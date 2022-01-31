A HOC that brings Next.js and Redux together
⚠️ The current version of this library only works with Next.js 9.3 and newer. If you are required to use Next.js 6-9 you can use version 3-5 of this library, see branches. Otherwise, consider upgrading Next.js. ⚠️
Setting up Redux for static apps is rather simple: a single Redux store has to be created that is provided to all pages.
When Next.js static site generator or server side rendering is involved, however, things start to get complicated as another store instance is needed on the server to render Redux-connected components.
Furthermore, access to the Redux
Store may also be needed during a page's
getInitialProps.
This is where
next-redux-wrapper comes in handy: It automatically creates the store instances for you and makes sure they all have the same state.
Moreover it allows to properly handle complex cases like
App.getInitialProps (when using
pages/_app) together with
getStaticProps or
getServerSideProps at individual page level.
Library provides uniform interface no matter in which Next.js lifecycle method you would like to use the
Store.
In Next.js example https://github.com/vercel/next.js/blob/canary/examples/with-redux/store.js#L55 store is being replaced on navigation. Redux will re-render components even with memoized selectors (
createSelector from
recompose) if
store is replaced: https://codesandbox.io/s/redux-store-change-kzs8q, which may affect performance of the app by causing a huge re-render of everything, even what did not change. This library makes sure
store remains the same.
npm install next-redux-wrapper react-redux --save
Note that
next-redux-wrapper requires
react-redux as peer dependency.
Live example: https://codesandbox.io/s/next-redux-wrapper-demo-7n2t5.
All examples are written in TypeScript. If you're using plain JavaScript just omit type declarations. These examples use vanilla Redux, if you're using Redux Toolkit, please refer to dedicated example.
Next.js has several data fetching mechanisms, this library can attach to any of them. But first you have to write some common code.
Please note that your reducer must have the
HYDRATE action handler.
HYDRATE action handler must properly reconciliate the hydrated state on top of the existing state (if any). This behavior was added in version 6 of this library. We'll talk about this special action later.
Create a file named
store.ts:
// store.ts
import {createStore, AnyAction, Store} from 'redux';
import {createWrapper, Context, HYDRATE} from 'next-redux-wrapper';
export interface State {
tick: string;
}
// create your reducer
const reducer = (state: State = {tick: 'init'}, action: AnyAction) => {
switch (action.type) {
case HYDRATE:
// Attention! This will overwrite client state! Real apps should use proper reconciliation.
return {...state, ...action.payload};
case 'TICK':
return {...state, tick: action.payload};
default:
return state;
}
};
// create a makeStore function
const makeStore = (context: Context) => createStore(reducer);
// export an assembled wrapper
export const wrapper = createWrapper<Store<State>>(makeStore, {debug: true});
// store.js
import {createStore} from 'redux';
import {createWrapper, HYDRATE} from 'next-redux-wrapper';
// create your reducer
const reducer = (state = {tick: 'init'}, action) => {
switch (action.type) {
case HYDRATE:
return {...state, ...action.payload};
case 'TICK':
return {...state, tick: action.payload};
default:
return state;
}
};
// create a makeStore function
const makeStore = context => createStore(reducer);
// export an assembled wrapper
export const wrapper = createWrapper(makeStore, {debug: true});
It is highly recommended to use
pages/_app to wrap all pages at once, otherwise due to potential race conditions you may get
Cannot update component while rendering another component:
import React, {FC} from 'react';
import {AppProps} from 'next/app';
import {wrapper} from '../components/store';
const WrappedApp: FC<AppProps> = ({Component, pageProps}) => <Component {...pageProps} />;
export default wrapper.withRedux(WrappedApp);
import React from 'react';
import {wrapper} from '../components/store';
const MyApp = ({Component, pageProps}) => <Component {...pageProps} />;
export default wrapper.withRedux(MyApp);
You can also use class-based App wrapper.
