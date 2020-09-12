This project is no longer maintained!

Because next.js has grown massively and other packages with better support have covered the redux-saga SSR functionality. See #79 for more information.

redux-saga HOC for Next.js. controlled redux-saga execution for server side rendering.

Attention: Synchronous HOC is no longer supported since version 4.0.0!

Installation

yarn add next-redux-saga

Getting Started

Check out the official Next.js example or clone this repository and run the local example.

Try the local example

Clone this repository Install dependencies: yarn Start the project: yarn start Open http://localhost:3000

Usage

next-redux-saga uses the redux store created by next-redux-wrapper. Please refer to their documentation for more information.

Configure the Store wrapper

import {applyMiddleware, createStore} from 'redux' import createSagaMiddleware from 'redux-saga' import {createWrapper} from 'next-redux-wrapper' import rootReducer from './root-reducer' import rootSaga from './root-saga' const makeStore = context => { const sagaMiddleware = createSagaMiddleware() const store = createStore( rootReducer, applyMiddleware(sagaMiddleware), ) store.sagaTask = sagaMiddleware.run(rootSaga) return store } const wrapper = createWrapper(makeStore) export default wrapper

Configure Custom _app.js Component

import React from 'react' import App from 'next/app' import withReduxSaga from 'next-redux-saga' import wrapper from './store-wrapper' class ExampleApp extends App { static async getInitialProps({Component, ctx}) { let pageProps = {} if (Component.getInitialProps) { pageProps = await Component.getInitialProps(ctx) } return {pageProps} } render() { const {Component, pageProps} = this .props return ( < Component { ...pageProps } /> ) } } export default wrapper.withRedux(withReduxSaga(ExampleApp))

Connect Page Components

import React, {Component} from 'react' import {connect} from 'react-redux' class ExamplePage extends Component { static async getInitialProps({store}) { store.dispatch({ type : 'SOME_ASYNC_ACTION_REQUEST' }) return { staticData : 'Hello world!' } } render() { return < div > {this.props.staticData} </ div > } } export default connect( state => state)(ExamplePage)

Contributors

Contributing

Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device Install the dependecies: yarn Link the package to the global module directory: yarn link Run yarn test --watch and start making your changes You can use yarn link next-redux-saga to test your changes in an actual project

LICENSE

This project is licensed under the terms of MIT license. See the license file for more information.