { name: "John" })} </p> <button> {t("profile.button")} </button> </div> ) } // You can use I18nProps<T> for type-safety (optional) export const getStaticProps: GetStaticProps<I18nProps<MyLocale>> = async (context) => { const locale = context.locale || context.defaultLocale; const { table = {} } = await import(`../i18n/${locale}`); // Import locale return { props: { table } }; // Passed to `/pages/_app.tsx` };

Any component can access the locale translations by using the useI18n hook.

// ./pages/index.tsx import Link from "next/link"; import { useRouter } from "next/router"; import { useI18n } from "next-rosetta"; // Import typing import type { MyLocale } from "../i18n"; function LocaleSelector() { const { locale, locales, asPath } = useRouter(); // Get current locale and locale list const { t } = useI18n<MyLocale>(); // ... }

For more info regarding rosetta API please refer to: https://github.com/lukeed/rosetta

Example

Here is a more complete example of page inside the /page directory:

// ./pages/index.tsx import { useI18n, I18nProps } from "next-rosetta"; import { useRouter } from "next/router"; import Head from "next/head"; import Link from "next/link"; import type { MyLocale } from "../i18n"; // Import typing export default function Home() { const { locale, locales, asPath } = useRouter(); const i18n = useI18n<MyLocale>(); const { t } = i18n; return ( <div> <Head> <title>{t("locale")}</title> </Head> <main> <h1>{t("title")}</h1> <p>{t("subtitle")}</p> <p>{t("welcome", { name: "John" })}</p> <ul> {locales?.map((loc) => ( <li key={loc}> <Link href={asPath} locale={loc}> <a className={loc === locale ? "is-active" : ""}>{loc}</a> </Link> </li> ))} </ul> </main> </div> ); } // Server-side code import type { GetStaticProps } from "next"; export const getStaticProps: GetStaticProps<I18nProps<MyLocale>> = async (context) => { const locale = context.locale || context.defaultLocale; const { table = {} } = await import(`../i18n/${locale}`); // Import locale return { props: { table } }; // Passed to `/pages/_app.tsx` };

Example with getServerSideProps

This is compatible with your current server side logic. Here is an example:

// ./pages/posts/[id].tsx import type { GetServerSideProps } from "next"; import { useI18n, I18nProps } from "next-rosetta"; // Import typing import type { MyLocale } from "../i18n"; type Props = { post: any }; export default function PostPage({ post, ...props }: Props) { const { t } = useI18n<MyLocale>(); // ... } export const getServerSideProps: GetServerSideProps<Props & I18nProps> = async (context) => { const locale = context.locale || context.defaultLocale; const data = await fetch(`/posts/${context.params["id"]}`).then(res => res.json()); const { table = {} } = await import(`../../i18n/${locale}`); return { props: { table, post: data } }; };

FAQ

Is a JSON locale table supported?

Yes. Just import is as await import( ../../i18n/${locale}.json );

React complains about unknown is not a valid children type

If you have this error:

Type 'unknown' is not assignable to type 'ReactNode'.ts

You are probably using a wrong path, you have a typo or you are using arrays as path ( t(["foo", "bar"]) won't infer type).

To force a type:

const en = { title: "Hello", } const { t } = useI18n<typeof en>();

// type is 'unknown' const text = t("foo") // note 'foo' doesn't exist in locale definition. // React error <span>{text}<span>

// type is 'string' const text = t<string>("foo") // ok <span>{text}<span>

How to add a button to change locale?

Create some <Link /> and set the locale prop to change locale. It is important to note you should set the href variable to the current asPath from useRouter .

The difference between router.route and router.asPath is that the first has path value with params (eg: /products/[id] ) and asPath has the replaced values.

export default function ChangeLocale() { const { locale, locales, asPath } = useRouter(); const i18n = useI18n<MyLocale>(); return ( <div> {locales?.map((loc) => { const isActive = loc === locale; return ( <Link key={loc} href={asPath} locale={loc}> <a>{loc}</a> </Link> ); })} </div> ); }

IDE Autocomplete

IDEs won't autocomplete while typing, only after the path is written you can see the types.

This is a limitation of Typescript, we would require a pre-compilation steps of each possible path to allow this.

TODO