⚠️ Next.js provides generic
getInitialProps when using
class MyApp extends App which will be picked up by wrapper, so you must not extend
App as you'll be opted out of Automatic Static Optimization: https://err.sh/next.js/opt-out-auto-static-optimization. Just export a regular Functional Component as in the example above.
import React from 'react';
import {wrapper} from '../components/store';
import {AppProps} from 'next/app';
class MyApp extends React.Component<AppProps> {
render() {
const {Component, pageProps} = this.props;
return <Component {...pageProps} />;
}
}
export default wrapper.withRedux(MyApp);
import React from 'react';
import {wrapper} from '../components/store';
class MyApp extends React.Component {
render() {
const {Component, pageProps} = this.props;
return <Component {...pageProps} />;
}
}
export default wrapper.withRedux(MyApp);
Each time when pages that have
getStaticProps or
getServerSideProps are opened by user the
HYDRATE action will be dispatched. This may happen during initial page load and during regular page navigation. The
payload of this action will contain the
state at the moment of static generation or server side rendering, so your reducer must merge it with existing client state properly.
Simplest way is to use server and client state separation.
Another way is to use https://github.com/benjamine/jsondiffpatch to analyze diff and apply it properly:
import {HYDRATE} from 'next-redux-wrapper';
// create your reducer
const reducer = (state = {tick: 'init'}, action) => {
switch (action.type) {
case HYDRATE:
const stateDiff = diff(state, action.payload) as any;
const wasBumpedOnClient = stateDiff?.page?.[0]?.endsWith('X'); // or any other criteria
return {
...state,
...action.payload,
page: wasBumpedOnClient ? state.page : action.payload.page, // keep existing state or use hydrated
};
case 'TICK':
return {...state, tick: action.payload};
default:
return state;
}
};
Or like this (from with-redux-wrapper example in Next.js repo):
const reducer = (state, action) => {
if (action.type === HYDRATE) {
const nextState = {
...state, // use previous state
...action.payload, // apply delta from hydration
};
if (state.count) nextState.count = state.count; // preserve count value on client side navigation
return nextState;
} else {
return combinedReducer(state, action);
}
};
The
createWrapper function accepts
makeStore as its first argument. The
makeStore function should return a new Redux
Store instance each time it's called. No memoization is needed here, it is automatically done inside the wrapper.
createWrapper also optionally accepts a config object as a second parameter:
debug (optional, boolean) : enable debug logging
serializeState and
deserializeState: custom functions for serializing and deserializing the redux state, see
Custom serialization and deserialization.
When
makeStore is invoked it is provided with a Next.js context, which could be
NextPageContext or
AppContext or
getStaticProps or
getServerSideProps context depending on which lifecycle function you will wrap.
Some of those contexts (
getServerSideProps always, and
NextPageContext,
AppContext sometimes if page is rendered on server) can have request and response related properties:
req (
IncomingMessage)
res (
ServerResponse)
Although it is possible to create server or client specific logic in both
makeStore, I highly recommend that they do not have different behavior. This may cause errors and checksum mismatches which in turn will ruin the whole purpose of server rendering.
This section describes how to attach to getStaticProps lifecycle function.
Let's create a page in
pages/pageName.tsx:
import React from 'react';
import {NextPage} from 'next';
import {useSelector} from 'react-redux';
import {wrapper, State} from '../store';
export const getStaticProps = wrapper.getStaticProps(store => ({preview}) => {
console.log('2. Page.getStaticProps uses the store to dispatch things');
store.dispatch({
type: 'TICK',
payload: 'was set in other page ' + preview,
});
});
// you can also use `connect()` instead of hooks
const Page: NextPage = () => {
const {tick} = useSelector<State, State>(state => state);
return <div>{tick}</div>;
};
export default Page;
import React from 'react';
import {useSelector} from 'react-redux';
import {wrapper} from '../store';
export const getStaticProps = wrapper.getStaticProps(store => ({preview}) => {
console.log('2. Page.getStaticProps uses the store to dispatch things');
store.dispatch({
type: 'TICK',
payload: 'was set in other page ' + preview,
});
});
// you can also use `connect()` instead of hooks
const Page = () => {
const {tick} = useSelector(state => state);
return <div>{tick}</div>;
};
export default Page;
⚠️ Each time when pages that have
getStaticProps are opened by user the
HYDRATE action will be dispatched. The
payload of this action will contain the
state at the moment of static generation, it will not have client state, so your reducer must merge it with existing client state properly. More about this in Server and Client State Separation.
Although you can wrap individual pages (and not wrap the
pages/_app) it is not recommended, see last paragraph in usage section.
This section describes how to attach to getServerSideProps lifecycle function.
Let's create a page in
pages/pageName.tsx:
import React from 'react';
import {NextPage} from 'next';
import {connect} from 'react-redux';
import {wrapper, State} from '../store';
export const getServerSideProps = wrapper.getServerSideProps(store => ({req, res, ...etc}) => {
console.log('2. Page.getServerSideProps uses the store to dispatch things');
store.dispatch({type: 'TICK', payload: 'was set in other page'});
});
// Page itself is not connected to Redux Store, it has to render Provider to allow child components to connect to Redux Store
const Page: NextPage<State> = ({tick}) => <div>{tick}</div>;
// you can also use Redux `useSelector` and other hooks instead of `connect()`
export default connect((state: State) => state)(Page);
import React from 'react';
import {connect} from 'react-redux';
import {wrapper} from '../store';
export const getServerSideProps = wrapper.getServerSideProps(store => ({req, res, ...etc}) => {
console.log('2. Page.getServerSideProps uses the store to dispatch things');
store.dispatch({type: 'TICK', payload: 'was set in other page'});
});
// Page itself is not connected to Redux Store, it has to render Provider to allow child components to connect to Redux Store
const Page = ({tick}) => <div>{tick}</div>;
// you can also use Redux `useSelector` and other hooks instead of `connect()`
export default connect(state => state)(Page);
⚠️ Each time when pages that have
getServerSideProps are opened by user the
HYDRATE action will be dispatched. The
payload of this action will contain the
state at the moment of server side rendering, it will not have client state, so your reducer must merge it with existing client state properly. More about this in Server and Client State Separation.
Although you can wrap individual pages (and not wrap the
pages/_app) it is not recommended, see last paragraph in usage section.
Page.getInitialProps
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {NextPage} from 'next';
import {wrapper, State} from '../store';
// you can also use `connect()` instead of hooks
const Page: NextPage = () => {
const {tick} = useSelector<State, State>(state => state);
return <div>{tick}</div>;
};
Page.getInitialProps = wrapper.getInitialPageProps(store => ({pathname, req, res}) => {
console.log('2. Page.getInitialProps uses the store to dispatch things');
store.dispatch({
type: 'TICK',
payload: 'was set in error page ' + pathname,
});
});
export default Page;
import React, {Component} from 'react';
import {wrapper} from '../store';
// you can also use `connect()` instead of hooks
const Page = () => {
const {tick} = useSelector(state => state);
return <div>{tick}</div>;
};
Page.getInitialProps = wrapper.getInitialPageProps(store => ({pathname, req, res}) => {
console.log('2. Page.getInitialProps uses the store to dispatch things');
store.dispatch({
type: 'TICK',
payload: 'was set in error page ' + pathname,
});
});
export default Page;
Keep in mind that
req and
res may not be available if
getInitialProps is called on client side.
Stateless function component also can be replaced with class:
class Page extends Component {
public static getInitialProps = wrapper.getInitialPageProps(store => () => { ... });
render() {
// stuff
}
}
export default Page;
Although you can wrap individual pages (and not wrap the
pages/_app) it is not recommended, see last paragraph in usage section.
⚠️ You can dispatch actions from the
pages/_app too. But this mode is not compatible with Next.js 9's Auto Partial Static Export feature, see the explanation below.
The wrapper can also be attached to your
_app component (located in
/pages). All other components can use the
connect function of
react-redux.
# pages/_app.tsx
import React from 'react';
import App, {AppInitialProps} from 'next/app';
import {wrapper} from '../components/store';
import {State} from '../components/reducer';
// Since you'll be passing more stuff to Page
declare module 'next/dist/next-server/lib/utils' {
export interface NextPageContext {
store: Store<State>;
}
}
class MyApp extends App<AppInitialProps> {
public static getInitialProps = wrapper.getInitialAppProps(store => async context => {
store.dispatch({type: 'TOE', payload: 'was set in _app'});
return {
pageProps: {
// https://nextjs.org/docs/advanced-features/custom-app#caveats
...(await App.getInitialProps(context)).pageProps,
// Some custom thing for all pages
pathname: ctx.pathname,
},
};
});
public render() {
const {Component, pageProps} = this.props;
return (
<Component {...pageProps} />
);
}
}
export default wrapper.withRedux(MyApp);
# pages/_app.tsx
import React from 'react';
import App from 'next/app';
import {wrapper} from '../components/store';
class MyApp extends App {
static getInitialProps = wrapper.getInitialAppProps(store => async context => {
store.dispatch({type: 'TOE', payload: 'was set in _app'});
return {
pageProps: {
// https://nextjs.org/docs/advanced-features/custom-app#caveats
...(await App.getInitialProps(context)).pageProps,
// Some custom thing for all pages
pathname: ctx.pathname,
},
};
});
render() {
const {Component, pageProps} = this.props;
return (
<Component {...pageProps} />
);
}
}
export default wrapper.withRedux(MyApp);
Then all pages can simply be connected (the example considers page components):
// pages/xxx.tsx
import React from 'react';
import {NextPage} from 'next';
import {connect} from 'react-redux';
import {NextPageContext} from 'next';
import {State} from '../store';
const Page: NextPage<State> = ({foo, custom}) => (
<div>
<div>Prop from Redux {foo}</div>
<div>Prop from getInitialProps {custom}</div>
</div>
);
// No need to wrap pages if App was wrapped
Page.getInitialProps = ({store, pathname, query}: NextPageContext) => {
store.dispatch({type: 'FOO', payload: 'foo'}); // The component can read from the store's state when rendered
return {custom: 'custom'}; // You can pass some custom props to the component from here
};
export default connect((state: State) => state)(Page);
// pages/xxx.js
import React from 'react';
import {connect} from 'react-redux';
const Page = ({foo, custom}) => (
<div>
<div>Prop from Redux {foo}</div>
<div>Prop from getInitialProps {custom}</div>
</div>
);
// No need to wrap pages if App was wrapped
Page.getInitialProps = ({store, pathname, query}) => {
store.dispatch({type: 'FOO', payload: 'foo'}); // The component can read from the store's state when rendered
return {custom: 'custom'}; // You can pass some custom props to the component from here
};
export default connect(state => state)(Page);
getServerSideProps or
getStaticProps at page level
You can also use
getServerSideProps or
getStaticProps at page level, in this case
HYDRATE action will be dispatched twice: with state after
App.getInitialProps and then with state after
getServerSideProps or
getStaticProps:
getServerSideProps at page level then
store in
getServerSideProps will be executed after
App.getInitialProps and will have state from it, so second
HYDRATE will have full state from both
getStaticProps at page level then
store in
getStaticProps will be executed at compile time and will NOT have state from
App.getInitialProps because they are executed in different contexts and state cannot be shared. First
HYDRATE actions state after
App.getInitialProps and second will have state after
getStaticProps (even though it was executed earlier in time).
Simplest way to ensure proper merging is to drop initial values from
action.payload:
const reducer = (state: State = {app: 'init', page: 'init'}, action: AnyAction) => {
switch (action.type) {
case HYDRATE:
if (action.payload.app === 'init') delete action.payload.app;
if (action.payload.page === 'init') delete action.payload.page;
return {...state, ...action.payload};
case 'APP':
return {...state, app: action.payload};
case 'PAGE':
return {...state, page: action.payload};
default:
return state;
}
};
const reducer = (state = {app: 'init', page: 'init'}, action) => {
switch (action.type) {
case HYDRATE:
if (action.payload.app === 'init') delete action.payload.app;
if (action.payload.page === 'init') delete action.payload.page;
return {...state, ...action.payload};
case 'APP':
return {...state, app: action.payload};
case 'PAGE':
return {...state, page: action.payload};
default:
return state;
}
};
Assume page only dispatches
PAGE action and App only
APP, this makes state merging safe.
More about that in Server and Client state separation.
Using
next-redux-wrapper ("the wrapper"), the following things happen on a request:
Phase 1:
getInitialProps/
getStaticProps/
getServerSideProps
makeStore) with an empty initial state. In doing so it also provides the
Request and
Response objects as options to
makeStore.
_app's
getInitialProps function and passes the previously created store.
_app's
getInitialProps method, along with the store's state.
getXXXProps function and passes the previously created store.
getXXXProps method, along with the store's state.
Phase 2: SSR
makeStore
HYDRATE action with the previous store's state as
payload
_app or
page component.
Phase 3: Client
HYDRATE action with the state from Phase 1 as
payload
_app or
page component.
Note: The client's state is not persisted across requests (i.e. Phase 1 always starts with an empty state). Hence, it is reset on page reloads. Consider using Redux persist if you want to persist state between requests.
Since version
7.0 first-class support of
@reduxjs/toolkit has been added.
Full example: https://github.com/kirill-konshin/next-redux-wrapper/blob/master/packages/demo-redux-toolkit.
import {configureStore, createSlice, ThunkAction} from '@reduxjs/toolkit';
import {Action} from 'redux';
import {createWrapper, HYDRATE} from 'next-redux-wrapper';
export const subjectSlice = createSlice({
name: 'subject',
initialState: {} as any,
reducers: {
setEnt(state, action) {
return action.payload;
},
},
extraReducers: {
[HYDRATE]: (state, action) => {
console.log('HYDRATE', state, action.payload);
return {
...state,
...action.payload.subject,
};
},
},
});
const makeStore = () =>
configureStore({
reducer: {
[subjectSlice.name]: subjectSlice.reducer,
},
devTools: true,
});
export type AppStore = ReturnType<typeof makeStore>;
export type AppState = ReturnType<AppStore['getState']>;
export type AppThunk<ReturnType = void> = ThunkAction<ReturnType, AppState, unknown, Action>;
export const fetchSubject = (id: any): AppThunk => async dispatch => {
const timeoutPromise = (timeout: number) => new Promise(resolve => setTimeout(resolve, timeout));
await timeoutPromise(200);
dispatch(
subjectSlice.actions.setEnt({
[id]: {
id,
name: `Subject ${id}`,
},
}),
);
};
export const wrapper = createWrapper<AppStore>(makeStore);
export const selectSubject = (id: any) => (state: AppState) => state?.[subjectSlice.name]?.[id];
It is recommended to export typed
State and
ThunkAction:
export type AppStore = ReturnType<typeof makeStore>;
export type AppState = ReturnType<AppStore['getState']>;
export type AppThunk<ReturnType = void> = ThunkAction<ReturnType, AppState, unknown, Action>;
Each time when pages that have
getStaticProps or
getServerSideProps are opened by user the
HYDRATE action will be dispatched. The
payload of this action will contain the
state at the moment of static generation or server side rendering, so your reducer must merge it with existing client state properly.
The easiest and most stable way to make sure nothing is accidentally overwritten is to make sure that your reducer applies client side and server side actions to different substates of your state and they never clash:
export interface State {
server: any;
client: any;
}
const reducer = (state: State = {tick: 'init'}, action: AnyAction) => {
switch (action.type) {
case HYDRATE:
return {
...state,
server: {
...state.server,
...action.payload.server,
},
};
case 'SERVER_ACTION':
return {
...state,
server: {
...state.server,
tick: action.payload,
},
};
case 'CLIENT_ACTION':
return {
...state,
client: {
...state.client,
tick: action.payload,
},
};
default:
return state;
}
};
const reducer = (state = {tick: 'init'}, action) => {
switch (action.type) {
case HYDRATE:
return {
...state,
server: {
...state.server,
...action.payload.server,
},
};
case 'SERVER_ACTION':
return {
...state,
server: {
...state.server,
tick: action.payload,
},
};
case 'CLIENT_ACTION':
return {
...state,
client: {
...state.client,
tick: action.payload,
},
};
default:
return state;
}
};
If you prefer an isomorphic approach for some (preferably small) portions of your state, you can share them between client and server on server-rendered pages using next-redux-cookie-wrapper, an extension to next-redux-wrapper.
In this case, for selected substates, the server is aware of the client's state (unless in
getStaticProps) and there is no need to separate server and client state.
Also, you can use a library like https://github.com/benjamine/jsondiffpatch to analyze diff and apply it properly.
I don't recommend using
withRedux in
pages/_document.js, Next.JS does not provide
a reliable way to determine the sequence when components will be rendered. So per Next.JS recommendation it is better
to have just data-agnostic things in
pages/_document.
Error pages can also be wrapped the same way as any other pages.
Transition to an error page (
pages/_error.js template) will cause
pages/_app.js to be applied but it is always a
full page transition (not HTML5 pushState), so client will have the store created from scratch using state from the server.
So unless you persist the store on the client somehow the resulting previous client state will be ignored.
You can use https://github.com/reduxjs/redux-thunk to dispatch async actions:
function someAsyncAction(id) {
return async function (dispatch, getState) {
return someApiCall(id).then(res => {
dispatch({
type: 'FOO',
payload: res,
});
});
};
}
// usage
await store.dispatch(someAsyncAction());
You can also install https://github.com/pburtchaell/redux-promise-middleware in order to dispatch Promises as async actions. Follow the installation guide of the library, then you'll be able to handle it like this:
function someAsyncAction() {
return {
type: 'FOO',
payload: new Promise(resolve => resolve('foo')),
};
}
// usage
await store.dispatch(someAsyncAction());
If you are storing complex types such as Immutable.JS or JSON objects in your state, a custom serialize and deserialize
handler might be handy to serialize the redux state on the server and deserialize it again on the client. To do so,
provide
serializeState and
deserializeState as config options to
withRedux.
The reason is that state snapshot is transferred over the network from server to client as a plain object.
Example of a custom serialization of an Immutable.JS state using
json-immutable:
const {serialize, deserialize} = require('json-immutable');
createWrapper({
serializeState: state => serialize(state),
deserializeState: state => deserialize(state),
});
Same thing using Immutable.JS:
const {fromJS} = require('immutable');
createWrapper({
serializeState: state => state.toJS(),
deserializeState: state => fromJS(state),
});
[Note, this method may be unsafe - make sure you put a lot of thought into handling async sagas correctly. Race conditions happen very easily if you aren't careful.] To utilize Redux Saga, one simply has to make some changes to their
makeStore function. Specifically,
redux-saga needs to be initialized inside this function, rather than outside of it. (I did this at first, and got a nasty error telling me
Before running a Saga, you must mount the Saga middleware on the Store using applyMiddleware). Here is how one accomplishes just that. This is just slightly modified from the setup example at the beginning of the docs. Keep in mind that this setup will opt you out of Automatic Static Optimization: https://err.sh/next.js/opt-out-auto-static-optimization.
Create your root saga as usual, then implement the store creator:
import {createStore, applyMiddleware, Store} from 'redux';
import {createWrapper, Context} from 'next-redux-wrapper';
import createSagaMiddleware, {Task} from 'redux-saga';
import reducer, {State} from './reducer';
import rootSaga from './saga';
export interface SagaStore extends Store {
sagaTask?: Task;
}
export const makeStore = (context: Context) => {
// 1: Create the middleware
const sagaMiddleware = createSagaMiddleware();
// 2: Add an extra parameter for applying middleware:
const store = createStore(reducer, applyMiddleware(sagaMiddleware));
// 3: Run your sagas on server
(store as SagaStore).sagaTask = sagaMiddleware.run(rootSaga);
// 4: now return the store:
return store;
};
export const wrapper = createWrapper<Store<State>>(makeStore, {debug: true});
import {createStore, applyMiddleware} from 'redux';
import {createWrapper} from 'next-redux-wrapper';
import createSagaMiddleware from 'redux-saga';
import reducer from './reducer';
import rootSaga from './saga';
export const makeStore = context => {
// 1: Create the middleware
const sagaMiddleware = createSagaMiddleware();
// 2: Add an extra parameter for applying middleware:
const store = createStore(reducer, applyMiddleware(sagaMiddleware));
// 3: Run your sagas on server
store.sagaTask = sagaMiddleware.run(rootSaga);
// 4: now return the store:
return store;
};
export const wrapper = createWrapper(makeStore, {debug: true});
pages/_app
Then in the
pages/_app wait stop saga and wait for it to finish when execution is on server:
import React from 'react';
import App, {AppInitialProps} from 'next/app';
import {END} from 'redux-saga';
import {SagaStore, wrapper} from '../components/store';
class WrappedApp extends App<AppInitialProps> {
public static getInitialProps = wrapper.getInitialAppProps(store => async context => {
// 1. Wait for all page actions to dispatch
const pageProps = {
// https://nextjs.org/docs/advanced-features/custom-app#caveats
...(await App.getInitialProps(context)).pageProps,
};
// 2. Stop the saga if on server
if (context.ctx.req) {
store.dispatch(END);
await (store as SagaStore).sagaTask.toPromise();
}
// 3. Return props
return {pageProps};
});
public render() {
const {Component, pageProps} = this.props;
return <Component {...pageProps} />;
}
}
export default wrapper.withRedux(WrappedApp);
import React from 'react';
import App from 'next/app';
import {END} from 'redux-saga';
import {SagaStore, wrapper} from '../components/store';
class WrappedApp extends App {
static getInitialProps = wrapper.getInitialAppProps(store => async context => {
// 1. Wait for all page actions to dispatch
const pageProps = {
// https://nextjs.org/docs/advanced-features/custom-app#caveats
...(await App.getInitialProps(context)).pageProps,
};
// 2. Stop the saga if on server
if (context.ctx.req) {
store.dispatch(END);
await store.sagaTask.toPromise();
}
// 3. Return props
return {pageProps};
});
public render() {
const {Component, pageProps} = this.props;
return <Component {...pageProps} />;
}
}
export default wrapper.withRedux(WrappedApp);
getServerSideProps or
getStaticProps
In order to use it with
getServerSideProps or
getStaticProps you need to
await for sagas in each page's handler:
export const getServerSideProps = ReduxWrapper.getServerSideProps(async ({store, req, res, ...etc}) => {
// regular stuff
store.dispatch(ApplicationSlice.actions.updateConfiguration());
// end the saga
store.dispatch(END);
await store.sagaTask.toPromise();
});
getInitialProps inside
_app
If you don't want to opt-out of automatic pre-rendering in your Next.js app, you can manage server-called sagas on a per page basis like the official Next.js "with Redux Saga" example does. If you do go with this option, please ensure that you await any and all sagas within any Next.js page methods. If you miss it on one of pages you'll end up with inconsistent state being sent to client. So, we consider waiting in
_app to be automatically safer, but obviously the main drawback is opting out of automatic static exports.
If you only need to persist small portions of your state, next-redux-cookie-wrapper might be an easy alternative to Redux Persist that supports SSR.
Boilerplate: https://github.com/fazlulkarimweb/with-next-redux-wrapper-redux-persist
Honestly, I think that putting a persistence gate is not necessary because the server can already send some HTML with
some state, so it's better to show it right away and then wait for
REHYDRATE action to happen to show additional
delta coming from persistence storage. That's why we use Server Side Rendering in the first place.
But, for those who actually want to block the UI while rehydration is happening, here is the solution (still hacky though):
// lib/redux.js
import logger from 'redux-logger';
import {applyMiddleware, createStore} from 'redux';
const SET_CLIENT_STATE = 'SET_CLIENT_STATE';
export const reducer = (state, {type, payload}) => {
// Usual stuff with HYDRATE handler
if (type === SET_CLIENT_STATE) {
return {
...state,
fromClient: payload,
};
}
return state;
};
const makeConfiguredStore = reducer => createStore(reducer, undefined, applyMiddleware(logger));
const makeStore = () => {
const isServer = typeof window === 'undefined';
if (isServer) {
return makeConfiguredStore(reducer);
} else {
// we need it only on client side
const {persistStore, persistReducer} = require('redux-persist');
const storage = require('redux-persist/lib/storage').default;
const persistConfig = {
key: 'nextjs',
whitelist: ['fromClient'], // make sure it does not clash with server keys
storage,
};
const persistedReducer = persistReducer(persistConfig, reducer);
const store = makeConfiguredStore(persistedReducer);
store.__persistor = persistStore(store); // Nasty hack
return store;
}
};
export const wrapper = createWrapper(makeStore);
export const setClientState = clientState => ({
type: SET_CLIENT_STATE,
payload: clientState,
});
And then in Next.js
_app page you can use bare context access to get the store (https://react-redux.js.org/api/provider#props):
// pages/_app.tsx
import React from 'react';
import App from 'next/app';
import {ReactReduxContext} from 'react-redux';
import {wrapper} from './lib/redux';
import {PersistGate} from 'redux-persist/integration/react';
export default wrapper.withRedux(
class MyApp extends App {
render() {
const {Component, pageProps} = this.props;
return (
<ReactReduxContext.Consumer>
{({store}) => {
<PersistGate persistor={store.__persistor} loading={<div>Loading</div>}>
<Component {...pageProps} />
</PersistGate>;
}}
</ReactReduxContext.Consumer>
);
}
},
);
Or using hooks:
// pages/_app.tsx
import React from 'react';
import App from 'next/app';
import {useStore} from 'react-redux';
import {wrapper} from './lib/redux';
import {PersistGate} from 'redux-persist/integration/react';
export default wrapper.withRedux(({Component, pageProps}) => {
const store = useStore();
return (
<PersistGate persistor={store.__persistor} loading={<div>Loading</div>}>
<Component {...pageProps} />
</PersistGate>
);
});
And then in Next.js page:
// pages/index.js
import React from 'react';
import {connect} from 'react-redux';
export default connect(state => state, {setClientState})(({fromServer, fromClient, setClientState}) => (
<div>
<div>fromServer: {fromServer}</div>
<div>fromClient: {fromClient}</div>
<div>
<button onClick={e => setClientState('bar')}>Set Client State</button>
</div>
</div>
));
Signature of
createWrapper has changed: instead of
createWrapper<State> you should use
createWrapper<Store<State>>, all types will be automatically inferred from
Store.
GetServerSidePropsContext and
GetStaticPropsContext are no longer exported from
next-redux-wrapper, you should use
GetServerSideProps,
GetServerSidePropsContext,
GetStaticProps and
GetStaticPropsContext directly from
next.
All signatures like
({store, req, res, ...}) => { ... } were changed to
store => ({req, res, ...}) => { ... } in order to keep Next.js internals free of modifications and for better typings support.
In version
7.x you have to manually wrap all
getInitialProps with proper wrappers:
wrapper.getInitialPageProps and
wrapper.getInitialAppProps.
window.NEXT_REDUX_WRAPPER_STORE has been removed as it was causing issues with hot reloading
Major change in the way how things are wrapped in version 6.
Default export
withRedux is marked deprecated, you should create a wrapper
const wrapper = createWrapper(makeStore, {debug: true}) and then use
wrapper.withRedux(MyApp).
Your
makeStore function no longer gets
initialState, it only receives the context:
makeStore(context: Context). Context could be
NextPageContext or
AppContext or
getStaticProps or
getServerSideProps context depending on which lifecycle function you will wrap. Instead, you need to handle the
HYDRATE action in the reducer. The
payload of this action will contain the
state at the moment of static generation or server side rendering, so your reducer must merge it with existing client state properly.
App should no longer wrap its children with
Provider, it is now done internally.
isServer is not passed in
context/
props, use your own function or simple check
const isServer = typeof window === 'undefined' or
!!context.req or
!!context.ctx.req.
store is not passed to wrapped component props.
WrappedAppProps was renamed to
WrapperProps.
If your project was using Next.js 5 and Next Redux Wrapper 1.x these instructions will help you to upgrade to 2.x.
Upgrade Next.js and Wrapper
$ npm install next@6 --save-dev
$ npm install next-redux-wrapper@latest --save
Replace all usages of
import withRedux from "next-redux-wrapper"; and
withRedux(...)(WrappedComponent) in all
your pages with plain React Redux
connect HOC:
import {connect} from "react-redux";
export default connect(...)(WrappedComponent);
You also may have to reformat your wrapper object-based config to simple React Redux config.
Create the
pages/_app.js file with the following minimal code:
// pages/_app.js
import React from 'react'
import {Provider} from 'react-redux';
import App from 'next/app';
import {wrapper} from '../store';
class MyApp extends App {
static async getInitialProps = (context) => ({
pageProps: {
// https://nextjs.org/docs/advanced-features/custom-app#caveats
...(await App.getInitialProps(context)).pageProps,
}
});
render() {
const {Component, pageProps} = this.props;
return (
<Component {...pageProps} />
);
}
}
export default wrapper.withRedux(MyApp);
Follow Next.js 6 upgrade instructions for all your components
(
props.router instead of
props.url and so on)
That's it. Your project should now work the same as before.